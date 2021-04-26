ເລື້ອງ ‘Nomadland’ ໄດ້ຮັບລາງວັນ ຮູບເງົາດີເດັ່ນທີ່ສຸດໃນງານມອບ ລາງວັນ ອອສກາ ປີນີ້

ນັກສ້າງຮູບເງົາເຊື້ອສາຍຈີນ, ທ່ານນາງຊໂລ ຊາວ (Chloe Zhao) ກາຍເປັນ ແມ່ຍິງພຽງແຕ່ຄົນທີສອງເທົ່ານັ້ນ ແລະເປັນແມ່ຍິງທີ່ບໍ່ແມ່ນຄົນຜິວຂາວຜູ້ທຳອິດທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບລາງວັນ Academy Award ໃນການເປັນຜູ້ກຳກັບການສະແດງທີ່ດີທີ່ສຸດໃນຮູບເງົາເລື່ອງ "Nomadland" ຂອງທ່ານນາງ. ຮູບເງົານີ້ໄດ້ຕິດຕາມເບິ່ງແມ່ຍິງ ທີ່ອອກຈາກເມືອງນ້ອຍຂອງນາງ ແລ້ວທ່ອງໄປທົ່ວຂົງເຂດຕາເວັນຕົກຂອງອາເມຣິກາ, ໂດຍໄດ້ພົບກັບຄົນອື່ນໆ ຢູ່ຕາມທາງທີ່ນາງທ່ອງໄປນັ້ນ ທີ່ສະ ແຫວງຫາຊີວິດໃນການເດີນທາງອອກຈາກສັງຄົມທີ່ຢູ່ແບບທຳມະດາ.

"ຂ້ອຍໄດ້ພົບຄວາມດີສະເໝີໄປ ໃນຜູ້ຄົນທີ່ຂ້ອຍໄດ້ພົບຢູ່ທຸກບ່ອນທີ່ຂ້ອຍໄດ້ໄປໃນໂລກນີ້,” ນັ້ນຄືຄໍາເວົ້າຂອງທ່ານນາງຊາວ (Zhao) ທີ່ກ່າວໃນຂະນະທີ່ທ່ານນາງຮັບເອົາລາງວັນ ໃນການກໍາກັບການສະແດງຂອງທ່ານນາງ. ທ່ານນາງ ກ່າວຕໍ່ໄປວ່າ "ນີ້ແມ່ນສຳລັບທຸກຄົນທີ່ມີຄວາມເຊື່ອໝັ້ນ ແລະຄວາມກ້າຫານທີ່ຈະຍຶດໝັ້ນໃນຄວາມດີຂອງຕົນເອງ ແລະຍຶດໝັ້ນໃນຄຸນຄວາມດີຂອງກັນແລະ ກັນ, ບໍ່ວ່າການເຮັດເຊັ່ນນັ້ນ ຈະຫຍຸ້ງຍາກປານໃດກໍ່ຕາມ."

ນັກສະແດງຊື່ດັງຂອງຮູບເງົາ Nomadland, ນາງ ແຟຣນສ໌ ແມັກໂດແມັນ (Frances McDormand) ໄດ້ຮັບລາງວັນອອສກາ (Oscar) ສຳລັບນັກສະ ແດງຍິງທີ່ດີເດັ່ນ. ມັນແມ່ນເປັນຄັ້ງທີສອງແລ້ວທີ່ນາງໄດ້ຮັບລາງວັນດັ່ງກ່າວ, ພາຍຫຼັງທີ່ນາງໄດ້ຮັບລາງວັນນີ້ໃນປີ 2018 ສຳລັບການສະແດງບົດບາດຂອງນາງໃນເລື້ອງ “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

ລາງວັນສຳລັບນັກສະແດງຊາຍທີ່ດີເດັ່ນແມ່ນໄດ້ມອບໃຫ້ແກ່ ທ່ານ ແອນໂຕນີ ຮອບຄິ້ນສ໌ (Anthony Hopkins) ສຳລັບບົດບາດຂອງທ່ານໃນຖານະເປັນຜູ້ຊາຍທີ່ຕໍ່ສູ້ກັບໂຣກປະສາດເສື່ອມໃນຮູບເງົາເລື່ອງ “The Father” ເຊິ່ງໄດ້ຮັບລາງວັນຮູບເງົາທີ່ດີເດັ່ນທີ່ສຸດເຊັ່ນກັນ ໃນການປັບໃຫ້ເຂົ້າກັບໜ້າຈໍ. ທ່ານຮອບ ຄິ້ນສ໌ (Hopkins) ໄດ້ຮັບລາງວັນ ຕຸກກະຕາຄຳອອສກາ (Oscar) ຄັ້ງທຳອິດເມື່ອເກືອບ 30 ປີກ່ອນໜ້ານີ້.

ອ່ານຂ່າວນີ້ເພີ້ມເປັນພາສາອັງກິດຢູ່ຂ້າງລຸ່ມນີ້

Chinese filmmaker Chloe Zhao became only the second woman, and the first woman of color, to win the Academy Award for best director as her film “Nomadland” also captured the award for best picture at Sunday’s Oscars.

The film follows a woman who leaves her small town to wander the American West, meeting along the way others who have sought an itinerant life away from conventional society.

“I have always found goodness in the people I’ve met everywhere I went in the world,” Zhao said as she accepted her directing award. “This is for anyone who has the faith and the courage to hold onto the goodness in themselves and hold onto to the goodness in each other, no matter how difficult it is to do that.”

“Nomadland” star Frances McDormand won the Oscar for best actress. It was her second time winning the award, following her recognition in 2018 for her role in “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.”

The award for best actor went to Anthony Hopkins for his role as a man battling dementia in the film “The Father,” which also won for best adapted screenplay. Hopkins first won an Oscar nearly 30 years ago.

Best original screenplay went to Emerald Fennell for “Promising Young Woman,” a thriller in which a woman seeks revenge against predatory men.

Typically a glamor-filled event held at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, the award show shifted to the city’s Union Station transit hub due to the coronavirus pandemic. Nominees were seated at lamp-lit tables around an amphitheater.

The list of nominees featured more women and more actors of color than ever before.

South Korean actress Yuh-Jung Youn won the best supporting actress award for her portrayal as the matriarch in the film “Minari.” She is the first Asian actress to win an Academy Award since 1957.

Best supporting actor went to Britain’s Daniel Kaluuya, who played Black Panther leader Fred Hampton in “Judas and the Black Messiah.”

Mia Neal and Jamika Wilson made history as the first Black women to win the Oscar for makeup and hairstyling for their work, along with Sergio Lopez-Rivera, in the film “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.”

The award for best international film went to Danish director Thomas Vinterberg’s “Another Round.”