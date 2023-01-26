ພວກຊາວສວນຂອງມຽນມາພາກັນກັບຄືນໄປປູກຝິ່ນ ທ່າມກາງລາຄາຝິ່ນທີ່ເປັນສິນຄ້າຫວງຫ້າມຖີບໂຕສູງຂຶ້ນແລະສະພາບເສດຖະກິດຕົກຕ່ຳ ທີ່ເຮັດໃຫ້ມີການສູນເສຍວຽກເຮັດງານທຳ ຊຶ່ງເຮັດໃຫ້ການຫຼຸດລົງທີ່ມີມາເກືອບນຶ່ງທົດສະວັດນັ້ນ ມີການຕ່າວປີ້ນຄືນ ອີງຕາມຂໍ້ມູນຫລ້າສຸດຈາກອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ.
ອົງການປາບປາມຢາເສບຕິດ ແລະອາຊະຍາກຳ ຂອງສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ກ່າວຢູ່ໃນລາຍງານທີ່ເຜີຍແຜ່ໃນວັນພະຫັດມື້ນີ້ ຍັງສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນເຖິງຜົນເກັບກ່ຽວທີ່ເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນຫຼາຍທີ່ສຸດ ນັບແຕ່ໄດ້ເລີ້ມຕິດຕາມເບິ່ງການປູກຝິ່ນຂອງມຽນມາໃນປີ 2002 ທີ່ເຮັດໃຫ້ມີການລົງທຶນໃໝ່ຈາກບັນດາກຸ່ມຕິດອາວຸດ ທີ່ຊື້ການເກັບກ່ຽວທັງໝົດ ແລະຜະລິດຕະພັນຂັ້ນສຸດທ້າຍ ຢາເຮໂຣອີນອອກໄປນອກປະເທດ.
ນອກຈາກສະໜອງ ຢາບ້າຫຼື methamphetamine ໃຫ້ແກ່ຂົງເຂດແລ້ວ ມຽນມາແມ່ນຢູ່ໃນອັນດັບສອງ ທີ່ເປັນຜູ້ຜະລິດຢາຝິ່ນ ໃຫຍ່ສຸດຂອງໂລກ ຮອງຈາກອັຟການິສຖານ ແລະເປັນແຫລ່ງທີ່ມາຂອງສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ຂອງຢາຝິ່ນສຳລັບເຂດເອເຊຍຕາເວັນອອກ ແລະຕາເວັນອອກສຽງໃຕ້.
ອີງຕາມລາຍງານທີ່ອອກໃນວັນພະຫັດ ຂອງອົງການຄວບຄຸມຢາເສບຕິດ ແລະອາຊະຍາກຳສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ຫລື UNODC, ການສຳຫຼວດຢາຝິ່ນ ປີ 2022 ຂອງມຽນມາແລ້ວ ພວກຊາວສວນຂອງປະເທດຄາດວ່າໄດ້ປູກ ຢາຝິ່ນໃນປີກາຍນີ້ເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນ 40,100 ເຮັກຕາ ຄືເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນ 33 ເປີເຊັນ ຈາກປີ 2021. ອົງການດັ່ງກ່າວຍັງໄດ້ລາຍງານວ່າ ເຂດສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ທີ່
ປູກຝິ່ນຢູ່ໃນມຽນມາ ແມ່ນເລີ້ມປູກມາແຕ່ປີ 2013 ເວລາການປູກຝິ່ນໄດ້ຢູ່ໃນລະດັບສູງສຸດເຖິງ 57,800 ເຮັກຕາ. ການປູກຝິ່ນໄດ້ຫລຸດລົງມາຢູ່ພາຍໜ້ອນກວ່າ 30,000 ເຮັກຕາ ໃນປີ 2020.
ຜູ້ຕາງໜ້າຂອງອົງການ UNODC ສຳລັບເຂດເອເຊຍຕາເວັນອອກສຽງໃຕ້ ແລະປາຊິຟິກ ທ່ານເຈີຣາມີ ດັກກລາສ ໄດ້ບັນລະຍາຍວ່າ ສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ຂອງ ເສດຖະກິດໄດ້ມີການສັ່ນຄອນ ນັບແຕ່ຫຼັງຈາກການເຮັດລັດຖະປະຫານໃນປະເທດໃນເດືອນກຸມພາ 2021. ການທັບມ້າງທີ່ນອງເລືອດຂອງທະຫານ ຕໍ່ຝ່າຍຄ້ານ ໄດ້ກໍ່ໃຫ້ເກີດມີການລົງໂທດຫລາຍຮອບ ຈາກບັນດາປະເທດຕາເວັນຕົກ ແລະເຮັດໃຫ້ຜູ້ລົງທຶນຕ່າງປະເທດຫລາຍໆຄົນພາກັນແຕກໜີ.
ການປູກຝິ່ນໄດ້ເປັນນາຍຈ້າງອັນສຸດທ້າຍມາເປັນເວລາຫລາຍທົດສະວັດຢູ່ໃນມຽນມາ ອີງຕາມ “ທ່ານດັກລັສ ໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ ວີໂອເອ.”
Myanmar’s farmers are flocking back to opium poppy cultivation amid rising prices for the contraband crop and an economic nosedive that’s wiping out jobs, reversing nearly a decade of declines, according to the latest data from the United Nations.
The U.N. Office on Drugs and Crime says in a report issued Thursday that yields are also the highest they’ve been since it started tracking Myanmar’s poppy crops in 2002, owing to new investment from the armed groups buying up the harvests and trafficking the end product — heroin — out of the country.
Besides supplying most of the region’s methamphetamine, Myanmar is the world’s second-largest producer of opium, after Afghanistan, and the main source for most of East and Southeast Asia.
According to the UNODC’s Thursday report, Myanmar Opium Survey 2022, the country’s farmers grew an estimated 40,100 hectares of poppy last year, up 33% from 2021. The agency also reported the most area under poppy cultivation in Myanmar since 2013, when poppy farming last peaked, at 57,800 hectares. Cultivation had dipped to under 30,000 hectares in 2020.
The UNODC’s representative for Southeast Asia and the Pacific, Jeremy Douglas, ascribed much of the uptick to the economy’s tumble since the country’s February 2021 coup. The military’s bloody crackdown on opponents has triggered multiple rounds of Western sanctions and driven many foreign investors away.
“Opium’s been an employer of last resort for decades in Myanmar,” Douglas told VOA.