Welcome to English in a minute.



Some expressions can be easier to remember because they rhyme.

Hey how is your race training going?

Oh I'm really questioning my decision to run a marathon. My legs hurt My feet hurt. My arms hurt.

Well, no pain, no gain. It will all be worth it when you cross that finish line.

No pain no gain means that nothing comes easily. Pain or another kind of suffering is sometimes necessary in order to reach your goals. It doesn't have to just be physical pain. A teacher might tell a student, no pain no gain if they complain about long nights of studying. And that’s English in a minute.

ບາງສຳນວນສາມາດຈື່ໄດ້ງ່າຍຂຶ້ນເພາະວ່າມັນມີສຽງສຳຜັດກັນ. ທ່ານເຄີຍໄດ້ຍິນສຳນວນນີ້ບໍ?

“no pain, no gain” ລອງ​ມາ​ຟັງ​ສອງ​ຄົນ​ນີ້​ລົມ​ກັນ​ເບິ່ງ​ເນາະບາງ​ທີ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ອາດ​ຈະ​ເຂົ້າ​ໃຈ​ມັນ​ກໍ​ເປັນ​ໄດ້.

Hey how is your race training going?

-ເຮີຍ ການຝຶກຊ້ອມເພື່ອ​ຈະ​ໄປ​ເຂົ້າ​ການ​ແຂ່ງ​ຂັນຂອງເຈົ້າເປັນແນວໃດຫລະ?

Oh I'm really questioning my decision to run a marathon. My legs hurt My feet hurt. My arms hurt.

-ໂອ້ ຂ້ອຍກຳລັງຄິດແທ້ໆລະວ່າຂ້ອຍຕັດສິນໃຈຖືກແລ້ວບໍ ທີ່ຈະແລ່ນມາຣາທອນໜີ້. ຂາຂອງຂ້ອຍເຈັບ, ຕີນຂອງຂ້ອຍກໍເຈັບ. ແຂນຂອງຂ້ອຍກໍປວດ.

Well, no pain, no gain. It will all be worth it when you cross that finish line.

-ເອີ, no pain, no gain. ບໍ່ເຈັບບໍ່ປວດ ກໍຈະບໍ່ໄດ້ຮັບຜົນຫຍັງແຫລະ. ສິ່ງທີ່ເຮັດທັງຫມົດຫັ້ນມັນຄຸ້ມຄ່າ ເມື່ອທ່ານຂ້າມເສັ້ນສຸດ​ທ້າຍນັ້ນໄປ.

“No pain no gain” means that nothing comes easily. Pain or another kind of suffering is sometimes necessary in order to reach your goals. It doesn't have to just be physical pain. A teacher might tell a student, no pain no gain if they complain about long nights of studying. And that’s English in a minute.

“No pain no gain” ຫມາຍຄວາມວ່າບໍ່ມີຫຍັງທີ່​ຈະ​ໄດ້ມາງ່າຍໆ. ຄວາມເຈັບປວດ ຫຼື ຄວາມທຸກທໍລະມານແບບອື່ນບາງ​ຄັ້ງ​ກໍມີຄວາມຈໍາເປັນ ເພື່ອໃຫ້ບັນລຸເປົ້າຫມາຍຂອງທ່ານ. ມັນບໍ່ຈຳເປັນຕ້ອງແມ່ນຄວາມເຈັບປວດທາງຮ່າງກາຍສະ​ເໝີ​ໄປ. ນາຍຄູອາດຈະບອກນັກຮຽນວ່າ "No pain, no gain" ບໍ່ເຈັບບໍ່ປວດ ກໍ​ຈະບໍ່​ປະ​ສົບ​ຜົນ​ສຳ​ເລັດ, ຖ້າພວກເຂົາຈົ່ມກ່ຽວກັບການຮຽນໜັງ​ສື​ຈົນ​ເດິກ​ດື່ນ​ໃນ​ຕອງ​ກາງ​ຄືນ.

ດັ່ງທີ່ທ່ານໄດ້ເຫັນໃນວິດີໂອຫັ້ນ ຖ້າບໍ່ມີຄວາມເຈັບຄວາມປວດ ກໍ​ຈ​ະ​ບໍ່ໄດ້​ຮັບຜົນຫຍັງ ຫລື​ເວົ້າ​ອີກ​ຢ່າງ​ນຶ່ງ​ກໍ​ແມ່ນ ຖ້າຫາກວ່າທ່ານຕ້ອງການທີ່ຈະປະສົບຜົນສໍາເລັດ ທ່ານຕ້ອງໄດ້ອົດທົນ ຫລື​ທົນ​ທຸກ. ຄຳເວົ້ານີ້ ແມ່ນຄ້າຍຄືກັນກັບຄຳສອນອັນ​ນຶ່ງໃນສຸ​ພາ​ສິດລາວ ທີ່​ເວົ້າວ່າ “ເກົ້າ​ອົດ​ເກົ້າ​ເຍື້ອນ​ຫາກ​ຈະໄດ້​ທ່ອນ​ຄຳ.”