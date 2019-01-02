ຜູ້​ນຳ​ເກົາ​ຫຼີ​ເໜືອ ທ່ານ​ກິມ ຈົງ ອຶນ ໄດ້​ໃຫ້​ຮ່ອງ​ຮອຍ​ວ່າ ກາ​ນ​ສ້າງໄມ​ຕີ​ຈິດ​ມິດ​ຕະ​ພາບ​

ທີ່​ດີ​ກັບ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດໃນ​ປີ 2018 ນັ້ນອ​າດ​ຈະ​ບໍ່​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ​ໃນ​ປີ 2019.

ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຄຳ​ປາ​ໄສເນື່ອງ​ໃນວັນ​ປີ​ໃໝ່​ສາ​ກົນ ເມື່ອ​ວັນ​ອັງ​ຄານ​ວານ​ນີ້ ທ່ານ​ກິມ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ​

ທ່ານເຕັມ​ໃຈ ທີ່​ຈະ​ຈັດ​ກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມ​ສຸດຍອດ​ອີກ ​ກັບ ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ດໍໂນ​ລ ​ທ​ຣຳ ​ແຕ່

​ຮຽກ​ຮ້ອງ​ໃຫ້​ຫລຸດ​ຜ່ອນ​ການ​ລົງ​ໂທດ.

ທ່ານ​ກິມ​ໄດ້​ເຕືອນ​ວ່າ "ຖ້​າ​ຫາກ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ບໍ່​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ຕາມ​ຄຳ​ໝັ້ນ​ສັນ​ຍາ​ຕໍ່​ໂລກ ແລະ

​ຍັງ​ບໍ່​ມີ​ການ​ປ່ຽນ​ແປງ​ໃນ​ການ​ລົງ​ໂທດ ແລະ​ກົດ​ດັນ​ຕໍ່​ສາ​ທາ​ລະ​ນະ​ລັດປະ​ຊາ​ທິ​ປະ​

ໄຕປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ ເກົາ​ຫຼີ​ ​ຫຼື DPRK ແລ້ວ ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ອາດຈະ​ຖືກ​ບັງ​ຄັບໃຫ້ຊອກ​ຫາ​ທິດ​

ທາງອື່ນເພື່ອ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ອະ​ທິ​ປະ​ໄຕປະ​ເທດ​ຂອງພວກ​ເຮົາ ແລະ​ຜົນ​ປະ​ໂຫຍດ​ອັນ​ສູງ

​ສຸດສຳ​ລັບປະ​ເທດ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ.”

ສ່ວນ​ໃຫຍ່​ໃນ​ຄຳ​ໄສວັນ​ຂຶ້ນ​ປີ​ໃໝ່​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ ໄດ້​ແນ​ໃ​ສ່​ຄວາມ​ອ່ອນ​ເພຍດ້ານເສດ​ຖະ

​ກິດຂອງເກົາ​ຫຼີ​ເໜືອ ແລະ​ຄວາມ​ປາດ​ຖະ​ໜາ ທີ່​ຈະ​ປັບ​ປຸງ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ການ​ເປັນ​ຢູ່​ຂອງ​ປະ​

ຊາ​ຊົນ ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນ​ວຽກ​ງານ​ທີ່​ເກືອບ​ເປັນ​ໄປ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້ ຖ້າ​ຫາກ​ການຄ້າ​ກັບ​ເກົາ​ຫຼີ​ເໜືອ​ຫາກ​

ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຂອບ​ເຂດ​ຈຳ​ກັດ​ທີ່ສຸດນັ້ນ.

ທ່ານ​ກິມ​ໄດ້​ສະ​ແດງ “ທ່າ​ທີ​ທີ່​ໜັກ​ແໜ້ນ” ວ່າ​ເກົາ​ຫຼີ​ເໜືອ​ຈະ​ບໍ່​ສ້າງແລະ​ທົ​ດ​ລອງ​ອາ​ວຸດ​

ນິວ​ເຄ​ລຍ​ອີກ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ ຫຼື “​ນຳໃຊ້ ຫຼື​ຂະ​ຫຍາຍ” ​ຄັງອາ​ວຸດ​ຂອງ​ຕົນ.

ການເຈ​ລະ​ຈາ​ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ແລະ​ເກົາ​ຫຼີ​ເໜືອ ​ໄດ້​ຕົກ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ສະ​ພາບບໍ່​ໄປ​ບໍ່​ມາ​

ນັບ​ແຕ່ກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມ​ສຸດຍອດ​ທີ່​ສິງ​ກະ​ໂປ ​ເດືອນ​ມິີຖຸ​ນາ​ປີ​ກາຍ​ນີ້​.

ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍດີທ​ຣຳມີ​ລາຍ​ງານວ່າ ​ຕັ້ງ​ຄຳ​ຖາມ​ວ່າເປັນ​ຫຍັງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ຈຶ່ງ​ຕ້ອງ ແບ​ກ​

ຫາບຄ່າ​ໃຊ້ຈ່າຍ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ການ​ເປັນພັນ​ທະ​ມິດທາງ​ທະ​ຫານ ແລະ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ເກົາ​ຫຼີ​ໃຕ້

ແລະ​ໄດ້ຂໍ​ຮ້ອງ​ໃຫ້ໂຊ​ລ​ປ​ະ​ກອບ​ສ່ວນ​ເພີ້​ມ​ຂຶ້ນ​ຢ່າ​ງ​ຫຼວ​ງ​ຫຼາຍ. ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ທ​ຣໍ​າ

ຍັງ​ໄດ້​ຕັ້ງ​ຄຳຖາມ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ຄວາມ​ຈຳ​ເປັນ ​ໃນ​ການ​ມີ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ແຫຼມ​ເກົາ​ຫຼີ.

ໄດ້​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ກ້າວ​ໜ້າ​ທາງ​ດ້ານ​ການ​ທູດຫຼ​າຍ​ຢ່າງ ​ລະ​ຫວ່າງພຽງ​ຢາງ ແລະ​ເກົາ​ຫຼີ​ໃຕ້​

ໃນ​ປີ 2018 ທີ່​ເປັນຮ່ອງ​ຮອຍ​ວ່າ ເກົາ​ຫຼີ​ໃຕ້​ອາດ​ເຄື່ອນ​ຍ້າຍໄປຈາກ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ແລະ​

ໄປ​ສູ່​ເກົາ​ຫຼີ​ເໜືອ ຊຶ່ງເປັນສິ່ງ​ທີ່ສ້າງ​ຄວາມເພິງ​ພໍ​ໃຈ​ທີ່​ສຸດໃຫ້​ແກ່ທ່ານ​ກິມ.

ອະ​ດີດ​ຮັກ​ສາ​ການ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ຊ່ວຍ​ວ່າ​ການ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດທ່ານ​ເອ​ວັນ​ສ໌

ເຣີເວຍ ຜູ້​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ໃຊ້​ເວ​ລາ​ຫຼາຍ​ຊົ່ວໂມງ ຕໍ່​ລອງ​ກັບ​ເກົາ​ຫຼີ​ເໜືອ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ກຳ

​ລັງ​ກ້າວ​ໄປ​ສູ່​ນ່ານ​ນ້ຳ​ທີ່​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ມີ​ການ​ສໍ​າ​ຫຼວດ​ມາ​ກ່ອນ ແລະ​ອາດ​ເປັນ​ອັນ​ຕະ​ລາຍໃນ

ເລື້ອງ​ເກົາ​ຫຼີ​ປັດ​ຈຸ​ບັນ​ນີ້.



North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is hinting that the goodwill established with the United States in 2018 may not continue into 2019.



In his New Year's Day address Tuesday, Kim said he would be willing to hold another summit with President Donald Trump, but demanded sanctions relief.



"If the U.S. fails to carry out its promise to the world...and remains unchanged in its sanctions and pressure upon the DPRK, we might be compelled to explore a new path for defending the sovereignty of our country and supreme interests of our state," Kim warned.



Most of his New Year speech focused on the moribund North Korean economy and his desire to improve the lives of its citizens -- a task that is nearly impossible if trade with North Korea is severely limited.



Kim expressed a "firm will" that North Korea will no longer produce or test nuclear weapons or "use or spread" its arsenal.



Negotiations between the United States and North Korea have stalled since the June summit in Singapore.



President Trump has reportedly questioned why the U.S. has provided the lion's share of the cost of the military alliance and defense of South Korea and has asked Seoul to contribute significantly more. Trump has also questioned the need for U.S. forces on the Korean peninsula.



There were several diplomatic breakthroughs between Pyongyang and South Korea in 2018 -- a sign that the South could be moving away from the U.S. and more towards the North -- something that would more than please Kim.



Former U.S. Acting Assistant Secretary of State Evans Revere -- who has spent many hours negotiating with North Korea -- says the U.S. is sailing in uncharted and potentially dangerous waters in Korea right now.



"The statement by the North Koreans that they might seek a new path for new way to defend their country's sovereignty, I think, is a pretty explicit reference to their preparedness to resume nuclear and ballistic missile testing in the coming months if things do not go their way," Revere said. "It's an attempt to blackmail the United States."



Revere said the U.S. and North Korea have different definitions of the word "denuclearization." He said Washington applies it to the North while Pyongyang believes it applies to the entire Korean peninsula.



He said the North "is tired of hearing Secretary (of State) Pompeo and other members of the administration talk about denuclearization as the U.S. defines it."



There has been no official reaction to Kim's speech so far from the State Department or White House.