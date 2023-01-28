ນັກເຄື່ອນໄຫວກ່າວວ່າ ເປັນ 'ຄວາມຄິດ' ທີ່ເໝາະສົມທີ່ສຸດ ໃນການແຕ່ງຕັ້ງທູດພິເສດດ້ານສິດທິມະນຸດສໍາລັບເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ

ສະຫະລັດ ແຕ່ງຕັ້ງຄະນະທູດພິ​ເສດ​ດ້ານສິດທິມະນຸດສໍາລັບເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ. ຕໍາແໜ່ງດັ່ງກ່າວຫວ່າງມາເປັນເວລາ 6 ປີແລ້ວ, ໃນລະຫວ່າງທີ່ສະຫະລັດ ພະ ຍາຍາມທີ່ຈະເປີດ​ການເຈລະຈາກັບເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ. ບີລ ກາລໂລ ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ວີ​ໂອ​ເອ ມີລາຍງານເລື້ອງນີ້ ຈາກນະຄອນຫຼວງໂຊລ, ເກົາ​ຫຼີ​ໃຕ້ ເຊິ່ງ ທິບສຸດາ ຈະ​ນຳມາສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ເຖິງວ່າປະເທດເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ຈະເປັນ​ນຶ່ງ​ໃນ​ບັນ​ດາປະເທດທີ່ມີປະ​ຫວັດດ້ານສິດທິມະນຸດທີ່​ຂີ້​ຮ້າຍທີ່ສຸດໃນໂລກ, ສະຫະລັດ ກໍບໍ່ໄດ້​ມີ​ທູດ​ພິ​ເສດ​ໃຫ້ຄວາມສົນໃຈຕໍ່ບັນຫາດັ່ງກ່າວມາເປັນເວລາ 6 ປີ.

ນັ້ນມັນເຖິງເວລາທີ່ຈະປ່ຽນແປງແລ້ວ. ໃນວັນຈັນທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ທໍານຽບຂາວໄດ້ແຕ່ງຕັ້ງນັກ​ການ​ທູດຂັ້ນສູງ ທ່ານນາງຈູລີ ເທີນເນີ (Julie Turner) ​ເຂົ້າ​ຮັບ ຕໍາແໜ່ງດັ່ງກ່າວ. ກ່ອນ​ອື່ນ​ໝົດ ທ່ານນາງຕ້ອງໄດ້ຮັບການຢືນຢັນໂດຍສະພາສູງ.

ນັກເຄື່ອນໄຫວເພື່ອສິດທິມະນຸດ ໄດ້ກ່າວຊື່ນຊົມ ຕໍ່ການເຄື່ອນ​ໄຫວດັ່ງກ່າວນີ້. ທ່ານເກຣັກ ສກາລາທຸຍ (Greg Scarlatoiu), ເຊິ່ງດໍາເນີນງານ​ໃນຄະນະກໍາມະການ ເພື່ອສິດທິມະນຸດຢູ່ໃນເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ທີ່ມີສໍານັກງານໃຫຍ່ຢູ່ນະຄອນຫຼວງວໍຊິງຕັນ ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ທ່ານນາງຈູລີ ເປັນນັກວິຊາການ ທີ່ດີເລີດທີ່ສຸດ ແລະເປັນຜູ້ທີ່ເຮັດວຽກດີເດັ່ນກ່ຽວກັບສິດທິມະນຸດໃນເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ. ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າບໍ່ສາມາດຄິດເຫັນເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່​ກະ

ຊວງການຕ່າງປະເທດຄົນໃດ ດີ​ໄປກວ່າ​ທ່ານນາງຈູລີ ເທີນເນີ ເພື່ອ​ເຂົ້າ​ຮັບຕໍາແໜ່ງດັ່ງກ່າວນີ້.”

ທ່ານສກາລາທຸຍ ຫວັັງວ່າ ທູດພິ​ເສດຄົນໃໝ່ຈະໃຫ້ຄວາມສໍາຄັນເປັນພິເສດກ່ຽວກັບການລະເມີດສິດທິມະນຸດຂອງເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ, ເຊິ່ງໄດ້ຊຸດໂຊມ​ລົງ​ຕື່ມ ໃນຊ່ວງການລະບາດໃຫຍ່ ຂອງພະຍາດໂຄວິດ-19.

ທ່ານສກາລາທຸຍ ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ເຊື່ອຫຼືບໍ່ວ່າ ມັນເປັນຊ່ວງເວລາທີ່ມືດມົນທີ່ສຸດໃນປະຫວັດສາດ ກ່ຽວກັບສິດທິມະນຸດ ໃນເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ. ພວກເຂົາຍັງສືບ​ຕໍ່​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ການກັກຂັງທາງການເມືອງ ພາຍໃຕ້ຫົວຂໍ້ທີ່ວ່າ ເພື່ອປ້ອງກັນພະຍາດໂຄວິດ. ພວກເຂົານໍາໃຊ້​ທຸກຊ່ອງທາງ ໃນ​ດ້ານກົດໝາຍ ແລະນອກ​ກົດ​ໝາຍ ເພື່ອລົງໂທດຜູ້ຄົນທີ່ພະຍາຍາມເຂົ້າຫາຂໍ້ມູນຈາກໂລກພາຍນອກເຫຼົ່ານັ້ນ, ແລະໂດຍສະເພາະ ສໍາລັບຜູ້ທີ່ພະຍາຍາມເຜີຍແຜ່ຂໍ້ມູນຂ່າວສານຕ່າງໆຈາກໂລກພາຍນອກ.”

ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ມັກມີທ່າທີບໍ່ພໍໃຈເລື້ອຍໆເມື່ອບັນດາປະເທດຕ່າງໆກ່າວເຖິງປະ​ຫວັດ ກ່ຽວກັບ​ການ​ເຄົາ​ລົບ​ນັບ​ຖືສິດທິມະນຸດຂອງປະເທດຕົນ.

ຢ່າງໃດກໍຕາມ, ໃນຈຸດ​ໃດ​ຈຸ​ດ​ນຶ່ງ, ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ມີການພົວພັນກັບ​ທູດ​ພິ​ເສດດ້ານສິດທິມະນຸດຂອງສະຫະລັດ ໂດຍເນັ້ນໜັກໃສ່ຄວາມພະຍາຍາມທາງດ້ານມະນຸດ ສະທໍາ.

ຍັງບໍ່ທັນແຈ່ມແຈ້ງວ່າ ໃນຄວາມພະຍາຍາມທີ່ຄ້າຍຄືກັນນີ້ ສາມາດປະສົບຜົນສໍາເລັດໃນປັດຈຸບັນນີ້ຫຼືບໍ່. ໃນຊ່ວງບໍ່ເທົ່າໃດປີທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອບໍ່ສົນໃຈຕໍ່ການສະເໜີໃຫ້ຄວາມຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອໃນຊ່ວງການລະບາດໃຫຍ່ຈາກສະຫະລັດ, ໂດຍຫຼົບຫຼີກທຸກໆການຕິດຕໍ່ເກືອບ​ວ່າ​ທັງ​ໝົດ ກັບບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຂອງສະຫະລັດ.

ຕາມກົດໝາຍແລ້ວ, ປະທານາທິບໍດີສະຫະລັດ ຕ້ອງໄດ້ແຕ່ງຕັ້ງທູດທາງດ້ານສິດທິມະນຸດສໍາລັບເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ. ແຕ່ຕໍາແໜ່ງດັ່ງກ່າວນີ້ໄດ້ປະໃຫ້ຫວ່າງໄວ້ ນັບແຕ່ປີ 2017 ເປັນຕົ້ນມາ.

ອະດີດປະທານາທິບໍດີສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານດໍໂນລ ທຣໍາ ບໍ່ເຄີຍໃຫ້ຄວາມສໍາຄັນຕໍ່ບັນຫານີ້, ແຕ່ທ່ານໃຫ້ຄວາມສໍາຄັນ ຕໍ່ການສົນທະນາ ແລະເຈລະຈາກັບຜູ້ນໍາຂອງເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ທ່ານກິມ ຈົງ ອຶນ.

The United States has appointed an envoy for North Korea human rights. The position has been vacant for six years, amid U.S. efforts to hold talks with the North. More from VOA’s Bill Gallo in Seoul, South Korea.

Though North Korea has one of the world’s worst human rights records, the United States hasn’t had an envoy focused on the issue for six years.

That is about to change. The White House on Monday named senior diplomat Julie Turner to the position. She first needs to be confirmed by the Senate.

Rights activists praised the move. Greg Scarlatoiu is with the Washington DC-based Committee for Human Rights in North Korea.

Begin Scarlatoiu

“She has been a truly great scholar and champion of North Korean human rights. I cannot think of any better foreign service officer than Julie Turner to assume this position.”

Scarlatoiu hopes the new envoy will put a bigger emphasis on North Korea’s human rights abuses, which have worsened during the pandemic.

Begin Scarlatoiu

“It’s the darkest period in the history of human rights in North Korea, believe it or not. They continue to run the political prison camp system under the pretext of COVID prevention. They have come up with judicial and extrajudicial ways of punishing those who try to access information from the outside world and especially those who attempt to distribute information from the outside world.”

North Korea often becomes enraged when other countries mention its rights record.

However, at various points, North Korea has interacted with the U.S. human rights envoy — mainly on humanitarian efforts.

It is unclear whether any similar efforts can succeed now. In recent years, North Korea has ignored U.S. offers of pandemic assistance, shunning virtually all contact with U.S. officials.

By law, the U.S. president must appoint an envoy for North Korean human rights. But the position has sat empty since 2017.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump never filled the post, instead prioritizing his talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.