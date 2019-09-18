ການສູ້ລົບກັນທີ່ກຳລັງດຳເນີນຢູ່ຕໍ່ມາໃນເວລານີ້ ລະຫວ່າງທະຫານມຽນມາ ແລະກອງທັບເອກະລາດກະຈິນ ຫລື KIA ພາໃຫ້ມີຄວາມຫຍຸ້ງຍາກທາງເສດຖະກິດ ທີ່ມີຜົນມາຈາກການສູນເສຍທີ່ດິນ, ການອົບພະຍົບຫລົບໄພ ແລະການພັດພາກຈາກກັນຂອງຄົນໃນຄອບຄົວ. ສຳລັບຍິງສາວຊາວມຽນມາຫລາຍຄົນ ການໄປຊອກຫາວຽກເຮັດງານທຳຢູ່ໃນຈີນ, ປະເທດເພື່ອນບ້ານນັ້ນ ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຕົກເປັນເຫຍື່ອຂອງການຄ້າມະນຸດແລະການແຕ່ງງານແບບຖືກບັງຄັບໄດ້ງ່າຍ. Steve Sandford, ນັກຂ່າວວີໂອເອທີ່ໄດ້ໂອ້ລົມກັບພວກນັກເຄື່ອນໄຫວໃນທ້ອງຖິ່ນ ແລະອະດີດພວກໄດ້ຮັບເຄາະຮ້າຍຢູ່ໃນພາກເໜືອຂອງມຽນມາ ກ່ຽວກັບຜົນກະທົບຂອງການຄ້າມະນຸດ ແລະສົ່ງລາຍງານນີ້ມາ ຊຶ່ງບົວສະຫວັນຈະນຳເອົາລະອຽດກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງນີ້ ມາສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.
ຢູ່ແຫ່ງນີ້ ໃນລັດກະຈິນ, ທາງພາກເໜືອຂອງມຽນມາໜີ້, ສະມາຊິກຂອງ ຄອບຄົວອົບພະຍົບຫລາຍພັນຄອບຄົວ ທີ່ບໍ່ມີວຽກເຮັດງານທຳ ພາກັນຂ້າມຊາຍແດນໄປຍັງຈີນເປັນປະຈຳ ດ້ວຍຄວາມຫວັງວ່າຈະໄປຫາເງິນ.
ສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ແມ່ນເປັນຍ້ອນນະໂຍບາຍອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ມີລູກຄົນດຽວຂອງຈີນ ທີ່ຍຸຕິລົງໃນປີ 2015 ນັ້ນ ຈຶ່ງມີຜູ້ຊາຍຫລາຍກວ່າແມ່ຍິງຢູ່ໃນຈີນ ຊຶ່ງໄດ້ຜັກດັນໃຫ້ມີຄວາມຕ້ອງການແມ່ຍິງ ແລະຍິງສາວຈາກບັນດາປະເທດເພື່ອນບ້ານ ເພື່ອເອົາໄປແຕ່ງງານ ແລະມີລູກເຕົ້ານຳ.
ໂດຍທົ່ວໄປແລ້ວ ຜູ້ທີ່ຕົກຢູ່ໃນສະພາບທີ່ຫຍຸ້ງຍາກ ມັກຈະຖືກຫລອກລວງໃຫ້ເຮັດແນວນັ້ນໄດ້ງ່າຍ. ແມ່ຍິງຄົນນີ້ທີ່ບໍ່ປະສົງຈະບອກນາມ ເວົ້າວ່າ ນາງມີໝູ່ທີ່ສັນຍາວ່າ ຈະໄດ້ວຽກເຮັດ ແຕ່ວ່າ ຈາກນັ້ນ ກໍ່ຖືກເອົາຢາເສບຕິດໃຫ້ກິນ ແລະຖືກຂັງໄວ້ ຢູ່ໃນຈີນ.
ແມ່ຍິງຊາວກະຈິນ ທີ່ຖືກຫລອກໄປຂາຍ ເວົ້າເປັນພາສາກະຈິນວ່າ:
"ຂ້ອຍຕ້ອງທົນທຸກທໍລະມານ ແລະດຳລົງຊີວິດຢູ່ໃນສະພາບທີ່ຂີ້ຮ້າຍຫລາຍ. ພວກເຂົາຂົ່ມເຫັງຂ້ອຍໂດຍການໃຊ້ຄວາມຮຸນແຮງບັງຄັບໃຫ້ຂ້ອຍມີເພດສຳພັນກັບເຂົາ. ຂ້ອຍບໍ່ຢາກນອນກັບພວກເຂົາ ແຕ່ວ່າເຂົາກໍບັງຄັບຂ້ອຍ ແລະຂ້ອຍກໍຂໍຮ້ອງເຂົາໃຫ້ປ່ອຍຂ້ອຍໄປ ແຕ່ວ່າ ລາວກໍບໍ່ຟັງ ແລະຂົ່ມຂືນຂ້ອຍຈົນວ່າຂ້ອຍຖືພາ."
ເຖິງແມ່ນວ່າ ໃນບາງກໍລະນີກໍເປັນການກໍ່ອາດຊະຍາກຳຢ່າງຈະແຈ້ງ ແຕ່ວ່າ ມັນກໍມີການພົວພັນກັນ ທີ່ເລີ້ມຕົ້ນຂຶ້ນດ້ວຍການແຕ່ງງານແບບມີການຈັດແຈງໃຫ້ ໂດຍທີ່ມີສັນຍາວ່າຈະໃຫ້ຄ່າດອງແພງ.
ສະມາຄົມແມ່ຍິງກະຈິນ, ຊຶ່ງເປັນກຸ່ມປົກປ້ອງສິດທິມະນຸດ ເວົ້າວ່າ ພໍ່ແມ່ບາງຄົນກໍມີເຈດຕະນາດີ ແຕ່ວ່າ ກໍບໍ່ຮູ້ກ່ຽວກັບຜົນສະທ້ອນກັບຂອງການແຕ່ງງານແບບຈັດແຈງໃຫ້ທີ່ກັບກາຍເປັນເລື້ອງບໍ່ດີນັ້ນເລີຍ.
ທ່ານນາງແສງ ຄຳ, ຈາກສະມາຄົມແມ່ຍິງກະຈິນກ່າວເປັນພາສາກະຈິນວ່າ:
"ຂ້ອຍຄິດວ່າ ຜູ້ເປັນພໍ່ແມ່ຫລາຍຄົນ ກໍຢາກໃຫ້ລູກສາວຂອງຕົນແຕ່ງງານກັບຜູ້ຊາຍຈີນ ເພາະເຂົາເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າລູກຂອງຕົນຈະມີຊີວິດທີ່ດີກວ່າ ຢູ່ໃນຈີນ. ເຂົາເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າ ລັດຖະບານຈີນຈະດູແລເບິ່ງແຍງປະຊາຊົນຈີນເປັນຢ່າງດີ."
ວຽກເກັບກ່ຽວໝາກສາລີຂອງນາງແສງ ຣໍ ຢູ່ໃນຈີນ ໄດ້ສິ້ນສຸດລົງພາຍຫລັງ ທີ່ລັດຖະບານຈີນ ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ການກວດກາດ້ານຄວາມປອດໄພຢູ່ຊາຍແດນເຂັ້ມງວດຂຶ້ນ. ໂດຍທີ່ຂາດລາຍໄດ້ແບບກະທັນຫັນ ການຈັດໃຫ້ລູກສາວອາຍຸ 16 ປີ ຂອງຕົນ ແຕ່ງງານກັບເຈົ້າບ່າວທີ່ຮັ່ງມີ ຟັງໆ ແລ້ວກໍຄືວ່າເປັນສິ່ງທີ່ດີສຳລັບນາງ.
ນາແສງ ຣໍ, ແມ່ຂອງຍິງສາວກະຈິນຄົນນຶ່ງເລົ່າສູ່ຟັງວ່າ:
"ລູກສາວຂອງຂ້ອຍຍັງນ້ອຍຢູ່ ແລະຕອນທຳອິດຂ້ອຍກໍບໍ່ຢາກໃຫ້ລາວແຕ່ງງານ ດອກ ແຕ່ວ່າ ຄອບຄົວຄົນຈີນນັ້ນກໍບອກວ່າ ເຂົາເຈົ້າຈະດູແລລ້ຽງເກືອລາວ ເປັນຢ່າງດີ. ພີ່ນ້ອງຂອງຂ້ອຍເຫັນດີນຳວ່າ ລາວຈະມີຊີວິດທີ່ດີກວ່າເກົ່າ ສະນັ້ນ ຂ້ອຍຈຶ່ງຕັດສິນໃຈໃຫ້ລາວແຕ່ງງານກັບຜູ້ຊາຍຈີນຄົນນັ້ນ."
ສອງປີຕໍ່ມາ, ພາຍຫລັງທີ່ບໍ່ໄດ້ຮັບອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ໄປມາ ຫລື ໂອ້ລົມສື່ສານກັບໃຜຢ່າງມີອິດສະລະໄດ້ ລູກສາວຂອງລາວ ກໍຖືກອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ໄປຢາມບ້ານ ແຕ່ວ່າ ນາງກໍຢູ່ບ້ານເລີຍ.
ແມ່ຍິງຊາວກະຈິນທີ່ຖືກບັງຄັບໃຫ້ແຕ່ງງານເລົ່າສູ່ຟັງວ່າ:
"ເພື່ອນໆຂອງຂ້ອຍ ໃຜໆ ກໍຖາມຂ້ອຍວ່າການແຕ່ງງານ ແລະໄປຢູ່ຈີນເປັນແນວໃດ. ມ່ວນບໍ່ ແລະຂ້ອຍມີຄວາມສຸກບໍ່? ຂ້ອຍບອກເຂົາເຈົ້າວ່າ ມັນບໍ່ມ່ວນດອກ. ຂ້ອຍໂສກເສົ້າ ແລະຜິດຫວັງຫລາຍທີ່ໄດ້ແຕ່ງງານໄປ."
ໃນຂະນະທີ່ມີການສູ້ລົບກັນຄັ້ງໃໝ່ລະຫວ່າງລັດຖະບານ ກັບພວກກະບົດຊາວກະຈິນ ໄດ້ເຮັດການເຈລະຈາສັນຕິພາບ ແລະສະຖຽນລະພາບຢູ່ໃນຂົງເຂດຢຸດສະງັກລົງ, ພວກນັກສັງເກດການຄາດວ່າ ການກໍ່ອາດຊະຍາກຳໃນດ້ານການຄ້າມະນຸດຈະຖີບຕົວສູງຂຶ້ນ.
On-going fighting between the Myanmar military and the Kachin Independence Army (KIA) has led to economic hardships resulting from land losses, displacement and family separation. Many young Burmese women seek work in neighboring China, making them more vulnerable to human trafficking and forced marriages. Steve Sandford spoke with local activists and former victims in northern Myanmar about the impact of human trafficking and filed this report.
Here in Northern Myanmar's Kachin State, thousands of displaced family members with no jobs, cross regularly into China hoping to earn money.
Largely because of China's one-child policy that ended in 2015, there are more men than women in China - driving a demand for women and girls from neighboring countries to wed and bear children.
Often, the most vulnerable are tricked. This woman, who wants to remain anonymous, says she was promised a job by a friend but was later drugged and held captive in China.
Kachin Trafficking Victim-Female in Kachin:
"I've suffered and lived in the terrible conditions. They were abusing me with the sexual violence . I don't want to sleep with them but they forced me and I begged them to let me go but he didn't listen and he raped me until I became pregnant."
While some of the cases are clearly criminal, there are also transactions that start out as arranged marriages', with promises of generous dowries.
The Kachin Women's Association, a rights group, says some parents have good intentions but are unaware of the repercussions of arranged marriages that go sour.
Seng Kham, Kachin Women Association-Female in Kachin:
"I think many of the parents want their daughter to marry with a Chinese man because they think they will have a better life in China. They thought the Chinese government would take care of Chinese citizens very well."
Seng Raw's job as a corn picker in China ended after the government tightened up border security. With the sudden loss of income, an arranged marriage of her 16-year-old daughter with a wealthy groom sounded good.
Seng Raw, Kachin mother-Female in Kachin:
"My daughter was still young and I didn't want her to get married at first, but the Chinese family said they will take care of her. My relatives agreed that she'd have a better life so I made the decision for my daughter to marry the Chinese man."
Two years later, after not being allowed to move freely or communicate, the daughter was permitted to return home for a visit - but stayed for good.
Forced Marriage Victim -Female in Kachin:
"My friends keep asking me how it was to marry and live in China. Was it fun and was I happy? I told them it's not fun. I'm very sad and disappointed to have gotten married."
As new fighting between the government and Kachin rebels has put peace negotiations and the region's stability on hold, observers say that trafficking crimes are expected to increase.
