ປາ​ກິ​ສ​ຖານ​ຂັດ​ຂວາງບໍ່​ໃຫ້ຜູ້​ປະ​ສານ​ງານຂອງ​ຄະ​ນະ​ກຳ​ມະ​ການ​ປົກ​ປ້ອງພວກ​ນັກ​ຂ່າວ

​ຫຼື CPJ ​ເຂດ​ເອ​ເຊຍ ​ເຂົ້າ​ປະ​ເທດ ໃນ​ຕອນ​ແລງວັນ​ພຸດ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມານີ້ ແລະ​ໄດ້​ບັງ​ຄັບ​ໃຫ້

​ທ່ານ​ກັບ​ຄືນ​ມາ​ຍັງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ​ໂດຍອ້າງວ່​າ​ທ່ານ​ມີ​ຊື່​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ບັນ​ຊີ​ດຳ ​ຂອງ​ກະ​ຊວງ​ພາຍ​ໃນ

ປາ​ກິ​ສ​ຖານ.

​ອົງ​ກ​ານ​ປົກ​ປ້ອງ​ນັກ​ຂ່າວ CPJ ໃນ​ວັນ​ສຸ​ກວານ​ນີ້ ​ໄດ້​ປະ​ນາມ “ການ​ໄລ່ ​ທ່ານ​ສະ​ຕີ​ເວິນ

ບັດ​ເລີ ​ໂດຍ​ມີ​ການ​ເຂົ້າ​ໃຈ​ຜິດນັ້ນວ່າ ​ເປັນ “ການ​ຕົບ​ໜ້າ​ຕໍ່ພວກ​ທີ່​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ເປັນ​ຫ່ວງ​

ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ອິດ​ສະ​ຫຼະ​ພາບ​ດ້ານ​ຂ່າວ​ສາ​ນ” ໃນ​ປາ​ກິ​ສ​ຖານ.

​ອົງ​ການ CPJ ກ່າວ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຖະ​ແຫຼງ​ການ​ວ່າ ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ຄົນ​ເຂົ້າ​ເມືອງ​ຢູ່ ສະ​ໜາມ​ບິນ​

ສາ​ກົນ ອາ​ລ​ລາ​ມາ ອິກບອ​ລ (Allama Iqbal) ໃນ​ນະ​ຄອນ​ລາ​ຮໍ (Lahore) ໄດ້​ປະ​ຕິ

​ເສດ​ບໍ່​ໃຫ້​ທ່າ​ນ​ບັດ​ເລີ​ເຂົ້າປະ​ເທດ ເຖິງ​ແມ່ນ​ວ່າ​ທ່ານ​ມີ​ວີ​ຊາ​ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ທີ່​ຖືກ​ຕ້ອງ ​ໂດຍ

ໃຫ້​ຂໍ້​ສັງ​ເກດ​ວ່າ​ “ທ່ານ​ມີ​ຊື່ຢູ່​ໃນ​ບັນ​ຊີ​ດຳຂອງກະ​ຊວງ ​ພ​າຍ​ໃນ.”

ຜູ້​ອຳ​ນວຍ​ການ​ບໍ​ລິ​ຫານ​ອົງ​ການ CPJ ທ່ານ​ໂຈ​ແອ​ລ ຊາຍມອນ ໄດ້​ຮຽກ​ຮ້ອງ​ໃຫ້ມີ​

ການອະ​ທິ​ບາຍ​ຢ່າງ​ເຕັມ​ທີ່​ ຈາກພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ປາ​ກິ​ສ​ຖານ.

ທ່ານ​ຊາຍ​ມອນ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ຖ້າ​ຫາກ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ສົນ​ໃຈ​ໃນ​ການ​ສະ​ແດງ​ຄວາມ​

ໝາຍ​ໝັ້ນ​ຂອງ​ຕົນ ຕໍ່​ອິດ​ສະ​ຫຼະ​ພາບ​ດ້ານ​ຂ່າວ​ສານ ຕົນ​ຕ້ອງ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ການ​ສືບ​ສວນ

​ຢ່າງ​ຮີບ​ດ່ວນ ແລະຈະ​ແຈ້ງ​ທີ່​ສຸດ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ເລື້ອງ​ນີ້.”

Pakistan blocked the Asia program coordinator of the Committee to Protect Journalists Wednesday night from entering the country and forced him to return to the United States, claiming he had been blacklisted by the country's Interior Ministry.



The global press freedom group Friday denounced the "baffling" expulsion of Steven Butler as "a slap in the face to those concerned about press freedom" in Pakistan.



The CPJ said in a statement that immigration authorities at the Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore denied entry to Butler although he had a valid journalist visa, citing "a blacklist managed by the Ministry of Interior."



CPJ executive director Joel Simon has demanded a full explanation from Pakistani authorities.

"If the government is interested in demonstrating its commitment to a free press, it should conduct a swift and transparent investigation into this case," said. Simon



The Pakistani government has not yet responded to CPJ.



U.S. Acting Assistant of Secretary for South and Central Asia Alice Wells called on Pakistan to reconsider the decision.

