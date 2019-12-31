ບັນ​ດາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່ໃນ​ປະ​ເທດອອ​ສ​ເຕ​ຣ​ເລຍ ກ່າວ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ອັງ​ຄານມື້ນີ້​ວ່າ ສາມ​ຄົນ​ທີ່​ຕົກ​ຄ້າງ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ໄຟ​ໄໝ້​ປ່າ ທາງ​ພາກ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ອອກ​ສຽງ​ໃຕ້​ຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດນັ້ນ ຢ້ານວ່າ​ຈະ​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ແລ້ວ.

ໄຟ​ປ່າ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ໄດ້​ສ້າງ​ຄວາມ​ເສຍ​ຫາຍ​ຢ່າງ​ຮ້າຍ​ແຮງ​ໃຫ້​ແກ່​ອອ​ສ​ເຕ​ຣ​ເລຍ​ແລະ​ໄດ້​ບັງ​ຄັບ​ໃຫ້​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ​ຫຼາຍ​ພັນ​ຄົນ ​ທີ່​ພວມ​ພາ​ກັນ​ສະ​ເຫຼີມ​ສະ​ຫຼອງ​ໂອ​ກາດ​ວັນ​ພັກທ້າຍ​ປີ ຕ້ອງ​ໄດ້​ພາ​ກັນ​ຫລົບ​ໜີໄຟ​ປ່າ ໄປ​ຢູ່​ຕາມ​ຫາດ​ຕ່າງໆ.

ທ່ານ​ເຊນ ຟິ​ຕ​ສ໌​ຊິມ​ມັນ​ສ໌ (Shane Fitzsimmons) ຫົວ​ໜ້າ​ດັບ​ໄຟ​ໃນ​ເຂດ​ຊົນນະ​ບົດ​ລັດ ​ນິວ​ຊາວ​ເວ​ລ​ສ໌ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ​ມີ​ການ​ສົ່ງ​ໜ່ວຍ​ດັບ​ໄຟ​ເພີ້ມ​ຕື່ມ ໄປ​ຮັບ​ມື​ກັບໄຟ​ປ່າ ທີ່​ພວມ​ໄໝ້​ລາມ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ເຂດ​ຕ່າງໆ ແຕ່​ບັນ​ຫາ​ທ້າ​ທາຍ​ແມ່ນ​ຍັງ​ມີ​ຢູ່.

ທ່ານຟິ​ຕ​ສ໌​ຊິມ​ມັນ​ສ໌ ກ່າວ​ວ່​າ ມັນ​ຍັງ​ບໍ່​ເປັນ​ການ​ປອດ​ໄພ​ເທື່ອ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ຕຳ​ຫຼວດ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ເດີນ​ທາງ​ໄປ​ຍັງ​ເມືອງ ໃນ​ລັດ​ນິວ​ຊາວ​ເວ​ລ​ສ໌​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ຍ້ອນ​ການ​ຂົ່ມ​ຂູ່​ຂອງ​ໄຟ​ປ່າ.

ມີ​ການ​ຢືນ​ຢັນ​ແລ້ວວ່າ ຢ່າງ​ໜ້ອຍ 12 ຄົນ​ໄດ້​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ຍ້ອນ​ໄຟ​ປ່າ​ໃນ​ປີນີ້ ຊຶ່ງ​ຮວມ​ທັງ​ນັກ​ດັບ​ໄຟ​ອາ​ສາ​ສະ​ໝັກ 3 ຄົນ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ຈັນ​ວານນີ້ ຍ້ອນ​ລົດ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ຖືກລົມ​ແຮງ​ພັດ.

ໄຟ​ປ່າ​ຢູ່ອອ​ສ​ເຕ​ຣ​ເລຍ​ໄດ້ສ້າງ​ຄວາມ​ເສຍ​ຫາຍ​ໃຫ້​ແກ່​ປ່າ​ດົງ​ພົງ​ໄພ​ກວ່າ 4 ລ້ານ​ເຮັກ​ຕາ ໃນ​ໄລ​ຍະ​ຫຼາຍໆ​ອາ​ທິດ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ.

ນອກນັ້ນ​ແລ້ວ ໄຟ​ປ່າ​ຍັງ​ໄດ້​ບັງ​ຄັບ​ໃຫ້​ເມືອງ​ຕ່າງໆ​ຕ້ອງ​ໄດ້​ຍົກ​ເລີກ​ແຜນ​ການຈູດ​ບັ້ງ​ໄຟ​ດອກ ຍ້ອນ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ຢ້ານ​ກົວ​ວ່າ ການ​ຈູດບັ້ງ​ໄຟ​ດອກ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ອາດ​ຈະ​ພາ​ໃຫ້​ເກີດ​ໄຟ​ໄໝ້​ຂຶ້ນ​ຕື່ມ.

Australian officials said Tuesday three people caught in bushfires in the country's southeast are feared dead.



The fires have caused widespread devastation and forced thousands of holidaymakers to flee to beaches to escape the flames.



Shane Fitzsimmons, the New South Wales rural fire service commissioner, said extra resources are being deployed around all the different fire affected areas, but that challenges remain.



Fitzsimmons said it was unsafe for police to get to the towns in the state of New South Wales due to the ongoing threat from fires.



There have been at least 12 confirmed casualties from this bushfire season, which includes the death of a volunteer firefighter on Monday who was killed after his truck was blown over by strong winds.



Australia bushfires have destroyed more than 4 million hectares (10 million acres) over the past several weeks.



The fires have forced cities to abandon plans to hold New Year's fireworks celebrations due to fears the displays could spark new fires.