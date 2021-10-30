ການລະບາດຂອງ ໂຄວິດ-19 ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ການຟື້ນໂຕ ຂອງແຮງງານ ໃນທົ່ວໂລກຊຸດໂຊມລົງ

ໂຕເລກໃໝ່ຈາກອົງການແຮງງານສາກົນ ຂອງອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດໄດ້ລະບຸວ່າ ຕະຫລາດແຮງງານໃນທົ່ວໂລກໄດ້ຄ່ອຍໆຟື້ນໂຕກັບຄືນມາຫລັງຈາກການລະບາດຄັ້ງໃຫຍ່ຂອງພະຍາດໂຄວິດ-19, ໂດຍເສດຖະກິດຂອງບັນດາປະເທດທີ່ມີລາຍໄດ້ຕໍ່າໄດ້ຮັບຄວາມເສຍຫາຍຫລາຍກວ່າບັນດາປະເທດທີ່ຮັ່ງມີ. ລິຊາ ສະໄລນ໌ ລາຍງານໃຫ້ VOA ຈາກນະຄອນເຈເນວາ, ເຊິ່ງ ທິບສຸດາ ຈະນໍາເອົາລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ນັກເສດຖະສາດຂອງອົງການແຮງງານສາກົນ ຫຼື ILO ໄດ້ທໍາການຕິດຕາມຜົນກະທົບຂອງໂຄວິດ-19 ຕໍ່ການເຮັດວຽກຂອງໂລກນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ເດືອນມີນາປີ 2020. ໃນຊ່ວງຕົ້ນປີນີ້, ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າມີການຄາດໝາຍວ່າ ການຟື້ນໂຕດັ່ງກ່າວແມ່ນຈະຍັງມີຄວາມອ່ອນແອ, ແຕ່ການຟື້ນໂຕຂອງຕະຫລາດວຽກລະດັບໂລກນັ້ນ ແມ່ນຈະມີຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງ.

ຢ່າງໃດກໍຕາມ, ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຍອມຮັບວ່າ ການເບິ່ງຄວາມສໍາພັນກັນໃນທາງທີ່ດີນີ້ແມ່ນໄດ້ຫລຸດລົງໄປ ເນື່ອງຈາກການກັບມາລະບາດຄັ້ງໃຫຍ່ຂອງເຊື້ອພະຍາດ ແລະການຟື້ນໂຕຂອງລະບົບເສດຖະກິດແມ່ນຊ້າກວ່າທີ່ຄາດການເອົາໄວ້.

ຈາກຫລັກຖານທີ່ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນນີ້, ໜ່ວຍງານຂອງອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດຄາດເດົາວ່າ ປັດຈຸບັນຈໍານວນຊົ່ວໂມງໃນການເຮັດວຽກທົ່ວໂລກຂອງປີນີ້ ຈະຕໍ່າກວ່າລະດັບກ່ອນການລະບາດຄັ້ງໃຫຍ່ເຖິງ 4.3 ເປີເຊັນ. ເຊິ່ງໂຕເລກນີ້ທຽບເທົ່າກັບການຕົກງານຂອງປະຊາກອນທີ່ເຮັດວຽກເຕັມເວລາເຖິງ 125 ລ້ານຄົນໃນທົ່ວໂລກ.

ທ່ານກາຍ ຣາຍເດີ (Guy Ryder) ຜູ້ອໍານວຍການໃຫຍ່ຂອງ ILO ກ່າວວ່າ ຄວາມກັງວົນທີ່ມີຫລາຍຢູ່ກໍ່ຄືສິ່ງທີ່ທ່ານແນມເຫັນນັ້ນແມ່ນໄລຍະຂອງການຟື້ນໂຕລະຫວ່າງປະເທດທີ່ມີລາຍໄດ້ສູງ ແລະປະເທດທີ່ມີລາຍໄດ້ຕໍ່າ. ໂດຍທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ສິ່ງນີ້ໄດ້ສະທ້ອນໃຫ້ເຫັນເຖິງຄວາມຈິງ ທີ່ປະເທດທີ່ມີລາຍໄດ້ສູງດ້ວຍຊັບພະຍາກອນທີ່ມີຫລາຍ ແມ່ນສາມາດຟື້ນໂຕໄດ້ໃນປີ 2021 ຢ່າງນ້ອຍໃນລະດັບໃດນຶ່ງ, ໃນຂະນະທີ່ ປະເທດທີ່ມີລາຍໄດ້ຕໍ່າກວ່າແມ່ນຍັງຄົງຕ້ອງຢູ່ໃນສະພາບຂອງການລະບາດໃຫຍ່ຢ່າງຮຸນແຮງ...ການລະບາດຄັ້ງໃຫຍ່ຂອງໂຄວິດ-19 ເຮັດໃຫ້ຄວາມສົມດຸນລະຫວ່າງປະເທດບໍ່ເທົ່າທຽມກັນ ແລະຍິ່ງໜັກໜ່ວງຂຶ້ນລະຫວ່າງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ.”

ທ່ານຣາຍເດີ ໄດ້ຕໍາໜິຄວາມແຕກຕ່າງທີ່ເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນ ໃນຄວາມຕ່າງຂອງການເປີດເຜີຍໂຕຢາວັກຊີນປ້ອງກັນໂຄວິດ-19 ແລະງົບປະມານໃນການກະຕຸ້ນຂອງລະບົບເສດຖະກິດ. ທ່ານກ່າວວ່່າ ບາດກ້າວໃນການຟື້ນໂຕຂອງລະບົບເສດຖະກິດຢູ່ໃນແຕ່ລະປະເທດ ແມ່ນຂຶ້ນຢູ່ກັບຄວາມສາມາດຢ່າງຈິງຈັງໃນການສັກຢາວັກຊີນໃຫ້ແກ່ປະຊາກອນຂອງປະເທດນັ້ນໆ.

ທ່ານກ່າວວ່າ ການຟື້ນໂຕຍັງຂຶ້ນຢູ່ກັບຄວາມສາມາດຂອງປະເທດຕ່າງໆໃນການຈັດຫາເງິນທຶນ ເພື່ອປົກປ້ອງພະນັກງານທັງຫລາຍ ແລະທຸລະກິດຕ່າງໆຈາກຜົນກະທົບຂອງໂຄວິດ-19 ທີ່ມີຕໍ່ລະບົບເສດຖະກິດຕົນ. ເຊິ່ງທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ບັນດາປະເທດທີ່ມີລາຍໄດ້ຕໍ່າ ແລະປານກາງ, ຂໍ້ຈໍາກັດທາງງົບປະມານ ແລະຄວາມກ້າວໜ້າໃນການສັກວັກຊີນທີ່ຫລ້າຊ້ານັ້ນ ມີການຄາດການວ່າຈະເປັນອຸປະສັກຕໍ່ການພັດທະນາຕໍ່ໄປ. ແລະຖ້າຫາກບໍ່ມີການສະໜັບສະໜຸນທາງການເງິນ ແລະທາງເທັກນິກທີ່ເປັນຮູບປະທໍາແລ້ວ, ຄວາມແຕກຕ່າງອັນຍິ່ງໃຫຍ່ລະຫວ່າງປະເທດທີ່ພັດທະນາ ແລະປະເທດທີ່ກໍາລັງພັດທະນາແມ່ນຈະຍັງຄົງມີຢູ່ຢ່າງຕໍ່ເນື່ອງ.”

ILO ລາຍງານທ່າອ່ຽງກ່ຽວກັບການຟື້ນໂຕຂອງຕະຫລາດແຮງງານໃນຊ່ວງທີ່ຍັງເຫລືອຂອງປີແມ່ນຍັງຄົງອ່ອນແອ ແລະບໍ່ແນ່ນອນ. ທ່ານຣາຍເດີ ກ່າວວ່າບໍ່ມີປະເທດ ຫລືພູມິພາກໃດຈະຫລຸດພົ້ນອອກຈາກວິກິດການນີ້ໄດ້ພຽງລໍາພັງປະເທດດຽວ. ທ່ານກ່າວວ່າ ຊ່ອງທາງດຽວທີ່ພວກເຮົາຈະຫລຸດພົ້ນອອກຈາກສະພາວະທີ່ກືນບໍ່ເຂົ້າຄາຍບໍ່ອອກໃນບັນຫາສັງຄົມທາງດ້ານສຸຂະພາບ ແລະເສດຖະກິດນີ້ ພວກເຮົາທຸກໆປະເທດຈະຕ້ອງປະຕິບັດງານຮ່ວມກັນ.

New figures from the U.N.’s International Labor Organization indicate the global labor market has been slow to bounce back from the COVID-19 pandemic, with the economies of lower-income countries faring worse than those of the wealthier countries. Lisa Schlein reports for VOA from Geneva.

ILO economists have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the world of work since March 2020. Early this year, they had anticipated a fragile, but steady recovery in the global job market.

However, they acknowledge this relative optimism now has faded due to new waves of the pandemic and slower than expected economic recovery.

Based on its findings, the U.N. agency now projects the number of global hours worked this year will be 4.3% below pre-pandemic levels. This is the equivalent to a loss of 125 million full time jobs.

ILO Director-General Guy Ryder says more worrying still is what he sees as the two-speed recovery between higher and lower-income countries.

“This is reflected in the fact that the higher income countries, with more resources managed to recover in 2021 at least to some extent, whilst lower income countries continue to suffer very severely from the pandemic…The pandemic has exacerbated inequalities between countries, as well as within them.”

Ryder blames this growing divergence on differences in the roll-out of COVID-19 vaccinations and fiscal stimulus packages. He says the pace of each nation’s recovery depends heavily on its ability to vaccinate its population.

He says recovery also depends on the ability of countries to provide a financial cushion to protect workers and businesses from the economic impact of the pandemic.

“In low and middle-income countries, fiscal constraints and slow vaccination progress are expected to continue to hinder progress. And without concrete financial and technical support, the great divergence between developed and developing countries will persist.”

The ILO reports the prospects for labor market recovery for the rest of the year remain weak and uncertain. Ryder says no country or region will get out of this crisis alone. He says the only sustainable path out of this health and socio-economic dilemma is for all nations to work together.