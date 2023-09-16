ອົບພະຍົບຊາວໄນຈີເຣຍ ນຳໃຊ້ຟາມປູກຜັກ ເພື່ອຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອຊຸມຊົນໃໝ່ ໃນສະຫະລັດ

ຄູ່ສາມີພັນລະຍາ ຜູ້ທີ່ເຄີຍເປັນຊາວກະສິກອນຢູ່ໃນປະເທດໄນຈີເຣຍບ້ານ​ເກີດຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ໄດ້ຫັນປ່ຽນທັກ​ສະທັງຫຼາຍທີ່ພວກເຂົາໄດ້ຮຽນຮູ້ຢູ່ທີ່ນັ້ນ ແລ້ວນຳເຂົ້າມາເຮັດທຸລະກິດຂະໜາດນ້ອຍ ທີ່ຈະເລີນຮຸ່ງເຮືອງນັບມື້ ຢູ່ໃນລັດແມຣີແລນຂອງສະຫະລັດ. ເທຍຣີ ຄາວເຣ ນັກຂ່າວຂອງວີໂອເອ ມີລາຍງານກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງນີ້ ຈາກຟາມໃນເມືອງບຣຸກວີລ ລັດແມຣີແລນ ຊຶ່ງໄຊຈະເລີນສຸກ ຈະນຳມາສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ກ່ອນທີ່ຈະຍົກຍ້າຍມາສະຫະລັດ ກັບພັນລະຍາຂອງລາວ ໃນປີ 2016 ທ່ານໂອລານີຢີ ບາໂລກຸນ (Olaniyi Balogun) ເຄີຍເປັນຊາວກະສິກອນ ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ໄຖດິນໃນເນື້ອທີ່ກວ້າງຫຼາຍຮ້ອຍເຮັກຕາຢູ່ພາກຕາເວັນຕົກສຽງໃຕ້ຂອງໄນຈີເຣຍ ມາແລ້ວ. ປັດຈຸບັນນີ້ ທ່ານອາໄສຢູ່ໃນເມືອງບຣຸກວີລ ລັດແມຣີແລນ ບໍ່ໄກຈາກນະຄອນຫຼວງ ວໍຊິງຕັນ ທ່ານກ່າວວ່າ ​ທ່ານໄດ້ພົບກັບສິ່ງທີ່​ທ່ານມັກຫຼາຍອີກຄັ້ງນຶ່ງ ກັບຟາມຂອງລາວທີ່ຊື່ວ່າ Dodo Farm.

ທ່ານໂອບານີຢີ ບາໂລກຸນ ເຈົ້າຂອງຟາມໂດໂດ ເວົ້າວ່າ “ຂ້ອຍຮູ້ສຶກດີອົກດີໃຈແທ້ໆເລີຍ ແລະເພິ່ງພໍໃຈ ເພາະວ່າ ມັນອາດບໍ່ຄືວ່າ ຂ້ອຍເລີ້ມຕົ້ນການ​ຜະຈົນໄພແບບໃໝ່. ມັນຄືກັບວ່າ ຂ້ອຍສືບຕໍ່ເຮັດສິ່ງທີ່ຂ້ອຍມັກຢູ່ ໄນຈີເຣຍ, ສິ່ງທີ່ຂ້ອຍຮູ້ຈັກເຮັດທັງໝົດໃນຊີວິດຂອງຂ້ອຍ ເນື່ອງຈາກວ່າ ຂ້ອຍຮັກເຮັດຟາມ. ຂ້ອຍຮັກທີ່ຈະຢູ່ກາງ ພວກອາຫານປະເພດເມັດ ຕົນໄມ້ ການປູກຝັງທັງຫຼາຍເຫຼົ່ານີ້.”

ທ່ານນາງ ເຕມີໂທບ ຟາຍຈິງເບຊີ ໄດ້ຮັບການຝຶກອົບຮົມທາງດ້ານບັນຊີ ແລະເປັນອາຈານແລະທີ່ປຶກສາດ້ານທຸລະກິດກະສິກຳ ຢູ່ມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລແມຣີແລນ ໃຫ້ການສະໜັບສະໜຸນແກ່ລາວ ໃນໂຄງການນີ້.

ທ່ານນາງ ເຕມີໂທບ ຟາຍຈິງເບຊີ (Temitope Faijingbesi) ​ຜູ້​ທີ່​ເປັນຂອງຟາມໂດໂດຮ່ວມ​ກັນ ກ່າວວ່າ “ພໍ່ຂອງຂ້ອຍເຄີຍເປັນຊາວກະສິກອນ ພ້ອມທັງເປັນນັກວິສະວະກອນ. ດັ່ງນັ້ນ ເມື່ອຂ້ອຍໄດ້ພົບພໍ້ສາມີຂອງຂ້ອຍ ແລະລາວ ໄດ້ບອກວ່າ ສິ່ງດຽວທີ່ລາວ ຢາກຈະເຮັດ ເງື່ອນໄຂອັນດຽວສຳລັບການຍົກຍ້າຍມາອາເມຣິກາກັບຂ້ອຍ ແມ່ນເພື່ອເຮັດຟາມ. ຂ້ອຍຮູ້ສຶກຄືວ່າ ໂອເຄ, ເອີ້ ອັນນີ້ເປັນໂອກາດທີ່ເຮັດໃຫ້ຄຳນຶງເຖິງ ຄວາມໄຝ່ຝັນບາງຢ່າງທີ່ພໍ່ຂອງຂ້ອຍ ເຮັດບໍ່ໄດ້ນັ້ນ.”

ທ່ານບາໂລກຸນ ເລີ້ມຕົ້ນດ້ວຍພື້ນທີ່ນ້ອຍໆສຳລັບຟາມຂອງທ່ານ ແຕ່ກໍສາມາດຂະຫຍາຍອອກເລື້ອຍໆຕາມການເວລາ. ທ່ານຍັງກ່າວວ່າ ໄດ້ຮັບໃບຢັ້ງ ຢືນການປູກຝັງແບບທຳມະຊາດ ເພື່ອຫລີກລ່ຽງການໃຊ້ປຸຍສັງເຄາະ ຫຼື ຢາຂ້າແມງໄມ້ສຳລັບພືດຜັກທັງຫຼາຍຂອງທ່ານ.

ທ່ານບາໂລກຸນ ເວົ້າວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາມີຜົນຜະລິດຍາມຮ້ອນດຽວນີ້ ຍ້ອນໃນຄວາມຮ້ອນນັ້ນ ກໍຈະມີພືດຜັກບາງຢ່າງທີ່ບໍ່ຄ່ອຍຢູ່ຍືນ. ແມ່ນແລ້ວ ສະນັ້ນຄືດຽວນີ້ ພວກເຮົາມີ ໝາກໂອກຣາ ພວກເຮົາມີໃບ​ປໍກະເຈົາ (jute leaves) ພວກເຮົາມີຜັກຫົມ ມາລາບາຣ (Malabar spinach).”

ຜົນຜະລິດຂອງທ່ານບາໂລກຸນ ຂາຍດີຫຼາຍ ຢູ່ຕະຫຼາດຟາມທ້ອງຖິ່ນຂອງພວກຊາວກະສິກອນ ໃນພາກພື້ນ ຄືຢູ່ທີ່ແຫ່ງນີ້ ໃນເຂດນະຄອນຫຼວງວໍຊິງຕັນ ຍານາງເຈນ ກ່າວ, ໂດຍບໍ່ໄດ້ບອກນາມສະກຸນຂອງເພິ່ນ.

ຍານາງເຈນ ລູກຄ້າຜູ້ນຶ່ງ ໃຫ້ທັດສະນະວ່າ “ຂ້ອຍຊື້ຜັກຫົມ (spinach) ຈຳ ນວນນຶ່ງ, ຂ້ອຍຮູ້ສຶກດີຫຼາຍກ່ຽວກັບຜັກເຫຼົ່ານີ້. ພວກເຂົາມີຜັກຫຼາກຫຼາຍຊະນິດທີ່ບໍ່ທຳມະດາເລີຍ ແລະພວກເຂົາມີຜັກທີ່ສົດແລະແຊບຫຼາຍ ຢູ່ສະເໝີ.”

ພວກອົບພະຍົບຫຼາຍໆຄົນ ຮູ້ສຶກຄືວ່າ ພວກເຂົາຕ້ອງຮຽນຮູ້ທັກສະໃໝ່ໆ ເພື່ອຈະປະສົມຜົນສຳເລັດໃນສະຫະລັດ ແຕ່ ທ່ານບາໂລກຸນ ເຊື່ອວ່າ ທັກສະຕ່າງໆທີ່ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້ານຳມາກັບພວກເຂົານັ້ນ ອາດຈະພຽງພໍ.

ທ່ານບາໂລກຸນ ກ່າວວ່າ “ຂ້ອຍຄິດວ່າ ສິ່ງທີ່ດີເລີດເປັນສິ່ງໃດກໍຕາມທີ່ເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າ ເຈົ້າຮູ້ຈັກດີທີ່ສຸດ ນັ້ນກໍຄືສິ່ງທີ່ເຈົ້າຄວນສືບຕໍ່ເຮັດໄປ.”

ໂດຍການສະໜັບສະໜຸນຈາກລັດຖະບານ ຜ່ານໂຄງການຊ່ອຍເຫຼືອຊາວກະສິ ກອນຂອງເຂດເມືອງມອນກົມເມີຣີ ຄາວຕີ ທ່ານບາໂລກຸນ ກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານໄດ້ຮັບທຶນໃຫ້ລ້າ ທີ່ຊ່ອຍໃຫ້ທ່ານຊື້ເຄື່ອງການກະເສດສຳລັບຟາມ ແລະເພີ້ມຜົນຜະລິດຂອງ​ທ່ານ.

ທ່ານບາໂລກຸນ ເວົ້າວ່າ “ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ພະຍາດໂຄວິດໄດ້ເລີ້ມຂຶ້ນ ພວກເຮົາມີກຳລັງໃຈແທ້ໆເລີຍ ທີ່ຈະຜະລິດໃຫ້ຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ. ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າໃຫ້ເງິນແກ່ພວກເຮົາ ເພື່ອຜະລິດຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນສຳລັບຊຸມຊົນ ສຳລັບທະນາຄານອາຫານເພື່ອພວກຄົນທີ່ດ້ອຍໂອກາດ. ພວກເຮົາມີອຸປະກອນຈຳນວນນຶ່ງ ທີ່ຖືກນຳໃຊ້ໃນທົ່ວເຂດເມືອງແຫ່ງນີ້.”

ທ່ານບາໂລກຸນ ປູກພືດປະເພດໃໝ່ຫຼາຍຢ່າງ ເພື່ອບໍລິການແກ່ຊຸມຊົນຢູ່ທີ່ນີ້. ທ່ານກ່າວວ່າ ອັນນີ້ເປັນວິທີທາງຂອງການໃຫ້ຄືນແກ່ອາເມຣິກາ ຜືນແຜ່ນດິນທີ່ທ່ານເຊື່ອວ່າ ໄດ້ໃຫ້ທ່ານ ຫຼາຍສິ່ງຫຼາຍຢ່າງ.

A husband and wife who were farmers in their native Nigeria have turned the skills they learned there into a thriving small business in the U.S. state of Maryland.

VOA’s Thierry Kaore has the story from their farm in Brookeville, Maryland, narrated by Salem Solomon.

Before moving to the U.S. with his wife in 2016, Olaniyi Balagun was a farmer who had tilled over a hundred hectares in southwestern Nigeria. Now, living in Brookeville, Maryland, not far from Washington, he says he has found his passion again with his farm, Dodo Farm.

(Olaniyi Balogun, Dodo Farm Owner) (Male, in English)

“I feel really gratified and satisfied because it’s not like I’m starting a new adventure.

It’s just like to me, like I continue what I’ve been doing, what I’ve known to be doing all my life because I love farming. I love being in the middle of grains, trees, planting.”

His wife Temitope Fajingbesi, an accountant by training, a professor and agribusiness consultant at the University of Maryland, supports him in this project.

(Temitope Fajingbesi, Dodo Farm Co-Owner) (Female, in English)

“My father was a farmer as well as an engineer. So, when I met my husband and he said the only thing he wanted to do, the only condition for moving to America with me

was to farm. I felt like, okay, well, this is a chance to realize some of the dreams that my father didn’t realize.”

Balogun started with a small area for his farm but has been able to expand over time. He also says he has obtained his organic certification to avoid using synthetic fertilizers or pesticides for his vegetables.

(Olaniyi Balogun, Dodo Farm Owner) (Male, in English)

“We have summer produce right now, because in the heat, there are certain produce that doesn’t really do well. Yeah, so, like right now we have okra, we have jute leaves, we have Malabar spinach.”

Balogun’s produce sells very well at the local farmers’ markets in the region, like here in Washington, says Jane, who didn’t give us her last name.

(Jane, Customer) (Female, in English)

“I got some spinach; I feel very good about it. They have an unusual variety and they're always very fresh and delicious.”

Many immigrants feel like they need to learn new skills to succeed in the United States, but Balogun believes the skills they bring with them might be enough.

(Olaniyi Balogun, Dodo Farm Owner) (Male, in English)

“I think that the best thing is whatever you think you know best, then that is what you should continue to do.”

With government support through Montgomery County’s farmer assistance programs, Balogun says he was granted funds that helped him purchase farm equipment and increase his production.

(Olaniyi Balogun, Dodo Farm Owner) (Male, in English)

“Since COVID started, we have been really encouraged to produce more. They give us money to produce more for the community, for the less privileged food banks. We have some equipment that already is used throughout the county.”

Balogun keeps adding new crop varieties to serve the community. He says this is a way of giving back to America, a land he believes has given so much to him.