ສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ອອກ ວີຊາ ໃຫ້ຄົນ ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ຫຼາຍກວ່າ 10,000 ຄົນໃນ 20 ປີທີ່ຜ່ານມາ

ສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ອອກ ວີຊາໃຫ້ແກ່ຊາວ ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ໄປແລ້ວຫຼາຍກວ່າ 10,000 ກໍລະນີ

ພາຍໃນຫຼາຍກວ່າ 20 ປີຜ່ານມາ ຊຶ່ງ 18 ຄົນ ແມ່ນໄດ້ອອກໃຫ້ ໃນປີນີ້ ນັບແຕ່ເດືອນ

ມີນາ ຫາເດືອນ ມິຖຸນາ ອີງຕາມບັນທຶກຂອງນັກວິເຄາະຂອງສະຖານີວິທະຍຸສຽງອາເມ

ຣິກາ.

ເມື່ອເວົ້າເຖິງຈຳນວນວີຊາທີ່ໄດ້ອອກໃຫ້ຫຼາຍປານນັ້ນ ພວກນັກວິເຄາະກ່າວວ່າ ສະຫະ

ລັດ ຈະມີຄວາມຫຼໍ່ແຫຼມຫຼາຍຕໍ່ຄົນພວກທີ່ເອີ້ນວ່າ ພວກນັກສືບແອບແຝງຢູ່ ບໍ່ຕ່າງຫຍັງ

ກັນກັບພວກນັກສືບ ໃນສະໄໝອະດີດສະຫະພາບໂຊວຽດ ທີ່ມາຕັ້ງຖິ່ນຖານຢູ່ໃນ ສະ

ຫະລັດ ເປັນເວລາດົນນານ ເຮັດໜ້າທີ່ເປັນນັກສືບຢູ່ໃນສ່ວນເລິກເປັນເວລາຍາວນານ.

ໂດຍຮູ້ກັນວ່າ “ເປັນພວກທີ່ຜິດກົດໝາຍ” ຍ້ອນວ່າ ຂາດການຄຸ້ມຄອງທາງດ້ານການທູດ

ພວກນັກສືບທີ່ແຝງໂຕຢູ່ນີ້ ຈະມີບັດປະຈຳໂຕປອມ ແລະ ເຮັດວຽກເຮັດການ ແບບພົນ

ລະເຮືອນທຳມະດາ. ພວກເຂົາຈະພະຍາຍາມເຂົ້າໄກ້ຊິດກັບຜູ້ຄົນໃນລັດຖະບານ ໃນທຸ

ລະະກິດຕ່າງໆ, ໃນວົງການການສຶກສາ ແລະ ອື່ນໆ ເພື່ອເກັບກຳເອົາຄວາມຮູ້ຂໍ້ມູນ

ຕ່າງໆ ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ເລື່ອງເສດຖະກິດໄປຈົນເຖິງການປ້ອງກັນຊາດ ເທົ່າທີ່ພວກເຂົາຈະກະ

ທຳໄດ້ແລ້ວລາຍງານໄປຍັງລັດຖະການສືບລັບຂອງ ຣັດເຊຍ.

ເວລາຢູ່ຕ່າງປະເທດ ຊາວເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ຈະຖືກມອບໝາຍວຽກງານແບບດຽວກັນນີ້ໃຫ້

ອີງຕາມຄຳເວົ້າຂອງທ່ານ Kim Bying-Ki ອາຈານສອນລັດຖະສາດ ແລະ ວິຊາພົວພັນ

ຕ່າງປະເທດທີ່ມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລ ເກົາຫຼີ ໃນກຸງ ໂຊລ.

ທ່ານ ຄິມ ກ່າວວ່າ “ການເດີນທາງມາຍັງ ສະຫະລັດ ມີຈຸດປະສົງສຳຄັນຫຼາຍ ເພື່ອໃຫ້

ເຂົ້າໃຈເຖິງສັງຄົມ ເພື່ອຢາກຮູ້ວ່າ ຊາວ ອາເມຣິກັນ ພາກັນຄິດແນວໃດ ກ່ຽວກັບ ເກົາຫຼີ

ເໜືອ ເພື່ອຮຽນຮູ້ເລື່ອງ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຄວາມປະພຶດຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ລົດຊາດຂອງພວກ

ເຂົາເຈົ້າ, ທັດສະນະທາງການເມືອງຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ, ທັດສະນະທາງສັງຄົມຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ. ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າເຊື່ອວ່າ ມັນເປັນພາລະທີ່ສຳຄັນໃນການເກັບກຳເອົາຂໍ້ມູນທາງດ້ານສືບລັບ

ເຊັ່ນດຽວກັນກັບໃນກໍລະນີ ໃນສະໄໝສະຫະພາບໂຊວຽດ.”

The U.S. has issued more than 10,000 visas to North Koreans over the past 20 years --18 of them this year, from March to June, a Voice of America analysis of visa records shows.



With such a large number issued, analysts say the United States is more vulnerable to so-called sleeper agents, much like spies from the former Soviet Union who settled in the United States on long-term, deep-cover assignments.



Known as "illegals," due to their lack of official diplomatic protection, these sleeper agents assumed false identities and often took civilian jobs. They were tasked with getting close to people in government, business, academic and other circles to learn information on various topics, from economics to defense, that they could then report back to Russian intelligence.



When abroad, North Koreans are similarly assigned to gather intelligence, said Kim Byung-ki, a political science and international relations professor at Korea University in Seoul.



"The trip to the United States serves a very important purpose of understanding the society — how American people think about North Korea, learn more about their behavior, their taste, their political views, their social views," Kim said. "I believe it is an important intelligence-gathering operation, as it was the case in the Soviet Union times."