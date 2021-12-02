ຊາວກຣິສ ຜູ້ທີ່ມີອາຍຸກວ່າ 60 ປີ ແລະປະຕິເສດບໍ່ສັກຢາວັກຊີນໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາຈະຖືກ

ປັບໃໝນຶ່ງສ່ວນສີ່ຂອງເງິນບຳນານປະຈຳເດືອນ ຊຶ່ງເປັນນະໂຍບາຍເຄັ່ງຄັດ ທີ່ອາດພິສູດ

ໃຫ້ເຫັນເຖິງຄວາມສ່ຽງ ສຳລັບພວກນັກການເມືອງຂອງປະເທດ ອີງຕາມລາຍງານຂອງ

ອົງການຂ່າວເອພີ (AP.)

ຢູ່ອິສຣາແອລ ພວກທີ່ອາດ​ຈະນຳເອົາ​ໄວ​ຣັ​ສ​ສາຍ​ພັນ​ໃໝ່ໂອໄມຄຣອນ​ເຂົ້າ​ໄປ​ໃນ​ປະ​ເທດ

ຈະຖືກຕິດຕາມໂດຍອົງການສືບລັບທີ່ໜ້າຢ້ານກົວຂອງປະເທດດັ່ງກ່າວ ໃນອັນທີ່ປາກົດ

ວ່າເປັນການທ້າທາຍຕໍ່ການຕັດສິນຂອງສານສູງສຸດ ທີ່ມີຂຶ້ນໃນເທື່ອແລ້ວນີ້.

ການປະທ້ວງປະຈຳອາທິດຢູ່ປະເທດເນເທີແລນ ກ່ຽວກັບການ​ລັອກ​ດາ​ວ​ເລີ້ມ​ແຕ່ 5 ໂມງ

ແລງເປັນຕົ້ນໄປ ແລະການຈຳກັດອື່ນໆ ໄດ້ພາໃຫ້ເກີດຄວາມຮຸນແຮງ ເຖິງແມ່ນ​ເປັນປາ

ກົດວ່າ ມີການຮັບຮູ້ເອົາກົດລະບຽບໃໝ່ຢ່າງຖ້ວມລົ້ນກໍຕາມ.

ດ້ວຍ​ສາຍ​ພັນ​ໃໝ່ແດລຕາຂອງໂຄວິດ-19 ​ໄດ້​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ມີກໍລະນີ​ເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນຢູ່ໃນຢູໂຣບ ແລະ

ມີຄວາມຢ້ານກົວຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ ກ່ຽວກັບສາຍພັນໃໝ່ໂອໄມຄຣອນ ບັນດາລັດຖະບານຢູ່ໃນທົ່ວ

ໂລກ ຊັ່ງຊາໃນການນຳໃຊ້ມາດຕະການຕ່າງໆຕໍ່ປະຊາຊົນ ທີ່ອິດເໝື່ອຍຍ້ອນໄດ້ຍິນຂໍ້

ຈຳກັດ ແລະການສັກຢາວັກຊີນ.

ມັນເປັນສ້ຽນໜາມ​ທີ່ຄາດຄິດ​ໄວ້ ທີ່ເຮັດໃຫ້ເປັນ​ການຍາກຕື່ມຂຶ້ນໂດຍການເຫັນປະຕິກິລິ

ຍາທີ່ແຂງຂັນຂຶ້ນ ໃນການແບ່ງແຍກທາງສັງຄົມ ແລະສຳລັບບັນດານັກການເມືອງຫຼາຍໆ

ຄົນ ທີ່ມີຄວາມຢ້ານກົວທີ່ຈະຖືກປ່ອນບັດ ໃຫ້ອອກຈາກໜ້າທີ່.

“ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ຮູ້​ດີ​ເຖິງ​ຄວາມ​ຢາກ​ຮ້າຍ​ທີ່​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ທັງ​ໝົດ​ຕ່າງ​ກໍ​ຮູ້​ສຶກ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ສາຍ​ພັນ​ໃໝ່​

ໂອໄມຄຣອນ ຄວາມຮູ້ສຶກແຫ່ງຄວາມອິດເໝື່ອຍ ທີ່ຈະຕ້ອງຜ່ານຜ່າສິ່ງ ນີ້ໄປອີກເທື່ອນຶ່ງ”

ນັ້ນຄືຄຳເວົ້າຂອງນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີອັງກິດ ທ່ານບໍຣິສ ຈອນສັນ (Boris Johnson) ກ່າວ

ໃນ ວັນອັງຄານທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ສອງມື້ຫຼັງຈາກລັດຖະບານ ໄດ້ປະກາດໃຫ້ໃສ່ໜ້າກາກຄືນອີກ

ຢູ່ໃນຮ້ານຄ້າຕ່າງໆ ແລະການຂົນສົ່ງສາທາລະນະ ແລະຕ້ອງການໃຫ້ບັນດາຜູ້ມາຢ້ຽມ

ຢາມ ຈາກຕ່າງປະເທດຢູ່ພາຍໃຕ້ການກວດໂຄວິດ-19 ແລະກັກໂຕ. “ພວກເຮົາພະຍາຍາມ

ນຳໃຊ້ວິທີ ທີ່ກໍ້າເກີ່ງ ແລະສົມເຫດສົມຜົນ.”

ຂອບເຂດຈຳກັດໃໝ່ ຫຼືຄວາມແຕກຕ່າງໄປ​ຈາກອັນເກົ່າ ກຳລັງດັດແປງຢູ່ທົ່ວໂລກ ໂດຍ

ສະເພາະຢູ່ໃນຢູໂຣບ ບ່ອນທີ່ພວກຜູ້ນໍາ ໄດ້ຮັບຄວາມລຳບາກໃນການອະທິບາຍ ທີ່ເຫັນ

ວ່າເປັນຄຳໝັ້ນສັນຍາທີ່ລົ້ມແຫຼວ ທີ່ການສັກຢາວັກຊີນ ມີຄວາມໝາຍການສິ້ນສຸດ ການ

ຈຳກັດໃນຄວາມບໍ່ມັກຢ່າງກວ້າງຂວາງ. ທ່ານ ນາງເບີລິນດາ ສຕໍເຣ (Belinda Storey)

ຜູ້ມີໂຕະຂາຍເຄື່ອງ ຢູ່ຕະຫຼາດ ຄຣິສມັສ ໃນເມືອງນັອດຕິງແຮມ ປະເທດອັງກິດ ກ່າວວ່າ

“ຄົນຕ້ອງການ ຄວາມເປັນປົກກະຕິ. ເຂົາເຈົ້າຕ້ອງການຄອບຄົວ ເຂົາເຈົ້າຕ້ອງການເຫັນ

ຄົນ ເປັນທີ່ແຈ້ງຂາວກໍຄື ຄວາມປອດໄພ ການຢືນຢູ່ຫ່າງກັນ ແຕ່ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດ ແທ້ໆວ່າ

ບຸນຄຣິສມັສ ດຽວນີ້ ຜູ້ຄົນໄດ້ມີປະສົບການພໍແລ້ວ.”

Greeks who are over age 60 and refuse coronavirus vaccinations will be hit with monthly fines of more than one-quarter of their pensions — a get-tough policy that could prove risky for the country’s politicians.

In Israel, potential carriers of the new omicron variant could be tracked by the nation’s formidable spy agency in seeming defiance of a Supreme Court ruling from the last go-round.

Weekly protests in the Netherlands over the country’s 5 p.m. lockdown and other new restrictions have descended into violence, despite what appears to be overwhelming acceptance of the new rules.

With the delta variant of COVID-19 pushing up cases in Europe, and growing fears over the omicron variant, governments around the world are weighing new measures for populations tired of hearing about restrictions and vaccines.

It’s a thorny calculus made more difficult by the prospect of backlash, increased social divisions and, for many politicians, the fear of being voted out of office.

“I know the frustration that we all feel with this omicron variant, the sense of exhaustion that we could be going through this all over again,” British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Tuesday, two days after the government announced that masks would be mandatory again in stores and on public transportation and required all visitors from abroad to undergo a COVID-19 test and quarantine. “We’re trying to take a balanced and proportioned approach.”

New restrictions, or variations on the old ones, are cropping up around the world, especially in Europe, where leaders are at pains to explain what looks like a failed promise: that mass vaccinations would mean an end to widely loathed limitations.

“People need normality. They need families, they need to see people, obviously safely, socially distancing, but I really think, this Christmas now, people have had enough,” said Belinda Storey, who runs a stall at a Christmas market in Nottingham, England.