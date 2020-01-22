ຄະນະກຳມາທິການອິດສະຫຼະ ທີ່ສ້າງຕັ້ງຂຶ້ນໂດຍລັດຖະບານມຽນມາໄດ້ສະຫຼຸບວ່າ ກຳ
ລັງຮັກສາຄວາມສະຫງົບຂອງລັດຖະບານ ໄດ້ກໍ່ອາຊະຍາກຳສົງຄາມຕໍ່ຊາວມຸສລິມໂຣຮິງ
ຢາ ແທ້ແຕ່ບໍ່ໄດ້ຂ້າລ້າງເຊື້ອຊາດເຜົ່າພັນຕໍ່ພວກຊົນກຸ່ມນ້ອຍດັ່ງກ່າວ.
ຄະນະກຳມາທິການນີ້ ໄດ້ຖືກສ້າງຕັ້ງຂຶ້ນໃນປີກາຍເພື່ອສືບສວນເບິ່ງການປາບປາມຢ່າງໂຫດຮ້າຍຕໍ່ຊາວໂຣຮິງຢາ ໃນທ້າຍປີ 2017.
ຄະນະກຳມາທິການກ່າວວ່າ “ມີພື້ນຖານທີ່ສົມເຫດສົມຜົນ” ທີ່ຈະສະຫຼຸບໄດ້ວ່າກຳລັງຮັກສາຄວາມປອດໄພຂອງລັດຖະບານແມ່ນຮວມຢູ່ໃນ “ຫຼາຍໆຝ່າຍ” ທີ່ອາດໄດ້ກໍ່ອາຊະຍາກຳສົງຄາມ ແລະການລະເມີດສິດທິມະນຸດຢ່າງຮ້າຍແຮງ.
ແຕ່ຄະນະກຳມະການກ່າວວ່າ “ມີຫຼັກຖານບໍ່ພຽງພໍ” ທີ່ວ່າ ອາຊະຍາກຳເຫຼົ່ານັ້ນ ໄດ້ກໍ່ຂຶ້ນດ້ວຍ “ຄວາມຕັ້ງໃຈທີ່ຈະທຳລາຍ” ຊາວໂຣຮິງຢາ “ໂດຍທັງໝົດຫລືສ່ວນໃດສ່ວນນຶ່ງ.”
ການປຸກລະດົມເພື່ອກວາດລ້າງໄດ້ເລີ້ມຂຶ້ນເພື່ອເປັນການຕອບໂຕ້ຕໍ່ການໂຈມຕີຄ້າຍກຳລັງຮັກສາຄວາມສະຫງົບ ທີ່ລັດຣາໄຄນ໌ ທາງພາກຕາເວັນຕົກສຽງເໜືອຂອງປະເທດ ໂດຍກຸ່ມກະບົດໂຣຮິງຢາ.
ມີຊາວໂຣຮິງຢາຫຼາຍກວ່າ 730,000 ຄົນໄດ້ພາກັນຫລົບໜີຈາກລັດຣາໄຄນ໌ໄປບັງກລາແດັສທີ່ເປັນເພື່ອນບ້ານ ໃນລະຫວ່າງການປາບປາມດັ່ງກ່າວ. ອົງການ
ສະຫະປະຊາຊາດກ່າວວ່າ ການຂົ່ມຂືນສຳເລົາ ແລະການຄາດຕະກຳຢ່າງເປັນຂະບວນໄດ້ມີຂຶ້ນ “ດ້ວຍຄວາມຕັ້ງໃຈທີ່ຈະຂ້າລ້າງເຊື້ອຊາດເຜົ່າພັນ.” ໝູ່ບ້ານຫລາຍຮ້ອຍແຫ່ງ ແລະເຮືອນຊານຫຼາຍໆພັນຫລັງ ໄດ້ຖືກຈູດທຳລາຍ.
An independent panel created by the Myanmar government has concluded that government security forces committed war crimes against Rohingya Muslims but that they did not commit genocide against the ethnic minority.
The findings were included in a report released Monday by the Independent Commission of Inquiry.
The commission, established by the government in July 2018, says it was “tasked to investigate allegations of human rights violations and related issues” after terrorist attacks in 2017 by a Rohingya insurgent group in Myanmar’s Rakhine state.
The Myanmar government responded to the attacks with a military-led crackdown against the insurgent group, known as the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army.
More than 730,000 Rohingya fled Rakhine state to neighboring Bangladesh during the weekslong crackdown that was widely condemned internationally.
Rohingya refugees are seen gathered for a ceremony to mark the second anniversary of their flight from Myanmar, at the Kutupalong refugee camp in Ukhia, Bnagladesh, Aug. 25, 2019.
The United Nations said mass rapes and murders were carried out “with genocidal intent.” Hundreds of villages and thousands of homes were also burned to the ground during the crackdown.