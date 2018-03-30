ນະໂຍບາຍໃໝ່ ອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ ກັກຂັງ ແມ່ຍິງ ທີ່ຖືພາໄດ້

ລັດຖະບານ​ປະທານາທິບໍດີດໍໂນລ ທຣໍາ ​ໄດ້​ຍຸຕິນະ​ໂຍບາຍ​ສະ​ໄໝ​ປະທານາ ທິບໍດີ​

ໂອ​ບາ​ມາ ທີ່ໄດ້​ຍົກ​ເວັ້ນພວກ​ແມ່ຍິງ​ຖືພາ ທີ່ຈະຖືກເນລະ​ເທດ​ຈາກການ​ກັກ​ຂັງພວກ

​ຄົນ​ເຂົ້າ​ເມືອງ.

ບັດ​ນີ້​ພວກ​ແມ່ຍິງ​ທີ່​ຖືພາ ຈະ​ພຽງ​ແຕ່ສາມາດຖືກ​ປ່ອຍ​ໂຕ ຖ້າ​ຫາກ​ວ່າ​ຕຳຫຼວດ​ກວດ

​ຄົນ​ເຂົ້າ​ເມືອງ ​ແລະເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່ພາສີທີ່ເອີ້ນຫຍໍ້ວ່າ ICE ພິຈາລະນາເປັນກໍລະນີໆໄປ.

ນະ​ໂຍບາຍ​ຂອງເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ກວດຄົນເຂົ້າເມືອງແລະພາສີ ​ກໍແມ່ນ​ວ່າ ພວກ​ແມ່ຍິງ​ຖືພາ

​ຊຶ່ງເຂົ້າເມືອງບໍ່​ມີ​ເອກ​ກະສາ​ນ​ ທີ່​ກຳລັງຖືກ​ກັກ​ຂັງ​ຢູ່ນັ້ນ ໄດ້​ອະນຸຍາດ​ໃຫ້​ຖືກປ່ອຍ​

ໂຕ​ໂດຍ​ມີການປະກັນ ຫຼື​ຖືກ​ປ່ອຍ​ໂດຍ​ມີ​ການ​ຕິດຕາມ​ເບິ່ງ. ​ແຕ່​ວ່າປະ ທານາທິບໍດີ

​ດໍ​ໂນລ ທຣໍາ ໄດ້​ສັ່ງ​ໃຫ້ ICE ຄຸມຂັງພວກແມ່ຍິງ​ທີ່​ບໍ່​ມີ​ເອກ​ກະສາ​ນ ນັ້ນ​ເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນ ​ໂດຍ​

ໂຕ້​ຖຽງ​ວ່າ ​ຫຼາຍ​ໆຄົນ​ທີ່​ຖືກ​ປ່ອຍ​ໂຕແລະບໍ່ເຄີຍກັບຄືນໄປ​ປາ ກົດ​ໂຕ ເພື່ອຮັບຟັງ

​ການ​ເນລະ​ເທດ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ.

ການ​ປ່ຽ​ນ​ແປງໃນນະໂຍບາຍ​ດັ່ງກ່າວ ໄດ້​ເຮັດໃຫ້​ຕຳຫຼວດ​ຄົນ​ເຂົ້າ​ເມືອງ ​ແລະ​ພາສີ​

ຕ້ອງໄປ​ປາກົດໂຕຢູ່​ສະພາ​ໃນຕອນ​ເຊົ້າ​ວັນ​ພະຫັດ​ວານ​ນີ້ ​ແລະ​ຕໍ່​ມາກໍ​ໄດ້​ປະກາດ

​ຢູ່​ກອງ​ປະຊຸມ​ທາງໂທລະສັບ​ກັບ​ບັນດາ​ນັກ​ຂ່າວ.

ນະ​ໂຍບາຍໃໝ່​ ຊຶ່ງ​ໄດ້​ນຳມາໃຊ້ຢ່າງ​ງຽບໆ​ເມື່ອ​ສາມເດືອນ​ກ່ອນ ​ໄດ້​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້ມີ​ຄວາມ​

ໂກດ​ແຄ້ນ​ແກ່ພວກ​ທີ່ໃຫ້ການສະໜັບສະໜູນຕໍ່​ຄົນ​ເຂົ້າ​ເມືອງ ​ແລະ​ບັນດາ​ອົງການ​ສິດ

ທິ​ມະນຸດ.

ປະທານ​ຂອງກຸ່ມສະມາຊິກທີ່ປາກພາສາ​ຮິ​ສ​ແປ​ນິກໃນສ​ະພາ​ຕໍ່າ ທ່ານ​ນາງ ມີ​ແຊ​ລ

ລູຈານ ກຣິສ​ແຮມ ກ່າວ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຖະ​ແຫຼ​ງການທີ່​ໄດ້​ນຳອອກເຜີຍ​ແຜ່​ໃນ​ວັນ​ພະຫັດ​ວານ​

ນີ້​ວ່າ “ການປ່ຽນນະ​ໂຍບາຍ​ຂອງ ICE ຕໍ່​ພວກ​ແມ່ຍິງ​ຖືພາ​ນັ້ນ​ບໍ່​ມີ​ມະນຸດສະທຳ ​ແລະ​

ຈະ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ພວກ​ແມ່ຍິງ​ເຫລົ່າ​ນີ້​ມີ​ໂອກາດ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ອັນຕະລາຍ ​ແລະ​ບໍ່​ຕ້ອງ​ສົງ​ໄສ​ວ່າ

​ ຈະ​ນຳພາ​ໄປ​ສູ່​ການ​ລຸ​ລູກ​ແລະ​ການ​ຖືພາ​ທີ່​ມີ​ຄວາມສັບສົນຫຼາຍ​ຂຶ້ນ. ການປ່ຽນນະ​

ໂຍບາຍ​ທີ່ໜ້າປະນາມດັ່ງກ່າວມີຂຶ້ນຫຼັງຈາກໄດ້ມີທ່າອຽງ​ທີ່ໜ້າ​ລົບ​ກວນເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນ ​ທີ່

ລັດຖະບານທ່ານທຣຳໄດ້ກັກຂັງພວກ​ແມ່ຍິງ​ຖືພາ​ ຊຶ່ງ​ໄດ້ໃຫ້ມີລາຍ​ງານທີ່ໜ້າຕົກໃຈ

ກ່ຽວກັບ​ການ​ລຸ​ລູກ​ຂອງ​ຄົນ​ເຂົ້າ​ເມືອງ​ຢູ່​ທີ່ບ່ອນຄຸມ ຂັງ.”

ທ່ານ​ຟິລິບ ມີ​ລ​ເລີ ຮອງ​ຜູ້​ອຳນວຍການຂອງ ICE ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ບັນດາ​ນັກ​ຂ່າວໃນ​ວັນ​ພະ

ຫັດ​ວານ​ນີ້​ວ່າ ນະ​ໂຍບາຍ​ໃໝ່ ແມ່ນ​ຖືກຕ້ອງ ໃນເມື່ອວ່າ “ຄື​ກັນກັບ​ພວກ​ຜູ້​ຊາຍ​ທີ່ກະທຳເລື່ອງໂຫດຮ້າຍ ຮຸນ​ແຮງ ກໍ​ເຊັ່ນ​ດຽວ​ກັນ​ກັບ​ພວກ​ແມ່ຍິງ ​ທີ່ຢູ່ໃນ​ການ​ກັກ

ຂັງ​ ກ່ຽວກັບ​ການ​ກະທຳ​ຄວາມ​ໂຫດ​ຮ້າຍນັ້ນ.”

U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration said on Thursday it would no longer presume that many pregnant women detained by immigration authorities should be released from custody, reversing an Obama-era directive.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers will make a case by case determination under the new policy. Women in their third trimester will still be released as before, said Philip Miller, an ICE deputy executive associate director.

“Just like there are men who commit heinous acts violent acts, so too have we had women in custody that commit heinous acts,” Miller told reporters on Thursday.

Keeping a promise

The Republican president has vowed to crack down on illegal immigration, including policies on which deportees can remain free during pending cases. Democrats and advocacy groups have criticized the administration for separating migrant from their children when detained.

During President Barack Obama’s administration, ICE in 2016 announced that pregnant women not subject to mandatory detention should be presumptively released.

Miller said on Thursday the new directive was meant to align with a Trump executive order mandating tougher ICE enforcement. Thirty-five pregnant women are in ICE custody, all subject to mandatory detention, he said.

Since the policy was implemented in December, Miller said, 506 pregnant women have been detained by ICE. He could not say what happened to each of them, but noted that some likely had been deported while others might have been released in the United States.

Decision under fire

Michelle Brane, director of the Migrant Rights and Justice Program with the Women’s Refugee Commission, criticized the move and said many women entering the United States are pregnant due to rape.

“Detention is especially traumatic for pregnant women and even more so for victims of rape and gender-based violence,” she said in a statement.

Miller said pregnant women with asylum claims determined to be based on a “credible fear” of persecution in their home country would still likely be released.

The policy change was first reported by The Hill on Thursday, citing internal ICE documents.