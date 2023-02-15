ອະດີດຜູ້ປົກຄອງລັດຄາໂຣໄລນາໃຕ້ ທ່ານນາງນິກກີ ເຮລີ ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້ວ່າ ທ່ານນາງຈະສະໝັກເຂົ້າແຂ່ງຂັນ ເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໃນປີ 2024 ເພື່ອໃຫ້ຖືກແຕ່ງຕັ້ງເປັນຜູ້ຕາງໜ້າພັກຣີພັບບລິກັນ ໃນການແຂ່ງຂັນກັບຜູ້ທີ່ເຄີຍເປັນນາຍຂອງທ່ານນາງ ຄືອະດີດປະທານາທິບໍດີດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ທີ່ໄດ້ແຕ່ງຕັ້ງໃຫ້ທ່ານນາງ ເປັນເອກອັກຄະລັດຖະທູດ ປະຈຳສະຫະປະຊາຊາຊາດ.
ທ່ານນາງເຮລີ ອາຍຸ 51 ປີ ໄດ້ປະກາດ ຢູ່ໃນວີດີໂອຕໍ່ສື່ສັງຄົມ ໂດຍກ່າວວ່າ “ປະຫວັດຂອງທ່ານໄບເດັນ ແມ່ນຂີ້ຮ້າຍທີ່ສຸດ. ເຖິງເວລາແລ້ວທີ່ຈະມີບັນດາຜູ້ນຳລຸ້ນໃໝ່.”
ວີດີໂອ ທີ່ຍາວ 3 ນາທີເຄິ່ງ ບໍ່ໄດ້ກ່າວເຖິງທ່ານທຣຳ ຜູ້ທີ່ໃນເດືອນພະຈິກ ໄດ້ປະກາດວ່າ ທ່ານຈະຊອກຫາທາງ ໃຫ້ໄດ້ຮັບການແຕ່ງຕັ້ງຈາກພັກຣີພັບບລິກັນ ເພື່ອພະຍາຍາມຍາດເອົາຕຳແໜ່ງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ທີ່ທ່ານໄດ້ເສຍໄປໃຫ້ແກ່ທ່ານໄບເດັນ ໃນການເລືອກຕັ້ງປີ 2020 ຄືນມາ. ວີດີໂອ ໄດ້ເນັ້ນຢ້ຳ ໃນປີເລີ້ມຕົ້ນຂອງທ່ານນາງຢູ່ລັດຄາໂຣໄລນາໃຕ້ໃນນາມລູກສາວຂອງຄົນເຂົ້າເມືອງຊາວອິນ ເດຍຊິກສ໌ຈາກແຂວງປັນຈາບ ວ່າ ທ່ານນາງໄດ້ກາຍມາເປັນຜູ້ປົກຄອງລັດຢ່າງໃດ ແຕ່ປີ 2010 ຫາ 2017 ແລະຫລັງຈາກນັ້ນ ໄດ້ລາອອກມາເປັນເອກກອັກຄະລັດຖະທູດປະຈຳສະຫະປະຊາຊາດຂອງທ່ານທຣຳ ໃນປີ 2017 ຫາ 2018.
ທ່ານນາງ ໄດ້ປະກາດວ່າ “ລັດຖະບານຢູ່ວໍຊິງຕັນ ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ພວກເຮົາຜິດຫວັງຊ້ຳແລ້ວຊ້ຳອີກ.”
ທ່ານນາງເຮລີ ໃນຄັ້ງນຶ່ງກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານນາງຈະບໍ່ເຂົ້າແຂ່ງຂັນເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີ ຖ້າທ່ານທຣຳ ຫາກຍັງຢູ່ລົງແຂ່ງຂັນຢູ່. ແຕ່ແທນທີ່ຈະແນໃສ່ທ່ານ ຢູໃນວີດີໂອ ທ່ານນາງໄດ້ແນເປົ້າໝາຍຕາມທີ່ເຄີຍມີມາຂອງພັກຣີພັບບລິກັນ: ທ່ານໄບເດັນ ພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ຮອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ທ່ານນາງຄາມາລາ ແຮຣິສ ອະດີດປະທານສະພາຕ່ຳ ທ່ານນາງແນນຊີ ເພໂລຊີ ສະມາຊິກສະພາສູງ ທ່ານ ເບີນີ ແຊນເດີ ຂອງລັດເວີມັນທ໌ ແລະສະມາຊິກສະພາຕ່ຳ ທ່ານນາງອາເລັກຊານເດຣຍ ໂອກາຊິໂອ-ກໍເຕສ ຈາກນິວຢອກ.
ທ່ານນາງໄດ້ໃຫ້ຂໍ້ສັງເກດວ່າ ບັນດາສະມາຊິກພັກຣີິພັບບລິກັນ ໄດ້ສູນເສຍການລົງຄະແນນສຽງນິຍົມ ຢູ່ໃນເຈັດຂອງແປດເທື່ອໃນການປ່ອນບັດລົງຄະແນນສຽງເລືອກຕັ້ງ ເອົາປະທານາທິບໍດີແຫ່ງຊາດທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ເຖິງແມ່ນວ່າ ອະດີດປະທານາທິບໍດີຈອຣ໌ຈ ດັບເບີນຢູ ບຸສ ໃນປີ 2000 ແລະທ່ານທຣຳ ໃນປີ 2016 ໄດ້ຊະນະຕຳແໜ່ງທຳນຽບຂາວ ຢູ່ໃນການເລືອກຕັ້ງ ໃນໜ່ວຍເລືອຕັ້ງຂອງປະເທດທັງໝົດ. ມັນແມ່ນລະບົບຂອງສະຫະລັດ ຂອງການປ່ອນບັດເລືອກເອົາບັນດາຜູ້ນຳ ຢູ່ໃນແຕ່ລະລັດ ໃນອັນທີ່ບັນດາລັດໃຫຍ່ທີ່ສຸດ ໄດ້ຄະແນນການປ່ອນບັດລົງຄະແນນສຽງສ່ວນໃຫຍ່.
ທ່ານນາງເຮລີ ເປັນຜູ້ທຳອິດອັນທີ່ອາດຢູ່ໃນລາຍຊື່ຍາວ ຂອງອະດີດເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ທ່ານທຣຳ ຫລືຄັ້ງນຶ່ງໄດ້ເປັນພັນທະມິດການເມືອງທີ່ທ້າທາຍທ່ານ ເພື່ອໃຫ້ໄດ້
ຮັບການແຕ່ງຕັ້ງເປັນຜູ້ຕາງໜ້າພັກຣີພັບບລິກັນ ປີໜ້ານີ້ ຮວມທັງອະດີດຮອງປະທານາທິບໍດີໄມຄ໌ ເພັນສ໌ ແລະອະດີດລັດຖະມົນຕີຕ່າງປະເທດ ທ່ານໄມຄ໌ ພອມພຽວ ທີ່ຢູ່ໃນການຊັງຊາການແຂ່ງຂັນສຳລັບທຳນຽບຂາວ. ສະມາຊິກສະພາສູງລັດຄາໂຣໄລນາໃຕ້ ຄົນປັດຈຸບັນ ທ່ານທິມ ສະກັອດ ກໍກຳລັງພິຈາລະນາ ທີ່ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມການແຂ່ງຂັນເຊັ່ນດຽວກັນ.
Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley said Tuesday she is running for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination against her one-time boss, former President Donald Trump, who appointed her as the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.
Haley, 51, made the announcement in a social media video, saying, “Joe Biden’s record is abysmal. It’s time for a new generation of leaders.”
The 3½-minute video never mentioned Trump who, in November, announced he also is seeking the Republican nomination to try to reclaim the presidency he lost to Biden in the 2020 election. The video highlights her early years in South Carolina as the daughter of immigrant Indian Punjabi Sikhs, how she became governor from 2011 to 2017 and then resigned to become Trump’s U.N. ambassador in 2017 and 2018.
“The Washington establishment has failed us over and over again,” she declared.
Haley at one time said she would not run for president if Trump were also in the field. But rather than taking aim at him in the video, she showed the faces of the usual Republican targets: Democrats Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York.
She noted that Republicans had lost the popular vote in seven of the last eight national presidential elections, even though former president George W. Bush, in 2000, and Trump in 2016, both won the White House in the country’s Electoral College. It is the U.S. system of electing leaders in state-by-state voting in which the biggest states hold the most electoral votes.