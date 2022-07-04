NEWS WORDS: CASUALTY

Welcome to the Voice of America’s “News Words,” where we teach you about words in the news.

This word is one you hear in many news stories that deal with violence:

Palestinians Thursday buried an 85 year old man who died after inhaling tear gas fired by Israeli soldiers to disperse protesters, Palestinian officials claiming him as the first casualty of the conflict this year.

A “casualty” is a person hurt or killed in a way or in an accident.

In war, a casualty can be a fighter who is lost through death, injury, or sickness.

It can also mean a soldier who is captured or missing in action.

ທ່ານນັກຮຽນນັກສຶກສາທັງຫຼາຍ ຍິນດີຕ້ອນຮັບເຂົ້າສູ່ລາຍການຮຽນຄຳສັບພາສາອັງກິດໃນຂ່າວຂອງ ວິທະຍຸສຽງອາເມຣິກາ, ເຊິ່ງພວກເຮົາຈະສອນທ່ານ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຄຳສັບທີ່ໃຊ້ໃນຂ່າວ.

ຄຳ​ສັບ​ນີ້​ແມ່ນ​ຄຳ​ທີ່​ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ໃນ​ຫຼາຍໆ​ຂ່າວ​ທີ່​ກ່ຽວ​ຂ້ອງ​ກັບ​ຄວາມ​ຮຸນ​ແຮງ:

Palestinians Thursday buried an 85 year old man who died after inhaling tear gas fired by Israeli soldiers to disperse protesters, Palestinian officials claiming him as the first casualty of the conflict this year.

ຊາວ​ປະ​ແລັ​ສ​ໄຕ​ນ໌ ໄດ້​ຝັງ​ສົບ​ຜູ້​ຊາຍ​ອາ​ຍຸ 85 ປີ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ພະ​ຫັດ ຜູ້​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ໄດ້​ສືບ​ດົມ​ເອົາ​ແກັ​ສ​ນ້ຳ​ຕາ​ທີ່​ຕຳຫຼວດ ອິ​ສ​ຣ​າ​ແອ​ລ ໄດ້​ຍິງ​ໃສ່​ເພື່ອ​ຂັບ​ໄລ່​ຜູ້​ປະ​ທ້ວ​ງ, ບັນ​ດາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່ ປາ​ແລັ​ສ​ໄຕ​ນ໌ ໄດ້​ອ້າງ​ວ່າ​ລາວ​ເປັນ​ຜູ້​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ຄົນ​ທຳ​ອິດ​ໃນ​ຄວາມ​ຂັດ​ແຍ້ງ​ໃນ​ປີນີ້.

A “casualty” is a person hurt or killed in a way or in an accident.

“Casualty” ແມ່​ນ​ຄົນ​ຜູ້​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ບາດ​ເຈັບ ຫຼື ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ໃນ​ສົງ​ຄາມ ຫຼື ໃນ​ອຸ​ບັດ​ຕິ​ເຫດ.

In war, a casualty can be a fighter who is lost through death, injury, or sickness.

ໃນ​ສົງ​ຄາມ, ການ​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ ຫຼື ບາດ​ເຈັບ ອາດ​ເປັນ​ນັກ​ລົບ​ຜູ້​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ເສຍ​ໄປ​ຍ້ອນ​ການ​ຕາຍ, ບາດ​ເຈັບ ຫຼື ເຈັບ​ປ່ວຍ.

It can also mean a soldier who is captured or missing in action.

ມັນ​ຍັງ​ສາ​ມາດ​ໝາຍ​ເຖິງ​ທະ​ຫານ​ຜູ້​ທີ່​ຖືກ​ຈັບ​ໄດ້ ຫຼື ຫາຍ​ສາບ​ສູນ​ໃນ​ສະ​ໜາມ​ລົບ.

when you hear the word “casualty,” your English will be good enough to know what this News Word means.

ບັດນີ້, ເວລາທີ່ທ່ານໄດ້ຍິນຄຳວ່າ “casualty,” ພາສາອັງກິດຂອງທ່ານກໍຈະດີພໍທີ່ຈະຮູ້ວ່າຄຳສັບໃນຂ່າວນີ້ໝາຍຄວາມວ່າຫຍັງ.