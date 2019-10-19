ປາກິສຖານຂັດຂວາງບໍ່ໃຫ້ຜູ້ປະສານງານຂອງຄະນະກຳມະການປົກປ້ອງພວກນັກຂ່າວ
ຫຼື CPJ ເຂດເອເຊຍ ເຂົ້າປະເທດ ໃນຕອນແລງວັນພຸດທີ່ຜ່ານມານີ້ ແລະໄດ້ບັງຄັບໃຫ້
ທ່ານກັບຄືນມາຍັງສະຫະລັດ ໂດຍອ້າງວ່າທ່ານມີຊື່ຢູ່ໃນບັນຊີດຳ ຂອງກະຊວງພາຍໃນ
ປາກິສຖານ.
ອົງການປົກປ້ອງນັກຂ່າວ CPJ ໃນວັນສຸກວານນີ້ ໄດ້ປະນາມ “ການໄລ່ ທ່ານສະຕີເວິນ
ບັດເລີ ໂດຍມີການເຂົ້າໃຈຜິດນັ້ນວ່າ ເປັນ “ການຕົບໜ້າຕໍ່ພວກທີ່ມີຄວາມເປັນຫ່ວງ
ກ່ຽວກັບອິດສະຫຼະພາບດ້ານຂ່າວສານ” ໃນປາກິສຖານ.
ອົງການ CPJ ກ່າວຢູ່ໃນຖະແຫຼງການວ່າ ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຄົນເຂົ້າເມືອງຢູ່ ສະໜາມບິນ
ສາກົນ ອາລລາມາ ອິກບອລ (Allama Iqbal) ໃນນະຄອນລາຮໍ (Lahore) ໄດ້ປະຕິ
ເສດບໍ່ໃຫ້ທ່ານບັດເລີເຂົ້າປະເທດ ເຖິງແມ່ນວ່າທ່ານມີວີຊານັກຂ່າວທີ່ຖືກຕ້ອງ ໂດຍ
ໃຫ້ຂໍ້ສັງເກດວ່າ “ທ່ານມີຊື່ຢູ່ໃນບັນຊີດຳຂອງກະຊວງ ພາຍໃນ.”
ຜູ້ອຳນວຍການບໍລິຫານອົງການ CPJ ທ່ານໂຈແອລ ຊາຍມອນ ໄດ້ຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ມີ
ການອະທິບາຍຢ່າງເຕັມທີ່ ຈາກພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ປາກິສຖານ.
ທ່ານຊາຍມອນ ກ່າວວ່າ “ຖ້າຫາກລັດຖະບານມີຄວາມສົນໃຈໃນການສະແດງຄວາມ
ໝາຍໝັ້ນຂອງຕົນ ຕໍ່ອິດສະຫຼະພາບດ້ານຂ່າວສານ ຕົນຕ້ອງປະຕິບັດການສືບສວນ
ຢ່າງຮີບດ່ວນ ແລະຈະແຈ້ງທີ່ສຸດກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງນີ້.”
Pakistan blocked the Asia program coordinator of the Committee to Protect Journalists Wednesday night from entering the country and forced him to return to the United States, claiming he had been blacklisted by the country's Interior Ministry.
The global press freedom group Friday denounced the "baffling" expulsion of Steven Butler as "a slap in the face to those concerned about press freedom" in Pakistan.
The CPJ said in a statement that immigration authorities at the Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore denied entry to Butler although he had a valid journalist visa, citing "a blacklist managed by the Ministry of Interior."
CPJ executive director Joel Simon has demanded a full explanation from Pakistani authorities.
"If the government is interested in demonstrating its commitment to a free press, it should conduct a swift and transparent investigation into this case," said. Simon
The Pakistani government has not yet responded to CPJ.
U.S. Acting Assistant of Secretary for South and Central Asia Alice Wells called on Pakistan to reconsider the decision.