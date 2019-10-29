ຮອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານ ໄມຄ໌ ເພັນສ໌ ໄດ້ຕຳໜິວິຈານບໍລິສັດ ອາເມຣິກັນ ທັງຫຼາຍສຳລັບການທຳລາຍມູນເຊື້ອຂອງ ສະຫະລັດ ເພື່ອປົກປ້ອງການເຂົ້າຫາຕະຫຼາດທີ່ໄດ້ຜົນກຳໄລຂອງ ຈີນ. ໃນການກ່າວຄຳປາໄສ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການຄ້າໃນວັນພະຫັດທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ທ່ານ ເພັນສ໌ ໄດ້ເວົ້າໃຫ້ບໍລິສັດ ໄນກີ້ (Nike) ແລະ ສະມາຄົມກິລາບາສແກັດບອລແຫ່ງຊາດ ຫຼື NBA ສຳລັບການເມີນເສີຍກັບການລ່ວງລະເມີດຕ່າງໆຂອງພັກຄອມມູນິສ ຈີນ. ນັກຂ່າວວີໂອເອ ສລາຕິກາ ໂຮກ ມີລາຍງານ, ເຊິ່ງ ພຸດທະສອນ ຈະນຳລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.
Nike ແມ່ນນຶ່ງໃນຍີ່ຫໍ້ເຄື່ອງກິລາທີ່ຖືກຮັບຮູ້ຫຼາຍທີ່ສຸດໃນໂລກ. ບໍລິສັດດັ່ງກ່າວບໍ່ມີໂຮງງານຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າເອງ, ແລະ ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ຜະລິດເຄື່ອງ ແລະ ເກີບຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ 25 ເປີເຊັນໃນປະເທດ ຈີນ. ຍອດຂາຍຂອງບໍລິສັດ Nike ໄດ້ເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນ 7 ເປີເຊັນໃນເດືອນກໍລະກົດ ຫາ ກັນຍາຂອງປີນີ້, ຍ້ອນຄວາມນິຍົມສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ໃນ ຈີນ, ບ່ອນທີ່ຍອດຂາຍຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນ, ເຖິງແມ່ນປະເທດດັ່ງກ່າວຈະມີຄວາມເຄັ່ງຕຶງດ້ານການຄ້າກັບ ສະຫະລັດ ກໍຕາມ.
ທ່ານ ໄມຄ໌ ເພັນສ໌ ຮອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ໃນ 17 ປີທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ຍອດຜະລິດຕະພັນລວມພາຍໃນຂອງ ຈີນ ໄດ້ເຕີບໂຕຫຼາຍກວ່າ 9 ເທົ່າ. ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ກາຍເປັນປະເທດທີ່ມີເສດຖະກິດທີ່ໃຫຍ່ທີ່ສຸດເປັນອັນດັບສອງໃນໂລກ. ສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ຂອງຄວາມສຳເລັດນີ້ແມ່ນຍ້ອນການລົງທຶນຂອງ ອາເມຣິກາ ໃນ ຈີນ.”
ແຕ່ທ່ານ ເພັນສ໌ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ, ການເຕີບໂຕຂອງເສດຖະກິດ ຈີນ ບໍ່ໄດ້ປ່ຽນລັດຜະເດັດການຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າໃຫ້ເປັນສັງຄົມທີ່ເສລີ ແລະ ເປີດກວ້າງ ທີ່ໃຫ້ຄວາມເຄົາລົບຕໍ່ຊັບສິນເອກະຊົນ, ລະບຽບກົດໝາຍ ແລະ ກົດລະບຽບສາກົນ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການຄ້າ. ແລະ ທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ບໍລິສັດ ສະຫະລັດ ບາງແຫ່ງ ແມ່ນກຳລັງໝອບຄານເຂົ້າໄປຫາລັດຖະບານທີ່ກົດຂີ່ຂົ່ມເຫັງປະຊາຊົນດັ່ງກ່າວ.
ທ່ານ ໄມຄ໌ ເພັນສ໌ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ຮ້ານ Nike ໃນ ຈີນ ແທ້ຈິງແລ້ວໄດ້ປົດສິນຄ້າຂອງທີມ ຮູສຕັນ ຣັອກແກັດ ອອກຈາກຊັ້ນວາງເຄື່ອງໃນຮ້ານຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ ເພື່ອເຂົ້າຮ່ວມກັບລັດຖະບານ ຈີນ ໃນການປະທ້ວງຕໍ່ຄຳເວົ້າ 7 ຄຳໃນທວິດເຕີຂອງຜູ້ບໍລິສັດໃຫຍ່ຂອງທີມ ຣັອກແກັດສ໌, ເຊິ່ງອ່ານວ່າ “ຕໍ່ສູ້ເພື່ອເສລີພາບ. ຢືນຢູ່ຄຽງບາຄຽງໄຫຼ່ກັບ ຮົງກົງ.”
ຂໍ້ຄວາມໃນທວິດເຕີນັ້ນຕໍ່ມາໄດ້ຖືກລຶບອອກ, ແຕ່ໂທລະພາບ ຈີນ ໄດ້ຍົກເລີກການຖ່າຍທອດການແຂ່ງຂັນກິລາ NBA, ເຮັດໃຫ້ສະມາຄົມດັ່ງກ່າວສູນເສຍດ້ານການເງິນຈຳນວນນຶ່ງ.
ທ່ານ ໄມຄ໌ ເພັ່ນສ໌ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ນັກກິລາທີ່ດັງທີ່ສຸດ ແລະ ເຈົ້າຂອງທີມ NBA ບາງຄົນ, ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ປະຕິບັດເສລີພາບຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າໃນແຕ່ລະວັນ ເພື່ອຕຳໜິວິຈານປະເທດນີ້, ໄດ້ສູນເສຍປາກສຽງຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ ເມື່ອເວົ້າເຖິງເສລີພາບ ແລະ ສິດທິຂອງປະຊາຊົນ ຈີນ. ໃນການເຂົ້າຮ່ວມກັບພັກຄອມມູນິສ ຈີນ ແລະ ປິດກັ້ນເສລີພາບໃນການປາກເວົ້ານັ້ນ, ສະມາຄົມ NBA ແມ່ນກຳລັງເຮັດເປັນຄືກັບບໍລິສັດສາຂາທີ່ ລະບອບຜະເດັດການນັ້ນ ເປັນເຈົ້າຂອງທັງໝົດ.
ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານ ດໍໂນລ ທຮຳ ໄດ້ກ່າວວິຈານພວກນັກກິລາທີ່ທ່ານຮູ້ສຶກວ່າ ບໍ່ໃຫ້ຄວາມເຄົາລົບຕໍ່ປະເທດ ແລະ ລັດຖະບານຂອງທ່ານ.
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence criticized American companies for selling out U.S. values to protect their access to China's profitable markets.In a speech on trade Thursday, Pence singled out Nike and the National Basketball Association (NBA) for ignoring the abuses of the Chinese Communist Party. VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports.
Nike is one of the world's most recognized sports apparel brand names. The company does not own any factories, and it produces a quarter of its clothing and footwear in China. Nike's sales jumped 7% in the third quarter of this year, thanks largely to gains in China, where its sales increased, despite the country's trade tensions with the United States.
"Over the past 17 years, China's GDP has grown by more than nine-fold. It has become the second largest economy in the world. Much of this success was driven by American investment in China."
But, Pence said, China's economic growth has not turned its authoritarian state into a free and open society that respects private property, the rule of law and international rules of commerce. And he said some U.S. companies are kowtowing to its repressive government.
"Nike stores in China actually removed their Houston Rockets merchandise from their shelves to join the Chinese government in protest against the Rockets general manager's seven-word tweet, which read: "Fight for Freedom. Stand with Hong Kong."
That tweet was soon deleted, but Chinese television canceled its coverage of NBA games, causing some financial losses to the league.
"Some of the NBA's biggest players and owners, who routinely exercise their freedom to criticize this country, lose their voices when it comes to the freedom and rights of the people of China. In siding with the Chinese Communist Party and silencing free speech, the NBA is acting like a wholly owned subsidiary of that authoritarian regime."
U.S. President Donald Trump has criticized athletes he perceives as disrespectful to the country or his office.
ເບິ່ງຄວາມເຫັນ
ໂຫລດຄວາມເຫັນ ຕື່ມອີກ