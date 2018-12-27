ບໍ່ມີທ່າທາງວ່າ ການປິດລັດຖະບານ ບາງສ່ວນ ຈະສິ້ນສຸດລົງ ໃນວັນພະຫັດມື້ນີ້​

ວັນພະຫັດມື້ນີ້ ເປັນມື້ທີຫົກ ໃນການອັດລັດຖະບານບາງສ່ວນ ຂອງ ສະຫະລັດ ແລະ

ກໍບໍ່ມີທ່າທາງວ່າ ຈະມີມື້ວັນ ແຫ່ງການແກ້ໄຂບັນຫາ ໃນການສູ້ຢັນກັນໃນ ໄວໆນີ້ ລະ

ຫວ່າງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ກັບພວກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ໃນລັດຖະສະພາ.

ທ່ານທຣຳ ຢືນຢັດວ່າ ຢາກໄດ້ເງິນ 5 ຕື້ ໂດລາ ເພື່ອສ້າງກຳແພງຊາຍແດນ ລະຫວ່າງ

ສະຫະລັດກັບເມັກຊິກໂກ ສ່ວນພວກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ແມ່ນໄດ້ຄັດຄ້ານ ແລະເວົ້າວ່າ ຈະ

ເຫັນດີໃຫ້ໄປ 1 ພັນ 3 ຮ້ອຍລ້ານໂດລາ ເພື່ອໃຊ້ຈ່າຍຕ່າງ ຫາກ ດ້ານຄວາມປອດໄພ

ຊາຍແດນ.

ເວລາຖືກຖາມ ໃນວັນພຸດວານນີ້ ວ່າທ່ານຄິດວ່າ ການອັດລັດຖະບານນີ້ ຈະມີ ໄປດົນ

ປານໃດ ທ່ານທຣຳ ໄດ້ບອກພວກນັກຂ່າວວ່າ “ແລ້ວແຕ່ວ່າມັນຈະເປັນ ຈັ່ງໃດ.”

“ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າໝາຍຄວາມວ່າ ພວກເຮົາຈະໄດ້ມີກຳແພງ. ພວກເຮົາຈະໄດ້ຮັບ ຄວາມ

ປອດໄພ.”ເພິ່ນບໍ່ຍອມ ທີ່ຈະໃຫ້ຄວາມເຫັນໃດໆ ກ່ຽວກັບການທີ່ຈະປ່ຽນທ່າທີ ຫັນ

ໜີໄປ ຈາກເງິນທຶນສຳລັບກຳແພງ 5 ຕື້ໂດລາ ທີ່ທ່ານຮຽກຮ້ອງ ແທນທີ່ຈະຮັບເອົາ

ຕົວເລກ ຄ່າໃຊ້ຈ່າຍ ທີ່ຕໍ່າກວ່ານັ້ນ ສຳລັບຄວາມປອດໄພໃນຊາຍແດນ.

ພວກຜູ້ນຳເດໂມແຄຣັດ ໃນສະພາ ໄດ້ຕ້ອງຕິທ່ານ ທຣຳ ທີ່ໄດ້ “ເອົາປະເທດ ຊາດ

ໄປໂຍນໃສ່ຄວາມສັບສົນວຸ້ນວາຍ.”

ໃນການຂຽນລົງ ໃນຖະແຫຼງການສະບັບນຶ່ງນັ້ນ ທ່ານຜູ້ນຳສຽງສ່ວນໜ້ອຍ ໃນ ສະ

ພາສູງ ທ່ານ Chuck Schumer ກັບທ່ານນາງ Nancy Pelocy ຜູ້ທີ່ຈະ ເຂົ້າມາ

ເປັນປະທານສະພາ ເວົ້າວ່າ “ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ຢາກໃຫ້ມີການປິດລັດຖະບານ ແຕ່

ປາກົດວ່າ ເພິ່ນບໍ່ຮູ້ວ່າ ຈະຫາທາງອອກແບບໃດ.”

ບໍ່ວ່າການແກ້ໄຂບັນຫາຈະເປັນແບບໃດກໍຕາມ ແຕ່​ໃນ​ທີ່​ສຸດທັງສອງຝ່າຍກໍຈະຫາ

ທາງ ເພື່ອ​ໃຫ້ໄດ້ເງິນມາ ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ການໃຊ້ຈ່າຍ ປະມານນຶ່ງສ່ວນສີ່ຂອງລັດ ຖະບານ ຊຶ່ງຈະຕ້ອງໄດ້ຖືກຮັບຜ່ານ ໂດຍທັງສອງສະພາ ແລະເຊັນໂດຍທ່ານ ທຣຳ ເສຍ

ກ່ອນ.

ພວກຜູ້ນຳຂອງພັກຣິພັບບລິກັນໃນສະພາຕໍ່າ ໄດ້ບອກພວກສະມາຊິກທັງຫຼາຍ ວ່າ ຢ່າໄປຫວັງວ່າຈະມີການລົງຄະແນນສຽງໃນວັນພະຫັດມື້ນີ້ ແລະພວກເຂົາ ເຈົ້າຈະ

ໄດ້ຮັບຄຳເຕືອນພາຍໃນ 24 ຊົ່ວໂມງ ກ່ອນຈະມີການລົງຄະແນນສຽງໃດໆ. ພວກ

ສະມາຊິກສະພາຫຼາຍທ່ານ ໄດ້ພາກັນກັບເມືອບ້ານເຮືອນ ໃນສັບ ປະດານີ້ ສຳລັບ

ເທດສະການພັກບຸນຄຣິສມັສ.

Thursday is the sixth day of a partial U.S. government shutdown, and it is unlikely to be the day that brings a resolution in the standoff between President Donald Trump and Congress.

Trump has insisted on getting $5 billion in funding for a wall at the U.S.-Mexico border, while Democrats have objected and instead said they would agree to $1.3 billion in other border security spending.

When asked Wednesday how long he thinks the shutdown will last, Trump told reporters, “Whatever it takes.”

“I mean, we’re going to have a wall. We’re going to have safety.”

He declined to comment about the prospect of backing away from his demand for $5 billion in wall funding and instead accepting the lower figure for border security.

Democratic leaders in Congress have blamed Trump for “plunging the country into chaos.”

“The president wanted the shutdown, but seems not to know how to get himself out of it,” Senator Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and incoming House speaker Nancy Pelosi wrote in a joint statement.”

Whatever the solution the two sides eventually find to fund about one-quarter of the government it will have to be approved by both houses of Congress and signed by Trump.

​No votes Thursday

Republican leaders in the House of Representatives told members not to expect any votes Thursday, and that they would be given 24 hours’ notice before any votes take place. Many lawmakers went home this week for the Christmas holiday.

In the Senate, the chamber’s calendar says it will reconvene Thursday for discussion of the spending issue, but how many members will be present remains to be seen.

Perhaps further complicating the ongoing discussions is that currently Republicans hold majorities in both the House and Senate, but in one week Democrats will take over in the House while Republicans will add a few seats to their Senate advantage.

​800,000 workers affected

The shutdown is affecting about 800,000 federal workers. About half of them are going to work but will not be paid until the shutdown is over. The rest are at home waiting to find out if Congress will follow what it has done in the past and approve pay for them as well.

Trump said Monday he has the backing of federal workers and that they want him to stick to his demand for the wall funding.

The American Federation of Government Employees, the largest union of U.S. federal workers, rejected that statement Wednesday.

“They are eager to get back to work. They unequivocally oppose using shutdowns as a means of resolving policy disputes,” AFGE National President J. David Cox Sr. said. “This is not about a wall, this is about 800,000 real people with real families and real bills to pay.”

AFGE membership includes some Voice of America employees.

White House Council of Economic Advisers Chairman Kevin Hassett said the shutdown is merely a temporary problem for affected federal employees.

“They might miss a pay period because the government shut down,” Hassett told reporters Wednesday. “But in the end, even if they aren’t working, then Congress has decided to pay people for the whole time. So in the end, it’s really just a sort of short-term problem not a long-term problem for government workers.”