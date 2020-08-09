ສື່ມວນຊົນ ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ໄດ້ຮັບການປັບປຸງ ໃຫ້ທັນສະໄໝຂຶ້ນ

ຈາກການອອກອາກາດໂທລະພາບທີ່ມີຄວາມລະອຽດສູງ ຫາພາບໜ້າຈໍໃໝ່ທີ່ສະ ຫວ່າງສະໄຫວ ເຖິງການລາຍງານທາງວິດີໂອທີ່ ລຽບສະບາຍນັ້ນ, ສື່ມວນຊົນລັດຖະບານ ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ແມ່ນກຳລັງໄດ້ຮັບການປັບປຸງໃໝ່. ແຕ່ການປັບປຸງໜ້າຕາໃໝ່ນັ້ນຈະບໍ່ສາມາດປ່ຽນແປງທັດສະນະຄະຕິຂອງ ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ດັ່ງກັບປະເທດທີ່ມີການກວດກາຫຼາຍທີ່ສຸດໃນໂລກ ແລະ ເປັນປະເທດທີ່ຖືກແຍກໂດດ ດ່ຽວ, ດັ່ງທີ່ນັກຂ່າວຂອງວີໂອເອ ບິລ ກາໂຢ ລາຍງານຈາກນະຄອນຫຼວງ ໂຊລ, ປະເທດ ເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້. ເຊິ່ງ ພຸດທະສອນ ຈະນຳລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.



ເວລາທີ່ທ່ານຄິດ ກ່ຽວກັບ ໂທລະພາບລັດຖະບານ ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ, ນີ້ແມ່ນສິ່ງ ທີ່ຈະປາກົດຂຶ້ນມາໃນຄວາມຄິດ.

ແຕ່ໃນທຸກມື້ນີ້, ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ແມ່ນກຳລັງພະຍາຍາມເຮັດບາງຢ່າງໃໝ່.

ນາງ ອຶນ ອາ ກ່າວວ່າ “ສະບາຍດີທ່ານ, ເພື່ອນຂອງຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ. ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຢາກຮູ້ວ່າພວກທ່ານສະບາຍດີບໍ່ໃນທຸກມື້ນີ້?”

ພົບກັບນາງ ອຶນ ອາ, ຜູ້ທີ່ເອີ້ນຕົນເອງວ່າ “ເດັກຍິງ ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ທຳມະດາ.

ສຳລັບປະມານຫົກເດືອນທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ລາວໄດ້ເຜີຍແຜ່ວິດີໂອສະໄຕລ໌ ການລາຍງານທີ່ເປັນແບບທຳມະດາ,​ ເວົ້າເປັນພາສາອັງກິດ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ລາວພາທົວນະຄອນຫຼວງ ພຽງຢາງ.

ນາງ ອຶນ ອາ ກ່າວວ່າ “ດັ່ງທີ່ທ່ານເຫັນ, ຮ້ານຄ້າທຸກແຫ່ງແມ່ນເຕັມໄປດ້ວຍຜະລິດຕະພັນ ແລະ ສິນຄ້າຕ່າງໆເພື່ອໃຫ້ບັນລຸຄວາມຕ້ອງການຂອງປະຊາຊົນ.”

ວິດີໂອດັ່ງກ່າວແມ່ນມີຄົນເຂົ້າເບິ່ງໃນ YouTube ຫຼາຍກວ່າ 1 ລ້ານ 6 ແສນຄັ້ງ.

ເຂົາເຈົ້າຍັງໄດ້ເອົາລົງໃນບັນຊີທວິດເຕີນີ້ທີ່ເອີ້ນວ່າ “Coldnoodlefan” ເຊິ່ງມີລິ້ງເຊື່ອມຕໍ່ຫາລັດ ຖະບານ ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ອີງຕາມການກ່າວຂອງທ້າວ ໂຄລິນ ສເວີໂກ ຈາກໂທລະພາບ NK News ທີ່ມີຫ້ອງການຕັ້ງຢູ່ນະຄອນຫຼວງ ໂຊລ.

ທ້າວ ໂຄລິນ ສເວີໂກ, ນັກຂ່າວໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງ ໂຊລ, ຂອງໂທລະພາບ NK News ກ່າວວ່າ “ມັນແມ່ນເລ້ຫຼ່ຽມ. ມັນບໍ່ໄດ້ແມ່ນພຽງຄົນດຽວໃນ ພຽງຢາງ ທີ່ລາຍງານ ກ່ຽວກັບ ທຸກຢ່າງທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າມັກ ກ່ຽວກັບ ປະເທດນັ້ນ.”

ທ້າວ ສເວີໂກ ແລະ ໂທລະພາບ NK News ໄດ້ຕິດຕາມບັນຊີ Coldnoodlefan ມາຫຼາຍປີແລ້ວ.

ທ້າວ ໂຄລິນ ສເວີໂກ ກ່າວວ່າ “ໃນທ້າຍປີ 2017 ຕົ້ນປີ 2018, ເຂົາເຈົ້າຂຽນວ່າເຂົາເຈົ້າເປັນຄົນທຸກທີ່ອາໄສຢູ່ໃນປະເທດ ຍີ່ປຸ່ນ. ແລະ ຕໍ່ມາເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ກາຍເປັນຄົນ ຣັດເຊຍ ຊື່ວ່າ ຢູເລຍ.”

ແຕ່ຕອນນີ້ມັນແມ່ນນາງ ອຶນ ອາ. ເປົ້າໝາຍຂອງລາວແມ່ນປັບປຸງພາບພົບຂອງ ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ໃນຕ່າງປະເທດ.

ແຕ່ການອອກອາກາດພາຍໃນປະເທດດັ່ງກ່າວກໍໄດ້ຖືກປັບປຸງໃໝ່ເຊັ່ນກັນ. ໃນສອງສາມປີທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ກາຍມາໃຊ້ລະບົບຄວາມລະອຽດສູງດ້ວຍສາກທີ່ທັນສະໄໝກວ່າເກົ່າ, ໃກ້ຄຽງກັບທີ່ເຮົາໄດ້ເຫັນໃນປະເທດອື່ນໆ.

ການປ່ຽນແປງຕ່າງໆປາກົດວ່າຈະເປັນການຮັບຮູ້ວ່າ ໂທລະພາບລັດຖະບານ ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ໄດ້ປະ ເຊີນກັບການແຂ່ງຂັນຈາກການຜະລິດລາຍການທີ່ມີຄວາມກ້າວໜ້າກວ່າຫຼາຍໃນ ເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້. ລາຍ ການທີ່ວ່ານັ້ນ ຫຼາຍອັນແມ່ນໄດ້ຖືກລັກລອບ ນຳຂ້າມຜ່ານເຂດຊາຍແດນ.”

ທ່ານ ມາຕິນ ວິລລຽມ, ນັກຄົ້ນຄວ້າຢູ່ບໍລິສັດ ເທັກໂນໂລຈີ ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ກ່າວວ່າ “ມັນແມ່ນການແຂ່ງຂັນ. ແລະ ເຂົາເຈົ້າຢາກໄດ້ຄົນເບິ່ງຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ. ຖ້າເຈົ້າເບິ່ງລະຄອນໂທລະພາບຂອງ ເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້, ຄຸນນະພາບການຜະລິດແມ່ນຈະສູງກວ່າຂອງໂທລະພາບລັດຖະບານ ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ຫຼາຍ. ສະນັ້ນພວກຜູ້ຊົມຈຶ່ງເລີ່ມທີ່ຈະຄາດຫວັງທີ່ຈະມີບາງຢ່າງແນວນັ້ນແດ່.”

ແຕ່ທ່ານ ມາຕິນ ວິລລຽມສ໌, ຜູ້ທີ່ຕິດຕາມໂທລະພາບລັດຖະບານ ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ຢ່າງໃກ້ຊິດເວົ້າວ່າ ການປ່ຽນແປງຕ່າງໆແມ່ນພຽງເພື່ອຄວາມສວຍງາມເທົ່ານັ້ນ.

ທ່ານ ມາຕິນ ເວົ້າວ່າ “ສິ່ງທີ່ບໍ່ໄດ້ປ່ຽນແປງແມ່ນຫົວຂໍ້ຂ່າວ. ມັນແມ່ນອັນທີ່ເປັນຕາເບື່ອແບບເກົ່ານັ້ນແຫຼະ. ເຂົາເຈົ້າລາຍງານກ່ຽວກັບສິ່ງທີ່ທ່ານ ກິມ ຈົງ ອຶນ ໄດ້ເຮັດ. ເວລາທີ່ທ່ານ ກິມ ຈົງ ອຶນ ບໍ່ໄດ້ເຮັດຫຍັງ, ເຂົາເຈົ້າຈະກັບໄປບ່ອນຕ່າງໆທີ່ລາວໄດ້ໄປຢ້ຽມຢາມນຶ່ງ ຫຼື ສອງປີທີ່ຜ່ານມາ.”

ແມ່ນກະທັງວິທີໂອຂອງນາງ ອຶນ ອາ ແມ່ນຄວບຄຸມຢ່າງເຄັ່ງຄັດ, ໃນບາງກໍລະນີມັນເຕັມໄປດ້ວຍຕົວຢ່າງການກວດກາທີ່ກະລົກກະລົນ ຂອງລັດຖະບານ.

ມັນເປັນການເຕືອນທີ່ວ່າ ເຖິງແມ່ນ ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ອາດພະຍາຍາມທີ່ຈະປັບປຸງ ພາບພົດຂອງເຂົາ ເຈົ້າກໍຕາມ, ການປ່ຽນແປງທີ່ມີຄວາມໝາຍຕ່າງໆນັ້ນປາກົດວ່າ ຈະບໍ່ເກີດຂຶ້ນໃນໄວໆນີ້.

From high-definition TV broadcasts to shiny new on-screen graphics to laid-back video blogs...North Korean state media have been getting a makeover. But the cosmetic changes won't be able to alter North Korea's perception as one of the world's most censored and isolated countries, as VOA's Bill Gallo reports from Seoul.

When you think of North Korean state TV, this is what may come to mind.

But these days, North Korea is trying something new.

“Good day to you, my friends. I was wondering how you are doing these days.”

Meet Un-A, who calls herself an “ordinary” North Korean girl.

For about the last six months, she’s posted laid-back, blog-style videos -- speaking in English as she tours Pyongyang.

“As you can see, all the shops are fully stocked with products and goods to satisfy people’s demand.”

The videos are intended for a foreign audience. And they’ve gotten over 1.6 million views on YouTube.

They’re also posted to this Twitter account called “Coldnoodlefan…” which has links to North Korea’s government…

...according to Colin Zwirko of the Seoul-based NK News.

“It’s a ruse. It’s not just a person in Pyongyang reporting about all the things they love about the country.”

Zwirko and NK News have followed the “Coldnoodlefan” account for years.

“Late 2017 early 2018, they wrote that they were a poor person living in Japan. And then later they became a Russian named Yulia.”

Now it’s Un-A. Her goal is to improve North Korea’s image overseas.

But the country’s domestic broadcasts have also been upgraded. In recent years, going high definition...

….with more modern sets, closer to those seen in other countries.

“The changes appear to be an acknowledgement that North Korean state TV faces competition from much more advanced content produced here in South Korea. A lot of that content is smuggled across the border.”

“It is competition. And it is that they need more viewers….if you watch a South Korean TV drama, the production quality is going to be a lot higher than a lot of North Korean state TV fare. So the audience is beginning to expect some of that.”

But Martyn Williams, who closely follows North Korean state TV, says the changes are only cosmetic.

“What hasn’t changed is the content. It’s the same old boring stuff. It is reports on things that Kim Jong Un has done. When Kim Jong Un hasn’t done anything, they go back to places that he visited one or two or three years ago.”

Even Un-A’s videos can be heavy-handed, in some cases they’re filled with clumsy instances of state censorship.

A reminder that even though the North may be trying to improve its image, meaningful changes appear nowhere on the horizon.