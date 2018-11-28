ພິພິດທະພັນ ເທພີເສລີພາບໃໝ່ ມີໄວ້ ເພື່ອ ໃຫ້ກຽດ ແກ່ພວກເຂົ້າມາຕັ້ງຖິ່ນຖານໃໝ່

ມັນເປັນວຽກງານທີ່ໃຫຽ່ໂຕມະໂຫຖານ: ອອກແບບໄວ້ຢູ່ຄຽງຂ້າງຂອງ Frédéric

Auguste Bartholdi’s “Statue of Liberty Enlightening the World,” ເພື່ອໃ້ຫ້ກຽດແກ່ມູນເຊື້ອຂອງຄວາມສູ້ທົນຂອງເພິ່ນ — ແລະເພື່ອຮັບຕ້ອນແຂກຢ້ຽມ

ຢາມປີລະ 4 ລ້ານ 5 ແສນຄົນ.

ຄາດວ່າພິພິດທະພັນແຫ່ງນີ້ ຈະໄຂຂຶ້ນໃນເດືອນພຶດສະພາປີ 2019.

ພ້ອມໆກັບທິວທັດອັນບໍ່ສິ່ງສະເໝີ

ເໝືອນ ຂອງເທພີເສລີພາບ ຫຼື

Statue of Liberty ກັບຄຸ້ມ ແມນ

ແຮັດຕັນນັ້ນ ຫໍພິພິດທະພັນໃໝ່

ທີ່ມີອະນາບໍລິເວນ 2400 ຕາລາງ

ແມ້ດ ທີ່ສະຫຼອງມູນເຊື້ອ ຂອງອະນຸ

ສາວະລີດັ່ງກ່າວ ຈະໄຂຂຶ້ນ ໃນປີ

2019 ນີ້. ນັກຂ່າວວີໂອເອ ເຣເມິນ

ເທເລີ້ (Ramon Taylor) ໄດ້ຊ່ອງ

ເຂົ້າໄປເບິ່ງໃນຕຶກດັ່ງກ່າວ ທີ່ກຳລັງ

ສ້າງຂຶ້ນຢູ່ ແລະກຽດສັກສີອັນສູງສົ່ງ ຂອງແນວຄິດແບບກວ້າງໆທົ່ວຈັກ

ກະວານ ຂອງເສລີພາບ ແລະພວກ

ແຂກຄົນທີ່ມາຢ້ຽມຢາມ ເທພີເສລີ

ພາບ ປີລະຫຼາຍກວ່າສີ່ລ້ານຄົນນັ້ນ

ດັ່ງ ສາລີຈະນຳລາຍລະອຽດມາສະ

ເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ໃນຊ່ວງເວລາ 62 ປີ ຈາກປີ 1892 ຫາ ປີ 1954 ຂອງຂວັນອັນໃຫຍ່ ໂຕມະໂຫຖານ ຈາກປະເທດຝຣັ່ງ ທີ່ເອີ້ນວ່າ “The Statue of Liberty Enlightening the World” ເທພີເສລີພາບເປັນແສງສະ​ຫວ່າງແກ່ໂລກ ໄດ້ ມາພົບພໍ້ກັບພວກຍົກຍ້າຍຖິ່ນຖານ

ຫຼາຍກວ່າ 12 ລ້ານຄົນພວກທີ່ຢູ່ອ້ອມແອ້ມ ເກາະແອລລິສ ນັ້ນ.

ມາບັດນີ້ ພິພິດທະພັນໃໝ່ ທີ່ໃຫ້ກຽດມູນເຊື້ອເທພີເສລີພາບ ກຳລັງຖືກກໍ່ສ້າງ ຂຶ້ນຢູ່ ແລະຄວາມຮູ້ສຶກກໍແມ່ນວ່າ ເປັນອະນຸສອນແທ້ໆ.

ທ່ານ ນິໂກລັສ ແກຣິສສັນ(Nicholas Garrisson) ຜູ້ຮ່ວມອອກແບບຂອງ ອົງການ FXCollaborative ເວົ້າວ່າ (ສຽງ) “ເວລາພວກເຮົາມາເຖິງເກາະ ດັ່ງກ່າວໃນຕອນ

ທຳອິດ ພວກເຮົາມີຄວາມສະທົກສະທ້ານໃຈ. ເວົ້າແທ້ແລ້ວ ແມ່ນພວກເຮົາເຫັນຜູ້ຄົນ

ນັ່ງຄູ້ເຂົ່າລົງ ພາກັນຮ້ອງໄຫ້ຍ້ອນວ່າບ່ອນໜີ້ ມັນມີ ຄວາມໝາຍແນວໃດ ແລະມັນໄດ້

ຝັງເລິກລົງໄປໃນຫົວໃຈ ຂອງພວກເຮົາວ່າ ບ່ອນໜີ້ ແມ່ນພິເສດແທ້ໆ ແມ່ນບ່ອນສັກ

ສິດແທ້.”

ພວກນັກທ່ອງທ່ຽວສີ່ລ້ານຫ້າແສນຄົນມາຢ້ຽມຢາມອະນຸສາວະລີເທພີເສລີພາບ ແຕ່

ລະປີ ຫາກແຕ່ວ່າ ຍ້ອນກຳນົດຂອງຄວາມສາມາດບັນຈຸໄດ້ ຈຶ່ງມີແຕ່ພຽງ ນຶ່ງສ່ວນ

ຫ້າ ຂອງຈຳນວນດ່ັງກ່າວ ໄດ້ເຂົ້າໄປໃນອະນຸສາວະລີ. ເວລາພິພິດ ທະພັນໃໝ່

ແລະຜາມຕ່າງໆໃນສວນສວຍງາມໄຂແລ້ວ ຈຶ່ງຂໍຕ້ອນຮັບທຸກທ່ານ ທີ່ມາຊົມເກາະ

ເສລີພາບແຫ່ງນີ້. ໂດຍຜ່ານປະສົບການໃນການອອກແບບ ພວກ ຜູ້ກໍ່ຕັ້ງສະຖານ

ທີ່ດັ່ງກ່າວທັງຫຼາຍ ຈຶ່ງພາກັນມີຈິນຕະນາການວ່າ ຈະໃຫ້ມີການແລກປ່ຽນໂອ້ລົມ

ກັນໄປເລື້ອຍໆ.

ທ່ານ Edwin Schossberg ຫົວໜ້າໜ່ວຍອອກແບບຈາກ ESI Design ເວົ້າວ່າ “ເວົ້າແທ້ໆແລ້ວ ແມ່ນພວກເຮົາຢາກເຜີຍແຜ່ແນວຄິດນີ້ ທີ່ ເປັນຄວາມສາມາດຂອງ

ພວກເຮົາ ເຮື່ອແຮງທັງໝົດຂອງພວກເຮົາ ເພື່ອອະ ນຸລັກຮັກສາ ແລະປົກປ້ອງແນວ

ຄິດຂອງເສລີພາບໄວ້.”

ໃນທຸກມື້ນີ້ ແຂກມາຢ້ຽມຢາມແຕ່ລະຄົນ ເວລາອອກຈາກໜີ້ໄປ ເຂົາເຈົ້າຈະ ມີຄວາມຮູ້ສຶກຕ່າງຈາກໃນເມື່ອກ່ອນ.

ນາງມາຕາ ຟາລາສ ນັກທ່ອງທ່ຽວຈາກປະເທດ ຄອສຕາ ຣິກາ ກ່າວວ່າ“ມັນເປັນການສະແດງເຖິງຄວາມພະຍາຍາມຂອງທຸກໆຄົນ ທີ່ມາຮອດ ມາ

ເຖິງປະເທດນີ້ ເພື່ອຕໍ່ສູ້ເອົາຄວາມສະເໝີພາບ ແລະຄວາມເປັນພີ່ເປັນນ້ອງ ກັນ.”

ສ່ວນທ້າວ ເຟິນານເດສ ຈາກປະເທດສະເປນກໍເວົ້າວ່າ “ເພື່ອຢາກມີຄວາມຮູ້ສຶກ

ເປັນອິດສະຫຼະ ແຕ່ຕ້ອງນັບຖືເສລີພາບຂອງຄົນ ອື່ນນຳ.”

ຫຼັງຈາກການບິນຕົວຈິງ ເທິງຍອດທວນໄຟ ຂອງອະນຸສາວະລີ ສູງ 93 ແມັດ ແລ້ວ ພວກແຂກຢ້ຽມຢາມພິພິດທະພັນກໍຈະຍ່າງເຂົາໄປໃນ studio ຮູບຄວັດ Frederic

Auguste Bartoldi ກ່ອນຈະເຂົ້າໄປໃນຫ້ອງໂຖງສິນລະປະແຮງ ດົນໃຈ

Inspiration Gallery.

ຢູ່ບ່ອນຫັ້ນ ພວກແຂກຄົນ ກໍຈະໄດ້ຊົມຢ່າງໄກ້ໆ ທວນໄຟແທ້ຈິງຕົ້ນຕໍ ໜັກ 1,600

ກິ​ໂລ ທີ່ຕັ້ງຢູ່ເທິງຮູບຫຼໍ່ ຂອງອະນຸສາວະລີ ຊຶ່ງມີມາເກືອບໄດ້ນຶ່ງສັດ ຕະວັດນັ້ນ ມັນ

ໄດ້ຖືກສັບປ່ຽນໃນຊຸມປີ 1980.

ຢູ່ກະໂຕຮູບຫຼໍ່ນັ້ນ ມັນຈະມິທັດສະນີຍະພາບຂອງຂອບຟ້າ ເທິງເຂດຄຸ້ມແມນ ແຮດ

ຕັນ. ຜູ້ນຳຝ່າຍສະຖາປະນິກອອກແບບຂອງພິພິດທະພັນດັັ່ງກ່າວ ເອີ້ນ ຕຶກແລະ

ທິວທັດແຫ່ງນັ້ນວ່າ “ເປັນສິ່ງມອງເຫັນໃນແງ່ດີ.”

ທ່ານ Garrisson ຜູ້ອອກແບບຮ່ວມເວົ້າມ້ວນທ້າຍວ່າ (ສຽງ) “ມັນບໍ່ໄດ້ພະ ຍາຍາມເຮັດໃຫ້ຫວນຄືນ ຄຶດຫາຄວາມຫຼັງ. ມັນພາໃຫ້ເຮົາຄິດເຫັນເປັນໄປ

ທາງໜ້າ ມັນດົນໃຈໃຫ້ເຮົາເຫັນຕົວມັນເອງ ເປັນຕົວຢ່າງຂອງຕົນເອງ ໃນ ຂະນະທີ່ມີຄວາມເຄົາລົບນັບຖືຕຶກຫໍໂຮງທີ່ຢູ່ໃນຫັ້ນ.”

ຄາດວ່າຫໍພິພິດທະພັນເທພີເສລີພາບ ຈະໄຂຂຶ້ນໃນເດືອນພຶດສະພາ ປີ 201

​

With unparalleled views of the Statue of Liberty and Manhattan, a new 2400 square meter (26,000-square-foot) museum celebrating the statue's legacy is set to open in 2019. VOA's Ramon Taylor takes a peek into the building that is still under construction and pays homage to the universal concept of liberty and Lady Liberty's more than four million annual visitors.



Over a span of 62 years, from 1892 until 1954, the colossal gift from France called "The Statue of Liberty Enlightening the World" greeted more than 12 million immigrants who had disembarked on nearby Ellis Island.



Now, a new museum to honor Lady Liberty's legacy is on the way, and the task feels — well — monumental.



((Nicholas Garrison, Design Partner, FXCollaborative))

"When we first came on the island, we were moved. We literally saw people on their knees, crying, because of what this place meant, and it kind of sunk into us that this is a really special, sacred place."



Four-and-a-half million tourists visit the Statue of Liberty every year, but, limited by capacity, only a fifth of that number are able to enter the monument. With the opening of the new museum and garden pavilion, everyone who visits Liberty Island is invited to explore. Through experience design, its creators envision an open-ended dialogue.



((Edwin Schlossberg, Principal Designer, ESI Design))

"We wanted to really convey this idea that it is our ability, all of our ability, to preserve and protect the idea of liberty."



Each visitor today comes away with a different interpretation.



((Marta Fallas, Tourist from Costa Rica))

"It represents the efforts of everyone that arrived to this country to fight for equality and fraternity."



"...to feel free but always respecting the liberty of others."



Following a virtual fly-through to the tip of the statue's 93-meter-high torch, museum guests step inside the studio of statue sculptor Frédéric Auguste Bartholdi, before a grand finale in the Inspiration Gallery.



There, visitors view up close the original 1,600-kilo torch that stood atop the statue for nearly a century. It was replaced in the 1980s.



Atop the structure itself, there are panoramic views of New York's lower Manhattan skyline. The museum's lead architecture designer calls the building and landscape piece "optimistic."



"It doesn't try to be nostalgic. It tries to be forward-looking, it tries to be inspirational unto itself as its own object, its own kind of new icon, while being respectful to the buildings that are here."



The Statue of Liberty Museum is expected to open in May 2019.



