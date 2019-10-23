ຟີ​ລິບ​ປິນ​ໄດ້​ຕົກ​ລົງ​ ທີ່​ຈະ​ເສີມ​ຂະ​ຫຍາຍ​ຄວາມ​ສຳ​ພັນ​ດ້ານ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ປະ​ເທດ​ກັບ​ອິນ​ເດຍ

ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນ​ການ​ໃຫ້ຄວາມ​ສຳ​ຄັນຕື່ມ​ຂຶ້ນ ໃນ​ການ​ຂະ​ຫຍາຍ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ພັນ​ທະ​ມິດ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ຕົກ ​ຢູ່​

ໃນ​ເຂດ​ເອ​ເຊຍ ອັນ​ເປັນ​ພາກ​ສ່ວນ​ນຶ່ງ ​ໃນ​ການ​ເພີ້ມ​ການ​ໃຫ້​ຄວາມ​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜຸນ​ຂອງ

ຕ່າງປະ​ເທດໃນ​ກໍ​ລະ​ນີ​ທີ່​ຄວາມ​ສຳ​ພັນ​ແບບ​ແຕກ​ຫັກງ່າຍ​ກັບ​ຈີນ ​ພັງ​ທະ​ລາຍ​ລົງ.

ໃນ​ອາ​ທິດ​ແລ້ວນີ້ ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ອິນ​ເດຍ ແລະ​ຟີ​ລິບ​ປິນ ໄດ້​ຕັດ​ສິນ​ໃຈ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ເຮັດ​ວຽກ​

ຮ່ວມ​ກັນ​ໃກ້​ຊິດຍິ່ງ​ຂຶ້ນ ໃນ​ດ້ານ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ປະ​ເທດ ແລະ​ຄວາມ​ໝັ້ນ​ຄົງໃນ​ອັນ​ທີ່​ທຳ​ນຽບ

​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ​ຢູ່​ນະ​ຄອນ​ຫຼວງມ​ະ​ນີ​ລາ ເອີ້ນ​ວ່າ “ພື້ນ​ທີ່​ພູມ​ສາດການ​ເມືອງ​ທີ່​ມີ​ການ​

ປ່ຽນ​ແປງ​ຢ່າງວ່ອງ​ໄວ​ໃນ​ເຂດ​ເອ​ເຊຍ​ປາ​ຊີ​ຟິກ.”

ທຳ​ນຽບ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ ກ່າວ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຖະ​ແຫຼງ​ການ​ສະ​ບັບ​ນຶ່ງ ໃນ​ວັນ​ເສົາ​ແລ້ວ ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​

ການ​ເດີນ​ທາງ​ໄປ​ຢ້ຽມ​ຢາມ ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ອິນ​ເດຍ ທ່ານ​ຣາມ ນາດ ໂກວິນ ໂດຍ​

ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ໂຣດ​ຣີ​ໂກ ດູ​ເຕີ​ເຕ ຍິນ​ດີ​ຕ້ອນ​ຮັບ​ບົດ​ບາດ​ຂອງ​ອິນ​ເດຍ ສຳ​ລັບ​

ໂຄງ​ການ​ປັບ​ປຸງ​ຍົກ​ລະ​ດັບ​ດ້ານ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຂອງ​ຟິ​ລິບ​ປິນ.

ທ່ານດູ​ເຕີ​ເຕ ເຖິງ​ແມ່ນ​ໄດ້​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ສຳ​ພັນ​ທີ່​ອົບ​ອຸ່ນ​ຂຶ້ນ​ກັບ​ຈີນ​ ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ເຂົ້​າ​ຮັບ​ຕຳແໜ່ງ​

ໃນ​ປີ 2016 ແຕ່​ໃນ​ເວ​ລານີ້ ພວມ​ຊອກ​ຫາ​ຄວາມ​ສຳ​ພັນ​ກັບ​ປະ​ເທດ​ອື່ນໆ​ອີກ ຍ້ອນ​ຢ້ານ

​ປັກ​ກິ່ງ​ກົດ​ດັນ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ເລື້ອງ​ອະ​ທິ​ປະ​ໄຕ​ທາງ​ທະ​ເລ ທີ່​ມີການ​ຂັດ​ແຍ້ງ​ກັນ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ທະ​ເລ

​ຈີນ​ໃຕ້.

ຮອງ​ສາ​ສະ​ດາ​ຈານ ​ແອ​ແລນ ຈົງ ຈາກ​ສະ​ຖາ​ບັນ​ການ​ສຶກ​ສາ​ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ ຣາ​ຈະ

​ລັດ​ຕະ​ນາມ ທີ່​ສິງ​ກະ​ໂປ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ທ່ານ​ບໍ່​ສາ​ມາດ​ແນ່​ໃຈ​ໄດ້ ໃນ​ການ​ສະແດງ​ອອກ​ທີ່​ດີ

​ຝ່າຍ​ດຽວ​ຂອງ​ຈີນ. ທ່ານ​ຄິດ​ວ່າ ທ່ານ​ມີ​ຈີນ​ເປັນ​ເພື່ອນ. ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ນັ້ນ ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ຄິດ​ວ່າ

ຢູ່​ຫຼັງ​ຮອຍຍິ້ມ​ແລະການ​ຕ້ອນ​ຮັບ​ທີ່​ອົບ​ອຸ່ນ ແລະ​ຂໍ້​ຕົກ​ລົງທາງ​ເສດ​ຖະ​ກິດ​ຕ່າງໆ​ນັ້ນ ຈີນ

ແມ່ນ​ຍັງ​ສືບ​ຕໍ່​ຫັນ​ປ່ຽນ​ເກາະ​ດອນ​ໃນ​ທະ​ເລ​ຈີນ​ໃຕ້ເພື່ອ​ຈຸດ​ປະ​ສົງ​ທາງ​ທະ​ຫານ.”

ອິນ​ເດຍ ກໍ​ມີ​ບັນ​ຫາ​ຂອງ​ຕົນ​ກັບ​ຈີນ ແລະ​ພວມ​ເຮັດ​ວຽກ​ຮ່ວມ​ກັບ​ປະ​ເທດ​ອື່ນໆ ຮວມ​ທັງ​

ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ເພື່ອກວດ​ສອບ​ການ​ຂະ​ຫຍາຍ​ຕົວ​ທາງ​ທະ​ເລ​ຂອງ​ຈີນ.

The Philippines has agreed to strengthen defense ties with India, an increasingly significant Western ally in Asia, as part of its accumulation of foreign support in case fragile ties with China suddenly break down.

Last week, the presidents of India and the Philippines decided to work more closely together on defense and security in light of what the presidential office in Manila called a “fast-changing geopolitical landscape in the Asia-Pacific region.”

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte welcomed India’s role in a Philippine program to upgrade defense, the presidential office said in a statement Saturday after a visit by Indian President Ram Nath Kovind.

Duterte, despite warming up to China after taking office in 2016, is now seeking foreign ties elsewhere fearing pressure from Beijing on a maritime sovereignty dispute over the South China Sea.

“He cannot be sure of China’s one-way goodwill,” said Alan Chong, associate professor at the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies in Singapore. “He thought he had China as a friend. Then I think he realized that behind the smiles and the pageantry and all the economic deals, China was actually continuing to militarize its islands in the South China Sea.”

India has its own grievances with China and has been working with a other countries, including the United States, to check Beijing’s maritime expansion.