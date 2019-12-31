ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ໃນປະເທດອອສເຕຣເລຍ ກ່າວໃນວັນອັງຄານມື້ນີ້ວ່າ ສາມຄົນທີ່ຕົກຄ້າງຢູ່ໃນໄຟໄໝ້ປ່າ ທາງພາກຕາເວັນອອກສຽງໃຕ້ຂອງປະເທດນັ້ນ ຢ້ານວ່າຈະເສຍຊີວິດແລ້ວ.
ໄຟປ່າດັ່ງກ່າວໄດ້ສ້າງຄວາມເສຍຫາຍຢ່າງຮ້າຍແຮງໃຫ້ແກ່ອອສເຕຣເລຍແລະໄດ້ບັງຄັບໃຫ້ປະຊາຊົນຫຼາຍພັນຄົນ ທີ່ພວມພາກັນສະເຫຼີມສະຫຼອງໂອກາດວັນພັກທ້າຍປີ ຕ້ອງໄດ້ພາກັນຫລົບໜີໄຟປ່າ ໄປຢູ່ຕາມຫາດຕ່າງໆ.
ທ່ານເຊນ ຟິຕສ໌ຊິມມັນສ໌ (Shane Fitzsimmons) ຫົວໜ້າດັບໄຟໃນເຂດຊົນນະບົດລັດ ນິວຊາວເວລສ໌ ກ່າວວ່າ ມີການສົ່ງໜ່ວຍດັບໄຟເພີ້ມຕື່ມ ໄປຮັບມືກັບໄຟປ່າ ທີ່ພວມໄໝ້ລາມຢູ່ໃນເຂດຕ່າງໆ ແຕ່ບັນຫາທ້າທາຍແມ່ນຍັງມີຢູ່.
ທ່ານຟິຕສ໌ຊິມມັນສ໌ ກ່າວວ່າ ມັນຍັງບໍ່ເປັນການປອດໄພເທື່ອສຳລັບຕຳຫຼວດທີ່ຈະເດີນທາງໄປຍັງເມືອງ ໃນລັດນິວຊາວເວລສ໌ດັ່ງກ່າວ ຍ້ອນການຂົ່ມຂູ່ຂອງໄຟປ່າ.
ມີການຢືນຢັນແລ້ວວ່າ ຢ່າງໜ້ອຍ 12 ຄົນໄດ້ເສຍຊີວິດຍ້ອນໄຟປ່າໃນປີນີ້ ຊຶ່ງຮວມທັງນັກດັບໄຟອາສາສະໝັກ 3 ຄົນໃນວັນຈັນວານນີ້ ຍ້ອນລົດເຂົາເຈົ້າຖືກລົມແຮງພັດ.
ໄຟປ່າຢູ່ອອສເຕຣເລຍໄດ້ສ້າງຄວາມເສຍຫາຍໃຫ້ແກ່ປ່າດົງພົງໄພກວ່າ 4 ລ້ານເຮັກຕາ ໃນໄລຍະຫຼາຍໆອາທິດທີ່ຜ່ານມາ.
ນອກນັ້ນແລ້ວ ໄຟປ່າຍັງໄດ້ບັງຄັບໃຫ້ເມືອງຕ່າງໆຕ້ອງໄດ້ຍົກເລີກແຜນການຈູດບັ້ງໄຟດອກ ຍ້ອນມີຄວາມຢ້ານກົວວ່າ ການຈູດບັ້ງໄຟດອກດັ່ງກ່າວອາດຈະພາໃຫ້ເກີດໄຟໄໝ້ຂຶ້ນຕື່ມ.
Australian officials said Tuesday three people caught in bushfires in the country's southeast are feared dead.
The fires have caused widespread devastation and forced thousands of holidaymakers to flee to beaches to escape the flames.
Shane Fitzsimmons, the New South Wales rural fire service commissioner, said extra resources are being deployed around all the different fire affected areas, but that challenges remain.
Fitzsimmons said it was unsafe for police to get to the towns in the state of New South Wales due to the ongoing threat from fires.
There have been at least 12 confirmed casualties from this bushfire season, which includes the death of a volunteer firefighter on Monday who was killed after his truck was blown over by strong winds.
Australia bushfires have destroyed more than 4 million hectares (10 million acres) over the past several weeks.
The fires have forced cities to abandon plans to hold New Year's fireworks celebrations due to fears the displays could spark new fires.