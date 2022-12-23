ບໍ່​ພໍ​ເທົ່າ​ໃດກ່ອນ​ໜ້າວັນ​ພັກບຸນ​ຄ​ຣິ​ສ​ມັ​ສ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ​ກໍ​ປະ​ສົບ​ກັບ​ການ​ພັດເຂົ້າຖະ​ຫຼົ່ມ​ໂດຍ​ລົມ​ພ​າ​ຍຸ​ທີ່​ຮ້າຍ​ແຮງ. ຖ້ຽວ​ບິນຫລາຍ​ພັນ​ຖ້ຽວ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ຍົກ​ເລີກ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ພະ​ຫັດ​ວານ​ນີ້.

ຫ້ອງ​ການ​ກົມ​ອຸ​ຕຸ​ນິ​ຍົມ​ແຫ່ງ​ຊາດ​ສະ​ຫະລັດ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ພ​າ​ຍຸ​ລະ​ດູ​ໜາວ ທີ່ເປັນ​ປະ​ຫວັດ​ສາດ” ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ກໍ່​ໃຫ້​ເກີດ “ການລົບ​ກວນຢ່າງກວ້າງ​ຂວາງຢູ່​ໃນ​ຫຼາຍ​ເຂດຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ກ່ອນ​ໜ້າ​ວັນ​ພັກໃນທ້າຍ​ອາ​ທິດ.” ​ຫລາຍກວ່າ 200 ລ້ານ​ຄົນຫລື​ປະ​ມານ 60 ເປີ​ເຊັນ ຂອງ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ການ​ເຕືອນ ບໍ່​ໃນ​ຮູບ​ໃດ​ກໍ​ໃນ​ຮູບ​ນຶ່ງ​ ​ຫລື​ແນະ​ນຳກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ເລື້ອງ​ອາ​ກາດລະ​ດູ​ໜາວ​.

ອົງ​ການ​ຂ່າວ​ເອ​ພີ (AP) ລາຍ​ງານ​ວ່າ ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ລັດ​ຊາວ​ດາ​ໂກ​ຕາ ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ຊົນ​ເຜົ່າ​ ໂຣ​ສ​ບັດ ຊູ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ປະ​ເຊີນ​ໜ້າ​ກັບ “ລົມ​ພັດທີ່​ບໍ່​ຢຸດຢັ້ງໄດ້ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້ມີ​ຫິ​ມະ​ສູງ​ເກີນ 10 ຟິດ ຢູ່​ໃນ​ບາງເຂດ” ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ ​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​ເປີດຖະ​ໜົນ​ຫົນທາງ ແລະ​ສົ່ງແກັ​ສ​ໂປ​ຣ​ເພນ ແລະ​ຟືນ​ດັງ​ໄຟ ໄປ​ໃຫ້​ບ້ານ​ເຮືອນ.

ຫ້ອງ​ການພະ​ຍາດກອນ​ອາ​ກາດ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ​ການ​ເຕືອນ​ຂອງ​ຕົນ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ສະ​ພາບ​ອາ​ກາດ ແລະ​ຄຳ​ແນະ​ນຳ​ຕ່າງໆ ​ແມ່ນ​ຄຳ​ເຕືອນທີ່​ໃຫຍ່​ສຸດ​ອັນນຶ່ງ ແບບບໍ່​ເຄີຍ​ມີ​ມາ​ກ່ອນ.

ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ທ່ານ​ໂຈ ໄບ​ເດັນ ໄດ້​ເຕືອນ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຊາດໃນ​ວັນ​ພະ​ຫັດ​ວານ​ນີ້​ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ໄພ​ອັນ​ຕະ​ລາຍ​ຂອງ​ລົມ​ພາ​ຍຸ ໂດຍ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ນີ້​ເປັນ​ເປັນ​ຄຳ​ເຕືອນກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ອາ​ກາດ​ທີ່​ຮ້າຍ​ແຮງ​ຫຼາຍ​ຢູ່​ທີ່​ນີ້ ແລະ​ມັນ​ຈະ​ເກີດ​ສິ່ງ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ຕິດ​ຕາມ​ມາ​ແທ້ໆ.” ​ທ່ານ​ໄບ​ເດັນ ໄດ້​ຊຸກ​ຍູ້​ໃຫ້ທຸກໆ​ຄົນ ພາ​ກັນເອົາ​ໃຈ​ໃສ່ ​ຕໍ່ການ​ເຕືອນ​ໃນ​ທ້ອງ​ຖິ່ນ​ຕ່າງໆ.

Just ahead of the Christmas holiday, the U.S. finds itself in the grip of a major storm. Thousands of flights were canceled Thursday.

The U.S. National Weather Service said the “historic winter storm” is producing “widespread disruptions to large portions of the nation heading into the holiday weekend.” More than 200 million people, or about 60% of the U.S. population, are under some form of winter weather warnings or advisories.The Associated Press reports that in South Dakota, Rosebud Sioux tribal authorities say they are facing a “relentless wind that has created drifts over 10 feet in some places” as they attempt to clear roads and deliver propane and firewood to homes.

The weather service says its list of winter weather warnings and advisories is one of the largest ever.

U.S. President Joe Biden warned the country Thursday of the dangerous storm, saying, “This is really very serious weather alert here. ... And it's of real consequence.” Biden encouraged everyone to heed any local warnings.

The National Weather Service warned late Thursday about blizzard conditions for the Upper Midwest and Great Lakes as frigid temperatures and high winds advance through the central and eastern regions of the country.