ຮອງ​ປະ​ທ​າ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ທ່ານ ໄມ​ຄ໌ ເພັນ​ສ໌ ໄດ້​ຕຳ​ໜິ​ວິ​ຈານ​ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກັນ ທັງຫຼາຍ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ການທຳ​ລາຍ​ມູນ​ເຊື້ອ​ຂອງ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ເພື່ອ​ປົກ​ປ້ອງ​ການ​ເຂົ້າ​ຫາ​ຕະຫຼາດ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຜົນ​ກຳ​ໄລ​ຂອງ ຈີນ. ໃນ​ການ​ກ່າວ​ຄຳ​ປາ​ໄສ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ການ​ຄ້າ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ພະ​ຫັດ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ, ທ່ານ ເພັນ​ສ໌ ໄດ້​ເວົ້າ​ໃຫ້​ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ ໄນ​ກີ້ (Nike) ແລະ ສະ​ມາ​ຄົມ​ກິ​ລາ​ບາ​ສ​ແກັດ​ບອ​ລ​ແຫ່ງ​ຊາດ ຫຼື NBA ສຳ​ລັບ​ການ​ເມີນ​ເສີຍ​ກັບ​ການ​ລ່ວງ​ລະ​ເມີດ​ຕ່າງໆ​ຂອງ​ພັກ​ຄອມ​ມູ​ນິ​ສ ຈີນ. ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ວີ​ໂອ​ເອ ສ​ລາ​ຕິ​ກາ ໂຮກ ມີ​ລາຍ​ງານ, ເຊິ່ງ ພຸດ​ທະ​ສອນ ຈະ​ນຳ​ລາຍ​ລະ​ອຽດ​ມາ​ສະ​ເໜີ​ທ່ານ​ໃນ​ອັນ​ດັບ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ.



Nike ແມ່ນນຶ່ງ​ໃນ​ຍີ່​ຫໍ້ເຄື່ອງ​ກິ​ລາ​ທີ່​ຖື​ກ​ຮັບ​ຮູ້ຫຼາຍ​ທີ່​ສຸດ​ໃນ​ໂລກ. ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວບໍ່​ມີ​ໂຮງ​ງານ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ເອງ, ແລະ ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໄດ້​ຜະ​ລິດ​ເຄື່ອງ​ ແລະ ເກີບ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ 25 ເປີ​ເຊັນ​ໃນ​ປະ​ເທດ ຈີນ. ຍອດ​ຂາຍ​ຂອ​ງ​ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ Nike ໄດ້​ເພີ່ມ​ຂຶ້ນ 7 ເປີ​ເຊັນ​ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ກໍ​ລະ​ກົດ ຫາ ກັນ​ຍາ​ຂອງ​ປີນີ້, ຍ້ອນ​ຄວາມ​ນິ​ຍົມ​ສ່ວນ​ໃຫຍ່​ໃນ ຈີນ, ບ່ອນ​ທີ່ຍອດ​ຂາຍ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໄດ້​ເພີ່ມ​ຂຶ້ນ, ເຖິງ​ແມ່ນ​ປະ​ເທດ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ຈະ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ເຄັ່ງ​ຕຶງ​ດ້ານ​ການ​ຄ້າ​ກັບ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ກໍ​ຕາມ.

ທ່ານ ໄມ​ຄ໌ ເພັນ​ສ໌ ຮອງ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ໃນ 17 ປີ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ, ຍອດ​ຜ​ະ​ລິດ​ຕະ​ພັນ​ລວມ​ພາຍ​ໃນ​ຂອງ ຈີນ ໄດ້​ເຕີບ​ໂຕຫຼາຍກວ່າ 9 ເທົ່າ. ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໄດ້​ກາຍ​ເປັນ​ປະ​ເທດ​ທີ່​ມີ​ເສດ​ຖະ​ກິດ​ທີ່​ໃຫຍ່​ທີ່​ສຸດ​ເປັນ​ອັນ​ດັບ​ສອງ​ໃນ​ໂລກ. ສ່ວນ​ໃຫຍ່​ຂອງ​ຄວາມ​ສຳ​ເລັດ​ນີ້​ແມ່ນ​ຍ້ອນ​ການ​ລົງ​ທຶນ​ຂອງ ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກາ ໃນ ຈີນ.”

ແຕ່​ທ່ານ ເພັນ​ສ໌ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ, ການ​ເຕີບ​ໂຕ​ຂອງ​ເສດ​ຖະ​ກິດ ຈີນ ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ປ່ຽນ​ລັດ​ຜະ​ເດັດ​ກ​ານ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໃຫ້​ເປັນ​ສັງ​ຄົມ​ທີ່​ເສ​ລີ ແລະ ເປີດກ​ວ້າງ ທີ່​ໃຫ້​ຄວາມ​ເຄົາ​ລົບ​ຕໍ່​ຊັບ​ສິນ​ເອ​ກະ​ຊົນ, ລະ​ບຽບ​ກົດ​ໝາຍ ແລະ ກົດ​ລະ​ບຽບ​ສາ​ກົນ​ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ການ​ຄ້າ. ແລະ ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ບາງ​ແຫ່ງ​ ແມ່ນ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ໝອບ​ຄານ​ເຂົ້າ​ໄປ​ຫາ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານທີ່​ກົດ​ຂີ່​ຂົ່ມ​ເຫັງ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ.

ທ່ານ ໄມ​ຄ໌ ເພັນ​ສ໌ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ຮ້ານ Nike ໃນ ຈີນ ແທ້​ຈິງ​ແລ້ວ​ໄດ້​ປົດ​ສິນ​ຄ້າ​ຂອງ​ທີມ ຮູ​ສ​ຕັນ ຣັອກ​ແກັດ ອອກ​ຈາກ​ຊັ້ນ​ວາງ​ເຄື່ອງ​ໃນ​ຮ້ານ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ ເພື່ອ​ເຂົ້າ​ຮ່ວມ​ກັບ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ ຈີນ ໃນ​ການ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ຕໍ່​ຄຳເວົ້າ 7 ຄຳ​ໃນ​ທວິດ​ເຕີ​ຂອງ​ຜູ້​ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ​ໃຫຍ່​ຂອງ​ທີມ ຣັອກ​ແກັດ​ສ໌, ເຊິ່ງ​ອ່ານ​ວ່າ “ຕໍ່​ສູ້​ເພື່ອ​ເສ​ລີ​ພາບ. ຢືນ​ຢູ່​ຄຽງ​ບາ​ຄຽງ​ໄຫຼ່​ກັບ ຮົງ​ກົງ.”

ຂໍ້​ຄ​ວາມ​ໃນ​ທວິດ​ເຕີ​ນັ້ນ​ຕໍ່​ມາ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ລຶບ​ອອກ, ແຕ່​ໂທ​ລະ​ພາບ ຈີນ ໄດ້​ຍົກ​ເລີກ​ການ​ຖ່າຍ​ທອດ​ການ​ແຂ່ງ​ຂັນ​ກິລາ NBA, ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ສະ​ມາ​ຄົມ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ສູນ​ເສຍ​ດ້ານ​ການ​ເງິນ​ຈຳ​ນວນ​ນຶ່ງ.

ທ່ານ ໄມ​ຄ໌ ເພັ່ນ​ສ໌ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ນັກ​ກິ​ລາ​ທີ່​ດັງ​ທີ່​ສຸດ ແລະ ເຈົ້າ​ຂອງ​ທີມ NBA ບາງ​ຄົນ, ຜູ້​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ເສ​ລີ​ພາບ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າໃນ​ແຕ່​ລະ​ວັນ ​ເພື່ອ​ຕຳ​ໜິ​ວິ​ຈານ​ປະ​ເທດນີ້, ໄດ້​ສູນ​ເສຍ​ປາກ​ສຽງ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ ເມື່ອ​ເວົ້າ​ເຖິງ​ເສ​ລີ​ພາບ ແລະ ສິດ​ທິ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ ຈີນ. ໃນ​ການ​ເຂົ້າ​ຮ່ວມ​ກັບ​ພັກ​ຄອມ​ມູ​ນິ​ສ​ ຈີນ ແລະ ປິດ​ກັ້ນ​ເສ​ລີ​ພາບ​ໃນ​ການ​ປາກ​ເວົ້າ​ນັ້ນ, ສະ​ມາ​ຄົມ NBA ແມ່ນ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ເຮັດ​ເປັນຄື​ກັບ​ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ​ສາ​ຂາ​ທີ່ ​ລະ​ບອບ​ຜະ​ເດັດ​ການນັ້ນ​ ເປັນ​ເຈົ້າ​ຂອງ​ທັງ​ໝົດ.

ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ທ່ານ ດໍ​ໂນ​ລ ທ​ຮຳ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວິ​ຈານ​ພວກ​ນັກ​ກິ​ລາ​ທີ່​ທ່ານ​ຮູ້​ສຶກວ່າ ບໍ່​ໃຫ້​ຄວາມ​ເຄົາ​ລົບ​ຕໍ່​ປະ​ເທດ ແລະ ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ.

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence criticized American companies for selling out U.S. values to protect their access to China's profitable markets.In a speech on trade Thursday, Pence singled out Nike and the National Basketball Association (NBA) for ignoring the abuses of the Chinese Communist Party. VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports.



Nike is one of the world's most recognized sports apparel brand names. The company does not own any factories, and it produces a quarter of its clothing and footwear in China. Nike's sales jumped 7% in the third quarter of this year, thanks largely to gains in China, where its sales increased, despite the country's trade tensions with the United States.



"Over the past 17 years, China's GDP has grown by more than nine-fold. It has become the second largest economy in the world. Much of this success was driven by American investment in China."



But, Pence said, China's economic growth has not turned its authoritarian state into a free and open society that respects private property, the rule of law and international rules of commerce. And he said some U.S. companies are kowtowing to its repressive government.



"Nike stores in China actually removed their Houston Rockets merchandise from their shelves to join the Chinese government in protest against the Rockets general manager's seven-word tweet, which read: "Fight for Freedom. Stand with Hong Kong."



That tweet was soon deleted, but Chinese television canceled its coverage of NBA games, causing some financial losses to the league.



"Some of the NBA's biggest players and owners, who routinely exercise their freedom to criticize this country, lose their voices when it comes to the freedom and rights of the people of China. In siding with the Chinese Communist Party and silencing free speech, the NBA is acting like a wholly owned subsidiary of that authoritarian regime."



U.S. President Donald Trump has criticized athletes he perceives as disrespectful to the country or his office.