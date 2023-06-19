ປາກິສຖານ ຈັບກຸມຜູ້ຕ້ອງສົງໄສ 12 ຄົນ ທີ່ພົວພັນກັບໂສກນາດຕະກຳ ເຮືອຫຼົ້ມຢູ່ນອກຝັ່ງຂອງ ກຣີສ

ປາກິສຖານ ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນວັນຈັນມື້ນີ້ ວ່າ ຕົນໄດ້ຈັບກຸມຜູ້ຕ້ອງສົງໄສເປັນພວກຄ້າມະນຸດ 12 ຄົນທີ່ພົວພັນກັບເຮືອຂົນສົ່ງພວກຄົນຍົກຍ້າຍຖິ່ນຖານທີ່ໄດ້ຫລົ້ມຈົມຢູ່ນອກຊາຍຝັ່ງຂອງປະ​ເທດ ກຣີສ ເມື່ອອາທິດແລ້ວນີ້.

ປາກິສຖານ ບໍ່ພຽງແຕ່ໄດ້ຢັ້ງຢືນວ່າ ມີຊາວປາກິສຖານ 12 ຄົນໄດ້ສູນເສຍ ຊີວິດຂອ​ງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າເມື່ອເຮືອຫາປາຖືກລາຍງານວ່າ ໄດ້ບັນທຸກປະມານ 750 ຄົນທີ່ລວມມີພວກຜູ້ຊາຍ ແມ່ຍິງ ແລະເດັກນ້ອຍ ໄດ້ຫຼົ້ມຈົມຢູ່ໃນທະເລ ເມດີເຕຣານຽນ ພາຍໃນຫ້າວັນ ຫຼັງຈາກທີ່ໄດ້ແລ່ນອອກໄປຈາກປະເທດ ລີເບຍ ເພື່ອໄປຍັງອີຕາລີ.

ສື່ີມວນຊົນຂອງປາກິສຖານ ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນວັນອາທິດວານນີ້ ວ່າ ຊາວຊາປາກິສຖານເກືອບ 300 ຄົນ ໄດ້ເສຍຊີວິດຢູ່ໃນເຫດການດັ່ງກ່າວ.

ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີປາກິສຖານ ທ່ານເຊບາສ ຊາຣີຟ ໄດ້ປະກາດ ໃຫ້ວັນຈັນມື້ນີ້ ເປັນວັນໄວ້ອາໄລແຫ່ງຊາດ ເພື່ອເປັນກຽດໃຫ້ແກ່ຊາວປາກິສຖານ ຜູ້ທີ່ບໍ່ລອດຊີວິດຈາກໂສກນາດຕະກຳດັ່ງກ່າວນັ້ນ.

ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຂອງ ກຣີສ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ 104 ຄົນ ຖືກຊ່ອຍຊີວິດອອກມາຈາກ ເຮືອຫາປາ ແລະອີກ 78 ສົບຖືກກອບກູ້ມາໄດ້.

ພວກຊາວໜຸ່ມປາກິສຖານຫຼາຍພັນຄົນໄດ້ສະແຫວງຫາຊີວິດທີ່ດີກວ່າຢູ່ໃນຢູໂຣບ ໂດຍຈ່າຍເງິນໃຫ້ພວກລັກລອບຄ້າມະນຸດ ສຳລັບການເດີນທາງຂ້າມທະເລ ເມດີເຕຣານຽນ ທີ່ໂດຍທັງໝົດແລ້ວມັກຈະຈົບລົງດ້ວຍໂສກນາດຕະກຳ.

Pakistan said Monday that it has arrested 12 people suspected of being traffickers in connection with the migrant boat that capsized last week off the coast of Greece.

Pakistan has only confirmed that 12 Pakistanis lost their lives when a fishing trawler reported to be carrying about 750 men, women, and children capsized in the Mediterranean five days after leaving Libya for Italy.

Pakistani media said Sunday that nearly 300 Pakistanis died in the incident.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has declared Monday a national day of mourning in honor of the Pakistanis who did not survive the tragedy.

Greek officials said 104 people were rescued from the trawler and 78 bodies were retrieved.

Thousands of young Pakistanis, seeking a better life in Europe, pay human smugglers for the trip across the Mediterranean that all too often ends in tragedy.