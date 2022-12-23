ບໍ່ພໍເທົ່າໃດກ່ອນໜ້າວັນພັກບຸນຄຣິສມັສ ສະຫະລັດ ກໍປະສົບກັບການພັດເຂົ້າຖະຫຼົ່ມໂດຍລົມພາຍຸທີ່ຮ້າຍແຮງ. ຖ້ຽວບິນຫລາຍພັນຖ້ຽວໄດ້ຖືກຍົກເລີກໃນວັນພະຫັດວານນີ້.
ຫ້ອງການກົມອຸຕຸນິຍົມແຫ່ງຊາດສະຫະລັດ ກ່າວວ່າ “ພາຍຸລະດູໜາວ ທີ່ເປັນປະຫວັດສາດ” ກຳລັງກໍ່ໃຫ້ເກີດ “ການລົບກວນຢ່າງກວ້າງຂວາງຢູ່ໃນຫຼາຍເຂດຂອງປະເທດກ່ອນໜ້າວັນພັກໃນທ້າຍອາທິດ.” ຫລາຍກວ່າ 200 ລ້ານຄົນຫລືປະມານ 60 ເປີເຊັນ ຂອງປະຊາຊົນສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ຮັບການເຕືອນ ບໍ່ໃນຮູບໃດກໍໃນຮູບນຶ່ງ ຫລືແນະນຳກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງອາກາດລະດູໜາວ.
ອົງການຂ່າວເອພີ (AP) ລາຍງານວ່າ ຢູ່ໃນລັດຊາວດາໂກຕາ ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຊົນເຜົ່າ ໂຣສບັດ ຊູ ກ່າວວ່າ ເຂົາເຈົ້າປະເຊີນໜ້າກັບ “ລົມພັດທີ່ບໍ່ຢຸດຢັ້ງໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ມີຫິມະສູງເກີນ 10 ຟິດ ຢູ່ໃນບາງເຂດ” ໃນຂະນະທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າ ພະຍາຍາມເປີດຖະໜົນຫົນທາງ ແລະສົ່ງແກັສໂປຣເພນ ແລະຟືນດັງໄຟ ໄປໃຫ້ບ້ານເຮືອນ.
ຫ້ອງການພະຍາດກອນອາກາດກ່າວວ່າ ການເຕືອນຂອງຕົນກ່ຽວກັບສະພາບອາກາດ ແລະຄຳແນະນຳຕ່າງໆ ແມ່ນຄຳເຕືອນທີ່ໃຫຍ່ສຸດອັນນຶ່ງ ແບບບໍ່ເຄີຍມີມາກ່ອນ.
ປະທານາທິບໍດີສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ເຕືອນປະເທດຊາດໃນວັນພະຫັດວານນີ້ ກ່ຽວກັບໄພອັນຕະລາຍຂອງລົມພາຍຸ ໂດຍກ່າວວ່າ “ນີ້ເປັນເປັນຄຳເຕືອນກ່ຽວກັບອາກາດທີ່ຮ້າຍແຮງຫຼາຍຢູ່ທີ່ນີ້ ແລະມັນຈະເກີດສິ່ງທີ່ຈະຕິດຕາມມາແທ້ໆ.” ທ່ານໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ຊຸກຍູ້ໃຫ້ທຸກໆຄົນ ພາກັນເອົາໃຈໃສ່ ຕໍ່ການເຕືອນໃນທ້ອງຖິ່ນຕ່າງໆ.
Just ahead of the Christmas holiday, the U.S. finds itself in the grip of a major storm. Thousands of flights were canceled Thursday.
The U.S. National Weather Service said the “historic winter storm” is producing “widespread disruptions to large portions of the nation heading into the holiday weekend.” More than 200 million people, or about 60% of the U.S. population, are under some form of winter weather warnings or advisories.The Associated Press reports that in South Dakota, Rosebud Sioux tribal authorities say they are facing a “relentless wind that has created drifts over 10 feet in some places” as they attempt to clear roads and deliver propane and firewood to homes.
The weather service says its list of winter weather warnings and advisories is one of the largest ever.
U.S. President Joe Biden warned the country Thursday of the dangerous storm, saying, “This is really very serious weather alert here. ... And it's of real consequence.” Biden encouraged everyone to heed any local warnings.
The National Weather Service warned late Thursday about blizzard conditions for the Upper Midwest and Great Lakes as frigid temperatures and high winds advance through the central and eastern regions of the country.