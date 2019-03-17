ພວກ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ເສື້ອ​ກັກ​ສີ​ເຫຼືອງ ໄດ້​ຈູ​ດ​ໄຟ​ເຜົາ​ສາ​ຂາ​ຂອງ​ທະ​ນາ​ຄານ​ແຫ່ງ​ນຶ່ງ ແລະໄດ້

​ປຸ້ນ​ສະ​ດົມ​ຮ້ານ​ຄ້າ​ຕ່າງໆ​ໃນ​ນະ​ຄອນຫຼວງ​ ປາ​ຣີ ໃນ​ວັນ​ເສົາ​ວານນີ້ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ການ​ປະ

​ທ້ວງ​ຕໍ່​ຕ້ານ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ ໄດ້​ກ້າວ​ເຂົ້າ​ສູ່​ເດືອນ​ທີ 4.

ສາ​ຂາ​ແຫ່ງ​ນຶ່ງ​ຂອງ​ທະ​ນາ​ຄານ ຕາກ​ໂນ ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ໄຟ​ໄໝ້​ກ່ອນ​ທີ່​ບັນ​ດາ​ນັກ​ດັບ​ເພີງ​ໄດ້​

ເດີນ​ທາງ​ໄປ​ຮອດ ແລະ ຕູ້​ຂາຍ​ໜັງ​ສື​ພິມ​ໄດ້​ໄໝ້​ເປັນ​ກອງ​ໄຟ​ໃນ​ຖະໜົນ​ຕ່າງໆ.

ຕຳຫຼວດ​ໄດ້​ຍິງ​ແກັ​ສ​ນ້ຳ​ຕາ ແລະ ປືນ​ສີດ​ນ້ຳ ເພື່ອ​ແຍກ​ພວກ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ, ເຊິ່ງ​ບາງ​ຄົນ​ໄດ້

​ແກວ່​ງ​ກ້ອນ​ຫີນ​ປູນ​ໃສ່​ຕຳຫຼວດ​ປາບ​ປາມ​ຈະ​ລາ​ຈົນ ແລະ ໄດ້​ຈູດ​ໄຟ​ເຜົາ​ລົດ​ຢູ່​ຕໍ່​ໜ້າ​ອະ

​ນຸ​ສາ​ວະ​ລີ ອາກ​ ເດິ ທ​ຣີ​ໂອມຟ໌.

ຕຳຫຼວດ​ໄດ້​ຈັບ​ຜູ້​ປະ​ທ້ວງຫຼາຍກວ່າ 80 ຄົນ​ໃນ​ຕອນ​ບ່າຍ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ພວກ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ

​ໄດ້​ເຂົ້າ​ໄປ​ລັກ​ເຄື່ອງ​ໃນ​ຮ້ານ​ຄ້າ​ຕ່າງໆ ​ຢູ່​ອ້ອມ​ຖະ​ໜົນ ຊັອງ ເອ​ລີ​ເຊ ແລະ ໄດ້​ປຸ້ນ​ສະ​

ດົມ​ຮ້ານອາ​ຫານລາ​ຄາ​ແພງ ຟູ​ແກັ​ດ​ສ໌ (Fouquet’s).

ການ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ທົ່ວ​ປະ​ເທດ​ໄດ້​ເລີ່ມ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ທີ 17 ພະ​ຈິກ​ປີ​ກາຍນີ້, ສ່ວນ​ໃຫຍ່​ແມ່ນ​ຕໍ່​

ຕ້ານ​ນະ​ໂຍ​ບາຍ​ການ​ປະ​ຕິ​ຮູບ​ເສດ​ຖະ​ກິດ​ເສ​ລີ ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ເອັມ​ມາ​ນູ​ແອ​ລ

ມາ​ກ​ຣົງ, ລວມ​ທັງ​ແຜນ​ກາ​ນ​ຂະ​ຫຍາຍ​ພາ​ສີ​ນ້ຳ​ມັນ.

ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ຄວາມ​ຮຸນ​ແຮງ​ໄດ້​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ, ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ໄດ້​ສະ​ເໜີ​ການ​ຜ່ອນ​ຜັນຫຼາຍ

​ຢ່າງ​ມູນ​ຄ່າຫຼາຍກວ່າ 11 ພັນ​ລ້ານ​ໂດ​ລາ ທີ່​ເພັ່ງ​ເລັງ​ໃສ່​ການ​ຂະ​ຫຍາຍ​ລາຍ​ໄດ້​ໃຫ້​ຜູ້​ກິນ​

ເບ້ຍ​ບຳ​ນານ​ສ່ວນ​ຫຼາຍ ແລະ ກຳ​ມະ​ກອນ​ທີ່​ທຸກ​ຍາກ​ທີ່​ສຸດ.

ອະ​ດີດເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ທະ​ນາ​ຄານ​ການ​ລົງ​ທຶນ ອາ​ຍຸ 41 ປີ​ນັ້ນ ຍັງ​ໄດ້​ເປີດ​ການ​ປຶກ​ສາ​ຫາ​ລື​

ແຫ່ງ​ຊາດ ​ທີ່​ເພັ່ງ​ເລັງ​ໃສ່​ການ​ກຳ​ນົດ​ນະ​ໂຍ​ບາຍ​ຂອງ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ທີ່​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ​ຕ້ອງ​ການ

​ນັ້ນ. ການ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ຂອງວັນ​ເສົາ​ວານນີ້ ​ແມ່ນ​ກົງ​ກັບ​ວັນ​ສິ້ນ​ສຸດ​ຂອງການປຶກ​ສາ​ຫາ​ລື​

ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ.



Yellow vest protesters set fire to a branch of a bank and ransacked stores in Paris Saturday as their anti-government demonstrations entered a fourth month.



A branch of Banque Tarneaud spewed flames before firefighters arrived and two news-stands blazed as bonfires burned in the streets.



Police fired tear gas and water cannons to disperse demonstrators, some of whom threw cobblestones at riot police and set cars on fire in front of Paris' Arc de Triomphe monument.



Police arrested more than 80 protesters by midafternoon as demonstrators looted stores around the Champs Elysees and ransacked the high-end Fouquet's restaurant.



Protests around the country began on November 17 last year, largely against President Emmanuel Macron's liberal economic reform policies, including a planned fuel tax increase.



After the spike in violence, Macron offered a package of concessions worth more than $11 billion aimed at boosting the incomes of most pensioners and the poorest workers.



The 41-year-old former investment banker also launched a series of national debates aimed at determining the government policies people wanted. Saturday's protests coincided with the end of the debates.