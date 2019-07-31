ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ປະ​ຕິ​ເສດ​ເຖິງ​ຄວາມ​ເປັນ​ໄປ​ໄດ້ ທີ່ຈະ​ເປີດ​ການ​ເຈ​ລະ​ຈາ​ໃນ​ລະ​ດັບເຮັດ​

ວຽກກັບພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ເກົາ​ຫຼີ​ເໜືອ​ຢູ່ນອກກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມ​ປະ​ຈຳຂົງ​ເຂດເອ​ເຊຍ​ອາ​ຄະ​ເນຢູ່

​ປະ​ເທດ​ໄທ​ໃນອາ​ທິດ​ນີ້ ​ໂດຍ​ທີ່​ບັນ​ດາ​ຜູ້​ຊ່ຽວ​ຊາ​ນ​ໃຫ້​ຂໍ້​ສັງ​ເກດວ່​າ ກ​ານ​ຍິງ​ລູກ​ສອນ​ໄຟ​

ຂອງພຽງ​ຢາງ​ຫວ່າງ​ມໍ່ໆ​ມາ​ນີ້ ​ບໍ່​ມີ​ທ່າ​ທາງວ່າ​ຈະ​ຕ່າວ​ປີ້ນ​ຄວາມ​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​ທາງດ້ານ​ການ

​ທູດ​ຂອງວໍ​ຊິງ​ຕັນ​ໃນ​ປັດ​ຈຸ​ບັນ.

ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ທ່ານ​ໄມ​ຄ໌ ພອມ​ພຽວ ໃນ​ວັນ​ອັງ​ຄານ​ວານ​ນີ້ ​ໄດ້

ອອກ​ເດີນ​ທາງ​ຈາກ​ນະ​ຄອນ​ຫຼວງວໍ​ຊິງ​ຕັນ ​ໄປ​ບາງກອກ ບ່ອນ​ທີ່​ທ່ານ​ຈະ​ເປັນ​ປະ​ທານ​

ຮ່ວມ ກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມ​ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ກັບບັນ​ດາ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ຂອງປະ​ຊາ​ຊາດ​ໃນ​

ເຂ​ດ​ເອ​ເຊຍ​ອາຄະ​ເນ ຫລື​ ASEAN ໃນ​ທ້າຍ​ອາ​ທິດ​ນີ້.

ໃນ​ວັນ​ທີ 2 ສິງ​ຫ​າ ທ່ານ​ພອມ​ພຽວ ຈະ​ເຂົ້າ​ຮ່ວມ​ກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມ​ສຸດຍອດ​ລະ​ດັບລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ

​ຕີຂອງ​ເຂດ​ເອ​ເຊຍ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ອອກ​ຫຼື EAS ​ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນ​ກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມ​ຄວາມໝັ້ນ​ຄົງ​ພາກ​ພື້ນ​ ຫຼື

ARF ແລະກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມ​ສອງ​ຝ່າຍ ​ກັບ​ລັດ​ຖະນົນ​ຕີ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຂອງ​ໄທ ທ່ານດອນ

ປ​ຣະ​ມຸດ​ວິ​ໄນ ເພື່ອ​ປຶກ​ສາ​ຫາ​ລື​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ຊ່ອງ​ທາງ​ໃນກາ​ນ​ເສີມ​ຂະ​ຫຍາຍ​ສາຍ​ພົວ​ພັນ

ໃຫ້ແໜ້ນ​ແຟ້ນ​ຍິ່ງ​ຂຶ້ນ ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ກັບ​ໄທ.

ທ່ານ​ພອມ​ພຽວ​ກ່າວ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ຈັນ​ຜ່ານ​ມາ ເວ​ລາ​ມີ​ການ​ຖາມ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ການ​ພົວ​ພັນ​ດ້ານ​ການ

​ທູດ​ກັບ​ເກົາ​ຫຼີ​ເໜືອລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ພິ​ທີ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ນະ​ຄອນ​ຫຼວງວໍ​ຊິງ​ຕັນ​ວ່າ “ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ຈະມຸ້ງ​ໜ້າ​

ໄປ​ເອ​ເຊຍ​ໃນ​ຕອນ​ທ່ຽງມື້​ອື່ນ ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ຈະ​ຢູ່​ບາງກອກ​ສອງມື້ . ພວກ​ເຮົ​າ​ຫວັງ​ວ່າ​ພວກ

​ເຮົາສ​າ​ມາດ​ມີ​ການ​ເຮັດ​ວຽກ​ລະ​ດັບ​ການ​ສົນ​ທະ​ນາ​ເລີ້ມ​ຂື້ນ​ອີກ​ໃນ​ບໍ່​ຊ້າ​ນີ້.”

ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ຂັ້ນ​ສູງ​ຄົນ​ນຶ່ງ ​ຂອງ​ກະ​ຊວງ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ ກ່າວຢູ່​ໃນການ​ຖະ​ແຫຼງ​ຂ່າວ ເວ​ລາ

ມີ​ການ​ຖາມ​ວ່າ ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດຈະເປີດການເຈ​ລະ​ຈາ ກັບ​ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່ເກົາ

​ຫຼີ​ເໜືອຫຼື​ບໍ່ ​ຢູ່​ຂ້າງນອກກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມ​ອາ​ຊຽນ ໂດຍ​ຕອບ​ວ່າ “ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຈະ​ບໍ່​ເວົ້າ​ຢ່າງ​ສະ

​ເພາະ​ເຈາະ​ຈົງ ​ເຖິງກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມ​ສອງ​ຝ່າຍ ນອກ​ຈາກ​ອັນ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ປະ​ກາດ​ໄປ​ແລ້ວ​ນັ້ນ.”

ໃນ​ໄລ​ຍະ​ບໍ່​ເທົ່າ​ໃດ​ມື້​ມາ​ນີ້ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ກອງ​ບັນ​ຊາ​ການສະ​ຫະ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊາດພາຍ​ໃຕ້​ການ​

ນຳ​ພາ​ຂອງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ​ຕົນ​ຈະສືບ​ຕໍ່​ໃຫ້​ການ​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜູນ​ໃນການ​ເສີມສ້າງ ​

ຄວາມ​ໄວ້ເນື້ອ​ເຊື່ອ​ໃຈ ສຳ​ລັບ​ເປີດ​ການ​ເຈ​ລະ​ຈາ ແລະສຳ​ລັບ ພວກ​ນັກ​ການ​ທູດ​ທີ່​ຈະ​

ເຮັດ​ວຽກ​ໄປ​ສູ່ການ​ສ້າງສັນ​ຕິບ​ພາບ​ຢ່າງ​ຖາ​ວອນ ແລະ​ການ​ຕົກ​ລົງ​ປົດອາ​ວຸດ​ນິວ​ເຄ​ລຍ

ຂັ້ນ​ສຸດ​ທ້າຍ ໂດຍ​ເຕັມ ທີ່​ສາ​ມາດ​ພິ​ສູດ​ໄດ້ຂອງ​ເກົາ​ຫຼີ​ເໜືອ.

ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ການ​ທົ​ດ​ລອງ​ລູກ​ສອນ​ໄຟ​ຂີ​ປະ​ນາ​ວຸດຂອງ​ເກົາ​ຫຼີ​ເໜືອ ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ພະ​ຫັ​ດ​ແລ້ວ​ນີ້

ທ່ານ​ພອມ​ພຽວ​ໄດ້​ສະ​ເໜີແນະ​ວ່າ ການ​ເຈ​ລະ​ຈາ​ອາດ​ຍັງ​ຈະ​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ຢູ່​ຕໍ່​ໄປ.



The United States is not ruling out working-level talks with North Korean officials on the sidelines of Southeast Asian regional meetings in Thailand this week, with experts noting Pyongyang's recent missile launch is unlikely to reverse Washington's current diplomatic efforts.



U.S. secretary of State Mike Pompeo Tuesday departed Washington for Bangkok, where he will co-chair the U.S.- Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Ministerial later this week.



On August 2, Pompeo will participate in the East Asia Summit (EAS) Ministerial, the ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) Ministerial, and hold a bilateral meeting with Thai Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai to discuss ways to further strengthen the U.S.-Thai alliance.



"I head to Asia tomorrow midday, I'll be in Bangkok for a couple of days. We hope that we can have working-level discussions starting again very soon," said Pompeo on Monday when asked about diplomatic engagement with North Korea during an event in Washington.



"We're not going to talk about the specific bilateral meetings, other than the ones that have been announced," said a senior State Department official in a briefing when asked if U.S. officials will hold talks with North Korea officials on the sidelines of ASEAN meetings.



In recent days, the U.S.- led United Nations Command said it will continue to support confidence-building measures setting the stage for dialogue, and for diplomats to work towards permanent peace and final, fully verified denuclearization of North Korea.



After North Korea's latest ballistic missile test last Thursday, Pompeo suggested talks could still continue.



"I think we're still going to proceed," said the top U.S. diplomat in an interview with Fox News. "I mean, I think we're still going to go sit down and have a conversation about this. North Korea has engaged in activity before we were having diplomatic conversations far worse than this."



Media reports said North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho will not attend this week's ASEAN related meetings in Bangkok. While in the past North Korea's foreign minister had skipped the forum from time to time, Pyongyang has always sent other diplomats to attend.



"We are clearly going to be continuing to talk to our allies who face this issue quite closely," State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus told VOA on Monday.



Foreign Ministers from Japan and South Korea will also attend the East Asia Summit in Bangkok.



North Korea's July 25 missile tests were a "relatively modest [action] along the North Korean messaging spectrum," argued Todd Rosenblum, a nonresident senior fellow of the Atlantic Council. He said Pyongyang's latest missile launch "should not and likely will not have much impact on current negotiating efforts."



South China Sea



Pompeo's meetings with ASEAN foreign ministers also comes amid China's increasingly assertive actions in the South China Sea, a resource-rich region contested by several ASEAN members, Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Vietnam, as well as Taiwan and China.



China has landfilled and militarized islets over the past decade.



"We have an interest in ensuring stability there," said a senior State Department official.



The U.S. strongly opposes China's efforts to assert its unlawful maritime claims in the South China Sea. Washington is calling for a code of conduct between China and ASEAN to be "in line with" existing international laws.



"We're very concerned," Ortagus told VOA in an interview on Monday, referring to recent Chinese anti-ship missile launches from man-made structures in the disputed South China Sea, and a standoff between China and Vietnam.



Last week, Vietnam urged an "immediate withdrawal" of a Chinese government-run vessel in the disputed South China Sea as the standoff between the two nations over China's ongoing geological survey work intensified. China asked Vietnam to respect "China's sovereign rights and jurisdiction" over the area near the disputed Spratly Islands. Vietnam said Chinese vessel's activities fall within the Vietnamese waters. (https://www.voachinese.com/a/china-vietnam-ship-sea-south-20190726/5015516.html)



Chairman of the U.S. House Committee on Foreign Affairs Congressman Eliot Engel recently issued a statement on Chinese interference in Vietnamese-controlled waters.



"China's recent aggression in the South China Sea is a disturbing demonstration of a country openly flouting international law," said Engel. "Just as importantly, China's behavior threatens the interests of U.S. companies operating in the area."



From Thailand, Pompeo will head to Australia on August 4. Newly sworn-in U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper will join Pompeo in Sydney for the Australia-United States Ministerial Consultations (AUSMIN).



"The United States has no better friend or ally than Australia," said a senior State Department official in a phone briefing to reporters. Pompeo will safeguard "sovereignty in Pacific Island countries and Southeast Asia," according to the State Department.



On August 5, the top U.S. diplomat embarks on a trip to the Federated States of Micronesia, making him the first sitting U.S. secretary of state to visit the Pacific Island nation. The visit comes days after an inauguration ceremony of its new President David Panuelo.



Pompeo will also meet with leaders from Pacific island nations that have compact associations with the U.S., including Palau and the Marshall Islands. The U.S. provides more than $350 million in projects and economic assistance to the Pacific island nations during the last fiscal year.



The U.S. is working with the Federated States of Micronesia "in keeping the Western Pacific and Indo-Pacific region free and open," said State Department's Director for Australia, New Zealand, and Pacific Islands Nicholas Dean in a recent briefing.