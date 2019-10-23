ຟີລິບປິນໄດ້ຕົກລົງ ທີ່ຈະເສີມຂະຫຍາຍຄວາມສຳພັນດ້ານປ້ອງກັນປະເທດກັບອິນເດຍ
ຊຶ່ງເປັນການໃຫ້ຄວາມສຳຄັນຕື່ມຂຶ້ນ ໃນການຂະຫຍາຍກຳລັງພັນທະມິດຕາເວັນຕົກ ຢູ່
ໃນເຂດເອເຊຍ ອັນເປັນພາກສ່ວນນຶ່ງ ໃນການເພີ້ມການໃຫ້ຄວາມສະໜັບສະໜຸນຂອງ
ຕ່າງປະເທດໃນກໍລະນີທີ່ຄວາມສຳພັນແບບແຕກຫັກງ່າຍກັບຈີນ ພັງທະລາຍລົງ.
ໃນອາທິດແລ້ວນີ້ ປະທານາທິບໍດີອິນເດຍ ແລະຟີລິບປິນ ໄດ້ຕັດສິນໃຈທີ່ຈະເຮັດວຽກ
ຮ່ວມກັນໃກ້ຊິດຍິ່ງຂຶ້ນ ໃນດ້ານປ້ອງກັນປະເທດ ແລະຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງໃນອັນທີ່ທຳນຽບ
ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ຢູ່ນະຄອນຫຼວງມະນີລາ ເອີ້ນວ່າ “ພື້ນທີ່ພູມສາດການເມືອງທີ່ມີການ
ປ່ຽນແປງຢ່າງວ່ອງໄວໃນເຂດເອເຊຍປາຊີຟິກ.”
ທຳນຽບປະທານາທິບໍດີ ກ່າວຢູ່ໃນຖະແຫຼງການສະບັບນຶ່ງ ໃນວັນເສົາແລ້ວ ຫຼັງຈາກ
ການເດີນທາງໄປຢ້ຽມຢາມ ຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີອິນເດຍ ທ່ານຣາມ ນາດ ໂກວິນ ໂດຍ
ເວົ້າວ່າ ປະທານາທິບໍດີໂຣດຣີໂກ ດູເຕີເຕ ຍິນດີຕ້ອນຮັບບົດບາດຂອງອິນເດຍ ສຳລັບ
ໂຄງການປັບປຸງຍົກລະດັບດ້ານປ້ອງກັນປະເທດຂອງຟິລິບປິນ.
ທ່ານດູເຕີເຕ ເຖິງແມ່ນໄດ້ມີຄວາມສຳພັນທີ່ອົບອຸ່ນຂຶ້ນກັບຈີນ ຫຼັງຈາກເຂົ້າຮັບຕຳແໜ່ງ
ໃນປີ 2016 ແຕ່ໃນເວລານີ້ ພວມຊອກຫາຄວາມສຳພັນກັບປະເທດອື່ນໆອີກ ຍ້ອນຢ້ານ
ປັກກິ່ງກົດດັນ ກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງອະທິປະໄຕທາງທະເລ ທີ່ມີການຂັດແຍ້ງກັນຢູ່ໃນທະເລ
ຈີນໃຕ້.
ຮອງສາສະດາຈານ ແອແລນ ຈົງ ຈາກສະຖາບັນການສຶກສາລະຫວ່າງປະເທດ ຣາຈະ
ລັດຕະນາມ ທີ່ສິງກະໂປ ກ່າວວ່າ “ທ່ານບໍ່ສາມາດແນ່ໃຈໄດ້ ໃນການສະແດງອອກທີ່ດີ
ຝ່າຍດຽວຂອງຈີນ. ທ່ານຄິດວ່າ ທ່ານມີຈີນເປັນເພື່ອນ. ຫຼັງຈາກນັ້ນ ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າ
ຢູ່ຫຼັງຮອຍຍິ້ມແລະການຕ້ອນຮັບທີ່ອົບອຸ່ນ ແລະຂໍ້ຕົກລົງທາງເສດຖະກິດຕ່າງໆນັ້ນ ຈີນ
ແມ່ນຍັງສືບຕໍ່ຫັນປ່ຽນເກາະດອນໃນທະເລຈີນໃຕ້ເພື່ອຈຸດປະສົງທາງທະຫານ.”
ອິນເດຍ ກໍມີບັນຫາຂອງຕົນກັບຈີນ ແລະພວມເຮັດວຽກຮ່ວມກັບປະເທດອື່ນໆ ຮວມທັງ
ສະຫະລັດ ເພື່ອກວດສອບການຂະຫຍາຍຕົວທາງທະເລຂອງຈີນ.
The Philippines has agreed to strengthen defense ties with India, an increasingly significant Western ally in Asia, as part of its accumulation of foreign support in case fragile ties with China suddenly break down.
Last week, the presidents of India and the Philippines decided to work more closely together on defense and security in light of what the presidential office in Manila called a “fast-changing geopolitical landscape in the Asia-Pacific region.”
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte welcomed India’s role in a Philippine program to upgrade defense, the presidential office said in a statement Saturday after a visit by Indian President Ram Nath Kovind.
Duterte, despite warming up to China after taking office in 2016, is now seeking foreign ties elsewhere fearing pressure from Beijing on a maritime sovereignty dispute over the South China Sea.
“He cannot be sure of China’s one-way goodwill,” said Alan Chong, associate professor at the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies in Singapore. “He thought he had China as a friend. Then I think he realized that behind the smiles and the pageantry and all the economic deals, China was actually continuing to militarize its islands in the South China Sea.”
India has its own grievances with China and has been working with a other countries, including the United States, to check Beijing’s maritime expansion.