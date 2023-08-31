ເປັນຄັ້ງທຳອິດ ທີ່ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ເປີດເຜີຍ ປະຕິບັດການດ້ານທະຫານ ເພື່ອ ‘ຍຶດຄອງ’ ເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້

ກອງທັບຂອງເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ໄດ້ຝຶກຊ້ອມການເຂົ້າຍຶດຄອງເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້ທັງໝົດ ອັນເປັນສ່ວນນຶ່ງຂອງການຊ້ອມລົບໃນການຕອບໂຕ້ ແບບປະເພດທີ່ກ່ຽວຂ້ອງກັບທຸກເຫຼົ່າທັບຂອງເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ທີ່ບໍ່ເຄີຍເຮັດມາກ່ອນ ອີງຕາມລາຍງານໂດຍສື່ມວນຊົນຂອງທາງການຕົນ. ການຊ້ອມລົບນັ້ນ ຕິດຕາມມາດ້ວຍ “ການຝຶກຊ້ອມໂຈມຕີດ້ວຍນິວເຄລຍຍຸດທະວິທີ” ໃນຕອນຂ້າມຄືນ.

ສອງເລື້ອງທີ່ໄດ້ໂພສລົງໃນອົງການສູນກາງຂ່າວຂອງເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ຫຼື KCNA ເມື່ອວັນພະຫັດມື້ນີ້ ລາຍງານວ່າ ການຊ້ອມລົບດັ່ງກ່າວ ໄດ້ມີຂຶ້ນຂະນະທີ່ ກອງທັບຂອງສະຫະລັດ ແລະ ເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້ ມ້ວນທ້າຍການຝຶກຊ້ອມປ້ອງກັນ ທີ່ເອີ້ນວ່າ ອູລຈີ ຟຣີດອມ ຊຽລ໌ (Ulchi Freedom Shield) ໃນລະດັບທີ່ໃຫຍ່ທີ່ສຸດໃນຮອບຫຼາຍປີ.

ການຊ້ອມລົບແບບຈຳລອງດ້ວຍຄອມພິວເຕີຂອງສະຫະລັດແລະເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້ ບວກກັບການຝຶກຊ້ອມຢູ່ໃນສະໜາມຫຼາຍສິບແຫ່ງ ທີ່ເນັ້ນໜັກເຖິງການຊ້ອມຕ້ອບໂຕ້ຕໍ່ການໂຈມຕີດ້ວຍນິວເຄລຍຂອງເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ທີ່ປະສານງານກັນ.

ພາບຕ່າງໆຂອງອົງການຂ່າວ KCNA ໄດ້ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນທ່ານ ກິມ ຈົງ ອຶນ ທີ່ໃສ່ແວ່ນຕາ ກຳລັງກວດເບິ່ງແຜນການລົບ ໂດຍແຜນທີ່ຕ່າງໆຢູ່ພາຍໃນພາບນັ້ນ ໄດ້ຖືກເຮັດໃຫ້ມົວ. ທ່ານໄດ້ສຶກສາເບິ່ງ “ການບັງຄັບບັນຊາການຊ້ອມລົບຂອງກອງທັບທັງໝົດ” ໃນວັນອັງຄານ ທີ 29 ສິງຫາ, ທີ່ “ແນເປົ້າໝາຍໃສ່ການຍຶດຄອງເຂດແດນເຄິ່ງນຶ່ງທາງພາກໃຕ້ທັງໝົດ ໂດຍການຂັບໄລ່ການບຸກລຸກຢ່າງກະທັນຫັນຂອງພວກສັດຕູຕິດອາວຸດ ແລະຫັນປ່ຽນໄປສູ່ການໂຈມຕີຕອບໂຕ້ສຸດກຳລັງທັງໝົດ” ອົງການຂ່າວ KCNA ໄດ້ກ່າວ.

North Korea’s military has practiced occupying all of South Korea as part of a counterstrike exercise, a type of exercise involving all the North’s military never before reported by its state media. The exercise was followed by a "tactical nuclear strike drill" overnight.

Two posts on the North’s Korean Central News Agency on Thursday reporting the exercises came as the U.S. and South Korean militaries wrap up an 11-day defensive drill dubbed Ulchi Freedom Shield, the largest in scale in years.

The U.S.-South Korea computer-simulated exercises, complimented by dozens of field drills, had an emphasis on practicing a coordinated response against a North Korean nuclear attack.

KCNA images showed a bespectacled Kim Jong Un reviewing battle plans against a backdrop of blurred-out maps. He studied "the command drill involving the whole army" Tuesday, "aimed at occupying the whole territory of the southern half by repelling the enemy’s sudden armed invasion and switching out to an all-out counterattack," KCNA said.