ເກີດມີຄວາມຢ້ານກົວກ່ຽວກັບການແຂ່ງຂັນອາວຸດນິວເຄລຍຄັ້ງໃໝ່ຢູ່ໃນທົ່ວໂລກ ຫລັງຈາກປະທານາທິບໍດີຣັດເຊຍ ທ່ານວລາດີເມຍ ປູຕິນ ໄດ້ປະກາດໃນອາທິດນີ້ວ່າ ທ່ານຈະໂຈະການເຂົ້າຮ່ວມຂອງຣັດເຊຍ ໃນສົນທິສັນຍາອາວຸດນິວເຄລຍ START ສະບັບໃໝ່ ທີ່ຈຳກັດຕິດຕັ້ງຈຳນວນຫົວລະເບິດນິວເຄລຍໂດຍຣັດເຊຍ ແລະສະຫະລັດ.
ຂໍ້ຕົກລົງທີ່ຮູ້ກັນຢ່າງເປັນທາງການວ່າ ສົນທິສັນຍາຫຼຸດອາວຸດຍຸດທະສາດສະບັບໃໝ່ ຫລື New Strategic Arms Reduction Tready ໄດ້ລົງນາມ ຢູ່ທີ່ ນະຄອນປຣາກ ໃນປີ 2010 ໂດຍ ປະທານາທິບໍດີສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານບາຣັກ ໂອບາມາ ແລະຄູ່ຕຳແໜ່ງຝ່າຍຣັດເຊຍ ທ່ານດະມີຕຣີ ເມດເວີເດຟ ໃນເວລາ
ນັ້ນ. ມັນເປັນຂໍ້ຕົກລົງນິວເຄລຍສະບັບສຸດທ້າຍທີ່ຍັງເຫລືອຢູ່ ລະຫວ່າງສະຫະລັດ ແລະຣັດເຊຍ.
ປະທານາທິບໍດີຣັດເຊຍ ທ່ານວລາດີເມຍ ປູຕິນ ໄດ້ປະກາດໃນວັນອັງຄານ ທີ່ຜ່ານມາວ່າ ທ່ານໄດ້ໂຈະການເຂົ້າຮ່ວມຂອງຣັດເຊຍ ໂດຍເວົ້າວ່າ ສົນທິສັນຍາ ນີ້ “ບໍ່ເປັນທີ່ເໝາະສົມ” ໃນເວລາທີ່ອົງການ NATO ໄດ້ໃຫ້ການຊ່ວຍເຫລືອຢູເຄຣນຕໍ່ສູ້ກຳລັງຣັດເຊຍ. ທ່ານກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານໄດ້ສັ່ງໃຫ້ກຳລັງອາວຸດນິວເຄລຍພາກພື້ນດິນຂອງຣັດເຊຍ ຕຽມພ້ອມກັບການສູ້ລົບ.
ຢູ່ໃນການກ່າວຄຳປາໄສທາງໂທລະພາບໃນວັນພະຫັດວານນີ້ ກ່ອນວັນຄົບຮອບນຶ່ງປີໃນການຮຸກຮານຂອງຢູເຄຣນນັ້ນ ທ່ານປູຕິນ ໄດ້ປະກາດກ່ຽວກັບການລົງທຶນເພີ້ມຕື່ມໃສ່ກຳລັງນິວເຄລຍຂອງຣັດເຊຍ.
ທ່ານປູຕິນກ່າວວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາຈະເພີ້ມການໃຊ້ຈ່າຍທີ່ສຳຄັນເພື່ອສ້າງຄວາມເຂັ້ມແຂງໃຫ້ກຳລັງນິວເຄລຍທັງສາມ “ຢູ່ພາກພື້ນດິນ ທະເລ ແລະທາງອາກາດ. ພວກເຮົາຈະສືບຕໍ່ຜະລິດຢ່າງຫລວງຫລາຍ ລະບົບຍິງ ກິນຊອລ (Kinzhal) ທີ່ໄວກວ່າສຽງ ແລະຈະເລີ້ມສະໜອງຢ່າງຫລວງຫລາຍ ລູກສອນໄຟເຊີຄອນ (Zircon) ທີ່ໄວກວ່າສຽງ ສຳລັບທາງທະເລ.”
ການໂຈະສົນທິສັນຍານິວເຄລຍຂອງມົສກູ ເຖິງຢ່າງໃດກໍດີ ອາດຈະບໍ່ມີຜົນກະທົບໃນທັນທີ ອີງຕາມຄຳເວົ້າຂອງນັກລັດຖະສາດການເມືອງ ທ່ານອາຍອັນ
ເຮີຣ໌ດ ຈາກມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລ Northwestern ໄດ້ກ່າວ.
“ສົນທິສັນຍາ New Start ໄດ້ອອກແບບ ເພື່ອຈຳກັດຈຳນວນຫົວລະເບີດນິວເຄລຍ ທີ່ແຕ່ລະຝ່າຍສາມາດມີໄດ້. ເຖິງຢ່າງໃດ ສົນທິສັນຍາມີກຳນົດຈະໝົດອາຍຸລົງ ເພາະສະນັ້ນ ການສິ້ນສຸດລົງຂອງສົນທິສັນຍາ ຈະບໍ່ປ່ຽນແປງຫຍັງຫລາຍ ຢູ່ໃນດ້ານຄວາມສຳພັນຂອງກອງທັບ ລະຫວ່າງສອງປະທດ. ແຕ່ວ່າ ອາດເປັນສັນຍານວ່າຝ່າຍຣັດເຊຍ ຈະໃຊ້ອາວຸດນິວເລຍ ເພື່ອເພີ້ມທະວີຄວາມ ບໍ່ເຫັນພ້ອມທາງການເມືອງ ທີ່ພວກເຂົາໄດ້ຮັບຈາກໂລກ ໃນທຸກມື້ນີ້” ນັ້ນຄືຄຳເວົ້າຂອງທ່ານເຮີຣ໌ດ ໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ອົງການຂ່າວເອພີ.
There are fears of a new global nuclear arms race after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced this week he will suspend the country's participation in the New START treaty, which limits the number of warheads deployed by Russia and the United States.
The deal, officially known as the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty, was signed in Prague in 2010 by then U.S. President Barack Obama and his Russian counterpart Dmitry Medvedev. It is the last remaining nuclear agreement between the U.S. and Russia.
Putin announced Tuesday that he was suspending Russia’s participation, saying the treaty was “absurd” at a time when NATO was helping Ukraine fight Russian forces. He said he had ordered Russia’s ground-based nuclear weapons to combat readiness.
In a televised speech Thursday, on the eve of the anniversary of his invasion of Ukraine, Putin pledged further investment in Russia’s nuclear forces.
“We will pay increased attention to strengthening the nuclear triad [on land, sea and air],” Putin said. “We will continue mass production of air-based hypersonic Kinzhal systems and will start mass supplies of sea-based Zircon hypersonic missiles.”
Immediate impact unlikely, says scholar
Moscow’s suspension of the nuclear treaty, however, is unlikely to have an immediate impact, said political scientist Ian Hurd of Northwestern University.
“The New START Treaty is designed to put a limit on the number of nuclear warheads that each side can have. It was going to expire anyway, so having the end of the treaty come is not going to change very much in the substance of military relations between the two," Hurd told The Associated Press. "But it might be symbolic that the Russian side is going to use nuclear weapons to escalate the political disagreements that it's got in the world today."