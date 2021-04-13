ຜູ້ອາວຸໂສ ອາຍຸ 65 ຂຶ້ນໄປ ໄດ້ສັກຢາກັນ COVID ແລ້ວ, ຕໍ່ໄປຈະແມ່ນຫຍັງ ສຳລັບເຂົາເຈົ້າ

ສຳລັບຜູ້ເຖົ້າຄົນ ອາເມຣິກັນ ຜູ້ທີ່ໃນທີ່ສຸດໄດ້ຮັບການສັກຢາກັນ COVID-19 ນັ້ນ, ຊີວິດອາດໄດ້ກັບຄືນສູ່ສະພາບທີ່ຂ້ອນຂ້າງຈະປົກກະຕິແລ້ວ. ນັກຂ່າວ ວີໂອເອ ເລເຊຍ ບາກາເລັດສ໌ ມີລາຍ ງານ, ຊຶ່ງ ພຸດທະສອນ ຈະນຳລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ສຳລັບຜູ້ເຖົ້າຄົນອາເມຣິກັນ ຫຼາຍລ້ານຄົນ, ໂລກຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ຫົດລົງເທົ່າກັບຂະໜາດຂອງເຮືອນຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າໃນປີທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ຍ້ອນມີຄວາມສ່ຽງເປັນພິເສດຕໍ່ໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາ.

ທ່ານ ໄມຄ໌ ລິນເວີ, ອາຈານສອນຢູ່ມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ນີ້ແມ່ນໂລກຂອງພວກເຮົາ, ມັນໄດ້ເປັນໂລກຂອງພວກເຮົາເປັນເວລານຶ່ງປີ.”

ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ໂຣກລະບາດໄດ້ກະທົບຕໍ່ ສະຫະລັດ ໃນເດືອນມີນາ 2020, ທ່ານ ໄມຄ໌ ລິນເວີ ແມ່ນໄດ້ຕັດສິນໃຈທີ່ຈະແຍກຕົວຢູ່ປ່ຽວຢ່າງເຕັມທີ່.

ທ່ານ ແລະ ພັນລະຍາຂອງທ່ານແມ່ນມີອາຍຸສູງກວ່າ 70 ປີ, ແລະ ທ່ານກໍ ເປັນໂຣກຫືດດ້ວຍ. ສະ ນັ້ນ, ສະລັບສອງສາມີພັນລະຍາດັ່ງກ່າວ, ຄວາມສ່ຽງໃນການຕິດ COVID-19 ນັ້ນແມ່ນໜັກກວ່າຄວາມເບື່ອໜ່າຍ ແລະ ຄວາມເຫງົາ.

ທ່ານ ໄມຄ໌ ລິນເວີ, ກ່າວວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາບໍ່ໄດ້ອອກຈາກບ້ານ ນອກຈາກຄັ້ງນຶ່ງ ຫຼື ສອງຄັ້ງເພື່ອໄປຍ່າງ. ແລະ ເວລາພວກເຮົາຍ່າງ, ພວກເຮົາຈະໃສ່ໜ້າກາກຕະຫຼອດ, ພວກເຮົາມີແຕ່ຍ່າງອ້ອມໝູ່ບ້ານເທົ່ານັ້ນ.”

ເຂົາເຈົ້າຍັງບໍ່ໄດ້ມີຂໍ້ຍົກເວັ້ນເພື່ອຢ້ຽມຢາມລູກສາວຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ ທີ່ອາໄສຢູ່ຂ້າມຟາກຂອງຖະ ນົນ.

ທ່ານ ໄມຄ໌ ລິນເວີ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “50 ຟີດ, ຂ້າມຖະນົນ. ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າໝາຍເຖິງຂ້າມຖະໜົນແທ້ໆ.. ແຕ່ວ່າພວກເຮົາກໍອາດຈະຢູ່ຫ່າງກັນ 20 ພັນໄມເຊັ່ນກັນ.”

ແຕ່ຕອນນີ້, ທ່ານ ລິນເວີ ແມ່ນກຳລັງນັບຖອຍຫຼັງຈົນກວ່າຄອບຄົວຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າຈະໄດ້ຮັບປະທານອາຫານຄໍ່ານຳກັນເປັນຄັ້ງທຳອິດໃນຮອບດົນກວ່ານຶ່ງປີ. ແຕ່ນັ້ນກໍແມ່ນຍ້ອນວ່າ ທ່ານໄດ້ສັກຢາວັກຊີນ COVID ສອງໂດສແລ້ວ, ໃນຂະນະທີ່ ພັນລະຍາຂອງທ່ານແມ່ນກຳລັງຖ້າສັກຄັ້ງທີສອງຢູ່.

ທ່ານ ໄມຄ໌ ລິນເວີ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ນັ້ນແມ່ນການອອກນອກບ້ານຄັ້ງໃຫຍ່ຂອງພວກ ເຮົາ. ຈະເວົ້າແລ້ວກໍແມ່ນການສະຫຼອງອອກຈາກບ້ານຂອງພວກເຮົາ. ລູກສາວອີກຄົນນຶ່ງຂອງພວກເຮົາ, ຜູ້ທີ່ອາໄສຢູ່ໃນລັດ ນິວ ເຈີຊີ. ພວກເຮົາມີແຜນທີ່ຈະ ຂີ່ລົດໄຟອີກຄັ້ງ. ພວກເຮົາເຄີຍຂີ່ລົດໄຟຂຶ້ນໄປຫາລັດ ນິວ ເຈີຊີ ນັ້ນເກືອບທຸກໆ ສອງສາມເດືອນ ເພື່ອໄປຢາມລາວ, ເພາະວ່າລາວມີລູກສອງຄົນ.”

ທ່ານ ເອັດເຫວີດ ແລະ ທ່ານນາງ ມາໄຣກີ ເກໂຣ ໄດ້ພົບຕົນເອງຢູ່ໃນສະຖານະການທີ່ຄ້າຍຄືກັນ. ລູກຊາຍຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າອາໄສຢູ່ໃກ້ຫຼາຍ, ແຕ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າຍັງ ບໍ່ສາມາດທີ່ຈະກອດກັນດົນກວ່ານຶ່ງປີແລ້ວ.

ທ່ານນາງ ມາໄຣກີ ເກໂຣ, ຄູພິເສດ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າລູກຊາຍຂອງເຈົ້າຢູ່ໜີ້ ແລະ ລູກໄພ້ຢູ່ໜີ້ປີເຄິ່ງ, ອາໄສຢູ່ໃນບໍລິເວນນີ້ ແລະ ບໍ່ສາມາດ ທີ່ຈະກອດເຂົາເຈົ້າ ຫຼື ຢູ່ໃກ້ເຂົາເຈົ້າ, ຫຼື ບໍ່ໄດ້ເຫັນເຂົາເຈົ້າຫຼາຍ, ເຂົາເຈົ້າຢາກຢູ່ຫ່າງຈາກພວກເຮົາ.”

ຕອນນີ້ຄອບຄົວ ເກໂຣ ບໍ່ພຽງແຕ່ຈະສາມາດພົບກັບໝູ່ ແລະ ຄອບຄົວໄດ້ດ້ວຍ ຕົນເອງ, ແຕ່ເຂົາ ເຈົ້າຍັງໄດ້ວາງແຜນການເດີນທາງທີ່ລໍຖ້າມາດົນນານ ຍ້ອນວ່າ ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ສັກຢາແລ້ວ. ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ສາລະພາບດ້ວຍຄວາມອາຍໜ້ອຍນຶ່ງວ່າ ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ຈອງການພັກຜ່ອນຂະໜາດນ້ອຍ ໃນວັນທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ສັກຢາຄົບ.

ທ່ານ ເອັດເຫວີດ ເກໂຣ, ນັກສະແດງ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ເພື່ອທີ່ຈະໄປພັກໃນຕູບໄມ້ ແລະ ຮູ້ສຶກວ່າມັນບໍ່ເປັນຫຍັງທີ່ຈະເຮັດແນວນັ້ນ. ມັນບໍ່ແມ່ນວ່າພວກເຮົາຈະໄປ ເພື່ອມ່ວນຊື່ນເອົາແທ້ເອົາວ່າ.. ພວກເຮົາໄປບ່ອນທີ່ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ສະຫຼອງ ຮັນນີມູນ ຂອງພວກເຮົາເມື່ອ 35 ປີທີ່ຜ່ານມາ.“

ແລະ ທ່ານນາງ ມາໄຣກີ ໄດ້ກ່າວຕື່ມວ່າ ໃນທີ່ສຸດລາວກໍສາມາດທີ່ຈະນັດ ເຮັດຜົນຢູ່ຮ້ານເສີມ ສວຍ, ເປັນສິ່ງທີ່ລາວລໍຖ້າເຮັດບໍ່ໄດ້ແລ້ວ.

ທ່ານນາງ ມາໄຣກີ ເກໂຣ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ມື້ອື່ນ ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຈະໄປຕັດຜົມ. ເປັນຄັ້ງທຳອິດ, ແມ່ນແລ້ວ ເພາະວ່າຜົມຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າປົກກະຕິຈະຮອດໜີ້. ພວກເຮົາຫາກໍ່ໄດ້ອອກຈາກຄຸກ, ພວກເຮົາຮູ້ສຶກເປັນອິດສະຫຼະ ແລະ ຕື່ມເຕັ້ນຫຼາຍ ພວກເຮົາຮູ້ສຶກວ່າ ອ່າ… ແລະ ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າກໍບໍ່ໄດ້ຂັບລົດເປັນປີ ແລ້ວເຊັ່ນກັນ, ຍັງບໍ່ໄດ້ຂັບລົດໄປໄສເທື່ອ.”

ຫຼາຍກວ່າ 100 ລ້ານຄົນໃນ ສະຫະລັດ ແມ່ນໄດ້ຮັບຢາວັກຊີນ COVID ຢ່າງໜ້ອຍນຶ່ງໂດສ. ຄົນອາເມຣິກັນ ອາຍຸສູງກວ່າ 65 ປີຈຳນວນຫຼາຍກວ່າເຄິ່ງນຶ່ງ ແມ່ນໄດ້ສັກຢາຄົບແລ້ວ.

ລັດຖະບານທ່ານ ໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ສັນຍາວ່າ ພາຍໃນທ້າຍເດືອນເມສາ, ຄົນອາເມຣິກັນ ທຸກຄົນຈາກອາຍຸ 18 ປີຈະສາມາດໄດ້ຮັບການສັກຢາ, ເປັນການເປີດຄວາມເປັນໄປໄດ້ ສຳລັບປະຊາຊົນທີ່ຈະສືບຕໍ່ຊີວິດທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ປະໄວ້ ໃນເດືອນ ມີນາ 2020.

For elderly Americans who have finally received the vaccination against COVID-19, life may be returning to some kind of normal. Lesia Bakalets has the story, narrated by Anna Rice.

For millions of elderly Americans, their world shrank to the size of their house in the past year because of being especially vulnerable to the coronavirus.

“This was our world, this has been our world for a year!”

Since the pandemic hit the U.S. in March 2020, Mike Linver has made the decision to fully self-isolate.

Both he and his wife are over 70, and he also has asthma. So, for the couple, the risks of contracting COVID-19 outweighed the boredom and loneliness.

“We did not leave the house except once or twice a day for a walk. And when we walked, we always wore masks, we only walked around the neighborhood.”

They didn’t even make an exception to visit with their daughter who lives right across the street.

“Fifty feet, across the street! I mean, literally across the street… Yet, we might as well be 20 thousand miles away.”

But now, Linver is counting down the days until their first family dinner in more than a year. That’s because he has received two doses of the COVID vaccine, while his wife is waiting for her second shot.

“That is our big outing! Our coming out party, so to speak… Our other daugher who lives in New Jersey. We're planning on getting on the train again. We used to go up every couple of months on a train to New Jersey to visit her, because she has two children.”

Edward and Marijke Gero found themselves in a similar situation. Their son lives very close, yet they haven’t been able to hug each other in over a year.

“I think having your son here and daughter-in-law here for a year and a half, living in this area and not being able to hug them or get close to them, or really see them very much, they wanted to keep separated from us.”

Now the Geros can not only meet with friends and family in person, but also plan long-awaited trips because they have been vaccinated. Somewhat sheepishly, they confess they booked a small vacation right on the day they got fully vaccinated.

“To go to a cabin in the woods and to feel that that's OK to do! It’s not like we’re going crazy… Going to a place where we celebrated our honeymoon thirty-five years ago!”

And Marijke adds that she was finally able to make an appointment at a hair salon – something she couldn’t wait to do!

“Tomorrow I get my haircut. The first time! Yeah, because my hair is usually here… // We just got out of jail, we felt so free and so excited we were like – ah! And I hadn't really driven in a year either, hadn't gone anywhere in the car!”

More than 100 million people in the U.S. have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccines. More than half of Americans over 65 are fully vaccinated.

The Biden administration promises that by late April, all Americans over the age of 18 will be eligible to be vaccinated – opening up the possibility for people to resume life where they left off in March 2020.