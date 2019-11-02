ບັນ​ດາ​ພັກຝ່າຍ​ຄ້ານ​ຂອງປາ​ກິ​ສ​ຖານ ທີ່ໜູນ​ຫຼັງ​ໂດຍ​ພວກ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ຫຼາຍ​ສິບ​ພັນ​ຄົນ

ໃນ​ວັນ​ສຸກວານ​ນີ້ ໄດ້​ຮຽກ​ຮ້ອງ​ໃ​ຫ້​ນາຍົກ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ລາ​ອອກ​ພາຍ​ໃນ​

ສອງ​ມື້.

ພວກ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ນະ​ຄອນ​ອິ​ສ​ລາ​ມາ​ບັດ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຫາ​ນາ​ຍົກ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ ​ອິມ​ຣາມ

ຄານ ​ວ່າ ກຳ​ລັງ​ທຳ​ລາຍ​ເສດ​ຖະ​ກິດ​ຂອງ​ປາ​ກິ​ສ​ຖານ ແລະ​ລັກ​ຂະ​ໂມຍເອົາ​ການ

ເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງ​ເທື່ອຫ​ລ້າ​ສຸດ ​ດ້ວຍ​ການ​ຊ່ວ​ຍ​ເຫຼືອ​ຂອງພວກ​ທະ​ຫານ.

ທ່ານ​ໂມ​ລາ​ນາ ຟາ​ສ​ເລີ ເຣ​ມານ (Maulana Fazlur Rehman) ນັກ​ສອນ​ສາ​ດ​

ສະ​ໜາ​ແລະ​ຜູ້​ນຳ​ພັກອິ​ສ​ລາມ ຈາ​ມຽ​ຕ ອີ ອູ​ລີ​ມາ​ ອີ ອິ​ສ​ລາມ ຟາເ​ຊີລ (Jamiat e

Ulema e Islam Fazl (JUI-F) ທີ່​ນຳ​ພາ​ການ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ບັນ​ດາ​ແມ່​ທີ່​ທຸ​ກ

​ຈົນພາ​ກັນ​ຖືກ​ບັງ​ຂັບ​ໃຫ້​ຂາຍ​ລູກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າເພື່ອ​ເງິນ. ພວກ​ຊາວ​ໜຸ່ມ​ພາ​ກັນ​ຂ້າ​ໂຕ

​ຕາຍ. ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ສາ​ມາດ​ປ່ອຍໃຫ້ຜູ້​ຄົນ​ເຫຼົ່າ​ນີ້ ​ຢູ່​ພາຍ​ໃຕ້​ຄວາມປາ​ນີ​ຂອງ​ລັດ​ຖະ

​ບານ​ທີ່​ບໍ່​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ສາ​ມາດນີ້​ບໍ?

ການ​ເດີນ​ຂະ​ບວນ​ແບບ​ສະ​ຫງົບ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ສຸກວານ​ນີ້ ແມ່ນ​ຈຸດ​ສຸດຍອດ​ໃນ​ການ​ເດີນ

​ຂະ​ບວນ​ປະ​ທ້ວງໄລ​ຍະ ທີ່​ເລີ້ມ​ຂຶ້ນ ​ໃນວັນອາ​ທິດ​ແລ້ວ ຢູ່​ເມືອງ​ທ່າ​ເຮືອ​ກາ​ຣາ​ຈີ

(Karachi) ເພື່ອ​ດຶງ​ດູດ​ຄວາມ​ສົນໃຈ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ບັນຫາ​ຂອງ​ຊາວ​ປາ​ກິ​ສ​ຖານ.

​ໂດຍໄດ້​ຮັບ​ການ​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜູນ​ຈາກ​ບັນ​ດາ​ພັກ​ຝ່າຍ​ຄ້ານ​ໃຫຍ່ໆ​ຂອງ​ປາ​ກິ​ສ​ຖານ

​ເຊັ່ນພັກ​ປະ​ຊາຊົນ​ປາ​ກິ​ສ​ຖານແລະພັກ​ສັນ​ນິ​ບາດ​ມຸ​ສ​ລິມປາ​ກິ​ສ​ຖານ​(NAWAZ)

ເບິ່ງ​ຄື​ວ່າບໍ່​ຄ່ອຍກະ​ຕື​ລີ​ລົ້ນ​ປານ​ໃດ ​ໃນຕອນ​ທຳ​ອິດ. ແຕ່​ວ່າ​ຜູ້​ນຳ​ອະ​ວຸ​ໂສ ຮວມ​ທັງ

ທ່ານ​ບີ​ລາ​ວາ​ລ ບຸ​ຕ​ໂຕ ຊາດາ​ຣີ (Bukawal Bhutto Zardari) ລູກ​ຊາຍ​ຂອງ​ອະ​ດີດ

​ນາ​ຍົກ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ ທີ່​ຖືກ​ສັງ​ຫານ ທ່ານນາງເບ​ນາ​ເຊຍ ບຸ​ຕໂຕ (Benazir Bhutto)

ແລະ​ທ່ານ​ຊາ​ບາ​ສ ຊາ​ຣິ​ຟ (Shahbaz Sharif) ນ້ອງ​ຊາຍ​ຂອງ​ອະ​ດີດ​ນາ​ຍົກ​ລັດ​

ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ທີ່​ຖືກ​ຂັບ​ໄລ່​ອອກ​ຈາກ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່ ທ່ານ​ນາວ​າ​ສຊາ​ຣິ​ຟ (Nawaz Sharif) ຕ່າງ​

ກໍໄດ້​ຂຶ້ນ​ໄປ​ຮ່ວມ​ຢູ່​ເທິງ​ເວ​ທີໃນ​ວັນ​ສຸດ​ວານ​ນີ້ ເພື່ອ​ກ່າວ​ຄຳ​ປາ​ໄສ​ຢ່າງ​ເຜັດ​ຮ້ອນ ກັບ

​ທ່ານ​ເຣ​ມານ.

ທ່ານ​ບຸ​ຕ​ໂຕ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ນາ​ຍົກ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຮົ​າ​ຖືກ​ຄັດເລືອກ​ ທ່ານ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ເປັນ​ຜູ້​ຕາງ​ໜ້າ

​ພວກ​ເຮົາ ທ່ານ​ບໍ່​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ສາ​ມາດ ບໍ່​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ຊຳ​ນານ.”

ທ່ານ​ຊາ​ຣິ​ຟ ໄດ້​ປະ​ນາມ​ນະ​ໂຍ​ບາຍ​ດ້ານເສດ​ຖະ​ກິດ​ຂອງ​ນາ​ຍົກ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ.

ທ່ານ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ອິມ​ຣານ ຄານ ນິ​ອາ​ຊີ ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ໃຫ້​ຄຳ​ໝັ້ນ​ສັນ​ຍາທີ່​ຈະ​ສ້າງວຽກ​ເຮັດ

​ງານ​ທຳ 10 ລ້ານ​ໜ້າ​ວຽກ ​ແຕ່ແທນ​ທີ່ ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ເຮັດ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ ມີ​ຄົນ​ຫວ່າງ​ງານ​ຫຼາຍ​

ພັນ​ຄົນ.

ບັນ​ດາ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກອະ​ວຸ​ໂສຂອງ​ທັງສອງພັກ​ຝ່າຍ​ຄ້ານ ກຳ​ລັງ​ຖືກ​ສືບ​ສວນໃນການ

​ສໍ້ລາດ​ບັງ​ຫຼວງ ​ໂດຍ​ຖືກກ່າວ​ຫາ​ໃນ​ສລັດ​ຖະ​ບານຊຸດ​ກ່ອນໆ. ​ບຸກ​ຄົນທັງ​ສອງ​ກ່າວ

​ວ່າ​ ເລື້ອງ​ນີ້​ແມ່ນ​ມີ​ຈຸດ​ປະ​ສົງ​ທາງ​ການ​ເມືອງ



Backed by tens of thousands of protesters, Pakistan's opposition parties on Friday demanded the country's prime minister resign within two days.



Demonstrators in Islamabad accused Prime Minister Imran Khan of destroying Pakistan's economy and stealing the last election with the help of the military.



"Poor mothers are forced to sell their children for money. Young men are committing suicide. ... Can we leave the people at the mercy of this incompetent government?" said Maulana Fazlur Rehman, a cleric and leader of the Islamist political party Jamiat e Ulema e Islam Fazl (JUI-F) leading the protest.



Friday's peaceful demonstration was the culmination of a long march Rehman started Sunday in the port city of Karachi to draw attention to Pakistan's issues.



Support from Pakistan's biggest opposition parties, Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz), seemed tepid at first. But the party's senior leadership, including Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the son of slain former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto, and Shahbaz Sharif, the brother of ousted former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, joined Rehman on stage Friday to make fiery speeches.



"Our prime minister is selected, he does not represent the people, he is incompetent, he is inept," Bhutto Zardari said.



Sharif savaged the prime minister's economic performance.



"Imran Khan Niazi, you promised 10 million additional jobs. Instead, you've made hundreds of thousands jobless," he said



Senior members of both opposition parties are being investigated for corruption, allegedly carried out during previous governments. Both say the cases are politically motivated.