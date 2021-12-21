ທຳ​ນຽບ​ຫ້າ​ແຈເຕືອນວ່າ ພວກ​ຫົວຮຸນແຮງ​ຈັດ ຢູ່ໃນບັນດາຖັນແຖວກຳລັງເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນ ທີ່ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າ ທີ່ທຳນຽບຫ້າແຈ ອອກກົດລະບຽບໃໝ່ ຫ້າມບັນດາສະມາ ຊິກທະຫານ ບໍ່​ໃຫ້ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມກິດຈະການຕ່າງໆ ກັບ​ການ​ກໍ່​ຄວາມຮຸນແຮງ​ຈັດ. ຄຳແນະນຳໃໝ່ ມີຂຶ້ນນຶ່ງປີ ຫຼັງຈາກຫຼາຍໆຄົນ

ຂອງສະມາຊິກທະຫານ ທັງ​ໃນ​ອະ​ດີດແລະໃນປັດຈຸບັນ ໄດ້ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມການ​ກໍ່​ຈາລະຈົນຢູ່ທີ່​ຫໍ​ລັດ​ຖະສະພາ​ສະຫະລັດ ທີ່ພາໃຫ້ເກີດມີການທົບທວນຢ່າງກ້ວາງຂວາງ. ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ອະວຸໂສ

ກະຊວງປ້ອງກັນປະເທດ ກ່າວຕໍ່ອົງການຂ່າວເອພີ (AP) ວ່າ ສະມາຊິກທະຫານໜ້ອຍກວ່າ

100 ຄົນ ທີ່ຮູ້ວ່າໄດ້ພົວພັນໃນກໍລະນີທີ່ເຫັນວ່າມີຄວາມສຳຄັນກ່ຽວກັບກິດຈະການກໍ່ຄວາມຮຸນແຮງຈັດໃນປີທີ່ຜ່ານມາ. ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ເຕືອນວ່າ ຈຳນວນໂຕເລກອາດເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນ ດັ່ງທີ່ເຫັນຫວ່າງມໍ່ໆມານີ້ ໃນຄວາມຮຸນແຮງຢູ່ພາຍໃນປະເທດ ໂດຍສະເພາະພວກນັກລົບເກົ່າ.

Warning that extremism in the ranks is increasing, Pentagon officials are issuing detailed new rules prohibiting service members from actively engaging in extremist activities. The new guidelines come nearly a year after a number of current and former service members took part in the riot at the U.S. Capitol, triggering a broad department review. Senior defense officials tell The Associated Press that fewer than 100 military members are known to have been involved in substantiated cases of extremist activity in the past year. They warn the number may grow given recent spikes in domestic violent extremism, particularly among veterans.