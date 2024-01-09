ສານສູງຂອງປາກິສຖານ ຍົກເລີກຄໍາສັ່ງຫ້າມຕະຫຼອດຊີວິດ ຕໍ່ບັນດານັກການເມືອງທີ່ຖືກຕັດສິນວ່າມີຄວາມຜິດ

ສານສູງສຸດຂອງປາກິສຖານ ໄດ້ຍົກເລີກຄຳສັ່ງຫ້າມຕະຫຼອດຊີວິດ ຕໍ່ນັກການເມືອງທີ່ມີການຕັດສິນໂທດໃນອະດີດບໍ່ໃຫ້ລົງແຂ່ງຂັນເລືອກຕັ້ງໃນວັນຈັນວານນີ້, ເຊິ່ງເປັນການເປີດໂອກາດ ໃຫ້ອະດີດນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີ ທ່ານນາວາສ ຊາຣີຟ (Nawaz Sharif) ລົງແຂ່ງຂັນເລືອກຕັ້ງແຫ່ງຊາດ ໃນເດືອນໜ້ານີ້.
ສານສູງສຸດໄດ້ປະກາດຄຳຕັດສິນທີ່ຄາດກັນໄວ້ຢ່າງກວ້າງຂວາງ ຫຼັງຈາກການພິຈາລະນາຄະດີຫຼາຍມື້ ໃນກໍລະນີທີ່ນັກວິຈານກ່າວວ່າ ເລີ້ມຕົ້ນຂຶ້ນ ເພື່ອຊ່ວຍ ຜ່ອນຄາຍໃຫ້ແກ່ນັກການເມືອງທີ່ຖືກກ່າວຫາວ່າ ທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບການສະໜັບສະໜຸນຈາກກອງທັບທີ່ມີອຳນາດຂອງປາກິສຖານ.
ບັນດາໄອຍະການໄດ້ຕັ້ງຄຳຖາມກ່ຽວກັບການຫ້າມຕະຫຼອດຊີວິດ ແລະໄດ້ໂຕ້ແຍ້ງວ່າ ການຂາດຄຸນສົມບັດຄວນຈະຖືກຈຳກັດໃຫ້ຢູ່ໃນລັດຖະສະພາທີ່ກຳນົດເວລາ 5 ປີຕາມລັດຖະທຳມະນູນ.
ທ່ານຊາຣີຟ ຖືກສານສູງສຸດຕັດສິນວ່າ ມີຄວາມຜິດໃນຄະດີສໍ້ລາດບັງຫຼວງເມື່ອປີ 2017, ເຊິ່ງໄດ້ບັງຄັບໃຫ້ທ່ານລາອອກຈາກການດໍາລົງຕຳແໜ່ງນາຍົກລັດ ຖະມົນຕີ. ການຕັດສິນຂອງສານສູງສຸດ ຕໍ່ມາໄດ້ຫ້າມ ທ່ານຊາຣີຟ ຕະຫຼອດຊີວິດ ແລະເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ການເມືອງຄົນອື່ນໆທີ່ຖືກຕັດສິນລົງໂທດ ພາຍໃຕ້ຂໍ້ກຳນົດຂອງລັດຖະທຳມະນູນ ທີ່ຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ບັນດາສະມາຊິກສະພາ ມີຄວາມ “ຊື່ສັດ ແລະ ເຊື່ອຖືໄດ້.”
Pakistan's Supreme Court lifted lifetime bans on politicians with past convictions from running for public office Monday, paving the way for former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to run in the national elections next month.
The top court announced the widely anticipated ruling after several days of hearings in a case that critics said was launched primarily to give relief to politicians allegedly backed by the powerful Pakistani military.
Prosecutors questioned the lifetime ban and argued that disqualification should be limited to the constitutionally mandated five-year term of the parliament.
Sharif was found guilty of corruption by the Supreme Court in 2017, forcing him to resign from the prime minister's office. A subsequent top court ruling banned for life Sharif and other public office holders convicted under constitutional clauses requiring lawmakers to be "honest and trustworthy."
ຟໍຣັມສະແດງຄວາມຄິດເຫັນ