ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ຟີ​ລິບ​ປິ່ນ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ໜ່ວຍ​ຍາມ​ຝັ່ງ​ຂອງ​ຕົນ​ໄດ້​ເລີ້ມ​ຍຸດ​ທະ​ສາດ​ເພື່ອ​ພິມ​ເຜີຍ​ແຜ່​ການ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ງານ​ແບບ​ຮຸກ​ຮານ​ຂອງ​ຈີນ ຢູ່​ໃນ​ເຂດ​ທະ​ເລ​ຈີນ​ໃຕ້ ທີ່​ມີ​ການ​ຂັດ​ແຍ້ງ​ກັນ ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນ​ການ​ຕອບ​ໂຕ້​ຕໍ່​ການ​ໂຄ​ສະ​ນາ​ຊວນ​ເຊື່ອ​ຂອງ​ຈີນແລະ​ກໍ່​ໃຫ້​ເກີດ​ມີການ​ປະ​ນາມ​ຂອງ​ນາໆ​ຊາດ ແລະ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ປັກ​ກິ່ງ​ຕົກ​ເປັນ​ຫົວ​ຂໍ້​ຂ່າວ ອີງ​ຕາ​ມ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ຂອງ​ອົງ​ການ​ຂ່າວ​ເອ​ພີ.

ໜ່ວຍ​ຍາມ​ຝັ່ງ​ຂອງ​ຟີ​ລິບ​ປິນ​ໄດ້​ທຳ​ການ​ລາດ​ຕະ​ເວນ​ຢ່າງ​ບໍ່​ລົດ​ລະ ຢູ່​ໃນ​ເຂດ​ນ່ານ​ນ້ຳ​ທີ່​ມີ​ການ​ຂັດ​ແຍ້ງ​ກັນແລະ​ໄດ້​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ຄວາມ​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​ເປັນ​ພິ​ເສດ​ເພື່ອ​ຈົດ​ບັນ​ທຶກ​ແລະ​ພິມ​ເຜີຍ​ແຜ່​ການ​ປະ​ພຶດ​ແບບ​ທ້າ​ທາຍ​ຂອງ​ຈີນຢູ່​ໃນ​ເຂດ​ນ່ານ​ນ້ຳ​ຍຸດ​ທະ​ສາດ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ.

ນາຍ​ພົນ​ເຮືອ​ຈັດ​ຕະ​ວາ ເຈ ຕາ​ຣີ​ອານ​ລາ ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມ​ທີ່​ນະ​ຄອນ​ຫຼວງ​ມະ​ນີ​ລາ​ວ່າ ຊ່ອງ​ທາງ​ທີ່​ດີ​ທີ່​ສຸດ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ແກ້​ໄຂ​ກິດ​ຈະ​ກຳ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ຂອງ​ຈີນ ກໍ​ຄື​ເຜີຍ​ແບ​ພວກ​ເຂົາ. ຈີນ ຟີ​ລິບ​ປິນ ແລະ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ຂອງ​ອີກ 4 ປະ​ເທດ ຕ່າງ​ກໍ​ໄດ້​ອ້າງ​ເອົາ​ກຳ​ມະ​ສິດ ຢູ່​ໃນ​ເຂດ​ນ່ານ​ນ້ຳ​ທີ່​ມີ​ການ​ສັນ​ຈອນ​ໄປ​ມາ​ຢ່າງ​ຄັບ​ຄັ່ງ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ມາ​ເປັນ​ເວ​ລາ​ດົນ​ນານ​ແລ້ວ.

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A Philippine official says the country's coast guard has launched a strategy of publicizing aggressive actions by China in the disputed South China Sea, which has countered Chinese propaganda and sparked international condemnations that have put Beijing under the spotlight. Manila’s coast guard has intensified patrols in the disputed waters and taken extra efforts to document and publicize assertive Chinese behavior in the strategic waterway. Commodore Jay Tarriela told a forum in Manila that the best way to address such Chinese activities is to expose them. China, the Philippines and four other governments have long contested ownership of the busy waterway.