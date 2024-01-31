ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ກ່າວວ່າ ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ທຳການທົດລອງຍິງລູກສອນໄຟນຳວິຖີໄລຍະໄກ ໂດຍມີເປົ້າໝາຍທີ່ຈະປັບປຸງຄວາມສາມາດໃນການໂຈມຕີຕອບໂຕ້ ແລະ ການໂຈມຕີດ້ານຍຸດທະສາດຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າໃຫ້ດີກວ່າເກົ່າ ອີງຕາມລາຍງານຂອງອົງການຂ່າວເອພີ. ມັນແມ່ນການສະແດງອາວຸດຄັ້ງຫຼ້າສຸດຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າເພື່ອຂົ່ມຂູ່ ເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້ ແລະ ຍີ່ປຸ່ນ. ລາຍງານໂດຍສື່ມວນຊົນລັດຖະບານ ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ໃນວັນພຸດມື້ນີ້ໄດ້ມີຂຶ້ນນຶ່ງວັນຫຼັງຈາກກອງທັບຂອງ ເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້ ໄດ້ກວດພົບການຍິງລູກສອນໄຟນຳວິຖີຫຼາຍລູກຂອງ ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ເຂົ້າໄປໃນເຂດນ້ຳຢູ່ນອກຊາຍຝັ່ງພາກຕາເວັນຕົກຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ. ເຫດການດັ່ງກ່າວໄດ້ຂະຫຍາຍການຍຸແຍ່ຢ່າງຕໍ່ເນື່ອງໃນການທົດລອງອາວຸດ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອສືບຕໍ່ເພີ່ມຄວາມ ກົດດັນໃສ່ ສະຫະລັດ ແລະ ພັນທະມິດໃນເອເຊຍຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ ທ່າມກາງການຢຸດຊະງັກທາງການທູດທີ່ຍາວນານ.
North Korea says it has conducted a test-firing of long-range cruise missiles with an aim to sharpen its counterattack and strategic strike capabilities. It is the country's latest display of weapons threatening South Korea and Japan. The report by North Korean state media on Wednesday came a day after South Korea's military detected the North firing multiple cruise missiles into waters off its western coast. The event extended a provocative streak in weapons testing as North Korea continues to raise pressure on the United States and its Asian allies amid a prolonged freeze in diplomacy.
ຟໍຣັມສະແດງຄວາມຄິດເຫັນ