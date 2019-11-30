ມັນ​ຖືກ​ອົບ ບໍ່​ແມ່ນ​ຈືນ ແລະ ໄດ້​ມີ​ຂາຍ​ໃນ​ຮ້າ​ນ​ສະ​ດວກ​ຊື້​ທີ່​ສຳ​ຄັນ​ແລ້ວ. ມັນ​ກອບ, ມີ​ໂປ​ຣ​ຕີນ​ສູງ, ມີ​ໄວ​ຕາ​ມິນ ແລະ ທາດ​ເກືອ​ແຮ່, ແຕ່​ສຳ​ລັບ​ບາງ​ຄົນ, ບໍ່​ມີ​ຫຍັງ​ໃນ​ນັ້ນທີ່​ພຽງ​ພໍ ​ເພື່ອ​ເອົາ​ຊະ​ນະ​ຄວາມ​ຄິດ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ການ​ກິນ​ແມງ​ໄມ້. ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ວີ​ໂອ​ເອ ອາ​ຣາ​ຊ ອາ​ຣາ​ບາ​ຊາ​ດີ (Arash Arabasadi) ໄດ້​ຂໍ້​ມູນ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ລາຍ​ງານນີ້​ຈາກ​ປະ​ເທດ ໄທ, ເຊິ່ງ ພຸ​ດ​ທະ​ສອນ ຈະ​ນຳ​ລາຍ​ລະ​ອຽດ​ມາ​ສະ​ເໜີ​ທ່ານ​ໃນ​ອັນ​ດັບ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ.



ມັນ​ແມ່ນ​ແມງ​ໄມ້​ທີ່​ໄຕ່​ຢູ່​ທົ່ວ​ຟາມ​ແຫ່ງນີ້​ໃນ​ປະ​ເທດ ໄທ. ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຫ້ອງນີ້​ພຽງ​ຫ້ອງ​ດຽວ ແມ່ນ​ບ້ານ​ຂອງ​ແມງ​ຈິ​ຫຼໍ່ຫຼາຍກວ່າ​ນຶ່ງ​ລ້ານ​ໂຕ.

ທ່ານ ທະ​ນັດ ຈັນ​ທະ​ທຳ ເຈົ້າ​ຂອງ​ຟາ​ມ ສ​ໄມ​ລ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ເມື່ອ​ເວົ້າ​ເຖິງ​ແມງ​ໄມ້, ມັນ​ມີ​ຄົນ​ທີ່​ຢ້ານ​ມັນ, ມີ​ຄົນ​ທີ່​ກິນ​ມັນ ແລະ ຄົນ​ທີ່ບໍ່​ກິນ​ມັນ.”

ລາຍ​ໄດ້​ຂອງ​ຟາມ ສ​ໄມ​ລ໌ ມີ​ຢູ່​ປະ​ມານ 1 ແສນ​ໂດ​ລາ​ຕໍ່​ເດືອນ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່ແມງ​ໄມ້​ເກືອບ 1.81 ໂຕນໄດ້​ຖືກ​ນຳ​ມາ​ເປັນ​ອາ​ຫານ​ກິນ​ຫຼິ້ນ​ຂອງ​ມະ​ນຸດ.

ທ່ານ ທະ​ນັດ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ໄດ້​ຍິນ​ຂ່າວ​ອົງ​ການ​ສະ​ຫະ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊາດ​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ແມງ​ໄມ້​ແມ່ນ​ແຫຼ່ງ​ທາງ​ເລືອກ​ອື່ນ​ຂອງ​ທາດໂປ​ຣ​ຕີນ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ອາ​ຫານ​ຂອງ​ມະ​ນຸດ​ທີ່​ເພີ່ມ​ຂຶ້ນ​ຂອງ​ໂລກ​ໃນ​ອະ​ນາ​ຄົດ, ສະ​ນັ້ນ​ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ຄິດ​ວ່າ ຄົນ​ ໄທ ແມ່ນໄດ້ກິນ​ແມງ​ໄມ້ມາຫຼາຍ​ແລ້ວ ແລະ ສາ​ມາດ​ເອົາ​ມັນ​ມາ​ເປັນ​ອາ​ຫານ​ຂ້າງ​ທາງ.

​ໃນ​ຖາ​ນະ​ເປັນເຈົ້າ​ຂອງ​ຟາມ ແລະ ນັກ​ປະ​ກອບ​ກິດ​ຈະ​ການ, ຄວາມ​ຄິດ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ ທະ​ນັດ ຈັນ​ທະ​ທຳ ແມ່ນ​ການ​ຫໍ່​ແມງ​ໄມ້​ໃສ່​ໃນ​ຖົງ​ເຂົ້າ​ໜົມ. ແຕ່​ມັນ​ຂ້ອນ​ຂ້າງ​ເປັນ​ການ​ທົດ​ລອງ​ຜິດ​ລອງ​ຖືກ ເພື່ອ​ຫາ​ໂຕ​ແມງ​ໄມ້​ທີ່​ເໝາະ​ສົມໃສ່.

ທ່ານ ທະ​ນັດ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ໄດ້​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມເອົາຈິຫຼໍ່​ດຳ. ເຖິງ​ແມ່ນ​ວ່າ​ຂ້າ​ຈະ​ແມ່ນ​ຄົນ​ກິນ​ປະ​ຈຳ​ກໍ​ຕາມ ເມື່ອ​ເວົ້າ​ເຖິງ​ການ​ກິນ​ແມງ​ໄມ້​ນັ້ນ, ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ຍັງ​ຮູ້​ສຶກ​ຄື​ວ່າ​ຕາ​ຂອງ​ມັນ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ຈ້ອງ​ເຖິງ​ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ຢູ່. ມັນ​ຮູ້​ສຶກ​ແປກ. ແລ້ວ, ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ເຮົາ​ກິນ​ມັນ, ຂາ​ຂອງ​ມັນ ແລະ ປີກ​ຂອງ​ມັນ​ກໍ​ຈະເດ່ອອກ​ມາ ແລະ ຄາ​ຢູ່​ແຂ້ວ ແລະ ເຫງືອກ​ຂອງ​ເຮົາ.”

ເມື່ອ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າແກ້​ໄຂ​ບັນ​ຫາ​ໄດ້, ຜະ​ລິດ​ຕະ​ພັນ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ກໍ​ໄດ້​ຖືກວາງ​ຂາຍ​ໃນ​ຮ້ານ​ຊຸບ​ເປີ​ມາ​ເກັດ ແລະ ຮ້ານສະ​ດວກ​ຊື້​ໃນ​ຮູບ​ແບບ​ລົດ​ຊາດ​ດັ້ງ​ເດີມ, ບາ​ບີ​ຄິວ ແລະ ລົດ​ຕົ້ມ​ຍຳ. ຈຸດ​ຂາຍ​ຂອງ​ມັນ​ກໍ​ແມ່ນ​ວ່າ: ເຂົ້າ​ໜົມ​ແມງ​ໄມ້ແມ່ນ​ທາງ​ເລືອກ​ທີ່​ດີ​ຕໍ່​ສຸ​ຂະ​ພາບ.

ທ່ານ​ນາງ ຄາ​ທິງ​ກາ ເດິ ບາ​ລັອກ ຈາກ​ອົງ​ການ​ອາ​ຫານ ແລະ ກະ​ສິ​ກຳ ສະ​ຫະ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊາດ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ຄຸນ​ຄ່າ​ດ້ານ​ໂພ​ສະ​ນາ​ການ​ຂອງ​ແມງ​ໄມ້​ແມ່ນບໍ່​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ຮັບ​ຮູ້​ໃນ​ອະ​ດີດ, ແລະ ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ຄິດ​ວ່າ​ປັ​ດ​ຈຸ​ບັນ​ນີ້, ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ໄດ້​ຄົ້ນ​ພົບ​ວ່າ ມັນ​ມີ​ໂອ​ກາດ​ທີ່​ໃຫຍ່ຫຼາຍ.

ແມງ​ໄມ້​ແມ່ນ​ອຸ​ດົມ​ສົມ​ບູນ​ໄປ​ດ້ວຍ​ໄວ​ຕາ​ມິນ ແລະ ເກືອ​ແຮ່ ແຕ່ກໍມີ​ທາດ​ໂປ​ຣ​ຕີນ​ເຊັ່ນ​ກັນ. ແລະ ມັນ​ກໍ​ເປັນ​ມິດ​ຕໍ່​ສິ່ງ​ແວດ​ລ້ອມຫຼາຍກວ່າ​ການ​ລ້ຽງ​ງົວ​ຄວາຍ​ແບບ​ດັ້ງ​ເດີມ.



They're bakednot friedand already for sale at major convenience stores.They are crunchy, high in protein, vitamins and minerals, but for some people, none of that will be enough to overcome the idea of eating insects.VOA's Arash Arabasadi gets the buzz (information) in this report out of Thailand.



There are bugs crawling all over this farm in Thailand. This room alone is home to more than a million crickets.



"When it comes to bugs, there are people who are scared of them, people who eat them, and people who don't."



Smile Farm's revenue holds steady at about 100-thousand dollars a month as nearly two metric tons ((1.81)) of insects pass through on their way to becoming human snack food.



"I heard on the news the UN said insects were an alternative source of protein for the future to feed the world's growing population, so I thought Thais already eat a lot of insects and can get them as street food."



Farm owner and entrepreneur, Thatnat Chanthatham's idea was to package the insects into snack bags.But there was a bit of trial and error finding the right bugs.



"I tried black crickets.Even though I am a regular when it comes to eating bugs, I still felt like their eyes were staring at me.It felt strange.Then, after we ate them, their legs and wings poked out and got stuck in our teeth and gums."



Once they worked out the kinks, their product landed in supermarkets and convenience stores in original, barbecue, and Tom Yam flavors.One selling point: bug snacks are healthy options.



"The nutritional value of insects has not been recognized in the past, and I think, nowadays, we are finding that there is a huge potential."



Bugs are rich in vitamins and minerals but also protein.And they are more eco-friendly to raise than traditional livestock.