ອະ​ດີດ​ຜູ້​ປົກ​ຄອງ​ລັດ​ຄາ​ໂຣ​ໄລ​ນາ​ໃຕ້ ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ນິກ​ກີ ເຮລີ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ອັງ​ຄາ​ນວ​ານ​ນີ້​ວ່າ ທ່ານນ​າງ​ຈະ​ສະ​ໝັກ​ເຂົ້າແຂ່ງ​ຂັນ ​ເປັນ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ ໃນ​ປີ 2024 ເພື່ອ​ໃຫ້ຖືກ​ແຕ່ງ​ຕັ້ງເປັນ​ຜູ້​ຕາງ​ໜ້າ​ພັກ​ຣີ​ພັບ​ບ​ລິ​ກັນ ໃນ​ການ​ແຂ່ງ​ຂັນ​ກັບຜູ້​ທີ່​ເຄີຍເປັນນາຍ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານນາງ ຄື​ອະ​ດີດ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ດໍ​ໂນລ ທ​ຣຳ ທີ່​ໄດ້​ແຕ່ງ​ຕັ້ງ​ໃຫ້ທ່ານ​ນາງ ​ເປັນເອກ​ອັກ​ຄະ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ທູດ ​ປະ​ຈຳສະ​ຫະ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊາຊາດ.

ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ເຮລີ ອາ​ຍຸ 51 ປີ ໄດ້​ປະ​ກາດ ​ຢູ່​ໃນວີ​ດີ​ໂອຕໍ່ສື່​ສັງ​ຄົມ ​ໂດຍກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ປະ​ຫວັດ​ຂອງທ່ານ​ໄບ​ເດັນ ແມ່ນ​ຂີ້​ຮ້າຍ​ທີ່​ສຸດ. ​ເຖິງ​ເວ​ລາ​ແລ້ວ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ມີ​ບັນ​ດາ​ຜູ້​ນຳ​ລຸ້ນ​ໃໝ່.”

​ວີ​ດີ​ໂອ ທີ່​ຍາວ 3 ນາ​ທີເຄິ່ງ ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ເຖິງ​ທ່ານ​ທ​ຣຳ ຜູ້​ທີ່​ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ພະ​ຈິກ ໄດ້​ປະ​ກາດ​ວ່າ​ ທ່ານ​ຈະ​ຊອກ​ຫາທາງ​ ໃຫ້​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ການ​ແຕ່ງຕັ້ງ​ຈາກ​ພັກ​ຣີ​ພັບ​ບ​ລິ​ກັນ ເພື່ອ​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາ​ມຍາດ​ເອົາ​ຕຳ​ແໜ່ງ​ປະ​ທ​າ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ທີ່​ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ເສຍ​ໄປ​ໃຫ້​ແກ່​ທ່ານ​ໄບ​ເດັນ ໃນ​ການ​ເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງ​ປີ 2020 ຄືນ​ມາ. ວີ​ດີ​ໂອ ໄດ້​ເນັ້ນ​ຢ້ຳ ໃນປີ​ເລີ້ມ​ຕົ້ນ​ຂອງ​ທ່າ​ນ​ນາງ​ຢູ່​ລັດ​ຄາ​ໂຣ​ໄລ​ນາ​ໃຕ້ໃນ​ນາມ​ລູກ​ສາວ​ຂອງ​ຄົນ​ເຂົ້າ​ເມືອງ​ຊາວອິນ ​ເດຍຊິກ​ສ໌ຈາກ​ແຂວງ​ປັນຈາບ ວ່າ​ ທ່ານນາງ​ໄດ້​ກາຍ​ມາ​ເປັນ​ຜູ້​ປົກ​ຄອງ​ລັດ​ຢ່າງ​ໃດ ແຕ່​ປີ 2010 ຫາ 2017 ແລະ​ຫລັງ​ຈາກ​ນັ້ນ ​ໄດ້​ລາ​ອອກ​ມາ​ເປັນເອກກ​ອັກ​ຄະ​ລັດ​ຖະທູດ​ປະ​ຈຳ​ສະ​ຫະ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊາດຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ທ​ຣຳ ໃນ​ປີ 2017 ຫາ 2018.

ທ່ານ​ນາງ ໄດ້​ປະ​ກາດ​ວ່າ “​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ຢູ່ວໍ​ຊິງ​ຕັນ ໄດ້ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຜິດ​ຫວັງ​ຊ້ຳ​ແລ້ວ​ຊ້ຳ​ອີກ.”

​ທ່ານ​ນາງເຮ​ລີ ໃນ​ຄັ້ງ​ນຶ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ຈະ​ບໍ່​ເຂົ້າ​ແຂ່ງ​ຂັນ​ເປັນ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ຖ້າທ່ານ​ທ​ຣຳ ຫາກ​ຍັງ​ຢູ່​ລົງ​ແຂ່ງ​ຂັນ​ຢູ່. ​ແຕ່ແທນ​ທີ່​ຈະແນ​ໃສ່​ທ່ານ ​ຢູ​ໃນວີ​ດີ​ໂອ ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ໄດ້ແນເປົ້າ​ໝາຍ​ຕາມ​ທີ່​ເຄີຍ​ມີ​ມາ​ຂອງພັກຣີ​ພັບ​ບ​ລິ​ກັນ: ທ່ານ​ໄບ​ເດັນ ພັກ​ເດ​ໂມ​ແຄ​ຣັດ ຮອງ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ຄາ​ມາ​ລາ ແຮ​ຣິ​ສ ອະ​ດີດ​ປະ​ທານ​ສະ​ພາ​ຕ່ຳ ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ແນນ​ຊີ ເພ​ໂລ​ຊີ ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ສະ​ພາ​ສູງ ທ່ານ​ ເບີ​ນີ ແຊນ​ເດີ​ ຂອງ​ລັດ​ເວີ​ມັນທ໌ ແລະ​ສະ​ມ​າ​ຊິກ​ສະ​ພາ​ຕ່ຳ ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ອາ​ເລັກ​ຊານ​ເດ​ຣຍ ໂອ​ກາ​ຊິ​ໂອ-ກໍ​ເຕ​ສ ​ຈາກ​ນິວຢອກ.

ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ໄດ້​ໃຫ້​ຂໍ້​ສັງ​ເກດ​ວ່າ ບັນ​ດາ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ພັກ​ຣີິ​ພັບ​ບ​ລິ​ກັນ ໄດ້​ສູນ​ເສຍ​ການ​ລົງ​ຄະ​ແນນ​ສຽງ​ນິ​ຍົມ ຢູ່​ໃນ​ເຈັດຂອງ​ແປດເທື່ອ​ໃນ​ການ​ປ່ອນ​ບັ​ດ​ລົງ​ຄະ​ແນນ​ສຽງ​ເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງ ​ເອົາ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ແຫ່ງ​ຊາດທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ ເຖິງ​ແມ່ນ​ວ່າ ອະ​ດີດ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ຈອຣ໌​ຈ ດັບ​ເບີນ​ຢູ ບຸ​ສ ໃນ​ປີ 2000 ແລະ​ທ່ານ​ທ​ຣຳ ໃນ​ປີ 2016 ໄດ້​ຊະ​ນະຕຳ​ແໜ່ງ​ທຳ​ນຽບ​ຂາວ ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ການ​ເລືອກຕັ້ງ​ ໃນ​ໜ່ວຍ​ເລື​ອ​ຕັ້ງ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ທັງ​ໝົດ. ມັນ​ແມ່ນ​ລະ​ບົບ​ຂອງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ຂອງ​ການ​ປ່ອນ​ບັດ​ເລືອກ​ເອົາ​ບັນ​ດາ​ຜູ້​ນຳ ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ແຕ່​ລະ​ລັດ ໃນອັນ​ທີ່​ບັນ​ດາ​ລັດ​ໃຫຍ່​ທີ່​ສຸດ ໄດ້​ຄະ​ແນນ​ການ​ປ່ອນ​ບັດ​ລົງ​ຄະ​ແນນ​ສຽງສ່ວນ​ໃຫຍ່.

ທ່ານ​ນາງເຮ​ລີ ເປັນ​ຜູ້​ທຳ​ອິດ​ອັນ​ທີ່​ອາດ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ລາຍ​ຊື່​ຍາວ ຂອງ​ອະ​ດີດ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ທ່ານ​ທ​ຣຳ ຫລື​ຄັ້ງ​ນຶ່ງ​ໄດ້​ເປັນ​ພັນ​ທະ​ມິດ​ການ​ເມືອງທີ່​ທ້າ​ທາຍ​ທ່ານ ເພື່ອ​ໃຫ້​ໄດ້

ຮັບ​ການ​ແຕ່ງ​ຕັ້ງເປັນ​ຜູ້​ຕາງ​ໜ້າ​ພັກ​ຣີ​ພັ​ບ​ບ​ລິ​ກັນ ປີ​ໜ້າ​ນີ້ ​ຮວມ​ທັງ​ອະ​ດີດ​ຮອງ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີໄມ​ຄ໌ ເພັ​ນ​ສ໌ ແລະ​ອະ​ດີດ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ ທ່ານ​ໄມ​ຄ໌ ພອມ​ພ​ຽວ ທີ່​ຢູ່​ໃນການ​ຊັງ​ຊາ​ການແຂ່ງ​ຂັນ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ທຳ​ນຽບ​ຂາວ. ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ສະ​ພາສູງລັດ​ຄາ​ໂຣ​ໄລ​ນາ​ໃຕ້ ​ຄົນ​ປັດ​ຈຸ​ບັນ ທ່ານ​ທິມ ສະ​ກັອດ ກໍ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ພິ​ຈາ​ລະ​ນາ ທີ່​ເຂົ້າ​ຮ່ວມ​ການ​ແຂ່ງ​ຂັນເຊັ່ນ​ດຽວ​ກັນ.

Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley said Tuesday she is running for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination against her one-time boss, former President Donald Trump, who appointed her as the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

Haley, 51, made the announcement in a social media video, saying, “Joe Biden’s record is abysmal. It’s time for a new generation of leaders.”

The 3½-minute video never mentioned Trump who, in November, announced he also is seeking the Republican nomination to try to reclaim the presidency he lost to Biden in the 2020 election. The video highlights her early years in South Carolina as the daughter of immigrant Indian Punjabi Sikhs, how she became governor from 2011 to 2017 and then resigned to become Trump’s U.N. ambassador in 2017 and 2018.

“The Washington establishment has failed us over and over again,” she declared.

Haley at one time said she would not run for president if Trump were also in the field. But rather than taking aim at him in the video, she showed the faces of the usual Republican targets: Democrats Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York.

She noted that Republicans had lost the popular vote in seven of the last eight national presidential elections, even though former president George W. Bush, in 2000, and Trump in 2016, both won the White House in the country’s Electoral College. It is the U.S. system of electing leaders in state-by-state voting in which the biggest states hold the most electoral votes.