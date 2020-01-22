ຄະ​ນະ​ກຳ​ມ​າ​ທິ​ການ​ອິ​ດ​ສະ​ຫຼະ ​ທີ່​ສ້າງ​ຕັ້ງ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໂດຍ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ມຽນ​ມາ​ໄດ້​ສະ​ຫຼຸບ​ວ່າ ກຳ​

ລັງຮັກ​ສາ​ຄວາມ​ສະ​ຫງົບ​ຂອງ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ ໄດ້​ກໍ່​ອາ​ຊະ​ຍາ​ກຳ​ສົງ​ຄາມ​ຕໍ່ຊາວ​ມຸ​ສ​ລິມ​ໂຣ​ຮິງ​

ຢາ ແທ້ແຕ່​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ຂ້າ​ລ້າງ​ເຊື້ອ​ຊາດ​ເຜົ່າ​ພັນ​ຕໍ່​ພວກ​ຊົນ​ກຸ່ມ​ນ້ອຍດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ.

ຄະ​ນະ​ກຳ​ມາ​ທິ​ການ​ນີ້ ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ສ້າງ​ຕັ້ງ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໃນ​ປີ​ກາຍເພື່ອ​ສືບ​ສວນ​ເບິ່ງການ​ປາບ​ປາມຢ່າງ​ໂຫດ​ຮ້າຍ​ຕໍ່​ຊາວ​ໂຣ​ຮິງ​ຢາ ໃນ​ທ້າຍ​ປີ 2017.

ຄະ​ນະ​ກຳ​ມາ​ທິ​ການ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ມີ​ພື້ນ​ຖານ​ທີ່​ສົມ​ເຫດ​ສົມ​ຜົນ” ທີ່​ຈະ​ສະ​ຫຼຸບ​ໄດ້​ວ່າກຳ​ລັງ​ຮັກ​ສາ​ຄວາມ​ປອດໄພ​ຂອງລັດ​ຖະ​ບານແມ່ນ​ຮວມ​ຢູ່​ໃນ “ຫຼາຍໆ​ຝ່າຍ” ທີ່​ອາດໄດ້​ກໍ່​ອາ​ຊະ​ຍາ​ກຳ​ສົງ​ຄາມ ແລະ​ການ​ລະ​ເມີດ​ສິດ​ທິ​ມະ​ນຸດ​ຢ່າງ​ຮ້າຍ​ແຮງ.

ແຕ່​ຄະ​ນະ​ກຳ​ມະ​ການ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ມີ​ຫຼັກ​ຖານ​ບໍ່​ພຽງ​ພໍ” ທີ່​ວ່າ ອາ​ຊະ​ຍາ​ກຳ​ເຫຼົ່າ​ນັ້ນ ໄດ້​ກໍ່​ຂຶ້ນ​ດ້ວຍ “ຄວາມ​ຕັ້ງ​ໃຈ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ທຳ​ລາຍ” ຊາວ​ໂຣ​ຮິງ​ຢາ “ໂດຍ​ທັງ​ໝົດ​ຫລື​ສ່ວນ​ໃດ​ສ່ວນ​ນຶ່ງ.”

ການ​ປຸກ​ລະ​ດົມ​ເພື່ອກວາດ​ລ້າງ​ໄດ້​ເລີ້ມ​ຂຶ້ນ​ເພື່ອ​ເປັນ​ການ​ຕອບ​ໂຕ້​ຕໍ່​ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ຄ້າຍ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ຮັກ​ສາ​ຄວາມ​ສະ​ຫງົບ ທີ່​ລັດ​ຣາ​ໄຄ​ນ໌ ທາງ​ພາກ​ຕາ​ເວັ​ນ​ຕົກ​ສຽງ​ເໜືອຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດ ໂດຍ​ກຸ່ມ​ກະ​ບົດ​ໂຣ​ຮິງ​ຢາ.

ມີ​ຊາວ​ໂຣ​ຮິງ​ຢາ​ຫຼາຍກວ່າ 730,000 ຄົນ​ໄດ້​ພາ​ກັ​ນ​ຫລົບ​ໜີ​ຈາກ​ລັດ​ຣາ​ໄຄ​ນ໌ໄປບັງ​ກ​ລາ​ແດັ​ສ​ທີ່​ເປັນ​ເພື່ອນ​ບ້ານ ໃນ​ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ການ​ປາບ​ປາມ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ. ອົງ​ການ

ສະ​ຫະ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊ​າດ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ການ​ຂົ່ມ​ຂືນ​ສຳ​ເລົາ​ ແລະ​ການ​ຄາດ​ຕະ​ກຳ​ຢ່າງ​ເປັນ​ຂະ​ບວນ​ໄດ້​ມີ​ຂຶ້ນ “ດ້ວຍ​ຄວາມ​ຕັ້ງ​ໃຈ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ຂ້າ​ລ້າງ​ເຊື້ອ​ຊາດ​ເຜົ່າ​ພັນ.” ໝູ່​ບ້ານຫລາຍ​ຮ້ອຍ​ແຫ່ງ ແລະເຮືອນ​ຊານ​ຫຼາຍໆ​ພັນ​ຫລັງ ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ຈູດ​ທຳ​ລາຍ.

An independent panel created by the Myanmar government has concluded that government security forces committed war crimes against Rohingya Muslims but that they did not commit genocide against the ethnic minority.

The findings were included in a report released Monday by the Independent Commission of Inquiry.

The commission, established by the government in July 2018, says it was “tasked to investigate allegations of human rights violations and related issues” after terrorist attacks in 2017 by a Rohingya insurgent group in Myanmar’s Rakhine state.

The Myanmar government responded to the attacks with a military-led crackdown against the insurgent group, known as the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army.

More than 730,000 Rohingya fled Rakhine state to neighboring Bangladesh during the weekslong crackdown that was widely condemned internationally.

Rohingya refugees are seen gathered for a ceremony to mark the second anniversary of their flight from Myanmar, at the Kutupalong refugee camp in Ukhia, Bnagladesh, Aug. 25, 2019.

The United Nations said mass rapes and murders were carried out “with genocidal intent.” Hundreds of villages and thousands of homes were also burned to the ground during the crackdown.