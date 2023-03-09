ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຟີລິບປິ່ນກ່າວວ່າ ໜ່ວຍຍາມຝັ່ງຂອງຕົນໄດ້ເລີ້ມຍຸດທະສາດເພື່ອພິມເຜີຍແຜ່ການປະຕິບັດງານແບບຮຸກຮານຂອງຈີນ ຢູ່ໃນເຂດທະເລຈີນໃຕ້ ທີ່ມີການຂັດແຍ້ງກັນ ຊຶ່ງເປັນການຕອບໂຕ້ຕໍ່ການໂຄສະນາຊວນເຊື່ອຂອງຈີນແລະກໍ່ໃຫ້ເກີດມີການປະນາມຂອງນາໆຊາດ ແລະເຮັດໃຫ້ປັກກິ່ງຕົກເປັນຫົວຂໍ້ຂ່າວ ອີງຕາມລາຍງານຂອງອົງການຂ່າວເອພີ.
ໜ່ວຍຍາມຝັ່ງຂອງຟີລິບປິນໄດ້ທຳການລາດຕະເວນຢ່າງບໍ່ລົດລະ ຢູ່ໃນເຂດນ່ານນ້ຳທີ່ມີການຂັດແຍ້ງກັນແລະໄດ້ດຳເນີນຄວາມພະຍາຍາມເປັນພິເສດເພື່ອຈົດບັນທຶກແລະພິມເຜີຍແຜ່ການປະພຶດແບບທ້າທາຍຂອງຈີນຢູ່ໃນເຂດນ່ານນ້ຳຍຸດທະສາດດັ່ງກ່າວ.
ນາຍພົນເຮືອຈັດຕະວາ ເຈ ຕາຣີອານລາ ກ່າວຕໍ່ກອງປະຊຸມທີ່ນະຄອນຫຼວງມະນີລາວ່າ ຊ່ອງທາງທີ່ດີທີ່ສຸດທີ່ຈະແກ້ໄຂກິດຈະກຳດັ່ງກ່າວຂອງຈີນ ກໍຄືເຜີຍແບພວກເຂົາ. ຈີນ ຟີລິບປິນ ແລະລັດຖະບານຂອງອີກ 4 ປະເທດ ຕ່າງກໍໄດ້ອ້າງເອົາກຳມະສິດ ຢູ່ໃນເຂດນ່ານນ້ຳທີ່ມີການສັນຈອນໄປມາຢ່າງຄັບຄັ່ງດັ່ງກ່າວມາເປັນເວລາດົນນານແລ້ວ.
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A Philippine official says the country's coast guard has launched a strategy of publicizing aggressive actions by China in the disputed South China Sea, which has countered Chinese propaganda and sparked international condemnations that have put Beijing under the spotlight. Manila’s coast guard has intensified patrols in the disputed waters and taken extra efforts to document and publicize assertive Chinese behavior in the strategic waterway. Commodore Jay Tarriela told a forum in Manila that the best way to address such Chinese activities is to expose them. China, the Philippines and four other governments have long contested ownership of the busy waterway.