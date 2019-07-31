ກົາ​ຫຼີ​ເໜືອ​ໄດ້ຍິງ​ລູກ​ສອນ​ໄຟ​ຂີ​ປະ​ນາ​ວຸດໄລຍະ​ໃກ້ສອງ​ລູກ ໃນຕອນ​ເຊົ້າ​ວັນ​ພຸດ​ມື້​ນີ້

ອີງ​ຕາ​ມກອງ​ທັບ​ເກົາ​ຫຼີ​ໃຕ້​ແລະ​ນີ້​ເປັນ​ການ​ຍິງ​ຄັ້ງ​ທີ​ສອງຂ​ອງ​ພຽງ​ຢາງໃນ​ເວ​ລາ​ບໍ່​ຮອດ​

ນຶ່ງ​ອາ​ທິດ ທ່າມ​ກາງ​ສະ​ພາບ​ການ​ບໍ່​ໄປ​ບໍ່​ມາ​ໃນ​ການ​ເຈ​ລະ​ຈາ​ນິວ​ເຄ​ລຍ.

​ລູກ​ສອ​ນໄຟ​ທີ່​ຍິງ​ຈາກ​ບໍ​ລິ​ເວນ​ໃກ້​ກັບ​ເມືອງທ່າວອນ​ຊານ ​ທາງ​ພາກ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ອອກ ​ຂອງ

​ປະ​ເທດ ໄດ້​ບິນໄປປະ​ມານ 250 ກິ​ໂລ​ແມັດໃນ​ລະ​ດັບ​ທີ່ສູງເຖິງ 30 ກິ​ໂລ​ແມັດ ​ອີງ​ຕາມ

​ເສ​ນາ​ທິ​ການ​ຮ່ວມ​ຂອງກອງ​ທັບ​ເກົາ​ຫຼີ​ໃຕ້ທີ່​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ.

ການ​ຍິງດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ໄດ້​ມີ​ຂຶ້ນ​ຫົກ​ມື້ ​ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ກາ​ນ​ທົດ​ລອງລູກ​ສອນ​ໄຟ​ຂີ​ປະ​ນາ​ວຸດຄັ້ງທີ່​ແລ້ວ

ຂອງເກົາ​ຫຼີ​ເໜືອຊຶ່ງ​ພຽງ​ຢາງ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ​ເປັນການ​ຕອບ​ໂຕ້​ຕໍ່ການ​ຕັດ​ສິນ​ໃຈ​ຂອງ​ເກົາ​ຫຼີ​ໃຕ້

ທີ່​ຈະຊື້​ອາ​ວຸດແລະ​ຈັດ​ການຊ້ອມລົບ​ທາງ​ທະ​ຫານຮ່ວມກັບ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ.

ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ກະ​ຊວງ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ປະ​ເທດ​ເກົາ​ຫຼີ​ໃຕ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ​ລູກ​ສອນ​ໄຟ​ທີ່​ຍິງ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ພຸດ​ມື້​ນີ້

ປາ​ກົດ​ວ່າ​ຄ້າຍ​ຄື​ກັນ ​ກັບ​ພວກລູກ​ສອນ​ໄຟ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຍິງ ໃນອາ​ທິດ​ແລ້ວ​ນີ້ ໃນ​ເມື່ອ​ວ່າ​ລູກ​

ສອນ​ໄຟ​ທັງ​ສອງ​ໄດ້​ບິນ​ໃນ​ລະ​ດັບ​ທີ່ຂ້ອນ​ຂ້າງ​ຕ່ຳ ອີງ​ຕາມ​ອົງ​ການ​ຂ່າວ​ຢອນ​ຮັບ.

ສະ​ພາ​ຄວາມ​ໝັ້ນ​ຄົງ​ແຫ່ງ​ຊາດ​ຂອງ​ເກົາ​ຫຼີ​ໃຕ້ ຊຶ່ງ​ໄດ້​ຈັດ​ກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມ​ສຸກ​ເສີນ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ພຸດ

​ມື້​ນີ້ ໄດ້​ສະ​ແດງ “ຄວາມ​ເປັນ​ຫ່ວງ​ທີ່​ສຸດ” ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ການ​ຍິງ ຊຶ່ງທາງ​ສະ​ພາ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ເວົ້າ

ວ່າ ​ອາດ “ເປັນ​ຜົນ​ກະ​ທົບ​ໃນ​ທາງ​ລົບ​ແກ່​ຄວາມ​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​ສ້າງ​ສັນ​ຕິ​ພາບ​ຢູ່​ແຫຼມ​ເກົາ​ຫຼີ.”

ພຽງ​ຢາງ​ໃນ​ອາ​ທິດ​ແລ້ວ​ນີ້ໄດ້​ທົດ​ລອງ​ໃນ​ອັນ​ທີ່​ປາ​ກົດ​ວ່າເປັນລູກ​ສອນ​ໄຟທີ່​ຄ້າຍຄື​ກັນ​

ກັບ​ ລູກ​ສອນ​ໄຟ​ຂີ​ປະ​ນາ​ວຸດ​ໄລ​ຍະ​ໃກ້ Iskander ຂ​ອງ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ. ເກົ​າ​ຫຼີ​ເໜືອຍັງ​ໄດ້​ທົດ​

ລອງ​ລູກ​ສອນ​ໄຟດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ​ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ພຶດ​ສະ​ພາທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ.

ກາ​ນ​ຍິງລູກ​ສອນ​ໄຟ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ແມ່ນ​ສອດ​ຄ່ອງ​ກັບ​ການ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ເພື່ອ​ສ້າງ​ຄວາມ​ເຄັ່ງ​ຕຶງ​

ເພີ້ມ​ຂຶ້ນຂອງ​ເກົາຫຼີ​ເໜືອຫວ່າງ​ມໍ່ໆ​ມາ​ນີ້ ​ເພື່ອ​ກົດ​ດັນໃຫ້​ວໍ​ຊິງ​ຕັນ ແລະ​ໂຊ​ລ ເຖິງ​ແມ່ນ​

ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ໄປ​ຢ່າງລະ​ມັດ​ລະ​ວັງເພື່ອ​ບໍ່​ຢາກ​ສ້າງ​ຄວາມ​ເສຍ​ຫາຍ​ໃຫ້​ແກ່​ການ​

ເຈ​ລະ​ຈາ​ນິວ​ເຄ​ລຍ​ໂດຍ​ທັງ​ໝົດ.



ເກົາ​ຫຼີ​ເໜືອ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ຕົນ​ສາ​ມາດ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ເລີ້ມ​ທົດ​ລອງລູກ​ສອນ​ໄຟ​ຂີ​ປະ​ນາ​ວຸດ​ຂ້າມ​ທະ​ວີບຄືນໃໝ່ ແລະ​ທົດ​ລອງ​ນິວ​ເຄ​ລຍ​ອີກ ຖ້​າ​ຫາກ​ໂຊ​ລ ແລະ​ວໍ​ຊິງ​ຕັນຍັງ​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ​ກ່ຽວ​

ກັບແຜນການຊ້ອມ​ລົບ​ທາງ​ທະ​ຫານໃນ​ທ້າຍ​ປີ​ນີ້. ພຽງ​ຢາງ​ຍັງ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ​ຕົນ​ອາດ​ຈະ​ບໍ່

​ເລີ້ມການ​ເຈ​ລະ​ຈາ ​ໃນ​ລະ​ດັບ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ງານ​ດ້ານນິວເຄ​ລຍກັບວໍ​ຊິງ​ຕັນອີກ.

ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ທ່ານ​ດໍ​ໂນ​ລ ທ​ຣຳ ຍັງ​ບໍ່​ທັນ​ໄດ້​ສະ​ແດງ​ຄວາມ​ເຫັນໃດໆ​ຕໍ່​

ການ​ທົດ​ລອງ​ເທື່ອ​ຫ​ລ້າ​ສຸດ ແຕ່​ກໍ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ໃຫ້​ຄວາມ​ສຳ​ຄັນ​ຕໍ່​ການ​ຍິງ​ທົດ​ລອງ​ລູກ​ສອນ​ໄຟ​

ໄລ​ຍະໃກ້ ຂອງ​ເກົາ​ຫຼີ​ເໜືອ ໃນອາ​ທິດ​ແລ້ວ​ນີ້​ວ່າ​ “ຫຼາຍ​ປະ​ເທດໄດ້ທົ​ດ​ລອງຄື​ກັນ.”



North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles early Wednesday, according to South Korea's military, Pyongyang's second launch in less than a week amid stalled nuclear talks.



The missiles, launched from near the eastern port city of Wonsan, flew for about 250 kilometers and reached an altitude of 30 kilometers, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said.



The launch comes six days after North Korea's previous ballistic missile test, which it said was a response to South Korea's decision to purchase U.S. weapons and hold military drills with the United States.



A South Korean defense ministry official said the missiles launched Wednesday appear to be similar to those launched last week, since they both flew at a relatively low altitude, according to the Yonhap news agency.



South Korea's National Security Council, which held an emergency meeting Wednesday, voiced "strong concerns" over the launch, which it said could have a "negative impact on efforts to establish peace on the Korean Peninsula."



Pyongyang last week tested what appears to be its own version of a Russian-made Iskander short-range ballistic missile. The North also tested that missile in May.



The launches are consistent with North Korea's recent pattern of escalating pressure on Washington and Seoul, even while being careful not to completely upset nuclear talks.



North Korea has said it could restart intercontinental ballistic missile and nuclear tests if Seoul and Washington go ahead with military exercises planned for later this year. Pyongyang has also said it may not resume working-level nuclear talks with the United States.



U.S. President Donald Trump has not responded to the latest launch, but shrugged off North Korea's launches last week as short-range missiles that "many other countries test."



"I have a good relationship with him. I like him. He likes me. We'll see what happens," Trump said earlier Wednesday.



A U.S. official told VOA "we are aware of reports of a missile launch from North Korea...and we will continue to monitor the situation."



North Korea is banned from any ballistic missile activity under United Nations Security Council resolutions. But U.S. and South Korea have downplayed the launches, in an apparent attempt to preserve talks with the North.



Many analysts have said that approach virtually ensures that North Korea will test more missiles, which will allow Pyongyang to further perfect its short-range missile technology.



"It is not appropriate to shrug off these tests as short range.' These missiles represent technological developments that threaten U.S. allies and forces in Asia," says Leif-Eric Easley, a professor at Ewha Womans University in Seoul.



Trump says he and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un agreed to restart working-level talks during their meeting in late June at the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas.



White House officials described the DMZ meeting as a possible breakthrough in the talks, which broke down in April after Trump and Kim failed to reach a deal at their second summit in Hanoi, Vietnam.



North Korea is seeking sanctions relief and security guarantees from the United States in exchange for partial steps to dismantle its nuclear program.



The Trump administration has been reluctant to ease sanctions until North Korea commits to abandon its entire nuclear weapons program. But more recently, U.S. officials have signaled more flexibility.



U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Tuesday he hopes the two sides can find "creative solutions" for unlocking the talks.