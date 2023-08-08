ອະດີດນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີຂອງປາກິສຖານ ທ່ານອິມຣານ ຄານ ຖືກຂັງໃນຄຸກທີ່ມີ 'ພວກແມງໄມ້, ມືດ ແລະກິ່ນເໝັນ'

ສະຫະລັດ, ໃນວັນຈັນວານນີ້ ໄດ້ອະທິບາຍກ່ຽວກັບການຈັບກຸມອະດີດນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີປາກິສຖານ ທ່ານອິມຣານ ຄານ ໃນທ້າຍອາທິດແລ້ວນີ້ ວ່າເປັນ “ເລື້ອງພາຍໃນ” ສໍາລັບປະເທດທີ່ຕັ້ງຢູ່ໃນເອເຊຍໃຕ້, ໃນຂະນະທີ່ອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ໄດ້ຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ເຄົາລົບຕໍ່ຂັ້ນຕອນການດໍາເນີນຄະດີກັບນັກຕໍ່ສູ້ທາງການເມືອງຄົນດັ່ງກ່າວ.

ຜູ້ນໍາພັກຝ່າຍຄ້ານຂອງປາກິສຖານ ອາຍຸ 70 ປີ ໄດ້ຖືກຄວບຄຸມໂຕ ໃນວັນເສົາແລ້ວນີ້ ແລະຖືກສົ່ງເຂົ້າຄຸກອັດທັອກ (Attock) ໃນທັນທີ, ຄຸກດັ່ງກ່າວຕັ້ງຢູ່ທາງທິດຕາເວັນຕົກໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງອິສລາມາບັດຂອງປະເທດ, ລຸນຫຼັງທີ່ທ່ານຖືກຕັດສິນຈໍາຄຸກເປັນເວລາສາມປີ ໃນຂໍ້ຫາຂາຍຂອງຂັວນຂອງລັດ ແລະຂໍ້ຫາການປິດບັງຂັ້ນຕອນການດໍາເນີນງານຕ່າງໆ ຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ.

“ພວກເຮົາເຊື່ອວ່າ ນັ້ນແມ່ນເລື້ອງພາຍໃນຂອງປາກິສຖານ, ແລະພວກເຮົາກໍຍັງຄົງຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ມີການເຄົາລົບຕໍ່ຫຼັກປະຊາທິປະໄຕ, ສິດທິມະນຸດ ແລະກົດລະບຽບທາງກົດໝາຍໃນປາກິສຖານ,” ອີງຕາມໂຄສົກກະຊວງການຕ່າງປະເທດຂອງສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານແມັດທິວ ມີລເລີ ກ່າວຕໍ່ບັນດານັກຂ່າວໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງວໍຊິງຕັນ ເມື່ອຖືກຖາມກ່ຽວກັບປະຕິກິລິຍາຂອງທ່ານ.

The United States on Monday described the arrest of Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan over the weekend as an "internal matter" for the South Asian nation, while the United Nations called for respecting due process in proceedings against the embattled politician.

The 70-year-old Pakistani opposition leader was taken into custody Saturday and swiftly transferred to Attock prison, west of the national capital, Islamabad, after being sentenced to three years for selling state gifts and allegedly concealing their proceeds.

"We believe that is an internal matter for Pakistan, and we continue to call for the respect of democratic principles, human rights, and the rule of law in Pakistan,” U.S. State Department spokesman Mathew Miller told reporters in Washington when asked for his reaction.