ຢ່າງໜ້ອຍສາມຄົນໄດ້ເສຍຊີວິດ ແລະຫຼາຍກວ່າ 100 ຄົນໄດ້ຖືກກູ້ໄພໄວ້ ຫລັງຈາກເກີດ
ໄຟໄໝ້ເຮືອຂ້າມຟາກ ຢູ່ທາງພາກໃຕ້ຂອງຟິີລິບປີນໃນຕອນກາງຄືນ ອີງຕາມການກ່າວຂອງໜ່ວຍຍາມຝັ່ງໄດ້ກ່າວໃນວັນພຸດມື້ນີ້.
ພວກເຮືອຫາປາ ແລະກຳປັ່ນທີ່ຜ່ານໄປ ໄດ້ຊ່ວຍເຫຼຶອຫຼາຍຄົນຂອງລູກເຮືອ 36 ຄົນ
ແລະບັນດາຜູ້ໂດຍສານ 136 ຄົນ ຂອງເຮືອຂ້າມຟາກ M/C Lite ຢູ່ໜ້ານ້ຳຂອງເມືອງ
ດາປີຕານ ໃນແຂວງຊຳບວນກາ ແດລ ນໍຣເຕ.
ຜູ້ເຄາະຮ້າຍຮວມມີເດັກນ້ອຍອາຍຸນຶ່ງປີ ແລະຜູ້ຊາຍອາຍຸ 60 ປີ. ຢ່າງໜ້ອຍ 28 ຄົນ
ຜູ້ໂດຍສານທີ່ເປັນເດັກນ້ອຍມີຢ່າງໜ້ອຍ. ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຍາມຝັ່ງກ່າວວ່າ ໄຟໄດ້ເລີ້ມ
ໄໝ້ຢູ່ໃນຫ້ອງເຄື່ອງຈັກ.
ອຸປະຕິເຫດທາງທະເລມັກເກີດຂຶ້ນຢູ່ໃນເຂດໝູ່ເກາະຟີລິບປີນ ເນື່ອງຈາກການ ຂາດ
ກົດລະບຽບບັງຄັບຄວາມປອດໄພເຮືອທີ່ບໍ່ຮັກສາໃຫ້ຢູ່ໃນສະພາບດີ ແລະແອອັດ.
ຫຼາຍວ່າ 4,000 ຄົນໄດ້ເສຍຊີວິດໃນເດືອນທັນວ່າ ປີ 1987 ເວລາເຮືອຂ້າມຟາກ
ດອນນາ ປາສ ໄດ້ຕຳກັບກຳປັ່ນບັນທຸກນ້ຳມັນໃນໄພພິບັດຂອງທະເລທີ່ຮ້າຍແຮງ
ທີ່ສຸດຂອງໂລກ.
At least three people were killed and more than 100 others were rescued after a fire engulfed a ferry in the southern Philippines overnight, the coast guard said Wednesday.
Fishing boats and passing ships rescued many of the 36 crewmembers and 136 passengers of the M/V Lite Ferry in the waters off Dapitan city in Zamboanga del Norte province.
The fatalities include a one-year-old child and a 60-year-old man. At least 28 of the passengers were children. Coast guard officials say the fire apparently started in the engine room.
Sea accidents are a common occurrence in the Philippines archipleago due to weak enforcement of safety regulations, badly maintained boats and overcrowding.
More than 4,000 people were killed in December 1987 wehn the ferry Donna Paz collided with a fuel tanker in the world's worst peacetime maritime disaster.
