Welcome to English in a minute.
Some expressions can be easier to remember because they rhyme.
Hey how is your race training going?
Oh I'm really questioning my decision to run a marathon. My legs hurt My feet hurt. My arms hurt.
Well, no pain, no gain. It will all be worth it when you cross that finish line.
No pain no gain means that nothing comes easily. Pain or another kind of suffering is sometimes necessary in order to reach your goals. It doesn't have to just be physical pain. A teacher might tell a student, no pain no gain if they complain about long nights of studying. And that’s English in a minute.
Some expressions can be easier to remember because they rhyme.
ບາງສຳນວນສາມາດຈື່ໄດ້ງ່າຍຂຶ້ນເພາະວ່າມັນມີສຽງສຳຜັດກັນ. ທ່ານເຄີຍໄດ້ຍິນສຳນວນນີ້ບໍ?
“no pain, no gain” ລອງມາຟັງສອງຄົນນີ້ລົມກັນເບິ່ງເນາະບາງທີພວກເຮົາອາດຈະເຂົ້າໃຈມັນກໍເປັນໄດ້.
Hey how is your race training going?
-ເຮີຍ ການຝຶກຊ້ອມເພື່ອຈະໄປເຂົ້າການແຂ່ງຂັນຂອງເຈົ້າເປັນແນວໃດຫລະ?
Oh I'm really questioning my decision to run a marathon. My legs hurt My feet hurt. My arms hurt.
-ໂອ້ ຂ້ອຍກຳລັງຄິດແທ້ໆລະວ່າຂ້ອຍຕັດສິນໃຈຖືກແລ້ວບໍ ທີ່ຈະແລ່ນມາຣາທອນໜີ້. ຂາຂອງຂ້ອຍເຈັບ, ຕີນຂອງຂ້ອຍກໍເຈັບ. ແຂນຂອງຂ້ອຍກໍປວດ.
Well, no pain, no gain. It will all be worth it when you cross that finish line.
-ເອີ, no pain, no gain. ບໍ່ເຈັບບໍ່ປວດ ກໍຈະບໍ່ໄດ້ຮັບຜົນຫຍັງແຫລະ. ສິ່ງທີ່ເຮັດທັງຫມົດຫັ້ນມັນຄຸ້ມຄ່າ ເມື່ອທ່ານຂ້າມເສັ້ນສຸດທ້າຍນັ້ນໄປ.
“No pain no gain” means that nothing comes easily. Pain or another kind of suffering is sometimes necessary in order to reach your goals. It doesn't have to just be physical pain. A teacher might tell a student, no pain no gain if they complain about long nights of studying. And that’s English in a minute.
“No pain no gain” ຫມາຍຄວາມວ່າບໍ່ມີຫຍັງທີ່ຈະໄດ້ມາງ່າຍໆ. ຄວາມເຈັບປວດ ຫຼື ຄວາມທຸກທໍລະມານແບບອື່ນບາງຄັ້ງກໍມີຄວາມຈໍາເປັນ ເພື່ອໃຫ້ບັນລຸເປົ້າຫມາຍຂອງທ່ານ. ມັນບໍ່ຈຳເປັນຕ້ອງແມ່ນຄວາມເຈັບປວດທາງຮ່າງກາຍສະເໝີໄປ. ນາຍຄູອາດຈະບອກນັກຮຽນວ່າ "No pain, no gain" ບໍ່ເຈັບບໍ່ປວດ ກໍຈະບໍ່ປະສົບຜົນສຳເລັດ, ຖ້າພວກເຂົາຈົ່ມກ່ຽວກັບການຮຽນໜັງສືຈົນເດິກດື່ນໃນຕອງກາງຄືນ.
ດັ່ງທີ່ທ່ານໄດ້ເຫັນໃນວິດີໂອຫັ້ນ ຖ້າບໍ່ມີຄວາມເຈັບຄວາມປວດ ກໍຈະບໍ່ໄດ້ຮັບຜົນຫຍັງ ຫລືເວົ້າອີກຢ່າງນຶ່ງກໍແມ່ນ ຖ້າຫາກວ່າທ່ານຕ້ອງການທີ່ຈະປະສົບຜົນສໍາເລັດ ທ່ານຕ້ອງໄດ້ອົດທົນ ຫລືທົນທຸກ. ຄຳເວົ້ານີ້ ແມ່ນຄ້າຍຄືກັນກັບຄຳສອນອັນນຶ່ງໃນສຸພາສິດລາວ ທີ່ເວົ້າວ່າ “ເກົ້າອົດເກົ້າເຍື້ອນຫາກຈະໄດ້ທ່ອນຄຳ.”