ຢ່າງ​ໜ້ອຍ​ສາມ​ຄົນ​ໄດ້​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ ແລະ​ຫຼາຍກວ່າ 100 ຄົນ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ກູ້​ໄພ​ໄວ້ ຫລັງ​ຈາກ​ເກີດ

ໄຟໄໝ້​ເຮືອ​ຂ້າມ​ຟາກ ຢູ່​ທາງ​ພາກ​ໃຕ້​ຂອງ​ຟິີລິບ​ປີນໃນ​ຕອນ​ກາງ​ຄືນ ອີງ​ຕາມ​ການ​ກ່າວ​ຂອງໜ່ວຍ​ຍາມ​ຝັ່ງ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວໃນ​ວັນ​ພຸດ​ມື້​ນີ້.

ພວກ​ເຮືອ​ຫາ​ປາ ແລະ​ກຳ​ປັ່ນ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ໄປ ໄດ້ຊ່ວຍ​ເຫຼຶອຫຼາຍ​ຄົນ​ຂອງ​ລູກ​ເຮືອ 36 ຄົນ

ແລະ​ບັນ​ດາ​ຜູ້​ໂດຍ​ສານ 136 ຄົນ ຂອງ​ເຮືອ​ຂ້າມ​ຟາກ M/C Lite ຢູ່​ໜ້າ​ນ້ຳ​ຂອງ​ເມືອງ

​ດາ​ປີ​ຕານ ໃນ​ແຂວງ​ຊຳ​ບວນ​ກາ ແດ​ລ ນໍ​ຣ​ເຕ.

ຜູ້​ເຄາະ​ຮ້າຍ​ຮວມ​ມີ​ເດັກ​ນ້ອຍ​ອາ​ຍຸ​ນຶ່ງ​ປີ ແລະ​ຜູ້​ຊາຍ​ອາ​ຍຸ 60 ປີ. ຢ່າງ​ໜ້ອຍ 28 ຄົນ

ຜູ້​ໂດຍ​ສານ​ທີ່​ເປັນ​ເດັກ​ນ້ອຍ​ມີ​ຢ່າງ​ໜ້ອຍ. ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ຍາມ​ຝັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ໄຟ​ໄດ້​ເລີ້ມ

ໄໝ້ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຫ້ອງ​ເຄື່ອງ​ຈັກ.

ອຸ​ປະ​ຕິ​ເຫດ​ທາງ​ທະ​ເລ​ມັກ​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ເຂດ​ໝູ່​ເກາະຟີ​ລິບ​ປີນ ເນື່ອງ​ຈາກການ ຂາດ​

ກົດ​ລະ​ບຽບ​ບັງ​ຄັບ​ຄວາມ​ປອດ​ໄພ​ເຮືອ​ທີ່​ບໍ່​ຮັກ​ສາ​ໃຫ້​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ສະ​ພາບ​ດີ ແລະ​ແອ​ອັດ.

ຫຼາຍວ່າ 4,000 ຄົນ​ໄດ້​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ທັນ​ວ່າ ປີ 1987 ເວ​ລາ​ເຮືອ​ຂ້າມ​ຟາກ

ດອນ​ນາ ປາ​ສ ໄດ້ຕຳ​ກັບ​ກຳ​ປັ່ນ​ບັນ​ທຸກ​ນ້ຳ​ມັນໃນ​ໄພ​ພິ​ບັດ​ຂອງ​ທະ​ເລ​ທີ່​ຮ້າຍ​ແຮງ​

ທີ່​ສຸດ​ຂອງ​ໂລກ.



At least three people were killed and more than 100 others were rescued after a fire engulfed a ferry in the southern Philippines overnight, the coast guard said Wednesday.



Fishing boats and passing ships rescued many of the 36 crewmembers and 136 passengers of the M/V Lite Ferry in the waters off Dapitan city in Zamboanga del Norte province.



The fatalities include a one-year-old child and a 60-year-old man. At least 28 of the passengers were children. Coast guard officials say the fire apparently started in the engine room.



Sea accidents are a common occurrence in the Philippines archipleago due to weak enforcement of safety regulations, badly maintained boats and overcrowding.



More than 4,000 people were killed in December 1987 wehn the ferry Donna Paz collided with a fuel tanker in the world's worst peacetime maritime disaster.