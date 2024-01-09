ສານສູງຂອງປາກິສຖານ ຍົກເລີກຄໍາສັ່ງຫ້າມຕະຫຼອດຊີວິດ ຕໍ່ບັນດານັກການເມືອງທີ່ຖືກຕັດສິນວ່າມີຄວາມຜິດ

ສານ​ສູງ​ສຸດ​ຂອງ​ປາ​ກິ​ສຖານ​ ໄດ້​ຍົກ​ເລີກ​ຄຳ​ສັ່ງ​ຫ້າມ​ຕະຫຼອດ​ຊີວິດ ​ຕໍ່​ນັກ​ການ​ເມືອງ​ທີ່​ມີ​ການ​ຕັດສິນ​ໂທດ​ໃນ​ອະດີດ​ບໍ່​ໃຫ້​ລົງ​ແຂ່ງຂັນ​ເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ຈັນ​ວານ​ນີ້, ​ເຊິ່ງເປັນ​ການ​ເປີດ​ໂອກາດ ​ໃຫ້​ອະດີດ​ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີ ທ່ານນາວາສ ຊາຣີຟ (Nawaz Sharif) ​ລົງແຂ່ງຂັນ​ເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງແຫ່ງຊາດ ​ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ໜ້ານີ້.

ສານ​ສູງ​ສຸດ​ໄດ້​ປະກາດ​ຄຳ​ຕັດສິນ​ທີ່​ຄາດ​ກັນ​ໄວ້​ຢ່າງ​ກວ້າງ​ຂວາງ ​ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ການ​ພິຈາລະນາ​ຄະດີ​ຫຼາຍ​ມື້ ​ໃນ​ກໍລະນີທີ່​ນັກວິຈານ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ​ເລີ້ມຕົ້ນຂຶ້ນ ​ເພື່ອ​ຊ່ວຍ ​ຜ່ອນ​ຄາຍໃຫ້​ແກ່​ນັກ​ການ​ເມືອງ​ທີ່​ຖືກ​ກ່າວ​ຫາ​ວ່າ ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ການ​ສະໜັບສະໜຸນ​ຈາກ​ກອງທັບ​ທີ່​ມີ​ອຳນາດຂອງປາກິສຖານ.

ບັນດາໄອຍະການໄດ້ຕັ້ງຄຳຖາມກ່ຽວກັບການຫ້າມຕະຫຼອດຊີວິດ ແລະໄດ້ໂຕ້ແຍ້ງວ່າ ການຂາດຄຸນສົມບັດຄວນຈະຖືກຈຳກັດໃຫ້ຢູ່ໃນລັດຖະສະພາທີ່ກຳນົດເວລາ 5 ປີຕາມລັດຖະທຳມະນູນ.

ທ່ານຊາຣີຟ ຖືກ​ສານ​ສູງ​ສຸດ​ຕັດສິນ​ວ່າ ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ຜິດ​ໃນ​ຄະດີ​ສໍ້​ລາດ​ບັງ​ຫຼວງ​ເມື່ອ​ປີ 2017, ເຊິ່ງໄດ້ບັງຄັບ​ໃຫ້​ທ່ານ​ລາ​ອອກ​ຈາກ​ການດໍາລົງຕຳ​ແໜ່​ງນາຍົກລັດ ຖະມົນຕີ. ການ​ຕັດສິນ​ຂອງ​ສານ​ສູງ​ສຸດ​ ຕໍ່​ມາ​ໄດ້​ຫ້າມ ທ່ານຊາຣີຟ ຕະຫຼອດຊີວິດ ​ແລະ​ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ການເມືອງຄົນ​ອື່ນໆ​ທີ່​ຖືກ​ຕັດສິນ​ລົງ​ໂທດ ​ພາຍ​ໃຕ້​ຂໍ້​ກຳນົດ​ຂອງ​ລັດຖະທຳ​ມະນູນ ​ທີ່​ຮຽກຮ້ອງ​ໃຫ້​ບັນດາ​ສະມາຊິກ​ສະພາ ມີຄວາມ “ຊື່​ສັດ​ ແລະ ​ເຊື່ອ​ຖື​ໄດ້.”

Pakistan's Supreme Court lifted lifetime bans on politicians with past convictions from running for public office Monday, paving the way for former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to run in the national elections next month.

The top court announced the widely anticipated ruling after several days of hearings in a case that critics said was launched primarily to give relief to politicians allegedly backed by the powerful Pakistani military.

Prosecutors questioned the lifetime ban and argued that disqualification should be limited to the constitutionally mandated five-year term of the parliament.

Sharif was found guilty of corruption by the Supreme Court in 2017, forcing him to resign from the prime minister's office. A subsequent top court ruling banned for life Sharif and other public office holders convicted under constitutional clauses requiring lawmakers to be "honest and trustworthy."