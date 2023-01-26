ພວກ​ຊາວສວນຂອງ​ມຽນ​ມາພາ​ກັນກັບ​ຄືນ​ໄປ​ປູກ​ຝິ່ນ ທ່າ​ມ​ກາງ​ລາ​ຄາຝິ່ນ​ທີ່​ເປັນ​ສິນ​ຄ້າຫວງ​ຫ້າມຖີບ​ໂຕ​ສູງ​ຂຶ້ນແລະສະ​ພາບ​ເສດ​ຖະ​ກິດ​ຕົກ​ຕ່ຳ ​ທີ່​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ມີ​ການ​ສູນ​ເສຍ​ວຽກ​ເຮັດ​ງານ​ທຳ ຊຶ່ງ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ການ​ຫຼຸດ​ລົງ​ທີ່​ມີມາ​ເກືອບ​ນຶ່ງ​ທົດ​ສະ​ວັດ​ນັ້ນ ມີ​ການ​ຕ່າວ​ປີ້​ນ​ຄືນ ອີງ​ຕາມ​ຂໍ້​ມູນ​ຫລ້າ​ສຸດ​ຈາກ​ອົງ​ການ​ສະ​ຫະ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊາດ.

​​ອົງກ​ານປາບ​ປາມ​ຢາ​ເສບ​ຕິດ ແລະ​ອາຊະ​ຍາ​ກຳ ຂອງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊາດ ກ່າວ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ລາຍ​ງານທີ່ເຜີຍ​ແຜ່​ໃນ​ວັນ​ພະ​ຫັດ​ມື້​ນີ້ ຍັງ​ສະ​ແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນ​ເຖິງ​ຜົນ​ເກັບ​ກ່ຽວທີ່​ເພີ້ມ​ຂຶ້​ນ​ຫຼາຍ​ທີ່​ສຸດ​ ນັບ​ແຕ່​ໄດ້​ເລີ້ມ​ຕິດ​ຕາມເບິ່ງການ​ປູກ​ຝິ່ນ​ຂອງມຽນ​ມາ​ໃນ​ປີ 2002 ທີ່​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ມີ​ການ​ລົງ​ທຶ​ນ​ໃໝ່ຈາກ​ບັນ​ດາ​ກຸ່ມ​ຕິດອ​າ​ວຸດ ​ທີ່ຊື້​ການ​ເກັບ​ກ່ຽວ​ທັງ​ໝົດ ແລະ​ຜະ​ລິດ​ຕະ​ພັນ​ຂັ້ນ​ສຸດ​ທ້າຍ ​ຢາ​ເຮ​ໂຣ​ອີນອອກ​ໄປ​ນອກ​ປະ​ເທ​ດ.

ນອກ​ຈາກ​ສະ​ໜອງ ​ຢາ​ບ້າ​ຫຼື ​methamphetamine ໃຫ້​ແກ່ຂົງ​ເຂດ​ແລ້ວ ມຽນ​ມາ​ແມ່ນ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ອັນ​ດັ​ບ​ສອງ ທີ່​ເປັນ​ຜູ້​ຜະ​ລິດ​ຢາ​ຝິ່ນ ໃຫຍ່​ສຸດຂອງ​ໂລກ ຮອງຈາກ​ອັ​ຟ​ກາ​ນິ​ສ​ຖານ ແລະ​ເປັນ​ແຫລ່ງ​ທີ່​ມາ​ຂອງ​ສ່ວນ​ໃຫຍ່ຂອງ​ຢາ​ຝິ່ນສຳ​ລັບ​ເຂດ​ເອ​ເຊຍຕາ​ເວັນອອກ ແລະ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ອອກ​ສຽງ​ໃຕ້​.

ອີງ​ຕາມລາຍງ​ານ​ທີ່​ອອກ​ໃນວັນ​ພະ​ຫັດ ​ຂອງອົງການ​ຄວບ​ຄຸມ​ຢາ​ເສບ​ຕິດ ​ແລະ​ອາ​ຊະ​ຍາ​ກຳສະຫະ​ປະຊາ​ຊາດ ຫລື UNODC, ການ​ສຳ​ຫຼວດ​ຢາ​ຝິ່ນ ​ປີ 2022 ຂອງ​ມຽນ​ມາ​ແລ້ວ ພວກ​ຊາວ​ສວນຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດຄາດ​ວ່າໄດ້​ປູກ ​ຢາ​ຝິ່ນ​ໃນ​ປີ​ກາຍນີ້​ເພີ້ມ​ຂຶ້ນ 40,100 ເຮັກ​ຕາ ຄື​ເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນ 33 ເປີ​ເຊັນ ​ຈ​າກ​ປີ 2021. ອົງ​ການ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ຍັງ​ໄດ້​ລາຍ​ງານ​ວ່າ ເຂດ​ສ່ວນ​ໃຫຍ່​ທີ່​

ປູກ​ຝິ່ນ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ມຽນ​ມ​າ ແມ່ນ​ເລີ້ມ​ປູກ​ມາແຕ່​ປີ 2013 ເວ​ລາການ​ປູກ​ຝິ່ນໄດ້ຢູ່​ໃນ​ລະ​ດັບ​ສູງ​ສຸດ​ເຖິງ 57,800 ເຮັກ​ຕາ. ການ​ປູກຝິ່ນໄດ້​ຫລຸດລົງມາ​ຢູ່ພາຍ​ໜ້ອນກວ່າ 30,000 ເຮັກ​ຕາ ໃນ​ປີ 2020.

ຜູ້​ຕາງ​ໜ້າ​ຂອງ​ອົງ​ການ UNODC ສຳ​ລັ​ບ​ເຂດ​ເອ​ເຊຍ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ອອກ​ສຽງ​ໃຕ້ ແລະ​ປາ​ຊິ​ຟິກ ທ່ານ​ເຈີ​ຣາ​ມີ ດັກກ​ລ​າ​ສ ໄດ້​ບັນ​ລະ​ຍາຍວ່າ ​ສ່ວນ​ໃຫຍ່​ຂອງ ​ເສດ​ຖະ​ກິດໄດ້ມີ​ການສັ່ນ​ຄອນ ນັບ​ແຕ່ຫຼັງ​ຈາກການ​ເຮັດ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ປະ​ຫານ​ໃນ​ປະ​ເທດ​ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ກຸມ​ພາ 2021. ການ​ທັບ​ມ້າງ​ທີ່ນອງ​ເລືອດ​ຂອງ​ທະ​ຫານ ຕໍ່​ຝ່າຍ​ຄ້ານ​ ໄດ້​ກໍ່​ໃຫ້​ເກີດ​ມີ​ການ​ລົງ​ໂທດຫລາຍ​ຮອບ ຈາກບັນ​ດາ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ຕົກ ​ແລະ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້ຜູ້​ລົງ​ທຶນ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດຫລາຍໆ​ຄົນພາ​ກັນ​ແຕກ​ໜີ. ​

ການ​ປູກ​ຝິ່ນ​ໄດ້​ເປັນ​ນາຍ​ຈ້າງ​ອັນ​ສຸດ​ທ້າຍມ​າ​ເປັນ​ເວ​ລາ​ຫລາຍ​ທົດ​ສະ​ວັດ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ມຽນ​ມາ ​ອີງ​ຕາມ “ທ່ານ​ດັກ​ລັ​ສ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່ ວີ​ໂອ​ເອ.”

Myanmar’s farmers are flocking back to opium poppy cultivation amid rising prices for the contraband crop and an economic nosedive that’s wiping out jobs, reversing nearly a decade of declines, according to the latest data from the United Nations.

The U.N. Office on Drugs and Crime says in a report issued Thursday that yields are also the highest they’ve been since it started tracking Myanmar’s poppy crops in 2002, owing to new investment from the armed groups buying up the harvests and trafficking the end product — heroin — out of the country.

Besides supplying most of the region’s methamphetamine, Myanmar is the world’s second-largest producer of opium, after Afghanistan, and the main source for most of East and Southeast Asia.

According to the UNODC’s Thursday report, Myanmar Opium Survey 2022, the country’s farmers grew an estimated 40,100 hectares of poppy last year, up 33% from 2021. The agency also reported the most area under poppy cultivation in Myanmar since 2013, when poppy farming last peaked, at 57,800 hectares. Cultivation had dipped to under 30,000 hectares in 2020.

The UNODC’s representative for Southeast Asia and the Pacific, Jeremy Douglas, ascribed much of the uptick to the economy’s tumble since the country’s February 2021 coup. The military’s bloody crackdown on opponents has triggered multiple rounds of Western sanctions and driven many foreign investors away.

“Opium’s been an employer of last resort for decades in Myanmar,” Douglas told VOA.