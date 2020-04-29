ພວກເດັກນ້ອຍ ຖືກຂົ່ມຂູ່ ທີ່ຈະກາຍເປັນກຳພ້າ ລ່ວງລະເມີດ ແລະສວຍໃຊ້ ຈາກໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາ

ພວກເດັກນ້ອຍອາດເປັນຜູ້ເຄາະຮ້າຍທີ່ໃຫຍ່ສຸດຕໍ່ການແຜ່ລະບາດຂອງໂຄວິດ-19

ເຖິງແມ່ນວ່າສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ຂອງພະຍາດດັ່ງກ່າວ ເປັນຜົນກະທົບຕໍ່ຄົນທີ່ເຖົ້າແກ່ແລ້ວກໍ

ຕາມ ອີງຕາມບັນດາກຸ່ມປົກປ້ອງສິດທິມະນຸດ.

ເປັນທີ່ຄາດກັນວ່າ ມີເດັກນ້ອຍ 1 ພັນ 5 ຮ້ອຍລ້ານຄົນຢູ່ໃນທົ່ວໂລກບໍ່ໄດ້ພາກັນໄປ

ໂຮງຮຽນ. ການແຜ່ລະບາດນີ້ ຍັງເປັນຜົນກະທົບຢ່າງນັບບໍ່ຖ້ວນຕໍ່ພວກ ຊາວໜຸ່ມພ້ອມ

ທັງພວກລູກກຳພ້າຫຼາຍຮ້ອຍພັນຄົນຍ້ອນພະຍາດທີ່ເປັນສາເຫດ ມາຈາກໄວຣັສໂຄ

ໂຣນາ.

ທ່ານໂຈ ເບັກເກີຈາກກຸ່ມປົກປ້ອງສິດທິມະນຸດ Human Right Watch ກ່າວ ວ່າ

“ພວກເດັກນ້ອຍຫຼາຍຕໍ່ຫຼາຍຄົນ ຈະປະປ່ອຍໄວ້ບໍ່ມີພໍ່ແມ່ຜູ້ປົກຄອງ. ພວກ ເຮົາໄດ້

ເຫັນຈາກວິກິດການອີໂບລາ ດັ່ງໂຕຢ່າງ ການແຜ່ລະບາດເຊື້ອ HIV ຢູ່ເຂດໃຕ້ທະເລ

ຊາຍຊາຮາຣາ ໃນອາຟຣິກາ ເວລາພວກເດັກນ້ອຍ ໄດ້ເປັນລູກ ກຳພ້າ ເຂົາເຈົ້າແມ່ນມີ

ຄວາມຫຼໍ່ແຫຼມຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ ຕໍ່ການລັກລອບຄ້າປະເວນີ ການ ສວຍໃຊ້ແຮງງານເດັກນ້ອຍ

ແລະການສວຍໃຊ້ແບບອື່ນໆ.”

ລາຍງານຫວ່າງມໍ່ໆມານີ້ຈາກອົງການແຮງງານສາກົນ ໄດ້ເຕືອນວ່າ 200 ລ້ານຄົນ

ອາດຈະເສຍວຽກການເຂົາເຈົ້າອັນເປັນຜົນເນື່ອງມາຈາກໂຣກລະບາດນີ້.

ທ່ານເປັກເກີ ກ່າວວ່າ “ໃນຂະນະທີ່ພໍ່ແມ່ຜູ້ປົກຄອງເສຍວຽການຢູ່ໃນບັນດາປະເທດທີ່

ກຳລັງພັດທະນາ ພວກເຮົາມັກຈະເຫັນ

ມີການຊຸກຍູ້ໃຫ້ພວກເດັກນ້ອຍ ເຂົ້າສູ່ການອອກແຮງງານຂອງພວກເດັກນ້ອຍເພື່ອພະ

ຍາຍາມຊ່ວຍຄອບຄົວໃຫ້ ໄດ້ຮັບສິ່ງຈຳເປັນຂັ້ນພື້ນຖານຕ່າງໆ. ແລະໃນທຳນອງດຽວ

ກັນກໍມີແນວໂນ້ມທີ່ ຊຸກຍູ້ໃຫ້ມີການແຕ່ງງານແຕ່່ຍັງນ້ອຍ ໂດຍພວກເດັກນ້ອຍແມ່ຍິງໄດ້

ຖືກກົດດັນ ໃຫ້ແຕ່ງງານ ແລ້ວຍ້າຍອອກຈາກບ້ານເຮືອນ ແລະຜ່ອນຄາຍຄວາມກົດດັນ

ຕໍ່ ພໍ່ແມ່ຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ.”

ອັນຕະລາຍທີ່ຮ້າຍແຮງກໍຄືຄວາມຮູ້ສຶກທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບຜົນກະທົບໃນຂັ້ນທຳອິດ. ບັນດາອົງການ

ການກຸສົນລາຍງານວ່າ ພວກເດັກນ້ອຍທີ່ຢູ່ຕາມຖະໜົນຫົນທາງ ພາກັນ ດິ້ນລົນຊອກຫາ

ອາຫານ ແລະບ່ອນຢູ່ອາໄສທ່າມກາງການລະບາດຂອງພະຍາດ ນີ້.

ຢູ່ໃນບັນດາປະເທດທີ່ຮັ່ງມີນັ້ນພວກເດັນ້ອຍທີ່ທຸກຈົນບໍ່ໄດ້ກິນອາຫານທ່ຽງຢູ່ໂຮງຮຽນຊຶ່ງ

ເປັນອາຫານຄາບໃຫຍ່ປະຈໍາວັນຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ. “ເປັນທີ່ລຳບາກແດ່ ໃນ ປັດຈຸບັນນີ້ ເມື່ອພິຈາລະນາວ່າບໍ່ມີວຽກເຮັດທີ່ຈະຊອກຫາອາຫານ” ນັ້ນຄືຄຳເວົ້າ ຂອງນາງເຣລິນ ຣີເວຣາ

ນັກຮຽນອາຍຸ 17 ປິ ຊຶ່ງເປັນຜູ້ນຶ່ງ ໃນຈຳນວນຫຼາຍ ສິບຄົນທີ່ພາກັນລຽນແຖວເພື່ອຂໍອາ

ຫານກິນ ຢູ່ນອກໂຮງຮຽນມັດທະຍົມປາຍໃນ

ນະຄອນນິວຢອກອາທິດນີ້. “ເພາະສະນັ້ນພວກເຮົາເຮັດໃນສິ່ງທີ່ເຮົາຕ້ອງເຮັດ.”

Children could be the biggest victims of the COVID-19 pandemic, despite the fact that the disease affects mostly older people, according to human rights groups.

It is estimated that 1.5 billion children worldwide are missing school. The outbreak is having myriad other impacts on young people, with hundreds of thousands orphaned by the disease that the coronavirus causes.

“More and more children are going to be left without parents,” said Jo Becker of Human Rights Watch. “We’ve seen from the Ebola crisis, for example, the HIV epidemic in sub-Saharan Africa, that when children are orphaned, they become much more vulnerable to sex trafficking, to child labor and other forms of exploitation.”

A recent report from the International Labor Organization warned that 200 million people could lose their jobs as a result of the pandemic.

“As parents lose their employment, especially in developing countries, we often see more and more children pushed into child labor to try and help families just meet their basic needs,” Becker said. “And correspondingly, there’s also a trend towards early and child marriage, with girls feeling the pressure to marry to get out of the house and relieve the pressure on their parents.”

The most vulnerable are feeling the effects first. Many charities report that children living on the streets are struggling to find food and shelter amid the outbreak.

In rich countries, poorer children are missing out on school lunches, which is often their one big meal of the day. “It's a bit tough right now, considering we don't really have work to get food,” said 17-year-old student Raylyn Riviera, who was among dozens of people lining up for free food outside a New York high school this week. “So, we have to make do with what we have.”