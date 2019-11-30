ມັນຖືກອົບ ບໍ່ແມ່ນຈືນ ແລະ ໄດ້ມີຂາຍໃນຮ້ານສະດວກຊື້ທີ່ສຳຄັນແລ້ວ. ມັນກອບ, ມີໂປຣຕີນສູງ, ມີໄວຕາມິນ ແລະ ທາດເກືອແຮ່, ແຕ່ສຳລັບບາງຄົນ, ບໍ່ມີຫຍັງໃນນັ້ນທີ່ພຽງພໍ ເພື່ອເອົາຊະນະຄວາມຄິດ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການກິນແມງໄມ້. ນັກຂ່າວວີໂອເອ ອາຣາຊ ອາຣາບາຊາດີ (Arash Arabasadi) ໄດ້ຂໍ້ມູນ ກ່ຽວກັບ ລາຍງານນີ້ຈາກປະເທດ ໄທ, ເຊິ່ງ ພຸດທະສອນ ຈະນຳລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.
ມັນແມ່ນແມງໄມ້ທີ່ໄຕ່ຢູ່ທົ່ວຟາມແຫ່ງນີ້ໃນປະເທດ ໄທ. ຢູ່ໃນຫ້ອງນີ້ພຽງຫ້ອງດຽວ ແມ່ນບ້ານຂອງແມງຈິຫຼໍ່ຫຼາຍກວ່ານຶ່ງລ້ານໂຕ.
ທ່ານ ທະນັດ ຈັນທະທຳ ເຈົ້າຂອງຟາມ ສໄມລ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ເມື່ອເວົ້າເຖິງແມງໄມ້, ມັນມີຄົນທີ່ຢ້ານມັນ, ມີຄົນທີ່ກິນມັນ ແລະ ຄົນທີ່ບໍ່ກິນມັນ.”
ລາຍໄດ້ຂອງຟາມ ສໄມລ໌ ມີຢູ່ປະມານ 1 ແສນໂດລາຕໍ່ເດືອນ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ແມງໄມ້ເກືອບ 1.81 ໂຕນໄດ້ຖືກນຳມາເປັນອາຫານກິນຫຼິ້ນຂອງມະນຸດ.
ທ່ານ ທະນັດ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າໄດ້ຍິນຂ່າວອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດເວົ້າວ່າ ແມງໄມ້ແມ່ນແຫຼ່ງທາງເລືອກອື່ນຂອງທາດໂປຣຕີນສຳລັບອາຫານຂອງມະນຸດທີ່ເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນຂອງໂລກໃນອະນາຄົດ, ສະນັ້ນຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າ ຄົນ ໄທ ແມ່ນໄດ້ກິນແມງໄມ້ມາຫຼາຍແລ້ວ ແລະ ສາມາດເອົາມັນມາເປັນອາຫານຂ້າງທາງ.
ໃນຖານະເປັນເຈົ້າຂອງຟາມ ແລະ ນັກປະກອບກິດຈະການ, ຄວາມຄິດຂອງທ່ານ ທະນັດ ຈັນທະທຳ ແມ່ນການຫໍ່ແມງໄມ້ໃສ່ໃນຖົງເຂົ້າໜົມ. ແຕ່ມັນຂ້ອນຂ້າງເປັນການທົດລອງຜິດລອງຖືກ ເພື່ອຫາໂຕແມງໄມ້ທີ່ເໝາະສົມໃສ່.
ທ່ານ ທະນັດ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າໄດ້ພະຍາຍາມເອົາຈິຫຼໍ່ດຳ. ເຖິງແມ່ນວ່າຂ້າຈະແມ່ນຄົນກິນປະຈຳກໍຕາມ ເມື່ອເວົ້າເຖິງການກິນແມງໄມ້ນັ້ນ, ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຍັງຮູ້ສຶກຄືວ່າຕາຂອງມັນກຳລັງຈ້ອງເຖິງຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຢູ່. ມັນຮູ້ສຶກແປກ. ແລ້ວ, ຫຼັງຈາກເຮົາກິນມັນ, ຂາຂອງມັນ ແລະ ປີກຂອງມັນກໍຈະເດ່ອອກມາ ແລະ ຄາຢູ່ແຂ້ວ ແລະ ເຫງືອກຂອງເຮົາ.”
ເມື່ອເຂົາເຈົ້າແກ້ໄຂບັນຫາໄດ້, ຜະລິດຕະພັນຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າກໍໄດ້ຖືກວາງຂາຍໃນຮ້ານຊຸບເປີມາເກັດ ແລະ ຮ້ານສະດວກຊື້ໃນຮູບແບບລົດຊາດດັ້ງເດີມ, ບາບີຄິວ ແລະ ລົດຕົ້ມຍຳ. ຈຸດຂາຍຂອງມັນກໍແມ່ນວ່າ: ເຂົ້າໜົມແມງໄມ້ແມ່ນທາງເລືອກທີ່ດີຕໍ່ສຸຂະພາບ.
ທ່ານນາງ ຄາທິງກາ ເດິ ບາລັອກ ຈາກອົງການອາຫານ ແລະ ກະສິກຳ ສະຫະປະຊາຊາດກ່າວວ່າ “ຄຸນຄ່າດ້ານໂພສະນາການຂອງແມງໄມ້ແມ່ນບໍ່ໄດ້ຖືກຮັບຮູ້ໃນອະດີດ, ແລະ ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າປັດຈຸບັນນີ້, ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ຄົ້ນພົບວ່າ ມັນມີໂອກາດທີ່ໃຫຍ່ຫຼາຍ.
ແມງໄມ້ແມ່ນອຸດົມສົມບູນໄປດ້ວຍໄວຕາມິນ ແລະ ເກືອແຮ່ ແຕ່ກໍມີທາດໂປຣຕີນເຊັ່ນກັນ. ແລະ ມັນກໍເປັນມິດຕໍ່ສິ່ງແວດລ້ອມຫຼາຍກວ່າການລ້ຽງງົວຄວາຍແບບດັ້ງເດີມ.
They're bakednot friedand already for sale at major convenience stores.They are crunchy, high in protein, vitamins and minerals, but for some people, none of that will be enough to overcome the idea of eating insects.VOA's Arash Arabasadi gets the buzz (information) in this report out of Thailand.
There are bugs crawling all over this farm in Thailand. This room alone is home to more than a million crickets.
"When it comes to bugs, there are people who are scared of them, people who eat them, and people who don't."
Smile Farm's revenue holds steady at about 100-thousand dollars a month as nearly two metric tons ((1.81)) of insects pass through on their way to becoming human snack food.
"I heard on the news the UN said insects were an alternative source of protein for the future to feed the world's growing population, so I thought Thais already eat a lot of insects and can get them as street food."
Farm owner and entrepreneur, Thatnat Chanthatham's idea was to package the insects into snack bags.But there was a bit of trial and error finding the right bugs.
"I tried black crickets.Even though I am a regular when it comes to eating bugs, I still felt like their eyes were staring at me.It felt strange.Then, after we ate them, their legs and wings poked out and got stuck in our teeth and gums."
Once they worked out the kinks, their product landed in supermarkets and convenience stores in original, barbecue, and Tom Yam flavors.One selling point: bug snacks are healthy options.
"The nutritional value of insects has not been recognized in the past, and I think, nowadays, we are finding that there is a huge potential."
Bugs are rich in vitamins and minerals but also protein.And they are more eco-friendly to raise than traditional livestock.
ເບິ່ງຄວາມເຫັນ
ໂຫລດຄວາມເຫັນ ຕື່ມອີກ