ກຸ່ມຕໍ່ຕ້ານຕິດອາວຸດຂອງມຽນມາ ຮ້ອງຂໍເງິນຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອທີ່ບໍ່ຮ້າຍແຮງ ແລະການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອທາງດ້ານມະນຸດສະທໍາ 500 ລ້ານໂດລາ

ກຸ່ມຕໍ່ຕ້ານຕິດອາວຸດຂອງມຽນມາ ກໍາລັງຮ້ອງຂໍເງິນທຶນຕໍ່ລັດຖະບານສະຫະລັດ ສໍາລັບເງິນຈໍານວນເຄິ່ງຕື້ໂດລາ ໃນການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອດ້ານມະນຸດສະທໍາແລະການ ຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອທີ່ບໍ່ຮ້າຍແຮງອື່ນໆ ເພື່ອຊ່ວຍພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຂັບໄລ່ອຳ​ນາດການປົກຄອງຜະເດັດການທະຫານຂອງປະເທດ ເຊິ່ງລວມມີເງິນສໍາລັບໂດຣນ, ລົດຫຸ້ມເກາະ ແລະເຄື່ອງລົບກວນສັນຍານຣາດາ.

ໂດຍໃຊ້ອີກ​ຊື່​ນຶ່ງສໍາລັບມຽນມາ, ລັດຖະສະພາສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ຜ່ານການລວມກົດໝາຍ​ພະ​ມ້າ ຜ່ານຄວາມຮັບຜິດຊອບທາງທະຫານທີ່ເຂັ້ມງວດ, ຫຼື BURMA Act, ໃນເດືອນທັນວາ ເຊິ່ງເປັນສ່ວນນຶ່ງຂອງການໃຊ້ຈ່າຍເງິນທຶນທາງດ້ານຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງປະຈໍາປີ, ເຊິ່ງຈະ​ດຳ​ເນີນໄປຈົນເຖິງເດືອນກັນຍາ. ກົດໝາຍດັ່ງ ກ່າວ ຈະອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ລັດຖະບານສະຫະລັດ ຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອກຸ່ມຕິດອາວຸດຕໍ່ຕ້ານລັດຖະບານທະຫານ ດ້ວຍການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອທີ່ບໍ່ຮ້າຍແຮງ ແຕ່ບໍ່ໄດ້ມີການກໍານົດເງິນທຶນໃດໆ.

ປັດຈຸບັນນີ້, ບາງກຸ່ມເຫຼົ່ານັ້ນ ໄດ້ຮ້ອງຂໍລັດຖະສະພາ ຈົ່ງໃຫ້ທຶນ 525 ລ້ານໂດລາ ສໍາລັບເງິນໃຊ້ຈ່າຍໃນປີໜ້ານີ້ ແກ່ມຽນມາ, ລວມທັງເງິນຈໍານວນ 200 ລ້ານໂດລາ ສໍາລັບການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອທີ່ບໍ່ຮ້າຍແຮງ, ເຊິ່ງມູນຄ່າລວມທັງໝົດ ຈະມີປະມານ 4 ເທົ່າ ຂອງເງິນຈໍານວນ 136 ລ້ານໂດລາ ສໍາລັບການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອ ແລະການພັດທະນາໂດຍລວມ ທີ່ໄດ້ອະນຸມັດໃຫ້ແກ່ມຽນມາໃນປີກາຍນີ້.

ການຮ້ອງຂໍດັ່ງກ່າວ ມາຈາກລັດຖະບານສາມັກຄີແຫ່ງຊາດຂອງມຽນມາ ຫຼື NUG, ເຊິ່ງເປັນລັດຖະບານເງົາ ທີ່ດໍາເນີນງານໂດຍການລີ້ຊ່ອນ ແລະຕໍ່ສູ້ດ້ວຍການເປັນລັດຖະບານພັດຖິ່ນ ເພື່ອຂັບໄລ່ລັດຖະບານທະຫານ ພ້ອມດ້ວຍກອງທັບກະບົດຊົນເຜົ່າກຸ່ມນ້ອຍສາມກຸ່ມ. ໂດຍມີທະຫານບ້ານທ້ອງຖິ່ນນ້ອຍໆຫຼາຍຮ້ອຍກຸ່ມ, ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າເຊື່ອວ່າ ຈະສາມາດຢຶດເຂດທີ່​ພວມ​ມີ​ການ​ຕໍ່​ສູ້​ກັນ ຂອງປະເທດໄດ້ທັງໝົດ ຫຼື ອາດຈະຄວບຄຸມໄດ້ປະມານເຄິ່ງນຶ່ງ.

ລັດຖະບານສາມັກຄີແຫ່ງຊາດ ບອກ VOA ວ່າ ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ສົ່ງການຮ້ອງຂໍດ້ວຍພາສາທີ່ເໝາະສົມ, ເຊິ່ງໄດ້ເປີດເຜີຍໂດຍ VOA, ເຖິງຄະນະກໍາມະການຈັດສັນງົບ​ປະ​ມານ​ຂອງສະພາສູງ ແລະສະພາຕໍ່າຂອງສະຫະລັດ, ແຕ່ຈະບໍ່ອະທິບາຍລາຍລະອຽດ ກ່ຽວກັບຄໍາຕອບຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ. ສະມາຊິກທີ່ເປັນປະທານ ແລະຜູ້​ອະວຸໂສຂອງຂອງຄະນະກໍາມະການ ຍັງບໍ່ໄດ້ສະແດງຄໍາຄິດເຫັນໃດໆ ຫຼືຕອບຄໍາຖາມຂອງ VOA ເທື່ອ.

Myanmar’s armed resistance groups are asking the U.S. government for over half a billion dollars in humanitarian and nonlethal aid to help them oust the country’s military regime, including money for drones, armored vehicles and radar jamming gear.

Using another name for Myanmar, the U.S. Congress passed the Burma Unification through Rigorous Military Accountability Act, or BURMA, Act, in December as part of a sweeping defense budget for the 2023 fiscal year, which runs through September. The act authorizes the U.S. government to help armed groups resisting the junta with nonlethal assistance but did not assign any funding.

Some of those groups are now asking Congress to appropriate $525 million for Myanmar for the next fiscal year, including $200 million for nonlethal aid. The total would be nearly four times the $136 million approved for Myanmar last year for general aid and development.

The request comes from Myanmar’s National Unity Government, a shadow administration run from hiding and exile vying to oust the junta, and a trio of allied ethnic minority rebel armies. Along with hundreds of smaller, local militias, they are believed to have full or contested control of roughly half Myanmar’s countryside.

The NUG told VOA it has sent its proposed appropriations language, seen by VOA, to the appropriations committees of the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives but would not elaborate on their response. The chairs and senior minority members of the committees either refused VOA’s request for comment or did not reply.