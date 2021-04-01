ຟລີລິບປິນ ຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ຈີນ ເອົາກໍ່າປັ່ນ ອອກຈາກເກາະຕ່າງໆ 6 ແຫ່ງ ຂອງຕົນ

ລັດຖະບານຟີລິບປິນກ່າວວ່າ ກຳປັ່ນຈີນ 250 ລຳ ທີ່ຕົນເຊື່ອວ່າ ກຳລັງປະຕິ ບັດງານ ໂດຍທະຫານບ້ານຕິດອາວຸດໄດ້ຖືກພົບເຫັນຢູ່ໃກ້ກັບເກາະແລະເກາະຫີນ 6 ແຫ່ງ ທີ່ມະນີລາໄດ້ອ້າງເອົາກໍາມະສິດຢູ່ໃນທະເລຈີນໃຕ້ ທີ່ມີການຂັດແຍ້ງກັນນັ້ນ ແລະຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ຈີນ ຍົກຍ້າຍພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າອອກໄປໂດຍດ່ວນ. ອົງການຈັດຕັ້ງຂອງລັດຖະບານກ່າວວ່າການເຕົ້າໂຮມກັນຂອງກຳປັ່ນທີ່ຕິດທຸງຈີນ ພ້ອມດ້ວຍກຳປັ່ນທະຫານເຮືອຂອງຈີນ 4 ລຳ ຢູ່ທີ່ເກາະທຽມທີ່ຈີນໄດ້ສ້າງຂຶ້ນນັ້ນ ``ເປັນອັນຕະລາຍຕໍ່ການເດີນເຮືອ ແລະຄວາມປອດໄພຂອງສັດສາວາສິ່ງຢູ່ທະເລ'' ແລະອາດຈະສ້າງຄວາມເສຍຫາຍໃຫ້ແກ່ເກາະຫີນປະກາລັງແລະເປັນໄພຂົ່ມຂູ່ ຕໍ່ສິດອະທິປະໄຕຂອງຟີລິບປິນ. ຈີນບໍ່ໄດ້ສົນໃຈຕໍ່ຄຳຮ້ອງຂໍທາງການທູດຂອງລັດຖະບານຟີລິບປິນ ທີ່ໃຫ້ເຮືອຂອງຈີນປະມານ 200 ລຳ ອອກຈາກເກາະ ວິດສັນ (Whitsun Reef) ໂດຍລະບຸວ່າ ດິນແດນດັ່ງກ່າວ ເປັນດິນແດນຂອງຕົນ ແລະ ວ່າກຳປັ່ນຂອງຈີນໄດ້ໄປຈອດເພື່ອພັກເຊົາຈາກທະເລທີ່ເປັນຄື້ນຟອງແຮງ.



The Philippine government says more than 250 Chinese vessels it believes are operated by militia have been spotted near six Manila-claimed islands and reefs in the disputed South China Sea and demands that China immediately remove them. A government agency says the gathering of the Chinese-flagged vessels, along with four Chinese navy ships at a Chinese-occupied manmade island base, ``is hazardous to navigation and safety of life at sea'' and may damage coral reefs and threaten the Philippines' sovereign rights. China has ignored a Philippine government diplomatic request that about 200 Chinese vessels leave Whitsun Reef, stating that the territory belongs to it and the Chinese vessels were sheltering from rough seas.