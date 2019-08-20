ກົມຕຳຫຼວດນະຄອນນິວຢອກ ໄດ້ປົດເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຕຳຫຼວດຄົນຜິວຂາວ ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ໃຊ້ການ

ຮັດຄໍຢ່າງແຮງເຖິງຕາຍ ໃນລະຫວ່າງການຈັບກຸມຊາຍຜິວດຳຄົນນຶ່ງ ໃນປີ 2014 ນັ້ນ

ອອກ​ຈາກ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່ ຊຶ່ງໃນກໍລະນີນີ້ ໄດ້ກາຍເປັນເຊື້ອໄຟໃຫ້ເກີດການ ປະທ້ວງໃນທົ່ວ

ປະເທດ.

ຄຳເວົ້າກ່ອນທີ່ຈະເສຍຊີວິດ ຂອງທ້າວແອຣິກ ກາຣເນີ ທີ່ວ່າ “ຂ້ອຍຫາຍໃຈບໍ່ໄດ້” ນັ້ນ

ໄດ້ກາຍມາເປັນຄຳຂວັນຂອງການໂຮມຊຸມນຸມ ສຳລັບພວກປະທ້ວງທັງຫຼາຍ ແລະໄດ້

ກະຕຸ້ນໃຫ້ມີການສົນທະນາໃນປະເທດ ກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງຜິວ​ພັນ ແລະການໃຊ້ກຳລັງໂດຍ

ຕຳຫຼວດ ທີ່ຊ່ອຍຊຸກຍູ້ໃຫ້ເກີດຂະບວນການທີ່ເອີ້ນວ່າ “ຊີວິດຄົນຜິວດຳກໍສຳຄັນ ຫຼື

Black Lives Matter”.

​ຜູ້​ບັນ​ຊາ​ການຕຳຫຼວດ​ໃນນະຄອນນິວຢອກ ທ່ານເຈມສ ໂອນິລ ໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ບັນດານັກ

ຂ່າວ ໃນວັນຈັນວານນີ້ ວ່າ ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຕຳຫຼວດ ແດນນິລ ປານຕາລີໂອ ໄດ້ຖືກປົດອອກ

ຈາກກົມຕຳຫຼວດ ຍ້ອນການເສຍຊີວິດຂອງທ້າວກາຣເນີ. ທ່ານ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ການປົດ

ອອກນັ້ນ ແມ່ນບົນພື້ນຖານການແນະນຳຂອງຜູ້ພິພາກສາ ດ້ານການລົງວິໄນຂອງກົມ

ເມື່ອບໍ່ດົນມານີ້.

ທ່ານໂອນິລ ໄດ້ກ່າວໄປວ່າ “ບໍ່ມີຜູ້ໃດສາມາດຕ່າວປີ້ນການຕັດສິນໃຈໄດ້ ໂດຍສະ

ເພາະ ໃນເວລາ ທີ່ມັນນຳໄປສູ່ ການເສຍຊີວິດ ຂອງມະນຸດຄົນນຶ່ງ.” ທ່ານ ເອີ້ນການ

ເສຍຊີວິດ ຂອງທ້າວກາຣເນີ ວ່າ “ບໍ່ສາມາດຕ່າວປີ້ນໂສກນາດຕະກຳ ນັ້ນ” ແລະວ່າ “ຕ້ອງໄດ້ມີຜົນທີ່ຕິດຕາມມາ.”

ການຕາຍຂອງທ້າວກາຣເນີ ໄດ້ຖືກລະບຸ ເປັນການຄາດຕະກຳ ໂດຍຜູ້ກວດສອບດ້ານ

ການແພດຂອງເມືອງ ແຕ່ຄະນະຕຸລາການຂອງສານ ໃນປີ 2014 ໄດ້ປະຕິເສດທີ່ຈະ

ຕັ້ງຂໍ້ຫາ ຕໍ່ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຄົນໃດ ສຳລັບການ​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ.

ເມື່ອຕົ້ນປີນີ້ ກະຊວງຍຸຕິທຳຂອງສະຫະລັດ ຍັງໄດ້ປະຕິເສດທີ່ຈະຕັ້ງຂໍ້ຫາທາງອາຍາ

ໃດໆ ຕໍ່ທ່ານປານຕາລີໂອ ຊຶ່ງເປັນການຕັດສິນໃຈ ທີ່ຄອບຄົວຂອງທ້າວ ກາຣເນີ ເອີ້ນ

ວ່າ “ສົບ​ປະ​ໝາດ” ນັ້ນ.

​ຜູ້​ບັນ​ຊາ​ການຕຳຫຼວດ​ໃນນະຄອນນິວຢອກ ທ່ານໂອນິລ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານສູ້ຊົນກັບ

ການຕັດສິນໃຈ ປົດທ່ານປານຕາລີໂອ ອອກ ໂດຍກ່າວວ່າ ຕຳຫຼວດຜູ້ນີ້ ໄດ້ກະທຳ

ລົງໄປຢ່າງຖືກຕ້ອງແລ້ວ ຈົນມາເຖິງຊ່ວງເວລາ ທີ່ລາວໄດ້ໃຊ້ການຮັດຄໍ ນັ້ນ.

ທ້າວກາຣເນີ ຜູ້ທີ່ມີອາຍຸໄດ້ 43 ປີ ໄດ້ຖືກຢຸດໂດຍຕຳຫຼວດ ຍ້ອນວ່າ ຂາຍຢາສູບ ທີ່ບໍ່ໄດ້ເສຍພາສີ ຢູ່ໃນຖະໜົນ ນະຄອນນິວຢອກ.

ພາບວີດີໂອ ຖ່າຍໂດຍຜູ້ກາຍໄປມາ ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າ ທ່ານປານຕາລີໂອ ປາກົດວ່າ

ໃນເບື້ອງຕົ້ນ ໃຊ້ຍຸດທະວິທີການຄວບຄຸມ ທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບການຮັບຮອງ ສອງວິທີ ຕໍ່ທ້າວ

ກາຣເນີ ຜູ້ທີ່ມີຮູບຮ່າງໃຫຍ່ກວ່າເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຕຳຫຼວດຫຼາຍເທົ່າ ແລະຜູ້ກ່ຽວໄດ້ຂັດຂືນ

ການຈັບກຸກ ແຕ່ໃນທີ່ສຸດ ທ້າວກາຣເນີ ກໍໄດ້ຖືກຮັດຄໍ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຕຳຫຼວດ

ອີກຫຼາຍຄົນ ປ້ຳລາວລົງສູ່ພື້ນທາງຍ່າງ.

The New York police department has fired a white police officer who used a fatal chokehold during the 2014 arrest of a black man, in a case that fueled nationwide protests.



Eric Garner's dying words, "I can't breathe," became a rallying cry for the demonstrators and sparked a national debate over race and the use of force by police, helping to ignite the "Black Lives Matter" movement.



New York Police Commissioner James O'Neill told reporters Monday that police officer Daniel Pantaleo has been dismissed from the force over Garner's death. He said the firing was based on a recent recommendation of a department disciplinary judge.



"None of us can take back our decisions," O'Neill said, "especially when they lead to the death of another human being." He called Garner's death an "irreversible tragedy" that "must have a consequence."



Garner's death was ruled a homicide by the city's medical examiner, but a grand jury in 2014 declined to bring charges against any police officers.



Earlier this year, the U.S. Justice Department also declined to bring any criminal charges against Pantaleo, a decision that Garner's family called an "insult."



Commissioner O'Neill said he struggled with the decision to fire Pantaleo, saying the officer acted properly until the moment he applied the chokehold.



Garner, who was 43, was stopped by police for selling untaxed loose cigarettes on a New York City street.



Video shot by a bystander shows that Pantaleo appears to initially use two approved restraint tactics on Garner, who was much larger than him and resisted arrest, but ended up putting Garner in a chokehold while other uniformed officers wrestled him to the ground.

