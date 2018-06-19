ສະຫະລັດ ແລະ ເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້ ໂຈະການຊ້ອມລົບ ທາງທະຫານ

ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ທະຫານສະຫະລັດ ແລະເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້ ໄດ້ຕົກລົງທີ່ຈະຍົກເລີກ ການຊ້ອມລົບຮ່ວມ

ທາງທະຫານ ທີ່ກຳນົດຈະມີຂຶ້ນໃນເດືອນສິງຫາ.

ໂຄສົກກະຊວງ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ປະ​ເທດສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານ​ນາງ ດານາ ​ໄວ​ທ໌ (Dana White) ​

ໄດ້​ໃຫ້ການຢືນຢັນ​ຕໍ່ການເຄື່ອນໄຫວດັ່ງກ່າວ​ ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ຈັນ​ວານ​ນີ້. ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ

ການ​ຊ້ອມ​ລົບ​ທາງ​ທະຫານ ​ກັບປະ​ເທດອື່ນໆ ໃນ​ເຂດ​ມະຫາ​ສະມຸດ​ປາຊີ​ຟິກ ຍັງຈະ

ດຳເນີນ​ຕໍ່ໄປ.

ປະທານາທິບໍດີ​ສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານ​ດໍ​ໂນ​ລ ທຣຳ ​ໄດ້​ໃຫ້​ຄຳໝັ້ນສັນຍາ​ວ່າ ຈະ​ຍຸຕິ

“ການຊ້ອມ​ລົບ” ຫຼັງ​ຈາກກອງ​ປະຊຸມສຸດ​ຍອດ ຄັ້ງ​ປະຫວັດສາດຂອງ​ທ່ານ ​ກັບ​ຜູ້ນຳ​

ເກົາຫຼີ​ເໜືອ ທ່ານ​ກິມ ຈົງ ອຶນ ​ໃນ​ສັບປະດາ​ແລ້ວ.

​ໃນ​ປີ​ກາຍ​ນີ້, ການ​ຊ້ອມ​ລົບ ​ແອ​ລຈີ ຟຣີດົມ ກາດ​ຽນ (Ulchi Freedom Guardian)

​ແມ່ນມີຂຶ້ນເປັນເວລາ 11 ມື້​ແລະ​ພົວພັນກັບ​ທະຫານ​ອາ​ເມຣິກັນ 17,500 ​ແລະ​ທະຫານ

ເກົາຫຼີອີກ 50,000 ກວ່າພັນຄົນ ​ຕະຫລອດທັງພວກທະຫານ​ຈາກ​ອອສ​ເຕຣ​ເລຍ,

ອັງກິດ, ກາ​ນາ​ດາ ​ແລະ​ໂຄ​ລອມ​ເບຍ.

​ຖະແຫຼງການຂອງກະຊວງ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ປະ​ເທດ​ເກົາຫຼີ​ໃຕ້​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “​ເກົາຫຼີ​ໃຕ້​ແລະ​ສະຫະ

ລັດ ​ໄດ້​ຕົກລົງ ທີ່​ຈະໂຈະແຜນການ​ຕ່າງໆທັງໝົດ ກ່ຽວກັບການ​ຊ້ອມ​ລົບ ​ແອ​ລຈີ

ຟຣີດົມ ກາດ​ຽນ ທີ່​ມີກຳນົດຈັດຂຶ້ນ ​ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ສິງຫານັ້ນ.”

​ໃນ​ວັນ​ອາທິດ​ຜ່ານ​ມາ​ນີ້ ທ່ານ​ທຣຳ ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ໃນ​ຂໍ້ຄວາມ ​ທີ່​ຂຽນ​ລົງ​ທວິດ​ໄວ້​ວ່າ ນັ້ນ​ແມ່ນ

ຄວາມ​ຄິດ​ຂອງທ່ານ ​ທີ່ຈະ​ຍົກ​ເລີກ ​ໃນ​ອັນ​ທີ່ທ່ານຮ້ອງວ່າ “ການ​ຊ້ອມ​ຕ່າງໆ” ​ໃນ​ຂະນະ

​ທີ່​ວໍ​ຊີງ​ຕັນ ​ແລະ​ພຽງ​ຢາງ ​ແມ່ນ​ພົວພັນ ​ດ້ວຍ “ຄວາມ​ຕັ້ງໃຈ​ທີ່​ດີ” ການ​ເຈລະຈາ​ເພື່ອ​ຈັດ

ຕັ້ງປະຕິບັດ ​ການ​ປົດ​ໂຄງການ​ນິວ​ເຄລຍ ທີ່ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ຕົກລົງກັບ​ທ່ານ ກິມ ​ຢູ່​ປະ​ເທດ​ສິງ

ກະ​ໂປ.

ການສະ​ແດງ​ອອກ​ແບບເປັນມິດ ຂອງ​ທ່ານທຣຳ​ ທີ່​ຈະ​ຍຸຕິການ​ຊ້ອມ​ລົບຮ່ວມທາງ

ທະຫານອາດ​ຈະ​ຊ່ອຍອຸດຕັນຊ່ອງຫວ່າງ ລະຫວ່າງວິທີການປະຕິບັດແບບເປັນ

ຂັ້ນໆຂອງພຽງຢາງທີ່ເປັນເງື່ອນໄຂໃນການບັນເທົາການລົງໂທດ ແລະການ​ຮຽກຮ້ອງ

ຂອງ​ວໍ​ຊີງ​ຕັນ ໃຫ້ປົດອາວຸດ​ນິວ​ເຄລຍ ​ຢ່າງສິ້ນເຊີງ ກ່ອນ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ສະໜອງການຜ່ອນຜັນ​

ໃດໆ.

U.S. and South Korean military officials have agreed to call off a joint military exercise scheduled for August.

Defense Department spokeswoman Dana White confirmed the move Monday. She said military exercises in the Pacific with other nations will continue.

President Donald Trump promised to end the "war games" after his historic summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un last week.

Last year, the Ulchi Freedom Guardian drills were held over 11 days and involved 17,500 American and more than 50,000 South Korean troops, as well as troops from Australia, Britain, Canada and Colombia.

"South Korea and the United States have agreed to suspend all planning activities regarding the Freedom Guardian military drill scheduled for August," a South Korean defense ministry statement said.

On Sunday Trump said in a tweet that it was his idea to cancel what he called the "war games" while Washington and Pyongyang are engaged in "good faith" negotiations to implement the denuclearization agreement he had reached with Kim in Singapore.

Trump's goodwill gesture on ending the joint drills may help nuclear negotiators bridge the gap between Pyongyang's incremental approach linking sanctions relief to dismantlement progress, and Washington's demand for complete denuclearization before providing further concessions.

Neither the South Korean government nor U.S. military officials were given advance notice that Trump would call for an end to the joint drills. However, South Korean President Moon Jae-in asked for cooperation on this issue and emphasized the need to be "flexible" on possibly easing military pressure on North Korea if denuclearization progress continues.