ພວກປະທ້ວງເສື້ອກັກສີເຫຼືອງ ໄດ້ຈູດໄຟເຜົາສາຂາຂອງທະນາຄານແຫ່ງນຶ່ງ ແລະໄດ້
ປຸ້ນສະດົມຮ້ານຄ້າຕ່າງໆໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງ ປາຣີ ໃນວັນເສົາວານນີ້ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ການປະ
ທ້ວງຕໍ່ຕ້ານລັດຖະບານຂອງພວກເຂົາ ໄດ້ກ້າວເຂົ້າສູ່ເດືອນທີ 4.
ສາຂາແຫ່ງນຶ່ງຂອງທະນາຄານ ຕາກໂນ ໄດ້ຖືກໄຟໄໝ້ກ່ອນທີ່ບັນດານັກດັບເພີງໄດ້
ເດີນທາງໄປຮອດ ແລະ ຕູ້ຂາຍໜັງສືພິມໄດ້ໄໝ້ເປັນກອງໄຟໃນຖະໜົນຕ່າງໆ.
ຕຳຫຼວດໄດ້ຍິງແກັສນ້ຳຕາ ແລະ ປືນສີດນ້ຳ ເພື່ອແຍກພວກປະທ້ວງ, ເຊິ່ງບາງຄົນໄດ້
ແກວ່ງກ້ອນຫີນປູນໃສ່ຕຳຫຼວດປາບປາມຈະລາຈົນ ແລະ ໄດ້ຈູດໄຟເຜົາລົດຢູ່ຕໍ່ໜ້າອະ
ນຸສາວະລີ ອາກ ເດິ ທຣີໂອມຟ໌.
ຕຳຫຼວດໄດ້ຈັບຜູ້ປະທ້ວງຫຼາຍກວ່າ 80 ຄົນໃນຕອນບ່າຍ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ພວກປະທ້ວງ
ໄດ້ເຂົ້າໄປລັກເຄື່ອງໃນຮ້ານຄ້າຕ່າງໆ ຢູ່ອ້ອມຖະໜົນ ຊັອງ ເອລີເຊ ແລະ ໄດ້ປຸ້ນສະ
ດົມຮ້ານອາຫານລາຄາແພງ ຟູແກັດສ໌ (Fouquet’s).
ການປະທ້ວງທົ່ວປະເທດໄດ້ເລີ່ມຂຶ້ນໃນວັນທີ 17 ພະຈິກປີກາຍນີ້, ສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ແມ່ນຕໍ່
ຕ້ານນະໂຍບາຍການປະຕິຮູບເສດຖະກິດເສລີ ຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ເອັມມານູແອລ
ມາກຣົງ, ລວມທັງແຜນການຂະຫຍາຍພາສີນ້ຳມັນ.
ຫຼັງຈາກຄວາມຮຸນແຮງໄດ້ເກີດຂຶ້ນ, ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໄດ້ສະເໜີການຜ່ອນຜັນຫຼາຍ
ຢ່າງມູນຄ່າຫຼາຍກວ່າ 11 ພັນລ້ານໂດລາ ທີ່ເພັ່ງເລັງໃສ່ການຂະຫຍາຍລາຍໄດ້ໃຫ້ຜູ້ກິນ
ເບ້ຍບຳນານສ່ວນຫຼາຍ ແລະ ກຳມະກອນທີ່ທຸກຍາກທີ່ສຸດ.
ອະດີດເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ທະນາຄານການລົງທຶນ ອາຍຸ 41 ປີນັ້ນ ຍັງໄດ້ເປີດການປຶກສາຫາລື
ແຫ່ງຊາດ ທີ່ເພັ່ງເລັງໃສ່ການກຳນົດນະໂຍບາຍຂອງລັດຖະບານທີ່ປະຊາຊົນຕ້ອງການ
ນັ້ນ. ການປະທ້ວງຂອງວັນເສົາວານນີ້ ແມ່ນກົງກັບວັນສິ້ນສຸດຂອງການປຶກສາຫາລື
ດັ່ງກ່າວ.
