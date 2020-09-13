ຫຼາຍພັນຄົນ ໄດ້ໜີອອກຈາກ ນະຄອນ ນິວຢອກ ຢ່າງຖາວອນ ຍ້ອນໂຣກລະບາດ ໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາ

ໃນນະຄອນ ນິວຢອກ, ບັນດາບໍລິສັດຍ້າຍເຄື່ອງແມ່ນໄດ້ພາກັນປະຕິເສດລູກຄ້າ ຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ. ຈຳ ນວນອາພາດເມັ້ນໃຫ້ເຊົ່າທີ່ເປົ່າຫວ່າງ ໄດ້ເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນຫຼາຍກວ່າ 65,000 ຫ້ອງ. ການແຂ່ງຂັນແມ່ນໄດ້ເລີ່ມຂຶ້ນ ສຳລັບເຈົ້າຂອງອາພາດເມັ້ນ ທີ່ຈະຊອກຫາຄົນເຊົ່າໃໝ່. ນັກຂ່າວວີໂອເອ ແອນນາ ແນລສັນ ມີລາຍງານ, ເຊິ່ງ ພຸດທະສອນ ຈະນຳລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ມັນໄດ້ກາຍເປັນເຫດການທີ່ປົກກະຕິໃນຖະໜົນບາງແຫ່ງຢູ່ເຂດ ແມນແຮັດຕັນ, ທີ່ມີລົດຂົນເຄື່ອງ ແລະ ກ່ອງໃສ່ເຄື່ອງຕ່າງໆຂອງຄົນ ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ທຳການຕັດສິນໃຈທີ່ຈະໜີອອກຈາກນະຄອນ ນິວຢອກ. ບໍ່ຄືກັບຫຼາຍທຸລະກິດອື່ນໆ ບັນດາບໍລິສັດ ຍ້າຍເຄື່ອງ ຕ້ອງໄດ້ປະຕິເສດການບໍລິການຕໍ່ລູກຄ້າຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ.

ທ່ານນາງ ແນນຊີ ຊາຟຣານີ, ຜູ້ບໍລິຫານທົ່ວໄປຂອງບໍລິສັດ Oz Moving & Storage ກ່າວວ່າ “ຄືວ່າ, ປະຊາຊົນຫຼາຍຄົນກຳລັງຍ້າຍໄປລັດ ຟລໍຣິດາ, ຄາລິຟໍເນຍ ແລະ ເທັກຊັສ, ລັດພວກນີ້ແມ່ນສາມຈຸດໝາຍປາຍທາງທີ່ມີໄລຍະໄກ ທີ່ພວກເຮົາກຳລັງເຫັນ. ແລະ ໃນເຂດທ້ອງຖິ່ນ, ຫຼື ຂ້ອນຂ້າງຈະຢູ່ໃນທ້ອງຖິ່ນ, ເຂົາເຈົ້າກຳລັງຍ້າຍໄປລັດ ນິວ ເຈີຊີ, ລັດ ຄອນແນຕິຄັດ, ແລະ ລອງ ໄອແລນ, ອອກຈາກຕົວເມືອງໄປຢູ່ຊານເມືອງ. ມັກຮູ້ສຶກຄືວ່າບໍ່ໝົດຈັກເທື່ອ.”

ນະຄອນ ນິວຢອກ ມີທຸລະກິດທີ່ຖືກປິດຫຼາຍກວ່າເກົ່າໃນເວລານີ້, ຕູ້ລົດໄຟໃຕ້ດິນທີ່ສະອາດແມ່ນເກືອບວ່າຈະເປົ່າຫວ່າງ ແລະ ການກໍ່ຄວາມຮຸນແຮງດ້ວຍປືນແມ່ນກຳລັງເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນ. ຫຼາຍຄົນແມ່ນໄດ້ໜີອອກໄປຢູ່ໃນລັດທີ່ໃກ້ຄຽງຄື ນິວ ເຈີຊີ, ບ່ອນທີ່ລາຄາເຮືອນແມ່ນກຳລັງສູງຂຶ້ນ.

ທ່ານ ຄີຣິລ ກູເຣວິຈ໌ ຕົວແທນອະສັງລິມະຊັບ ກ່າວວ່າ “ນຶ່ງໃນສິ່ງຕ່າງໆທີ່ທຸກ ຄົນເອີ່ຍເຖິງໃນທຸກມື້ນີ້ກໍແມ່ນ ເຂົາເຈົ້າຕ້ອງການພື້ນທີ່ຫ້ອງການໃນເຮືອນຂອງ ເຂົາເຈົ້າ. ເຊິ່ງມັນມີລາຄາແພງຫຼາຍຈົນຫາຊື້ບໍ່ໄດ້ໃນອາພາດເມັ້ນຢູ່ນະຄອນ ນິວຢອກ. ສະນັ້ນ ປະຊາຊົນຈຶ່ງຊອກຫາຫ້ອງພິເສດ, ຫ້ອງໃຕ້ຫຼັງຄາເຮືອນ ຫຼື ຫ້ອງໃຕ້ດິນທີ່ສາມາດປ່ຽນເປັນຫ້ອງການ ແລະ ໃຊ້ສຳລັບວຽກນອກຫ້ອງການ. ຫຼາຍຄົນແມ່ນກຳລັງຖາມຫາສິ່ງນັ້ນ.”

ນາງ ເອັຟກີເນຍ ໂລປັດນິກ, ຜູ້ອາໄສຢູ່ລັດ ນິວ ເຈີຊີ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ໂຮງລ້ຽງເດັກຂອງພວກເຮົາໄດ້ປິດໃນກາງເດືອນມີນາທີ່ຜ່ານມາ. ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ເລີ່ມເຮັດ ວຽກຢູ່ໂຕະກິນເຂົ້າດຽວກັນ. ແລະ ຂ້າພະ ເຈົ້າກໍເຮັດວຽກັບພວກເດັກນ້ອຍທາງ ອິນເຕີແນັດດ້ວຍແອັບພລີເຄຊັ້ນ Zoom, ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຕ້ອງ ການຄວາມມິດງຽບ ສະໜິດ, ເພາະວ່າຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຮ້ອງເພງກັບເຂົາເຈົ້າ, ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າເລົ່ານິທານໃຫ້ ເຂົາເຈົ້າຟັງ. ແຕ່ກົງກັນຂ້າມ, ຜົວຂອງຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຈະນັ່ງຢູ່ທາງຂ້າງ ແລະ ລົມໂທລະສັບບໍ່ແລ້ວຈັກເທື່ອ.”

ຫຼັງຈາກໄດ້ໃຊ້ເວລາໃນການກັກບໍລິເວນ 4 ເດືອນຢູ່ຫ້ອງອາພາດເມັ້ນນ້ອຍໆ ກັບລູກນ້ອຍຄົນນຶ່ງໃນນະຄອນ ນິວຢອກ, ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ຕັດສິນໃຈທີ່ຈະຍ້າຍໄປຢູ່ ເຮືອນທີ່ກວ້າງກວ່າໃນລັດ ນິວ ເຈີຊີ ທີ່ຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ເຂົາເຈົ້າມີສະລອຍນໍ້າ ແລະ ຫ້ອງການສອງຫ້ອງ.

ເຂົາເຈົ້າເວົ້າວ່າເຂົາເຈົ້າມັກນະຄອນ ນິວຢອກ ແຕ່ຢ້ານວ່າໂຣກລະບາດຈະບໍ່ສິ້ນສຸດໃນໄວໆນີ້.

ນາງ ເອັຟກີເນຍ ເວົ້າວ່າ “ຄວາມຄິດທີ່ວ່າພວກເຮົາສາມາດໃຊ້ເວລາອີກປີນຶ່ງ ໃນການກັກບໍລິເວນແມ່ນຄວາມຮູ້ສຶກທີ່ບ້າຫຼາຍ. ສະນັ້ນ, ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າໄດ້ເລືອກທີ່ຈະຫາທາງໄປນະຄອນ ນິວຢອກ ທຸກວັນ ເພື່ອໄປເຮັດວຽກ ດີກວ່າຈະສ່ຽງໃຊ້ ເວລາອີກນຶ່ງປີຖືກລັອກຢູ່ໃນອາພາດເມັ້ນນ້ອຍໆທີ່ບໍ່ມີຮອດລະບຽງນັ້ນ.”

ໝູ່ຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າຫຼາຍຄົນກໍໄດ້ເຮັດແບບດຽວກັນ.

ຈຳນວນອາພາດເມັ້ນທີ່ບໍ່ມີຄົນເຊົ່າໃນນະຄອນ ນິວຢອກ ໄດ້ເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນສູງເປັນສະຖິຕິໃນຮອບນຶ່ງທົດສະວັດທີ່ຜ່ານມາ. ແລະ ເຖິງແມ່ນວ່າບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຂອງນະຄອນດັ່ງກ່າວໄດ້ພະຍາຍາມທີ່ຈະເກ້ຍກ່ອມໃຫ້ເຂົາເຈົ້າຢູ່ ຫຼື ກັບຄືນມາກໍຕາມ, ປະຈຸບັດນີ້ແມ່ນມີພຽງບໍ່ເທົ່າຄົນເທົ່ານັ້ນທີ່ໄດ້ເຮັດ.

In New York City, moving companies are having to turn people away. The number of empty apartments for rent has soared to over 65,000 units. The race is on for landlords to find new tenants. Anna Nelson has the story, narrated by Anna Rice.

This is becoming a typical scene on some Manhattan streets –moving trucks and boxes of people who have made the decision to leave New York City. Unlike many other businesses moving companies are having to turn down clients.

“So, many people are moving to Florida, California and Texas, those are the three long-distance destinations we’re seeing. And local, or relatively local, they are moving to New Jersey, Connecticut, Long Island – out of the city into the suburbs. Feels like forever…”

New York City has more closed businesses now, the clean subways cars are almost empty and gun violence is on the rise. Many are leaving to neighboring states like New Jersey, where housing prices are going up.

“One of the things everyone mentions these days – they need office space in their home. That is an unaffordable luxury in New York City apartments. So, people are looking to have an extra room, an attic or a basement that can be converted into an office and use for remote work. A lot of people are asking for that.”

“Our daycare closed in mid-March. We started working at the same dining table. And I work with kids remotely on Zoom, I need complete silence, because I sing with them, I tell them tales. But instead, my husband would be right next to me on endless calls...”

After four months of lockdown spent in a small New York City apartment with a baby, they made the decision to move to a spacious house in New Jersey that allows them to have a pool and two offices.

They say they love the city but fear the pandemic is not going to end soon.

“The thought that we could spend another year in a lockdown felt like insanity. So, I’d rather find ways to get to NYC every day to get to work than risk spending another year locked in a small apartment without a balcony.”

Many of their friends have followed suite.

The number of unoccupied apartments in New York has reached a record high in the last decade. And although city authorities are trying to convince people to stay or return, so far few have.