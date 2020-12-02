ນິວຢອກ ບັນລຸເປົ້າໝາຍ ຂອງ ສປຊ ໃນການຫລຸດຜ່ອນໂລກເອດສ໌ ແລະໂລກກໍສາມາດເຮັດໄດ້ຄືກັນ

ເມື່ອສີ່ປີກ່ອນ, ລັດຖະບານປະເທດຕ່າງໆໃນທົ່ວໂລກມີຄວາມມຸ້ງໝັ້ນຕໍ່ການບັນລຸເປົ້າໝາຍຂອງອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ທີ່ຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ການແຜ່ລະ ບາດຂອງໂຣກເອດສ໌ ຍຸຕິລົງໃຫ້ໄດ້. ນັກຂ່າວຂອງວີໂອເອ Carol Pearson ລາຍງານໃຫ້ພວກເຮົາຮູ້ວ່າເປັນຫຍັງເປົ້າໝາຍເຫລົ່ານີ້ຈຶ່ງເປັນໄປໄດ້ຍາກຫຼາຍ, ແລະເມືອງໃຫຍ່ໆ ສາມາດທີ່ຈະປະສົບຜົນສຳເລັດໄດ້ແນວໃດ ຊຶ່ງບົວສະຫວັນ ຈະນໍາລາຍລະອຽດ ມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນ ອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ໂລກໄດ້ມີເຄື່ອງມື ເພື່ອເຮັດໃຫ້ໂຣກເອດສ໌ໝົດໄປ ໃນທົດສະວັດທີ່ຜ່ານມາ.

ຢາຕ້ານໂຣກເອດສ໌ ເຮັດໃຫ້ມັນເກືອບວ່າຈະເປັນໄປບໍ່ໄດ້ທີ່ຜູ້ທີ່ມີໂຣກນີ້ຈະສົ່ງເຊື້ອໄວຣັສ ໄປຕິດໃສ່ຄົນອື່ນໄດ້. ແລະມີຢາສໍາລັບຜູ້ມີຄວາມສ່ຽງສູງໃນການຕິດເຊື້ອເອສໄອວີ (HIV) ສາມາດກິນ ເພື່ອປ້ອງກັນບໍ່ໃຫ້ເອົາພະຍາດໄປຕິດ ຕໍ່ໃສ່ຄົນອື່ນໄດ້.

ເມື່ອສີ່ປີກ່ອນ, ລັດຖະບານປະເທດຕ່າງໆ ໃນທົ່ວໂລກໄດ້ໃຫ້ຄຳໝັ້ນສັນຍາວ່າ ຈະບັນລຸ 3 ເປົ້າໝາຍຄື: ວິໄຈ 90 ເປີເຊັນ ຂອງຜູ້ທີ່ເປັນໂຣກເອດສ໌ທັງໝົດ, ປິ່ນປົວ 90 ເປີເຊັນຂອງຜູ້ທີ່ຖືກວິໄຈ ແລະສະກັດກັ້ນເຊື້ອໄວຣັສໃນລະດັບທີ່ບໍ່ສາມາດກວດພົບອີກຢູ່ໃນ 90 ເປີເຊັນຂອງຄົນທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບການປິ່ນປົວ. ເຖິງຢ່າງ ໃດກໍ່ຕາມ, ຜູ້ຊ່ຽວຊານກ່າວວ່າ ພວກເຮົາຍັງເຮັດບໍ່ໄດ້ເຖິງຂັ້ນ ໃກ້ຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ ການແຜ່ລະບາດຂອງໂຣກນີ້ ສິ້ນສຸດລົງໄດ້ຊໍ້າ.

ດຣ. ຄຣິສ ໄບເຣີ (Chris Beyrer) ໄດ້ໃຊ້ເວລາ 30 ປີທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ເຂົ້າໃນການຄົ້ນຄວ້າກ່ຽວກັບເຊື້ອເອສໄອວີ (HIV) ຫລືໂຣກເອດສ໌ (AIDS). ທ່ານເປັນອາຈານສອນຢູ່ມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລ ຈອນສ໌ ຮອບຄິນສ໌ (Johns Hopkins).

ດຣ. ຄຣິສ ໄບເຣີ (Chris Beyrer) ກ່າວຜ່ານທາງ Skype ວ່າ:

"ປີ 2020 ສົມຄວນຈະເປັນປີທີ່ພວກເຮົາຈະເຫັນການຫຼຸດລົງຢ່າງຫລວງຫລາຍ ຂອງຈໍານວນຄົນຕິດເຊື້ອໃໝ່, ຄືຫຼຸດລົງຕໍ່າກວ່າ 500,000 ຄົນໃນທົ່ວໂລກ. ແລະພວກເຮົາມີຜູ້ຕິດເຊື້ອໃໝ່ ຫຼາຍກວ່າ 1.7 ລ້ານຄົນ ໃນປີ 2019. ດັ່ງນັ້ນ, ໃນຕົວຈິງແລ້ວ ພວກເຮົາຍັງຢູ່ໄກຈາກເປົ້າໝາຍຂອງການຄວບຄຸມການຕິດເຊື້ອເອສ ໄອວີ (HIV) ຫລາຍ.”

ດຣ. ໄບເຣີ (Beyrer) ກ່າວອີກວ່າ ພວກໄວລຸ້ນ ແລະຜູ້ໃຫຍ່ທີ່ຍັງໜຸ່ມ ແມ່ນມີຄວາມສ່ຽງຫລາຍເປັນພິເສດ.

ທ່ານ ບີເຣີ (Beyrer) ກ່າວຜ່ານທາງ Skype ອີກວ່າ:

"ພວກເຮົາຍັງເຫັນວ່າ ຄົນຕິດເຊື້ອໂຣກເອດສ໌ ຕອນທີ່ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຍັງຂ້ອນ ຂ້າງວ່າ ໜຸ່ມຢູ່, ໂດຍສະເພາະຢູ່ໃນອະນຸພາກພື້ນຊາຮາຣາຂອງທະວີບອາຟຣິ ກາ, ແຕ່ມັນກໍຍັງເປັນຄວາມຈິງຄືກັນ ຢູ່ໃນສະຫະລັດ ແລະກໍເປັນຄວາມຈິງຢູ່ໃນເຂດອາເມຣິກາລາຕິນ, ເຂດທະເລຄາຣີບຽນ, ເອເຊຍຕາເວັນອອກ, ເອເຊຍຕາເວັນອອກ ສຽງໃຕ້, ແລະຈາກນັ້ນ ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າກໍ່ບໍ່ໄດ້ເລີ່ມຕົ້ນປິ່ນປົວໂລດ, ສະນັ້ນຂ້ອນຂ້າງເລີ້ມປິ່ນປົວໃນເວລາຕໍ່ມາ."

ທ່ານໄບເຣີ (Beyrer) ກ່າວວ່າ ອັນນີ້ແມ່ນເປັນບັນຫາໃຫຍ່ສຳລັບຊາຍໜຸ່ມ. ຕາມປົກກະຕິພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າບໍ່ໄປພົບທ່ານໝໍ ແລະບໍ່ມີແນວໂນ້ມວ່າຈະໄດ້ຮັບການກວດຫາພະບາດຈົນກວ່າພວກເຂົາຈະມີອາການປ່ວຍ. ທ່ານກ່າວຕື່ມວ່າອີກວ່າ ເພາະສະນັ້ນ, ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຈະເສຍຊີວິດໄວກ່ວາແມ່ຍິງທີ່ມີເຊື້ອ

HIV/ເປັນໂລກເອດສ໌, ແລະພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າກໍມີເວລາຕັ້ງຫຼາຍປີທີ່ຈະສົ່ງເຊື້ອໄວ

ຣັສດັ່ງກ່າວໄປ ໃຫ້ຄູ່ຮັກຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ.

ໂຣກເອດສ໌ ແຜ່ລາມໄປໄວຢູ່ໃນບັນດາປະເທດທີ່ມີການກໍ່ອາຊະຍາກຳເຮັດໃຫ້ແມ່ຍິງບໍລິການທາງເພດ, ຫຼືກັບຄົນຮັກຮ່ວມເພດ ຫລືກັບພວກແປງເພດ, ບ່ອນທີ່ຜູ້ຕິດຢາເສບຕິດແບບສີດເອົາຖືກລົງໂທດ, ຫຼືບ່ອນທີ່ກຸ່ມຄົນເຫຼົ່ານີ້ຖືກດູຖູກ ດູໝິ່ນ. ຫຼາຍກວ່າ 60 ເປີເຊັນຂອງການຕິດເຊື້ອ HIV ໃໝ່ ແມ່ນຢູ່ໃນກຸ່ມພວກນີ້.

ນະຄອນນິວຢອກບັນລຸເປົ້າໝາຍຂອງອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາໂດຍຜ່ານໂຄງ ການທີ່ຂະຫຍາຍການຮັກສາສຸຂະພາບເພື່ອລວມເອົາຜູ້ທີ່ມີຄວາມສ່ຽງທີ່ຈະຕິດເຊື້ອ HIV.

ດຣ. ດີມີຕຣີ ແດສຄາລາກິສ (Demetre Daskalakis) ((dee-MEE-tree Dahs-kuh-LAH-kiss)) ເປັນຫົວໜ້າໂຄງການໂຣກເອດສ໌ຢູ່ພະແນກສາທາ ລະນະສຸກຂອງນະຄອນນັ້ນ.

ດຣ. ແດສຄາລາກິສ ຈາກພະແນກສາທາລະນະສຸກນະຄອນນິວຢອກກ່າວວ່າ:

"ສິ່ງທີ່ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ເຮັດສ່ວນຫລາຍໃນນະຄອນນິວຢອກໃນການເຮັດໃຫ້ການລະບາດຂອງພະຍາດດັ່ງກ່າວສິ້ນສຸດລົງ ແມ່ນມາໂດຍກົງຈາກຊຸມຊົນເຊັ່ນ: ວຽກງານ ທີ່ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ເຮັດກັບບັນດາອົງການຈັດຕັ້ງທີ່ນຳພາພວກປ່ຽນເພດ. ພວກ ເຮົາຕັ້ງໃຈຟັງ ບັນດາອົງການຈັດຕັ້ງທີ່ນຳພາພວກປ່ຽນເພດວ່າເຂົາເຈົ້າ ຕ້ອງການຫຍັງແທ້ໆ ແລະ ພວກເຮົາກໍອອກແບບສິ່ງໃດສິ່ງນຶ່ງ ທີ່ເໝາະກັບ ຄວາມຕ້ອງການ ຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້ານັ້ນ.“

ດຣ. ແດສຄາລາກິສ ກ່າວວ່າການປ້ອງກັນໂຣກເອດສ໌ໄດ້ປະສົບຜົນສຳເລັດຢູ່ໃນນິວຢອກເພາະວ່າການບໍລິການດ້ານສຸຂະພາບໄດ້ສຸມໃສ່ການໃຫ້ການປິ່ນປົວ, ແລະບໍ່ແມ່ນສຸມໃສ່ການລະບຸຕົວຕົນຂອງຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບການບໍລິການນັ້ນ.

ດຣ. ແດສຄາລາກິສ ຈະຮັບຜິດຊອບດູແລໂຄງການ HIV ຫລືໂຣກເອດສ໌ ໃນໄວໆນີ້ ທີ່ສູນຄວບຄຸມແລະປ້ອງກັນພະຍາດ. ທ່ານກ່າວວ່າທ່ານຮູ້ສຶກໝັ້ນໃຈວ່າສະຫະລັດ ຈະສາມາດບັນລຸຜົນທີ່ຄ້າຍຄືກັນນີ້ ໂດຍການຟັງເບິ່ງວ່າ ກຸ່ມຕ່າງໆຕ້ອງການຫຍັງ.

ອ່ານຂ່າວນີ້ເພີ້ມເປັນພາສາອັງກິດຢູ່ຂ້າງລຸ່ມນີ້

Four years ago, governments around the world committed to U.N. goals that would end the AIDS pandemic. VOA's Carol Pearson tells us why these goals are so elusive, and how a major city succeeded.

The world has had the tools to end AIDS for the past decade.

Anti-AIDS drugs make it nearly impossible for those who are positive to pass the virus to someone else. And there are drugs that people with a high risk of acquiring HIV can take to prevent transmission.

Four years ago, governments around the world committed to achieving three targets: diagnosing 90% of those who have HIV, treating 90% of those diagnosed and suppressing the virus to undetectable levels in 90% of those being treated.

Yet, experts say we aren't even close to ending the pandemic.

Dr. Chris Beyrer has spent the past 30 years researching HIV/AIDS. He's a professor at Johns Hopkins.

Dr. Chris Beyrer, Johns Hopkins Medicine Skype:

"2020 was supposed to be the year in which we were going to see really significant declines in new infections, down under 500,000 worldwide. And we had more than 1.7 million new infections in 2019. So, we are way off the targets of actually getting control of HIV transmission."

Beyrer says teenagers and young adults are especially vulnerable.

Dr. Chris Beyrer, Johns Hopkins Medicine Skype:

"We're still seeing that people acquire HIV when they're relatively young, particularly in sub-Saharan Africa, but also true in the United States and true in Latin America, Caribbean, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and then they are not starting therapy, so quite a bit later."

This is a huge problem for young men, Beyrer says. They don't normally see doctors and are not likely to be tested until they develop symptoms. As a result, they die sooner than women with HIV, and they have had years to pass the virus to their partners, he adds.

HIV thrives in countries where it's a crime to be a sex worker, or to be gay or trans gender, where IV drug users are punished, or where these groups are stigmatized. More than 60% of new HIV infections are in these groups.

New York City achieved the U.N. goals through a program that expanded health care to include those at risk of getting HIV.

Dr. Demetre Daskalakis ((dee-MEE-tree Dahs-kuh-LAH-kiss)) headed the AIDS program at the city's health department

Dr. Demetre Daskalakis, New York City Department of Health:

"Much of what we did in New York City with ending the epidemic came directly from communities like for instance, the work that we did with transgender-led organizations. We literally listen to what the transgender-led organizations needed, and we design something to fit that need."

Daskalakis says that AIDS prevention succeeded in New York because health services focused on the providing care, and not on the identities of those being served.

Daskalakis will soon oversee the HIV/AIDS program at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. He says he feels confident that the U.S. can achieve similar results by listening to what different groups need.

ເບິ່ງວີດິໂອກ່ຽວກັບຂ່າວນີ້ເພີ້ມເປັນພາສາອັງກິດ