ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ຍິງລູກສອນໄຟຂ້າມທະວີບ ທີ່ສົ່ງຜົນເຮັດໃຫ້ມີການເຕືອນໄພ ໃນທັນທີ ຢູ່ໃນຍີ່ປຸ່ນ

ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ໄດ້ຍິງລູກສອນໄຟຂີປະນາວຸດ ຂ້າມທະວີບ ໃນວັນພະຫັດວານນີ້ ເຊິ່ງໄດ້​ພາໃຫ້ມີການເຕືອນ ເພື່ອຍົກຍ້າຍ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນແບບກະທັນຫັນ ຢູ່ ໃນຍີ່ປຸ່ນ. ບີລ ກາລໂລ, ນັກຂ່າວ VOA ມີເລື້ອງນີ້ເພີ້ມເຕີມຈາກນະຄອນຫຼວງໂຊລ, ປະເທດເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້, ເຊິ່ງ ທິບສຸດາ ມີລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ສຽງສັນຍານເຕືອນໄພກະທັນຫັນ ດັງຂຶ້ນຢູ່ໃນເກາະຮອກໄກໂດ ທີ່ຕັ້ງຢູ່ທາງທິດເໜືອຂອງປະເທດຍີ່ປຸ່ນ ຫລັງ​ຈາກ​ເກົາ​ຫຼີ​ເໜືອ​ໄດ້​ຍິງ​ລູກ​ສອນ​ໄຟ.

ໃນ​ເວ​ລາ​ຕໍ່​ມາ ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຂອງຍີ່ປຸ່ນກ່າວວ່າ ລູກສອນໄຟດັ່ງກ່າວ​ ໄດ້ຕົກລົງໃສ່ກາງທະເລ ລະຫວ່າງເກົາຫຼີ ແລະຍີ່ປຸ່ນ.

ແຕ່ຫົວໜ້າກອງ​ເລ​ຂາ​ ປະ​ຈຳ​ຄະ​ນະ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ ທ່ານຮິໂຣຊາກຸ ມັດຊູໂນະ ກ່າວວ່າ ການຍິງລູກສອນໄຟຂອງເກົາຫຼີເໜືອແມ່ນບັນຫາທາງດ້ານຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງທີ່ຮ້າຍແຮງສໍາລັບປະຊາຊົນຊາວຍີ່ປຸ່ນ.

ທໍານຽບຂາວຮ້ອງການຍິງລູກສອນໄຟຂ້າມ​ທະ​ວີບ​ຫຼື ICBM ຂອງພວກເຂົາວ່າ “ເປັນການເພີ້ມຄວາມເຄັ່ງຕຶງແບບບໍ່ຈໍາເປັນ.” ຢູ່ໃນຖະແຫຼງການທີ່ແຕກຕ່າງກັນຈາກກອງທັບສະຫະລັດໂດຍກ່າວວ່າ ລູກສອນໄຟດັ່ງກ່າວ ບໍ່ໄດ້ມີທ່າ​ທາງວ່າເປັນໄພຂົ່ມຂູ່ຕໍ່ສະຫະລັດ ແລະບັນດາປະເທດພັນທະມິດແຕ່ຢ່າງໃດ.

ນີ້ແມ່ນການຍິງລູກສອນໄຟ ICBM ຂອງເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ເປັນຄັ້ງທີ່ສາມແລ້ວພາຍໃນປີນີ້.

ເກົາຫຼີເຫຼືອ ມີຄວາມບໍ່ພໍໃຈຕໍ່ການຊ້ອມລົບຮ່ວມ ລະຫວ່າງສະຫະລັດແລະເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້, ເຖິງແມ່ນວ່າ ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອຈະມັກໃຊ້ການຊ້ອມລົບຮ່ວມຂອງສະຫະລັດແລະ ເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້ ເປັນຂໍ້ອ້າງ ສໍາລັບການທົດລອງອາວຸດ ທີ່​ສຳ​ຄັນໆ ຂອງພວກເຂົາກໍຕາມ.

ຄາດວ່າ ຈະມີການເກາະຜິດຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນໃນອີກບໍ່ເທົ່າໃດອາທິດຂ້າງໜ້ານີ້. ເກົາຫຼີ ເໜືອໄດ້ປະ​ຕິ​ຍານວ່າ ຈະສົ່ງດາວທຽມສອດແນມທາງທະຫານ ໃນລະຫວ່າງເດືອນເມສານີ້ ເຊິ່ງເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ທາງການຂອງສະຫະລັດ ແລະເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້ ຍັງໄດ້ກ່າວເຊັ່ນກັນວ່າ ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ສໍາເລັດການກະກຽມເພື່ອທົດລອງນິວເຄລຍຂອງພວກເຂົາແລ້ວ.

North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile Thursday, prompting evacuation warnings in Japan. More from VOA’s Bill Gallo in Seoul, South Korea.

Emergency alerts sounded on Japan’s northern island of Hokkaido following a North Korean missile launch.

Japanese officials later said the missile fell into the sea between Korea and Japan.

But Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said North Korea’s launches are a serious security issue for Japanese citizens.

The White House called it an ICBM launch that “needlessly raises tensions.” A separate statement by the U.S. military said the missile posed no threat to the United States or its allies.

This is North Korea’s third ICBM launch this year.

North Korea is upset about joint U.S.-South Korea military exercises, although it often uses the drills as a pretext to conduct major weapons tests.

More provocations are expected in the coming weeks. North Korea has vowed to launch a military spy satellite during the month of April. U.S. and South Korean officials also say the North has finished preparations for a nuclear test.