ເກີດມີ​ຄວາມ​ຢ້ານ​ກົວ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ການ​ແຂ່ງ​ຂັນ​ອາ​ວຸດ​ນິວ​ເຄ​ລຍ​ຄັ້ງ​ໃໝ່ຢູ່​ໃນ​ທົ່ວ​ໂລກ ຫລັງ​ຈາກ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີຣັດ​ເຊຍ ທ່ານວ​ລາ​ດີ​ເມຍ ປູ​ຕິນ ໄດ້​ປະ​ກາດ​ໃນ​ອາ​ທິດ​ນີ້​ວ່າ ທ່ານ​ຈະ​ໂຈະ​ການ​ເຂົ້າ​ຮ່ວມ​ຂອງຣັດ​ເຊຍ ​ໃນສົນ​ທິ​ສັນ​ຍາອາ​ວຸດ​ນິວ​ເຄ​ລຍ START ສະ​ບັບ​ໃໝ່ ທີ່​ຈຳ​ກັດ​ຕິດ​ຕັ້ງ​ຈຳ​ນວນ​​ຫົວລະ​ເບິດ​ນິວ​ເຄ​ລຍໂດຍ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ແລະ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ.

​ຂໍ້​ຕົກ​ລົງ​ທີ່​ຮູ້​ກັນ​ຢ່າງ​ເປັນ​ທາງ​ການວ່າ ​ສົນ​ທິ​ສັນ​ຍາ​ຫຼຸດອາ​ວຸດຍຸດ​ທະ​ສາດສະ​ບັບ​ໃໝ່ ຫລື New Strategic Arms Reduction Tready ໄດ້​ລົງ​ນາມ ຢູ່​ທີ່ ນະ​ຄອນ​ປ​ຣາກ ໃນ​ປີ 2010 ໂດຍ​ ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ທ່ານ​ບາ​ຣັກ ໂອ​ບາ​ມາ ແລະ​ຄູ່​ຕຳ​ແໜ່ງ​ຝ່າຍຣັດ​ເຊຍ​ ທ່ານ​ດະ​ມີ​ຕ​ຣີ ເມດ​ເວີເດ​ຟ ໃນ​ເວ​ລາ

ນັ້ນ. ​ມັນເປັນ​ຂໍ້​ຕົກ​ລົງ​ນິວ​ເຄ​ລຍ​ສະ​ບັບ​ສຸດ​ທ້າຍ​ທີ່​ຍັງ​ເຫລືອ​ຢູ່ ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ແລະ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ.

​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ທ່ານ​ວ​ລ​າ​ດີ​ເມຍ ປູ​ຕິນ ໄດ້​ປະ​ກາດ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ອັງ​ຄານ ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ​ວ່າ ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ໂຈະ​ການ​ເຂົ້າ​ຮ່ວມ​ຂອງ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ​ໂດຍ​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ສົນ​ທິ​ສັນ​ຍາ​ ​ນີ້ “ບໍ່​ເປັນ​ທີ່​ເໝາະ​ສົມ” ​ໃນ​ເວ​ລາ​ທີ່​ອົງ​ການ​ NATO ໄດ້​ໃຫ້​ການ​ຊ່ວຍ​ເຫລືອຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ​ຕໍ່​ສູ້ກຳ​ລັງ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ. ທ່ານ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ສັ່ງ​ໃຫ້​ກຳ​ລັງ​ອາ​ວຸດ​ນິວ​ເຄ​ລຍ​ພາກ​ພື້ນ​ດິນ​ຂອງ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ​ຕຽມ​ພ້ອມກັບການ​ສູ້​ລົບ.

ຢູ່​ໃນ​ການ​ກ່າວຄຳ​ປາ​ໄສ​ທາງໂທ​ລະ​ພາບ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ພະ​ຫັດ​ວານ​ນີ້ ກ່ອນ​ວັນ​ຄົບ​ຮອບນຶ່ງ​ປີ​ໃນການ​ຮຸກ​ຮານ​ຂອງ​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ​ນັ້ນ ທ່ານ​ປູ​ຕິນ ໄດ້​ປະ​ກາດກ່ຽວ​ກັບການ​ລົງ​ທຶນເພີ້ມ​ຕື່ມ​ໃສ່​ກຳ​ລັງ​ນິວ​ເຄ​ລຍ​ຂອ​ງ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ.

ທ່ານ​ປູ​ຕິນກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຈະ​ເພີ້ມ​ການ​ໃຊ້​ຈ່າຍທີ່ສຳ​ຄັນ​ເພື່ອ​ສ້າງ​ຄວາມ​ເຂັ້ມ​ແຂງ​ໃຫ້​ກຳ​ລັງ​ນິວ​ເຄ​ລຍທັງ​ສາມ “ຢູ່​ພາກ​ພື້ນ​ດິນ ທະ​ເລ ແລະ​ທາງ​ອາ​ກາດ. ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຈະ​ສືບ​ຕໍ່​ຜະ​ລິດ​ຢ່າງ​ຫລວງ​ຫລາຍ ​ລະ​ບົບຍິງ ກິນ​ຊອ​ລ (Kinzhal) ​ທີ່​ໄວ​ກວ່າ​ສຽງ ແລະ​ຈະ​ເລີ້ມ​ສະໜອງຢ່າງ​ຫລວງ​ຫລາຍ​ ​ລູກ​ສອນ​ໄຟ​ເຊີ​ຄອນ (Zircon) ທີ່ໄວ​ກວ່າ​ສຽງ ສຳ​ລັບ​ທາງ​ທະ​ເລ.”

ການ​ໂຈະສົນ​ທິ​ສັນ​ຍາ​ນິ​ວ​ເຄ​ລຍຂອງ​ມົ​ສ​ກູ ເຖິງ​ຢ່າງ​ໃດ​ກໍ​ດີ ອາດ​ຈະ​ບໍ່​ມີ​ຜົ​ນ​ກະ​ທົບ​ໃນ​ທັນ​ທີ ​ອີງ​ຕາມ​ຄຳ​ເວົ້າ​ຂອງ​ນັກ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ສາດ​ການ​ເມືອງ ທ່ານ​ອາຍ​ອັນ

ເຮີ​ຣ໌ດ​ ຈາກ​ມະ​ຫາ​ວິ​ທະ​ຍາ​ໄລ​ Northwestern ໄດ້​ກ່າວ.

“ສົນ​ທິ​ສັນ​ຍາ New Start ໄດ້​ອ​ອ​ກ​ແບບ​ ເພື່ອ​ຈຳ​ກັດຈຳ​ນວນ​ຫົວ​ລະ​ເບີດ​ນິວ​ເຄ​ລຍ ທີ່​ແຕ່​ລະ​ຝ່າຍ​ສາ​ມາດ​ມີ​ໄດ້. ​ເຖິງ​ຢ່າງ​ໃດ ​ສົນ​ທິ​ສັນ​ຍາ​ມີ​ກຳ​ນົດ​ຈະ​ໝົດ​ອາ​ຍຸລົງ ເພາະ​ສະ​ນັ້ນ ການ​ສິ້ນ​ສຸດລົງ​ຂອງ​ສົນ​ທິ​ສັນ​ຍາ ຈະ​ບໍ່​ປ່ຽນ​ແປງຫຍັງ​ຫລາຍ ຢູ່ໃນດ້ານຄວາມ​ສຳ​ພັນຂອງກອງ​ທັບ ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ສອງ​ປະ​ທດ. ​ແຕ່​ວ່າ ອາດ​ເປັນ​ສັນ​ຍາ​ນ​ວ່າ​ຝ່າຍຣັດ​ເຊຍ ຈະ​ໃຊ້​ອາ​ວຸດ​ນິວ​ເລຍ ​ເພື່ອ​ເພີ້ມ​ທະ​ວີ​ຄວາມ ​ບໍ່​ເຫັນ​ພ້ອມ​ທາງການ​ເມືອງ ທີ່​ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ຈາກ​ໂລກ ​ໃນ​ທຸກມື້​ນີ້” ນັ້ນ​ຄື​ຄຳ​ເວົ້າ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ເຮີ​ຣ໌ດ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ອົງ​ການ​ຂ່າວ​ເອ​ພີ.

There are fears of a new global nuclear arms race after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced this week he will suspend the country's participation in the New START treaty, which limits the number of warheads deployed by Russia and the United States.

The deal, officially known as the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty, was signed in Prague in 2010 by then U.S. President Barack Obama and his Russian counterpart Dmitry Medvedev. It is the last remaining nuclear agreement between the U.S. and Russia.

Putin announced Tuesday that he was suspending Russia’s participation, saying the treaty was “absurd” at a time when NATO was helping Ukraine fight Russian forces. He said he had ordered Russia’s ground-based nuclear weapons to combat readiness.

In a televised speech Thursday, on the eve of the anniversary of his invasion of Ukraine, Putin pledged further investment in Russia’s nuclear forces.

“We will pay increased attention to strengthening the nuclear triad [on land, sea and air],” Putin said. “We will continue mass production of air-based hypersonic Kinzhal systems and will start mass supplies of sea-based Zircon hypersonic missiles.”

Immediate impact unlikely, says scholar

Moscow’s suspension of the nuclear treaty, however, is unlikely to have an immediate impact, said political scientist Ian Hurd of Northwestern University.

“The New START Treaty is designed to put a limit on the number of nuclear warheads that each side can have. It was going to expire anyway, so having the end of the treaty come is not going to change very much in the substance of military relations between the two," Hurd told The Associated Press. "But it might be symbolic that the Russian side is going to use nuclear weapons to escalate the political disagreements that it's got in the world today."