ການ​ສູ້​ລົບ​ກັນ​ທີ່​ກຳລັງ​ດຳ​ເນີນຢູ່​ຕໍ່​ມາ​ໃນ​ເວ​ລານີ້ ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ທະ​ຫານ​ມຽນ​ມາ ແລະ​ກອງ​ທັບ​ເອ​ກະ​ລາດກະ​ຈິນ ຫລື KIA ​ພາ​ໃຫ້​ມີຄວາມ​ຫຍຸ້ງ​ຍາກ​ທາງ​ເ​ສດ​ຖະ​ກິດ ທີ່ມີ​ຜົນ​ມາ​ຈາກ​ການ​ສູນ​ເສຍ​ທີ່​ດິນ, ການ​ອົບ​ພະ​ຍົບຫລົບ​ໄພ ແລະ​ການ​ພັດ​ພາກ​ຈາກກັນ​ຂອງ​ຄົນ​ໃນ​ຄອບ​ຄົວ. ສຳ​ລັບຍິງ​ສາວ​ຊາວ​ມຽນ​ມາ​ຫລາຍ​ຄົນ ການ​ໄປ​ຊອກ​ຫາ​ວຽກ​ເຮັດ​ງານ​ທຳຢູ່​ໃນ​ຈີນ, ປະ​ເທດ​ເພື່ອນ​ບ້ານນັ້ນ ໄດ້ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ຕົກ​ເປັນ​ເຫຍື່ອ​ຂອງ​ການ​ຄ້າ​ມະ​ນຸດແລະ​ການ​ແຕ່ງ​ງານ​ແບບ​ຖືກບັງ​ຄັບ​ໄດ້​ງ່າຍ. Steve Sandford, ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ວີ​ໂອ​ເອທີ່​ໄດ້​ໂອ້ລົມ​ກັບ​ພວກ​ນັກ​ເຄື່ອນ​ໄຫວ​ໃນ​ທ້ອງ​ຖິ່ນ ແລະອະ​ດີດ​ພວກ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ເຄາະ​ຮ້າຍຢູ່​ໃນ​ພາກ​ເໜືອ​ຂອງ​ມຽນ​ມາ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ຜົນ​ກະ​ທົບ​ຂອງ​ການ​ຄ້າ​ມະ​ນຸດ ແລະ​ສົ່ງ​ລາຍ​ງານນີ້​ມາ ຊຶ່ງ​ບົວ​ສະ​ຫວັນ​ຈະ​ນຳເອົາລະ​ອຽດ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ເລື້ອງນີ້ ​ມາ​ສະ​ເໜີ​ທ່ານ ​ໃນ​ອັນ​ດັບ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ.



ຢູ່​ແຫ່ງນີ້ ໃນ​ລັດ​ກະ​ຈິນ​, ​ທາງ​ພາກ​ເໜືອ​ຂອງ​ມຽນ​ມາໜີ້, ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ຂອງ ຄອບ​ຄົວ​ອົບ​ພະ​ຍົບຫລາຍ​ພັນຄອບ​ຄົວ ທີ່​ບໍ່​ມີ​ວຽກ​ເຮັດງານ​ທຳ ພາ​ກັນຂ້າມ​ຊາຍ​ແດນ​ໄປຍັງ​ຈີນ​ເປັນ​ປະ​ຈຳ ດ້ວຍ​ຄວາມຫວັງວ່າ​ຈະ​ໄປ​ຫາ​ເງິນ.

ສ່ວນ​ໃຫຍ່ແມ່ນ​ເປັນ​ຍ້ອນ​ນະ​ໂຍ​ບາຍອະ​ນຸ​ຍາດໃຫ້​ມີ​ລູກ​ຄົນ​ດຽວ​ຂອງ​ຈີນ ທີ່​ຍຸ​ຕິ​ລົງ​ໃນ​ປີ 2015 ນັ້ນ ຈຶ່ງ​ມີ​ຜູ້​ຊາຍ​ຫລາຍກວ່າ​ແມ່​ຍິງ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຈີນ ຊຶ່ງ​ໄດ້​ຜັກ​ດັນ​ໃຫ້ມີ​ຄວາມຕ້ອງ​ການ​ແມ່​ຍິງ ແລະຍິງສາວ​ຈາກບັນ​ດາ​ປະ​ເທດ​ເພື່ອນ​ບ້ານ​ ເພື່ອ​ເອົາ​ໄປແຕ່ງ​ງານ ແລະ​ມີ​ລູກ​ເຕົ້ານຳ.



ໂດຍ​ທົ່ວ​ໄປ​ແລ້ວ ​ຜູ້​ທີ່​ຕົກ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ສະ​ພາບ​ທີ່​ຫຍຸ້ງ​ຍາກ ​ມັກຈະ​ຖືກ​ຫລອກ​ລວງ​ໃຫ້​ເຮັດ​ແນວນັ້ນໄດ້​ງ່າຍ. ແມ່​ຍິງ​ຄົນ​ນີ້ທີ່ບໍ່​ປະ​ສົງ​ຈະ​ບອກ​ນາມ ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ນາງມີໝູ່​ທີ່​ສັນ​ຍາ​ວ່າ ຈະ​ໄດ້​ວຽກ​ເຮັດ ແຕ່​ວ່າ​ ຈາກນັ້ນ ກໍ່​ຖືກ​ເອົາ​ຢາ​ເສບ​ຕິດ​ໃຫ້​ກິນ ແລະ​ຖືກ​ຂັງ​ໄວ້​ ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຈີນ.

ແມ່​ຍິງ​ຊາວ​ກະ​ຈິນ ທີ່​ຖືກ​ຫລອກ​ໄປ​ຂາຍ ​ເວົ້າ​ເປັນ​ພາ​ສາ​ກະ​ຈິນ​ວ່າ:

"ຂ້ອຍ​ຕ້ອງ​ທົນ​ທຸກ​ທໍ​ລະ​ມານ ແລະ​ດຳ​ລົງ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ສະ​ພາບ​ທີ່​ຂີ້ຮ້າຍ​ຫລາຍ. ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ຂົ່ມ​ເຫັງ​ຂ້ອຍ​ໂດຍ​ການໃ​ຊ້​ຄວາມ​ຮຸນ​ແຮງ​ບັງ​ຄັບ​ໃຫ້ຂ້ອຍ​ມີ​ເພດ​ສຳ​ພັນ​ກັບ​ເຂົາ. ຂ້ອຍບໍ່​ຢາກນອນກັບ​ພວກ​ເຂົາ ແຕ່​ວ່າເຂົາ​ກໍ​ບັງ​ຄັບ​ຂ້ອຍ ແລະ​ຂ້ອຍ​ກໍ​ຂໍ​ຮ້ອງ​ເຂົາ​ໃຫ້​ປ່ອຍ​ຂ້ອຍ​ໄປ ແຕ່​ວ່າ ລາວ​ກໍ​ບໍ່​ຟັງ ແລະ​ຂົ່ມ​ຂືນ​ຂ້ອຍ​ຈົນ​ວ່າ​ຂ້ອຍ​ຖື​ພາ."



ເຖິງ​ແມ່ນ​ວ່າ ໃນ​ບາງ​ກໍ​ລະ​ນີ​ກໍ​ເປັນ​ການກໍ່​ອາດ​ຊະ​ຍາ​ກຳ​ຢ່າງ​ຈະ​ແຈ້ງ ແຕ່ວ່າ ​ມັນ​ກໍ​ມີການ​ພົວ​ພັນ​ກັນ ​ທີ່​ເລີ້ມ​ຕົ້ນຂຶ້ນ​ດ້ວຍ​ການ​ແຕ່ງ​ງານ​ແບບ​ມີ​ການ​ຈັດ​ແຈງ​ໃຫ້ ໂດຍ​ທີ່ມີ​ສັນ​ຍາ​ວ່າຈະ​ໃຫ້​ຄ່າ​ດອງ​ແພງ.

ສະ​ມາ​ຄົມ​ແມ່​ຍິງ​ກະ​ຈິນ, ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນ​ກຸ່ມປົກ​ປ້ອງ​ສິດ​ທິ​ມະ​ນຸດ ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ພໍ່​ແມ່​ບາງ​ຄົນກໍ​ມີ​ເຈດ​ຕະ​ນາ​ດີ ແຕ່​ວ່າ ​ກໍ​ບໍ່​ຮູ້​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບຜົນ​ສະ​ທ້ອນ​ກັບຂອງ​ການ​ແຕ່ງ​ງານ​ແບບ​ຈັດ​ແຈງ​ໃຫ້ທີ່ກັບ​ກາຍ​ເປັນ​ເລື້ອງບໍ່​ດີນັ້ນເລີຍ.



​ທ່ານນາງແສງ ​ຄຳ, ຈາກ​ສະ​ມາ​ຄົມ​ແມ່​ຍິງ​ກະ​ຈິນ​ກ່າວ​ເປັນ​ພາ​ສາ​ກະ​ຈິນ​ວ່າ:

"ຂ້ອຍ​ຄິດ​ວ່າ ຜູ້​ເປັນ​ພໍ່​ແມ່​ຫລາຍ​ຄົນ ກໍຢາກ​ໃຫ້ລູກ​ສາວ​ຂອງ​ຕົນ​ແຕ່ງ​ງານ​ກັບ​ຜູ້​ຊາຍ​ຈີນ ເພາະ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ຄິດ​ວ່າລູກ​ຂອງ​ຕົນ​ຈະ​ມີ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ທີ່​ດີກວ່າ​ ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຈີນ. ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ຄິດ​ວ່າ ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ຈີນ​ຈະ​ດູ​ແລ​ເບິ່ງ​ແຍງ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ​ຈີນ​ເປັນ​ຢ່າງ​ດີ."

ວຽກ​ເກັບ​ກ່ຽວ​ໝາກ​ສາ​ລີຂອງ​ນາງ​ແສງ ຣໍ ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຈີນ​ ໄດ້​ສິ້ນ​ສຸດ​ລົງພາຍ​ຫລັງ ທີ່​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ຈີນ ​ໄດ້​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ການກວດ​ກາ​ດ້ານ​ຄວາມ​ປອ​ດ​ໄພ​ຢູ່​ຊາຍ​ແດນເຂັ້ມ​ງວດ​ຂຶ້ນ. ໂດຍ​ທີ່​ຂາດ​ລາຍ​ໄດ້​ແບບ​ກະ​ທັນ​ຫັນ ການ​ຈັດ​ໃຫ້​ລູກ​ສາວ​ອາ​ຍຸ 16 ປີ ຂອງຕົນ ​ແຕ່ງ​ງານ​ກັບ​ເຈົ້າ​ບ່າວ​ທີ່​ຮັ່ງ​ມີ ຟັງ​ໆ ແລ້ວກໍຄື​ວ່າເປັນ​ສິ່ງ​ທີ່​ດີສຳ​ລັບ​ນາງ.



ນາ​ແສງ ຣໍ, ແມ່​ຂອງ​ຍິງ​ສາວ​ກະ​ຈິນ​ຄົນ​ນຶ່ງ​ເລົ່າ​ສູ່​ຟັງ​ວ່າ:

"ລູກ​ສາວ​ຂອງ​ຂ້ອຍ​ຍັງ​ນ້ອຍ​ຢູ່ ແລະ​ຕອນທຳ​ອິດ​ຂ້ອຍ​ກໍ​ບໍ່​ຢາກ​ໃຫ້​ລາວ​ແຕ່ງ​ງານ ດອກ ແຕ່ວ່າ ຄອບ​ຄົວ​ຄົນ​ຈີນນັ້ນ​ກໍ​ບອກວ່າ ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ຈະ​ດູ​ແລ​ລ້ຽງ​ເກືອ​ລາວ ເປັນ​ຢ່າງ​ດີ. ພີ່​ນ້ອງ​ຂອງ​ຂ້ອຍ​ເຫັນ​ດີ​ນຳ​ວ່າ ລາວ​ຈະ​ມີ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ທີ່​ດີກວ່າເກົ່າ ສະ​ນັ້ນ ຂ້ອຍ​ຈຶ່ງ​ຕັດ​ສິນ​ໃຈ​ໃຫ້​ລາວ​ແຕ່ງ​ງານ​ກັບ​ຜູ້​ຊາຍ​ຈີນ​ຄົນ​ນັ້ນ."

ສອງ​ປີ​ຕໍ່​ມາ, ພາຍ​ຫລັງ​ທີ່​ບໍ່ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ອະ​ນຸ​ຍາດ​ໃຫ້​ໄປ​ມາ ຫລື ​ໂອ້​ລົມ​ສື່​ສານ​ກັບ​ໃຜຢ່າງ​ມີ​ອິດ​ສະ​ລະໄດ້ ລູກ​ສາວ​ຂອງ​ລາວ ກໍ​ຖືກ​ອະ​ນຸ​ຍາດ​ໃຫ້​ໄປ​ຢາມ​ບ້ານ ແຕ່​ວ່າ ນາງ​ກໍຢູ່​ບ້ານ​ເລີຍ.



ແມ່​ຍິງ​ຊາວ​ກະຈິນທີ່​ຖືກ​ບັງ​ຄັບ​ໃຫ້​ແຕ່ງ​ງານ​ເລົ່າ​ສູ່​ຟັງ​ວ່າ:

"ເພື່ອນໆ​ຂອງ​ຂ້ອຍ​ ໃຜໆ ​ກໍ​ຖາມ​ຂ້ອຍ​ວ່າການ​ແຕ່ງ​ງານ ແລະ​ໄປ​ຢູ່​ຈີນ​ເປັນ​ແນວ​ໃດ. ມ່ວນບໍ່ ແລະ​ຂ້ອຍ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ສຸກບໍ່? ຂ້ອຍບອກ​ເຂົາເຈົ້າ​ວ່າ ມັນ​ບໍ່​ມ່ວນ​ດອກ. ຂ້ອຍ​ໂສກ​ເສົ້າ ແລະ​ຜິດ​ຫວັງ​ຫລາຍ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ແຕ່ງ​ງານ​ໄປ."



ໃນຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ມີ​ການ​ສູ້​ລົບ​ກັນ​ຄັ້ງ​ໃໝ່ລະ​ຫວ່າງລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ ກັບ​ພວກ​ກະ​ບົດ​ຊາວ​ກະ​ຈິນ ໄດ້​ເຮັດ​ການ​ເຈ​ລະ​ຈາ​ສັນ​ຕິ​ພາບ ແລະສະ​ຖຽນ​ລະ​ພາບ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຂົງ​ເຂດຢຸດ​ສະ​ງັກ​ລົງ, ພວກ​ນັກ​ສັງ​ເກດ​ການ​ຄາດ​ວ່າ ການ​ກໍ່​ອາດ​ຊະ​ຍາ​ກຳ​ໃນ​ດ້ານການຄ້າ​ມະ​ນຸດ​ຈະ​ຖີບ​ຕົວສູງ​ຂຶ້ນ.

ອ່ານ​ຂ່າວນີ້​ເພີ້ມ​ເປັນ​ພາ​ສາ​ອັງ​ກິດ​ຢູ່​ຂ້າງ​ລຸ່ມນີ້

On-going fighting between the Myanmar military and the Kachin Independence Army (KIA) has led to economic hardships resulting from land losses, displacement and family separation. Many young Burmese women seek work in neighboring China, making them more vulnerable to human trafficking and forced marriages. Steve Sandford spoke with local activists and former victims in northern Myanmar about the impact of human trafficking and filed this report.



Here in Northern Myanmar's Kachin State, thousands of displaced family members with no jobs, cross regularly into China hoping to earn money.



Largely because of China's one-child policy that ended in 2015, there are more men than women in China - driving a demand for women and girls from neighboring countries to wed and bear children.



Often, the most vulnerable are tricked. This woman, who wants to remain anonymous, says she was promised a job by a friend but was later drugged and held captive in China.



Kachin Trafficking Victim-Female in Kachin:

"I've suffered and lived in the terrible conditions. They were abusing me with the sexual violence . I don't want to sleep with them but they forced me and I begged them to let me go but he didn't listen and he raped me until I became pregnant."



While some of the cases are clearly criminal, there are also transactions that start out as arranged marriages', with promises of generous dowries.



The Kachin Women's Association, a rights group, says some parents have good intentions but are unaware of the repercussions of arranged marriages that go sour.



Seng Kham, Kachin Women Association-Female in Kachin:

"I think many of the parents want their daughter to marry with a Chinese man because they think they will have a better life in China. They thought the Chinese government would take care of Chinese citizens very well."



Seng Raw's job as a corn picker in China ended after the government tightened up border security. With the sudden loss of income, an arranged marriage of her 16-year-old daughter with a wealthy groom sounded good.



Seng Raw, Kachin mother-Female in Kachin:

"My daughter was still young and I didn't want her to get married at first, but the Chinese family said they will take care of her. My relatives agreed that she'd have a better life so I made the decision for my daughter to marry the Chinese man."



Two years later, after not being allowed to move freely or communicate, the daughter was permitted to return home for a visit - but stayed for good.



Forced Marriage Victim -Female in Kachin:

"My friends keep asking me how it was to marry and live in China. Was it fun and was I happy? I told them it's not fun. I'm very sad and disappointed to have gotten married."



As new fighting between the government and Kachin rebels has put peace negotiations and the region's stability on hold, observers say that trafficking crimes are expected to increase.