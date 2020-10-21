ໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາ ໄດ້ເຂົ້າໄປບົດບັງ ບັນຫາດັ້ງເດີມ ໃນການໂຄສະນາຫາສຽງ ເລືອກຕັ້ງ ຂອງ ສຫລ

ການຮັບມືຂອງອາເມຣິກາກັບການແຜ່ລະບາດຂອງໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາແມ່ນ ເປັນບັນຫານຶ່ງທີ່ສາມາດຕັດສິນການເລືອກຕັ້ງປະທານາທິບໍດີຂອງສະຫະລັດທີ່ຈະມາເຖິງນີ້ໄດ້ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ມັນໄດ້ເປັນຈຸດສູນກາງແທນບ່ອນຂອງການຕໍ່ສູ້ທາງດ້ານອຸດົມການ ທີ່ຄອບງຳການເລືອກຕັ້ງທີ່ຜ່ານມາຢູ່ນີ້. ນັກຂ່າວ Brian Pad-den ຂອງວີໂອເອມີລາຍງານ ກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງນີ້ ຊຶ່ງບົວສະຫວັນຈະນໍາມາສະເໜີ ທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.



ໃນການຊຸມນຸມເມື່ອບໍ່ດົນມານີ້ກັບປະຊາຊົນຜູ້ສູງອາຍຸ ໃນລັດຟລໍຣິດານັ້ນ, ປະ ທານາທິບໍດີດໍໂນລ ທຣໍາກ່າວອີກເທື່ອນຶ່ງວ່າ ການສິ້ນສຸດຂອງການແຜ່ລະບາດຂອງໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາ ແມ່ນຫຍັບໃກ້ເຂົ້າມາແລ້ວ, ແລະ ການພັດທະນາຂອງວັກຊີນ ໃກ້ຈະສໍາເລັດແລ້ວ.



ປະທານາທິບໍດີດໍໂນລ ທຣໍາກ່າວດັ່ງນີ້:

"ຂໍ້ຄວາມຂອງຂ້າພະເຈົ້າທີ່ຢາກບອກບັນດາຜູ້ສູງອາຍຸ ຂອງອາເມຣິກາໃນມື້ນີ້ ແມ່ນຂໍ້ຄວາມທີ່ມີຄວາມຫວັງໄປໃນແງ່ດີ, ຄວາມໝັ້ນໃຈ ແລະມີຫວັງ. ການເສຍສະຫຼະຂອງບັນດາທ່ານ ບໍ່ໄດ້ສູນຫາຍໄປຊື່ໆ. ແສງສະຫວ່າງໃນບ່ອນສຸດທ້າຍຂອງອຸໂມງແມ່ນໃກ້ຈະຮອດແລ້ວ. ພວກເຮົາກໍາລັງຈະສິ້ນສຸດບາດລ້ຽວ ແລ້ວ.”



ທ່ານໂຈ ໄບເດັນ, ຄູ່ແຂ່ງຂອງທ່ານຈາກພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດຍັງສືບຕໍ່ກ່າວຫາທ່ານປະທານາທິບໍດີວ່າ ບໍ່ໃຫ້ຄວາມສໍາຄັນຕໍ່ການແຜ່ລະບາດຂອງພະຍາດດັ່ງກ່າວ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ກໍລະນີຄົນເປັນພະຍາດນີ້ ຢູ່ໃນສະຫະລັດກໍາລັງເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນ.



ທ່ານ ໂຈ ໄບເດັນ, ຜູ້ສະໝັກປະທານາທິບໍດີ ຈາກພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດກ່າວວ່າ:

"ປີ້ນມຸມນັ້ນກັບຊັ້ນຫວາ? ເທວະດາຂ້ອຍເອີ້ຍ. ມັນບໍ່ໄດ້ກໍາລັງຫາຍໄປດອກ, ມັນກໍາລັງເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນອີກ. ມັນຮ້າຍແຮງກວ່າເກົ່າດັ່ງທີ່ໄດ້ຄາດເອົາໄວ້ຫັ້ນຫລະ."

ໂຣກລະບາດໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ເກືອບຮອດ 220,000 ຄົນເສຍຊີວິດຢູ່ໃນສະຫະລັດ, ອີງຕາມມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລຈອນສ໌ ຮອບຄິນສ໌ (Johns Hopkins), ພ້ອມທັງເຮັດໃຫ້ສະພາບເສດຖະກິດຖົດຖອຍ ແລະໄປແທນບ່ອນຂອງບັນຫາທາງອຸດົມການແບບດັ້ງເດີມ ທີ່ເຄີຍຄອບງຳການເລືອກຕັ້ງ ໃນຄັ້ງຜ່ານໆມານັ້ນ ຢູ່ໃນລະດັບລະດັບນຶ່ງ.



ນັກຊ່ຽວຊານກ່າວວ່າ ການຄ້າເສລີ, ເລື້ອງຄົນເຂົ້າເມືອງ, ການຮັກສາສຸຂະ ພາບ, ການປ່ຽນແປງຂອງດິນຟ້າອາກາດ, ສິດທິໃນການເອົາລູກອອກ ແລະການຄວບຄຸມປືນ ທັງໝົດລ້ວນແຕ່ໄດ້ຖືກບົດບັງດ້ວຍໂຣກລະບາດ.

ທ່ານ ມາກ ໂຈນສ໌ (Mark Jones), ອາຈານສອນວິຊາການເມືອງທີ່ ມະຫາວິ ທະຍາໄລໄຣສ໌ (Rice) ກ່າວຜ່ານທາງ Skype ວ່າ:

"ສິ່ງເຫລົ່ານັ້ນໄດ້ຖືກໂຄວິດ-19 ເຂົ້າໄປແທນທີ່. ພວກມັນຍັງຄົງມີຢູ່ ແຕ່ວ່າອັນນີ້ຄ້າຍກັບວ່າ ເປັນບັນຫາໃໝ່ທີ່ບໍ່ເຄີຍມີມາກ່ອນ. ແລະດຽວນີ້ເປັນນຶ່ງໃນບັນຫາ ນຳໜ້າທີ່ຕັດສິນວ່າ ຜູ້ສະໝັກຢູ່ບ່ອນໃດ ແລະປະຊາຊົນເລືອກຕັ້ງແນວໃດ.”

ການຮັບມືຂອງລັດຖະບານທ່ານທຣໍາກັບການລະບາດຂອງພະຍາດດັ່ງກ່າວ ໄດ້ກາຍເປັນບັນຫາຂອງພັກຝ່າຍໄປ, ໂດຍທີ່ພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນຄັດຄ້ານຕໍ່ການປິດທາງດ້ານເສດຖະກິດຢ່າງເຄັ່ງຄັດ ເພື່ອສະກັດກັ້ນເຊື້ອໄວຣັສ ແລະເນັ້ນໜັກເຖິງສິດທິຂອງບຸກຄົນຫລາຍກວ່າລະບຽບບັງຄັບໃຫ້ໄດ້ຮັບໃສ່ໜ້າກາກ ແລະຮັກສາ ການຢູ່ຫ່າງກັນທາງສັງຄົມໄວ້.

ທ່ານ ແມັດ ເທີຣີລ (Matt Terrill), ນັກຍຸດທະສາດຂອງພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນ, ຈາກອົງການຍຸດທຸສາດໄຟຮ້າວສ໌ (Firehouse) ກ່າວຜ່ານທາງ Skype ວ່າ:

"ບໍ່ວ່າຈະເປັນການສົນທະນາກັນກ່ຽວກັບໜ້າກາກ ຫລື ການສົນທະນາ ກ່ຽວກັບລະດັບທີ່ລັດຖະບານສົມຄວນຈະໄປ ຫຼື ບໍ່ໄປຫຍຸ້ງກ່ຽວກັບຄວາມປອດໄພຂອງສາທາລະນະຊົນ, ຫຼືໃນອົງປະກອບອື່ນໆ ຂອງຊີວິດພວກເຮົາກໍຕາມ, ພວກເຮົາກໍາລັງຈະເຫັນຜົນຂອງມັນໃນຕອນນີ້ຫລະ."



ແຕ່ກົງກັນຂ້າມ, ທ່ານໄບເດັນ ແລະພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ມີຄວາມຮັບຜິດ ຊອບລວມເພື່ອເຮັດໃຫ້ອັດຕາການຕິດເຊື້ອຫຼຸດລົງ ແລະອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ມີ ການດຳເນີນທຸລະກິດເປັນປົກກະຕິ.

ດ້ວຍການທີ່ມີຄະແນນນຳໜ້າຢ່າງຫລວງຫລາຍ ໃນການຢັ່ງຫາງສຽງໃນການເລືອກຕັ້ງປະທານາທິບໍດີ, ທ່ານໄບເດັນຍັງຄົງສຸມໃສ່ເຮັດໃຫ້ການເລືອກຕັ້ງກາຍ ເປັນການລົງປະຊາມະຕິ ກ່ຽວກັບການຮັບມືກັບໂຣກລະບາດຂອງທ່ານທຣໍາ.



ໃນຂະນະທີ່ການໂຄສະນາຫາສຽງຂອງທ່ານທຣໍາຊີ້ໃຫ້ເຫັນເສດຖະກິດທີ່ພຸ້ງສູງ ຂຶ້ນຢ່າງເຂັ້ມແຂງ ກ່ອນການແຜ່ລະບາດຂອງພະຍາດນີ້ ແລະໃຫ້ສັນຍາວ່າຈະມີການຟື້ນຕົວຢ່າງໄວວາ ຫຼັງຈາກໂຣກລະບາດນີ້ໄດ້ສິ້ນສຸດລົງ.

ອ່ານຂ່າວນີ້ເພີ້ມເປັນພາສາອັງກິດຢູ່ຂ້າງລຸ່ມນີ້

America’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic is an issue that could decide the upcoming U.S. presidential election, as it has taken center stage over ideological fights that dominated past elections.

At a recent rally with senior citizens in Florida, President Donald Trump again said the end of the coronavirus pandemic is near, and the development of a vaccine close at hand.

President Donald Trump:

"My message to America's seniors today is one of optimism, confidence and hope. Your sacrifice has not been in vain. The light at the end of the tunnel is near. We are rounding the turn.

Democratic rival Joe Biden continues to charge the president is downplaying the pandemic as U.S. COVID cases rise.

Joe Biden, Democratic Presidential Nominee:

"Turn the corner? My lord. It's not disappearing, it's on the rise again. It's getting worse as predicted."

The pandemic has caused nearly 220,000 deaths in the U.S according to Johns Hopkins University, as well as an economic recession and to some degree displaced traditional ideological issues that dominated past elections.

Experts say free trade, immigration, health care, climate change, abortion rights and gun control have all been overshadowed by the pandemic.

Mark Jones, Professor of Politics, Rice University:((Mandatory cg: Skype))

“Those have been supplanted by COVID 19. They still exist but this is like a new issue that didn't exist before. And now is one of the leading issues that define where candidates are and how people vote.”

The Trump administration’s response to the pandemic has become a partisan issue, with Republicans opposing strict economic lockdowns to contain the virus and emphasizing the rights of the individual over mandates to wear masks and social distance.

Matt Terrill, Republican Strategist, Firehouse Strategies Mandatory cg: Skype))

“Whether it’s discussions around the masks, or discussions around the level in which the government should be or shouldn't be involved in public safety, or in other elements of our lives, we're seeing that play out right now.”

By contrast, Biden and Democrats urge collective responsibility to bring down the infection rate and allow normal business activity to resume.

With a significant lead in presidential polls, Biden remains focused on making the election a referendum on Trump’s handling of the pandemic.

While the Trump campaign highlights America’s robust pre-pandemic economy and promises a swift recovery after the pandemic ends.