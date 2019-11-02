ບັນດາພັກຝ່າຍຄ້ານຂອງປາກິສຖານ ທີ່ໜູນຫຼັງໂດຍພວກປະທ້ວງຫຼາຍສິບພັນຄົນ
ໃນວັນສຸກວານນີ້ ໄດ້ຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີຂອງປະເທດລາອອກພາຍໃນ
ສອງມື້.
ພວກປະທ້ວງຢູ່ໃນນະຄອນອິສລາມາບັດ ໄດ້ກ່າວຫານາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີ ອິມຣາມ
ຄານ ວ່າ ກຳລັງທຳລາຍເສດຖະກິດຂອງປາກິສຖານ ແລະລັກຂະໂມຍເອົາການ
ເລືອກຕັ້ງເທື່ອຫລ້າສຸດ ດ້ວຍການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອຂອງພວກທະຫານ.
ທ່ານໂມລານາ ຟາສເລີ ເຣມານ (Maulana Fazlur Rehman) ນັກສອນສາດ
ສະໜາແລະຜູ້ນຳພັກອິສລາມ ຈາມຽຕ ອີ ອູລີມາ ອີ ອິສລາມ ຟາເຊີລ (Jamiat e
Ulema e Islam Fazl (JUI-F) ທີ່ນຳພາການປະທ້ວງ ກ່າວວ່າ “ບັນດາແມ່ທີ່ທຸກ
ຈົນພາກັນຖືກບັງຂັບໃຫ້ຂາຍລູກເຂົາເຈົ້າເພື່ອເງິນ. ພວກຊາວໜຸ່ມພາກັນຂ້າໂຕ
ຕາຍ. ພວກເຮົາສາມາດປ່ອຍໃຫ້ຜູ້ຄົນເຫຼົ່ານີ້ ຢູ່ພາຍໃຕ້ຄວາມປານີຂອງລັດຖະ
ບານທີ່ບໍ່ມີຄວາມສາມາດນີ້ບໍ?
ການເດີນຂະບວນແບບສະຫງົບໃນວັນສຸກວານນີ້ ແມ່ນຈຸດສຸດຍອດໃນການເດີນ
ຂະບວນປະທ້ວງໄລຍະ ທີ່ເລີ້ມຂຶ້ນ ໃນວັນອາທິດແລ້ວ ຢູ່ເມືອງທ່າເຮືອກາຣາຈີ
(Karachi) ເພື່ອດຶງດູດຄວາມສົນໃຈກ່ຽວກັບບັນຫາຂອງຊາວປາກິສຖານ.
ໂດຍໄດ້ຮັບການສະໜັບສະໜູນຈາກບັນດາພັກຝ່າຍຄ້ານໃຫຍ່ໆຂອງປາກິສຖານ
ເຊັ່ນພັກປະຊາຊົນປາກິສຖານແລະພັກສັນນິບາດມຸສລິມປາກິສຖານ(NAWAZ)
ເບິ່ງຄືວ່າບໍ່ຄ່ອຍກະຕືລີລົ້ນປານໃດ ໃນຕອນທຳອິດ. ແຕ່ວ່າຜູ້ນຳອະວຸໂສ ຮວມທັງ
ທ່ານບີລາວາລ ບຸຕໂຕ ຊາດາຣີ (Bukawal Bhutto Zardari) ລູກຊາຍຂອງອະດີດ
ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີ ທີ່ຖືກສັງຫານ ທ່ານນາງເບນາເຊຍ ບຸຕໂຕ (Benazir Bhutto)
ແລະທ່ານຊາບາສ ຊາຣິຟ (Shahbaz Sharif) ນ້ອງຊາຍຂອງອະດີດນາຍົກລັດ
ຖະມົນຕີທີ່ຖືກຂັບໄລ່ອອກຈາກໜ້າທີ່ ທ່ານນາວາສຊາຣິຟ (Nawaz Sharif) ຕ່າງ
ກໍໄດ້ຂຶ້ນໄປຮ່ວມຢູ່ເທິງເວທີໃນວັນສຸດວານນີ້ ເພື່ອກ່າວຄຳປາໄສຢ່າງເຜັດຮ້ອນ ກັບ
ທ່ານເຣມານ.
ທ່ານບຸຕໂຕ ກ່າວວ່າ “ນາຍົກຂອງພວກເຮົາຖືກຄັດເລືອກ ທ່ານບໍ່ໄດ້ເປັນຜູ້ຕາງໜ້າ
ພວກເຮົາ ທ່ານບໍ່ມີຄວາມສາມາດ ບໍ່ມີຄວາມຊຳນານ.”
ທ່ານຊາຣິຟ ໄດ້ປະນາມນະໂຍບາຍດ້ານເສດຖະກິດຂອງນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີ.
ທ່ານກ່າວວ່າ “ອິມຣານ ຄານ ນິອາຊີ ທ່ານໄດ້ໃຫ້ຄຳໝັ້ນສັນຍາທີ່ຈະສ້າງວຽກເຮັດ
ງານທຳ 10 ລ້ານໜ້າວຽກ ແຕ່ແທນທີ່ ທ່ານໄດ້ເຮັດເຮັດໃຫ້ ມີຄົນຫວ່າງງານຫຼາຍ
ພັນຄົນ.
ບັນດາສະມາຊິກອະວຸໂສຂອງທັງສອງພັກຝ່າຍຄ້ານ ກຳລັງຖືກສືບສວນໃນການ
ສໍ້ລາດບັງຫຼວງ ໂດຍຖືກກ່າວຫາໃນສລັດຖະບານຊຸດກ່ອນໆ. ບຸກຄົນທັງສອງກ່າວ
ວ່າ ເລື້ອງນີ້ແມ່ນມີຈຸດປະສົງທາງການເມືອງ
Backed by tens of thousands of protesters, Pakistan's opposition parties on Friday demanded the country's prime minister resign within two days.
Demonstrators in Islamabad accused Prime Minister Imran Khan of destroying Pakistan's economy and stealing the last election with the help of the military.
"Poor mothers are forced to sell their children for money. Young men are committing suicide. ... Can we leave the people at the mercy of this incompetent government?" said Maulana Fazlur Rehman, a cleric and leader of the Islamist political party Jamiat e Ulema e Islam Fazl (JUI-F) leading the protest.
Friday's peaceful demonstration was the culmination of a long march Rehman started Sunday in the port city of Karachi to draw attention to Pakistan's issues.
Support from Pakistan's biggest opposition parties, Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz), seemed tepid at first. But the party's senior leadership, including Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the son of slain former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto, and Shahbaz Sharif, the brother of ousted former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, joined Rehman on stage Friday to make fiery speeches.
"Our prime minister is selected, he does not represent the people, he is incompetent, he is inept," Bhutto Zardari said.
Sharif savaged the prime minister's economic performance.
"Imran Khan Niazi, you promised 10 million additional jobs. Instead, you've made hundreds of thousands jobless," he said
Senior members of both opposition parties are being investigated for corruption, allegedly carried out during previous governments. Both say the cases are politically motivated.