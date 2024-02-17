ບັນດາຜູ້ຂັບຂີ່ກ່າວວ່າ ບໍ່ມີສະຖານີສາກໄຟຟ້າພຽງພໍ ສໍາລັບຕະຫຼາດລົດໄຟຟ້າທີ່ມີຂະໜາດໃຫຍ່ໃນລັດຄາລິຟໍເນຍ

ປັດຈຸບັນ, ມີລົດໄຟຟ້າຫຼາຍກວ່າ 1.7 ລ້ານຄັນຢູ່ໃນຖະໜົນຂອງລັດຄາລິຟໍເນຍ. ແຕ່ຄົນຂັບລົດ ຢູ່ໃນລັດ​ທີ່​ມີລົດໄຟຟ້າທີ່ໃຫຍ່ທີ່ສຸດຂອງປະເທດ ກ່າວວ່າ ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າພົບກັບຄວາມຫຍຸ້ງຍາກໃນການຊອກຫາບ່ອນສາກ​ໝໍ້ໄຟ. ນັກ ຂ່າວ​ວີ​ໂອ​ເອ ແອັງເຈລິນາ ແບັກດາຊາຢານ (Angelina Bagdasaryan) ມີລາຍງານກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງນີ້, ເຊິ່ງ ທິບສຸດາ ມີລາຍລະອຽດ.

ທ້າວພອລ ວີລລ້ຽມ (Paul Williams) ປະຊາຊົນທີ່ອາໄສຢູ່ໃນນະຄອນ ລອສ ແອນເຈີລິສ ໄດ້ຊື້ລົດໄຟຟ້າຂອງລາວເມື່ອສອງເດືອນກ່ອນຫນ້ານີ້, ໂດຍລາວກ່າວວ່າ:

“ມັນ​ເປັນລົດ​ທີ່ວິເສດຫຼາຍ, ສໍາ​ລັບ​ສອງ​ສາມ​ເຫດ​ຜົນແມ່ນ ຄ່າ​ໃຊ້​ຈ່າຍ​ນໍ້າ​ມັນ​ເຊື້ອ​ໄຟ ແລະ​ມັນກໍ​ດີກ​ວ່າ​ ສໍາ​ລັບ​ສິ່ງ​ແວດ​ລ້ອມ!”

ແຕ່ ເມື່ອຫມໍ້ໄຟຂອງລົດຕາຍ, ທ້າວວີລລຽມ ສູນເສຍຄວາມກະຕືລືລົ້ນ ຂອງລາວຢູ່ໜ້ອຍນຶ່ງ, ລາວ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ການ​ສາກໝໍ້ໄຟ​ລົດ​ຕ້ອງ​ໃຊ້​ເວລາ ​ແລະຕ້ອງມີ​ຄວາມ​ອົດທົນ, ເຊິ່ງລາວກ່າວວ່າ:

"ເຄື່ອງສາກໝໍ້ໄຟລົດນີ້ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າ ມັນເຮັດວຽກ, ແຕ່ເມື່ອທ່ານສຽບມັນເຂົ້າປັກໄຟ, ມັນລັອກຕິດຢູ່ໃນລົດ ແລະທ່ານກໍບໍ່ສາມາດຖອດມັນອອກມາໄດ້, ດັ່ງນັ້ນທ່ານຈຶ່ງຕິດຄ້າງຢູ່ຈັງຊັ້ນ!"

ທ້າວບາບັກ ຊະປາ (Babak Shahpar), ປະຊາຊົນໃນ​ນະ​ຄອນ ລອສ ແອນເຈີລິສ ກ່າວວ່າ:

"ຂ້ອຍມີລົດຄັນນີ້ມາເກືອບສາມປີແລ້ວ, ການສາກໝໍ້ໄຟລົດ ເຄີຍໃຊ້ໄດ້ງ່າຍໃນທຸກໆຄັ້ງທີ່ພວກເຈົ້າມາສາກໄຟ, ເຈົ້າສາມາດສາກມັນໄດ້ໃນທັນທີ. ແຕ່ເມື່ອບໍ່ດົນມານີ້, ມັນຍາກທີ່ສຸດ. ບໍ່ແມ່ນວ່າບໍ່ມີເຄື່ອງສາກຫຼາຍອັນ, ເຊິ່ງບາງຄັ້ງມີສາມເຄື່ອງ ແຕ່ສອງອັນບໍ່ເຮັດວຽກ, ແລະເຈົ້າຕ້ອງລໍຖ້າຮອດສອງຊົ່ວໂມງເພື່ອຮອດຜຽນຂອງເຈົ້າ."

ລົດ ໂວກສເວເກັນ ຂອງ​ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກາ ​ສະ​ຫນອງ​ໃຫ້ມີການສາກ​ໄຟ​ແບບໄວທັນ ໃຈ​ຟຣີໆຮອດ 3 ປີ ເຊິ່ງ​ເປັນ​ສິ່ງ​ຈູງ​ໃຈ​ທີ່​ຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ຢາກ​ມີລົດ​ໄຟ​ຟ້າໃຊ້ ​ແລະ​ເຮັດໃຫ້ບໍລິສັດ​ລົດຍັກ​ໃຫຍ່​ຫຼາຍໆແຫ່ງ ​ມີຄວາມຕ້ອງການ​ເຮັດ​ບາງ​ສິ່ງທີ່​ຄ້າຍ​ຄື​ກັນ​ເຊັ່ນ BMW​, Porsche​, ແລະ Mercedes​. ໃນຂະນະທີ່ບັນດາຜູ້ຄົນປ່ຽນມາໃຊ້ລົດໄຟຟ້າຫຼາຍຂື້ນ, ບັນຫາໃນປັດຈຸບັນແມ່ນວ່າ ລັດຖະບານບໍ່ມີສະຖານີສາກໄຟຟ້າລົດທີ່ພຽງພໍ.

ທ້າວຣູບິກ ເດລານຽນ (Roobik Delanian), ປະຊາຊົນໃນ​ນະ​ຄອນ ລອສ ແອນເຈີລິສ ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ມັນຄັກໃນຕອນທໍາອິດ, ເປັນລົດທີ່ມີຄວາມສະຫງ່າງາມ, ສາກໄຟຟຣີ ເປັນເວລາ 2 ປີ, ສາກໄວໃນ 30 ນາທີ! ແຕ່ບັນຫາແມ່ນ ສະຖານີເຫຼົ່ານີ້ກ່າວວ່າ ມັນສາກໄດ້ 150 ກິໂລວັດຕໍ່ຊົ່ວໂມງ, ແຕ່ຕົວຈິງແລ້ວມັນໄດ້ແຕ່ 25 ກິໂລວັດຕໍ່ຊົ່ວໂມງເທົ່ານັ້ນ. ດັ່ງນັ້ນ, ຂ້ອຍຈໍາເປັນຕ້ອງລໍຖ້າສອງຊົ່ວໂມງ ສໍາລັບການສາກໝໍ້ໄຟລົດ. ຖ້າຂ້ອຍຮູ້ວ່າຊິເປັນແບບນີ້ ຂ້ອຍຈະບໍ່ຊື້ລົດຄັນນີ້ເລີຍ!”

ລັດຄາລິຟໍເນຍ ມີເຄື່ອງສາກລົດໄຟຟ້າສາທາລະນະປະມານ 41,000 ເຄື່ອງ, ເຊິ່ງຫຼາຍທີ່ສຸດໃນປະເທດ. ມັນເບິ່ງຄືວ່າມີຫຼາຍ, ແຕ່ຜູ້ຊ່ຽວຊານກ່າວວ່າ ຊາວຄາລິຟໍເນຍກໍາລັງຊື້ລົດໄວກວ່າ ທີ່ລັດຈະສາມາດຕິດຕັ້ງເຄື່ອງສາກໄຟຟ້າໄດ້.

ທ່ານດີພັກ ຣາຈາໂກພາລ (Deepak Rajagopal), ຈາກ UCLA ກ່າວຜ່ານສໄກປ໌ວ່າ:

"ເມື່ອເວົ້າເຖິງຍານພາຫະນະໄຟຟ້າ ຄາລິຟໍເນຍເປັນລັດທີ່ກໍາລັງກ້າວໄປໄວທີ່ສຸດໃນປະເທດ ໂດຍມີຢູ່ສາມເຫດຜົນຄື: 1, ນະໂຍບາຍທີ່ເຂັ້ມແຂງ, ສິນເຊື່ອພາ​ສີຂອງລັດຖະບານກາງ. 2, ປະຊາຊົນມີສະຕິຕໍ່ສິ່ງແວດລ້ອມຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ, ແລະ 3, ລາຄາຂອງນໍ້າມັນທີ່ເພີ້ມສູງຂຶ້ນ!”

ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ລັດຖະບານກາງຂອງສະຫະລັດກ່າວວ່າ ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຕ້ອງການໃຫ້ມີການຕິດຕັ້ງສະຖານີສາກລົດໄຟຟ້າ 500,000 ແຫ່ງພາຍໃນປີ 2030, ເຊິ່ງປັດ ຈຸບັນ ສະຫະລັດມີພຽງປະມານ 180,000 ແຫ່ງເທົ່ານັ້ນ. ແຕ່ນັກຄົ້ນຄວ້າຢູ່ທີ່ຫ້ອງປະຕິບັດການສໍາລັບພະລັງງານທົດແທນແຫ່ງຊາດເຊື່ອວ່າ ຫຼາຍກວ່ານຶ່ງລ້ານຄົນຈໍາເປັນຈະຕ້ອງມີ ເພື່ອໃຫ້ພຽງ​ພໍ​ກັບຄວາມຕ້ອງການ.

ທ່ານນາງຄາລີນ ຄູລເລັນ (Carleen Cullen), ຜູ້ບໍລິຫານໃຫຍ່ຢູ່ບໍລິສັດ Cool the Earth ກ່າວຜ່ານສໄກປ໌ ວ່າ:

"ພວກເຮົາມີປະມານ 25 ເປີເຊັນຂອງສິ່ງທີ່ພວກເຮົາຕ້ອງການ, ບາງທີອາດຈະຫນ້ອຍກວ່ານັ້ນ."

ແຕ່ສິ່ງຕ່າງໆອາດຈະດີຂຶ້ນໃນໄວໆນີ້. ໃນທ້າຍປີ 2023, ຜູ້ຜະລິດລົດໄຟຟ້າ Tesla ເຮັດວຽກຮ່ວມກັບລັດຖະບານກາງກ່າວວ່າ ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຈະເປີດສະຖາ ນີສາກລົດໄຟຟ້າຂອງພວກເຂົາເອງໃຫ້ກັບຍານພາຫະນະໄຟຟ້າທັງຫມົດ, ແລະຜູ້ຜະລິດລົດໃຫຍ່ສ່ວນຫຼາຍກ່າວວ່າ ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຈະຮັບຮອງເອົາມາດຕະຖານ Tesla ຕໍ່ໄປ, ແລະນັ້ນ ມັນຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ສະຖານີຕ່າງໆສາມາດເຂົ້າເຖິງຄົນຂັບລົດໄຟຟ້າໄດ້ຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ.

Over 1.7 million electric cars are currently on the road in California. But drivers in the nation’s largest EV market say they are struggling to find chargers. VOA’s Anna Rice narrates this report by Angelina Bagdasaryan.

Los Angeles resident Paul Williams bought his electric car two months ago.

Paul Williams, Los Angeles Resident.

“It’s been fantastic, for a couple of reasons. Fuel cost and it’s just better for the environment!”

But when the car’s battery is dead, Williams loses a bit of his enthusiasm. He says recharging the vehicle takes time and patience.

Paul Williams, Los Angeles Resident.

“This one [[charging station]] shows as working, but when you plug it in, it locks into the vehicle and you can’t get it unplugged, so you’re stuck!”

Babak Shahpar, Los Angeles Resident.

“I’ve had this car for almost three years, charging used to be easy – whenever you came to charge, you could do it immediately. Lately, it’s extremely difficult. Not that many chargers, and sometimes out of three, two are not working, and you have to wait for two hours for your turn.”

Volkswagen of America offered three years of free fast charging as an incentive to go electric and more and more auto giants are doing something similar - like BMW, Porsche, and Mercedes. As more people make the switch, the problem now is that the state doesn't have enough charging stations.

Roobik Delanian, Los Angeles Resident.

“It was nice at the beginning, nice luxury car, two years free charge; 30 minutes – fast charge! But the problem is these stations say 150 kilowatts an hour, but it’s actually 25 kilowatts an hour. So, I need to wait two hours for the charge. // If I knew – I wouldn’t have bought this car!”

California has around 41,000 public electric vehicle chargers, the most in the country. That seems like a lot, but experts say Californians are buying cars faster than the state can set up chargers.

Deepak Rajagopal, UCLA, Skype.

“California is going the fastest in the nation when it comes to electric vehicles, for three reasons. One – strong policies, the federal tax credit. Then, people are much more environmentally conscious. Also, high gas prices!”

U.S. federal authorities say they want to have 500,000 charging stations installed in the country by 2030. The United States currently has about 180,000. But researchers at the National Renewable Energy Laboratory believe over a million will be needed to match the demand.

Carleen Cullen, Cool the Earth Executive Director, Skype.

“We have probably about 25% of what we need, maybe a little bit less.”

But things could get better soon. In late 2023, EV maker Tesla, working with the federal government, said it will open their charging stations to all electric vehicles, and most automakers say they will adopt the Tesla standard going forward. That will make more stations accessible to more EV drivers.