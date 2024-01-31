ເກົາຫຼີ​ເໜືອ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ​ ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໄດ້​ທຳການ​ທົດ​ລອງ​ຍິງ​ລູກ​ສອນ​ໄຟ​ນຳ​ວິ​ຖີ​ໄລ​ຍະ​ໄກ ​ໂດຍ​ມີ​ເປົ້າ​ໝາຍ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ປັບ​ປຸງຄວາມ​ສາ​ມາດ​ໃນ​ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ຕອບ​ໂຕ້​ ແລະ ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ດ້ານ​ຍຸດ​ທ​ະ​ສາດ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໃຫ້​ດີກວ່າ​ເກົ່າ ອີງ​ຕາມ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ຂອງ​ອົງ​ການ​ຂ່າວ​ເອ​ພີ. ມັນ​ແມ່ນ​ການ​ສະ​ແດງ​ອາ​ວຸດ​ຄັ້ງຫຼ້າ​ສຸດ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ເພື່ອ​ຂົ່ມ​ຂູ່ ເກົາຫຼີ​ໃຕ້ ແລະ ຍີ່​ປຸ່ນ. ລາຍ​ງານ​ໂດຍ​ສື່ມວນ​ຊົນ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ ເກົາຫຼີ​ເໜືອ ໃນ​ວັນ​ພຸດມື້ນີ້​ໄດ້​ມີ​ຂຶ້ນ​ນຶ່ງວັນຫຼັງ​ຈາກກອງ​ທັບ​ຂອງ ເກົາຫຼີ​ໃຕ້ ໄດ້​ກວດ​ພົບ​ການ​ຍິງ​ລູກ​ສອນ​ໄຟ​ນຳ​ວິ​ຖີຫຼາຍ​ລູກ​ຂອງ ເກົາຫຼີ​ເໜືອ ເຂົ້າ​ໄປ​ໃນ​ເຂດ​ນ້ຳ​ຢູ່ນອກ​ຊາຍ​ຝັ່ງ​ພາກ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ຕົກ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ. ເຫດ​ການ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ໄດ້​ຂະ​ຫຍາຍ​ການ​ຍຸ​ແຍ່​ຢ່າງ​ຕໍ່​ເນື່ອງ​ໃນ​ການ​ທົດ​ລອງ​ອາ​ວຸດ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່ ເກົາຫຼີ​ເໜືອສືບ​ຕໍ່​ເພີ່ມ​ຄວາມ ກົດ​ດັນ​ໃສ່ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ແລະ ພັນ​ທະ​ມິດ​ໃນ​ເອ​ເຊຍ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ ທ່າມ​ກາງ​ການ​ຢຸດ​ຊະ​ງັກ​ທາງ​ການ​ທູດ​ທີ່​ຍາວ​ນານ.

North Korea says it has conducted a test-firing of long-range cruise missiles with an aim to sharpen its counterattack and strategic strike capabilities. It is the country's latest display of weapons threatening South Korea and Japan. The report by North Korean state media on Wednesday came a day after South Korea's military detected the North firing multiple cruise missiles into waters off its western coast. The event extended a provocative streak in weapons testing as North Korea continues to raise pressure on the United States and its Asian allies amid a prolonged freeze in diplomacy.