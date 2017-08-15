Pence Meets with Venezuelans Seeking Refuge in Colombia

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence met Monday with refugees who fled the chaos in Venezuela for the safety of a church in Cartagena, Colombia.

“The president ( Trump ) sent me here with a message of compassion for those families that are fleeing Venezuela,” Pence told reporters. “We are with them. We stand with them to restore democracy in Venezuela.”

With store shelves empty and staples hard to find, many Venezuelans cross into Brazil and Colombia to buy food. Some do not return.

US 'will not stand by'

Pence repeated what he told Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos — that the United States “will not stand by while Venezuela collapses into dictatorship. We will not stand by while Venezuela crumbles.”

Pence did not talk about Trump's threat to use military force to help restore democracy to Venezuela. But he did say "a failed state in Venezuela threatens the security and prosperity of an entire hemisphere and the people of the United States of America."

Santos has told Pence that no Latin America country would accept any form of U.S. military intervention in Venezuela and that it should never even be considered.

Recalling more than a century of U.S. military action throughout the Americas, Santos said no Latin leader wants “that phantom” to reappear.

ອ່ານ​ຂ່າວ​ນີ້​ເພີ້​ມຕື່ມ​ເປັນ​ພາສາ​ອັງກິດ