ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ຢືນຢັນການທົດລອງ ລູກສອນໄຟ ໄລຍະໄກທີ່ສຸດ ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ປີ 2017

ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ໄດ້ຢືນຢັນການທົດລອງລູກສອນໄຟຂີປະນາວຸດໄລຍະປານກາງຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ. ມັນແມ່ນລູກສອນໄຟ ທີ່ໃຫຍ່ທີ່ສຸດ ທີ່ ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ໄດ້ທົດລອງ ໃນຮອບດົນກວ່າ 4 ​ປີ. ການເຄື່ອນໄຫວດັ່ງກ່າວ ໄດ້ເພີ້ມຄວາມກົດດັນ ຫຼາຍ​ຂຶ້ນ ຕໍ່ລັດຖະບານຂອງປະທານນາທິບໍດີ ສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານ ໂຈ ໄບເດັນ, ດັ່ງທີ່ນັກຂ່າວວີໂອເອ ບິລ ກາລໂລ ລາຍງານຈາກນະຄອນຫຼວງ ໂຊລ, ເຊິ່ງ ພຸດທະສອນ ຈະນຳລາຍລະອຽດ ມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ກ່າວວ່າເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ທົດລອງລູກສອນໄຟຂີປະນາວຸດໄລຍະປານກາງ Hwasong-12 ຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ. ມັນຖືກທົດລອງ ຄັ້ງສຸດທ້າຍ ໃນປີ 2017.

ເທື່ອນີ້, ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ໄດ້ເປີດເຜີຍຮູບສອງໃບທີ່ຖືກຖ່າຍຫຼັງຈາກຫົວລະເບີດນິວເຄລຍດັ່ງກ່າວ ຂອງລູກສອນໄຟ ໄດ້ໄປຮອດນອກອາວະກາດ.

ເກົາຫຼີິເໜືອ ເວົ້າວ່າ ລູກສອນໄຟດັ່ງກ່າວ ໄດ້ຖືກຍິງຂຶ້ນ​ຈາກມຸມທີ່ຊັນ ເພື່ອຫຼີກລ່ຽງການບິນຂ້າມປະເທດອື່ນໆ.

ແຕ່ໂຄສົກລັດຖະບານ ຍີ່ປຸ່ນ ທ່ານ ຮິໂຣຄາຊຸ ມັດຊຸໂນະ ໄດ້ກ່າວປະນາມການຍິງດັ່ງກ່າວ.

ທ່ານ ຮິໂຣຄາຊຸ ມັດຊຸໂນະ ຫົວໜ້າເລຂາທິການ ຄະນະລັດຖະບານ ຍີ່ປຸ່ນ ກ່າວວ່າ “ການຍິງລູກສອນໄຟຂີປະນາວຸດທີ່ຮຸນແຮງດັ່ງກ່າວແມ່ນການລ່ວງລະເມີດມະຕິທີ່ສຳຄັນຂອງສະພາຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງ, ແລະ ປະເທດຂອງພວກເຮົາໄດ້ທຳການປະທ້ວງຢ່າງແຮງຕໍ່ ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ຜ່ານສະຖານທູດໃນ ປັກກິ່ງ.”

ເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້ ຍັງໄດ້ຈັດກອງປະຊຸມສຸກເສີນຂອງສະພາຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງແຫ່ງຊາດຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ ແລະ ໄດ້ຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ກັບຄືນມາເຈລະຈາ.

ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ໄດ້ຍິງລູກສອນໄຟ 11 ລູກ ໃນເດືອນມັງກອນນີ້, ເປັນສະຖິຕິໃໝ່ປະຈຳເດືອນ. ແນວໃດກໍຕາມການທົດລອງຄັ້ງຫຼ້າສຸດນີ້ແມ່ນໃຫຍ່ທີ່ສຸດໃນຮອບ 4 ປີ, ບັນດານັກວິເຄາະຄືທ່ານ

ຣາມັອນ ປາເຊໂກ-ປາໂດ ເວົ້າວ່າມັນອາດຈະບໍ່ຖືກພິຈາລະນາເປັນການຍຸແຍ່ທີ່ສຳຄັນ.

ທ່ານ ຣາມັອນ ປາເຊໂກ-ປາໂດ ອາຈານສອນຢູ່ວິທະຍາໄລ ຄິງສ໌ ໃນນະຄອນ ຫຼວງ ລອນດອນ ກ່າວວ່າ “ຖ້າ ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ຢາກດຶງດູດຄວາມສົນໃຈຂອງທຸກຄົນແທ້, ເຂົາເຈົ້າຈະທຳການທົດລອງລູກລອງໄຟຂີປະນາວຸດຂ້າທະວີບ ຫຼື ລະ ເບີດນິວເຄລຍ. ແລະ ເຂົາເຈົ້າຍັງບໍ່ໄດ້ເຮັດມັນເທື່ອ. ແຕ່ຕອນນີ້ ບໍ່ມີໃຜໃຫ້ຄຳເຫັນ ກ່ຽວກັບການທົດລອງດັ່ງກ່າວນອກຈາກຜູ້ທີ່ຕິດຕາມບັນຫາແຫຼມ ເກົາຫຼີ.”

ໃນການຕອບໂຕ້ຕໍ່ການຍິງຄັ້ງຫຼ້າສຸດນີ້, ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ອາວຸໂສຂອງ ສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ບັນດານັກຂ່າວວ່າ ລາວຄາດວ່າ ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ຈະທຳການທົດລອງທີ່ໃຫຍ່ກວ່ານີ້ ເພື່ອກົດດັນ​ເອົາການຍິນ ຍອມຈາກ ສະຫະລັດ. ທ່ານເວົ້າວ່າ ສະຫະລັດ ແມ່ນເປີດ​ກວ້າງທີ່ຈະເຈລະຈາ ແຕ່ບໍ່ຢາກຈັດກອງປະຊຸມສຸດຍອດປະທານາທິ ບໍດີໃນເວລານີ້.

North Korea has confirmed its test of an intermediate-range ballistic missile. It is the biggest missile North Korea has tested in more than four years. The move further increases pressure on the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden, as VOA’s Bill Gallo reports from Seoul.

North Korea says it tested the Hwasong-12 intermediate-range ballistic missile. It was last launched in 2017, as seen here.

This time, North Korea also released two photos taken after the warhead reached outer space.

North Korea says the missile was launched at a steep angle to avoid flying over other countries.

But Japanese government spokesman Hirokazu Matsuno condemned the launch.

"Such intense ballistic missile launches are in violation of relevant Security Council resolutions, and our country has made a strong protest to North Korea through the embassy route in Beijing."

South Korea also held an emergency meeting of its National Security Council and called for the North to return to talks.

North Korea has launched 11 missiles in January, setting a new monthly record. Though the latest test is its biggest in four years, analysts such as Ramon Pacheco-Pardo say it may not be seen as a major provocation.

“If North Korea really wanted to catch everyone’s attention, they would go do an ICBM or nuclear test. And they haven’t done it… ((white flash cut)) … but right now no one is really commenting on the test other than those who follow Korean Peninsula issues.”

“In response to the latest launch, a senior U.S. official told reporters he expects North Korea to soon conduct bigger tests to extract concessions from the United States. He said the U.S. is open to negotiations but doesn’t want a presidential summit for the moment.”