ນັບ​ແຕ່​ສ​ະໄໝເຈັງ​ກິ​ສຄານ​ເປັນ​ຕົ້ນ​ມາ, ພວກ​ທີ່​ມັກ​ຢູ່​ແບບພະ​ເນ​ຈອນ ຫລື ໂນ​ແມດ ແມ່ນ​ພາ​ກັນ​ອາ​ໄສຢູ່​ໃນ​ຕູບຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນ​ເຕັ້ນ​ມົນໆ​ ແບບດັ້ງ​ເດີມ​ຂອງ ຊາວ​ມົງ​ໂກ​ເລຍ ແຕ່​ວ່າ ເມື່ອ​ມີ​ອາ​ກາດ​ທີ່ໜາວ​ຈັດທີ່​ເກີດຂຶ້ນ​ຢູ່​ເລື້ອຍໆ ເປັນ​ໄພ​ຂົ່ມ​ຂູ່​ຕໍ່​ແບບ​ແຜນ​ດຳ​ລົງ​ຊີ​ວິດດັ້ງ​ເດີມ​ອັນ​ນີ້​ຂອງຊາວ​ມົງ​ໂກ​ເລຍ ​ມີ​ຫລາຍ​ຄົນໄດ້​ພາ​ກັນ​ຍ້າຍ​ໄປ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ນະ​ຄອນ​ຫຼວງອູ​ລານ​ບາ​ຕໍ. ນະ​ຄອນ​ຫລວງ​ແຫ່ງນັ້ນ ດຽວນີ້ ໄດ້​ຊ່ວງ​ເສັງ​ກັນກັບ​ນະ​ຄອນ​ຫລວງນິວ​ເດ​ລີ ເພື່ອໃຫ້​ໄດ້​ມີ​ສັນ​ຍາ​ນາມ​ວ່າ ເປັນ​ນະ​ຄອນ​ຫລວງ​ ທີ່​ມີ​ມົນ​ລະ​ພິດ​ຫລາຍ​ທີ່​ສຸດ​ໃນ​ໂລກ ຍ້ອນມີ​ຈຳ​ນວນ​ການເຜົາ ໄໝ້​ຖ່ານ​ຫີນ​ຫລາຍ ​ເພື່ອ​ເຮັດໃຫ້​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ​ອຸ່ນ. ອົງ​ການກອງ​ທຶນ​ເດັກຂອງສະ​ຫະ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊາດ ຫລື UNICEF ໄດ້​ພິມ​ເຜີຍ​ແຜ່ລາຍ​ງານ​ໃນ​ປີ​ກາຍນີ້ທີ່​ເອີ້ນ​ມົນ​ລະ​ພິດ​ທາງ​ອາ​ກາດ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ນະ​ຄອນ​ຫລວງອູ​ລານ​ບາ​ຕໍວ່າ ເປັນ​ວິ​ກິດ​ການດ້ານ​ສຸ​ຂະ​ພາບ​ຕໍ່​ເດັກ​ນ້ອຍ. ອົງ​ການ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ວິ​ກິດ​ການນີ້​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ເດັກ​ນ້ອຍ​ທຸກ​ຄົນ ແລະ​ການ​ຖື​ພາ​ມີຄວາມ​ສ່ຽງ ແລະ​ພາ​ໃຫ້ລູກ​ຕາຍ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ທ້ອງ​ແມ່ ໃນ​ເວ​ລາ​ເກີດ​ມາ, ໂຣກ​ປອດບວມ ແລະໂຣກ​ຫລອດ​ລົມ​ອັກ​ເສບ​ເພີ້ມ​ສູງ​ຂຶ້ນ. ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ວີ​ໂອ​ເອ Libby Hogan ໄດ້ສຶກ​ສາເບິ່ງ​ການ​ແກ້​ໄຂ​ບັນ​ຫາ​ທີ່​ເປັນ​ໄປ​ໄດ້​ຢູ່​ໃນບົດ​ລາຍ​ງານສະ​ບັບນີ້ ໃນນະ​ຄອນ​ຫລວງອູ​ລານ​ບາ​ຕໍ ຂອງ​ມົງ​ໂກ​ເລຍ ຊຶ່ງ​ບົວ​ສະ​ຫວັນ​ຈະ​ນຳ​ມາ​ສະ​ເໜີ​ທ່ານ​ໃນ​ອັນ​ດັບ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ.

ໄດ້​ຫ​ລາຍ​ສັດ​ຕະ​ວັດ​ມາ​ແລ້ວ ທີ່​ຊາວ​ມົງ​ໂກ​ເລຍໄດ້​ດຳ​ລົງ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ຢູ່​ແບບ ຍົກຍ້າຍ​ຖິ່ນ​ຖານ ພະ​ເນ​ຈອນ ເປັນ​ກຸ່ມໆ ໄປ​ຕະ​ຫລອດ ຢູ່​ໃນ​ເຂດ​ຊົນ​ນະ​ບົດ. ໃນໄລ​ຍະ 25 ປີ​ຜ່ານ​ມາ ພົ​ນລ​ະເມືອງຢູ່​ໃນນະ​ຄອນ​ຫລວງອູ​ລານ​ບາ​ຕໍໄດ້​ເພີ້ມ​ຂຶ້ນ​ຫລາຍກວ່າ​ສອງ​ເທົ່າ ຈົນ​ເຖິງ 1 ລ້ານ 5 ແສນ​ຄົນ. ສ່ວນ​ໃຫຍ່​ແມ່ນ​ພາ​ກັນ​ດຳ​ລົງ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ຢູ່​ທີ່ນີ້.… ຢູ່​ໃນເມືອງ​ທີ່​ຄັບ​ຄາ​ໜ້າ​ແໜ້ນ​ໄປ​ດ້ວຍຕູບ​ມົນໆ ຫລື Ger ​ຢູ່​ເຂດຊານ​ເມືອງ​ຂອງນະ​ຄອນອູ​ລານ​ບາ​ຕໍນີ້. ຕູບ​ມົນ ຫລື Ger ແມ່ນເຕັ້ນ​ມົນໆ ແບບດັ້ງ​ເດີມ​ຂອງຊາວ​ມົງ​ໂກ​ເລຍ.



ໃນ​ການ​ຊອກ​ຫາ​ວຽກ​ເຮັດ​ງານ​ທຳຢູ່ນັ້ນ ຄອບ​ຄົວ​ຂອງພວກໂນ​ແມດ ຫລືພວກ ມັກຍົກຍ້າຍ​ຖິ່ນ​ຖານ​ຫລາຍ​ຄອບ​ຄົວ​ ໄດ້​ດຳ​ລົງ​ຊິ​ວິດ​ຢູ່​ຕ່ຳ​ກວ່າ​ຂີດໝາຍລະ​ດັບ​ທຸກ​ຈົນ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດ. ແລະ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຊ່ວງ​ໜັກໆ​ຂອງ​ລະ​ດູ​ໜາວ, ຕອນທີ່ອຸນ​ຫະ​ພູມຫລຸດ​ລົງ​ຕ່ຳ​ເຖິງລົບ 40 ອົງ​ສາ ແຊລຊຽ​ສນັ້ນ ຄອບ​ຄົວ​ທັງ​ຫລາຍກໍ​ພາ​ກັນ​ດັງ​ຖ່ານຫີນ​ດຳເພື່ອ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ມີ​ອາຍ​ອຸ່ນທີ່ຊຶ່ງພາ​ໃຫ້​ເກີດ​ຄວັນໜາ​ກົ້ວ​ຈົນ​ເຖິງ​ຂັ້ນ​ເກືອບ​ເບິ່ງ​ຫຍັງ​ບໍ່ເຫັນ​ໝົດ.

ທ້າວຊຸນ ເອີ​ເດັນເອ (Zul-Erdene), ຜູ້​ທີ່ອ​າ​ໄສ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຕູບຜ້າ​ເຕັ້ນ​ອັນ​ນຶ່ງ​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ:

"ຢູ່​ໃນ​ເຂດ​ຊົນ​ນະ​ບົດ ທຸກ​ສິ່ງ ທຸກ​ຢ່າງ​ແມ່ນ​ແຕກ​ຕ່າງກັບຢູ່​ໜີ້ ມັນ​ສະ​ຫງົບ​ງຽບ​ຫລາຍ, ຢູ່​ທີ່​ໜີ້​ແມ່ນ​ຍາກ​ຫລາຍ. ຢູ່​ໃນ​ເມືອງ​ທຸກ​ສິ່ງ​ທຸກ​ຢ່າງແມ່ນ​ອີງ​ໃສ່​ເງິນ​ໝົດ."



​ໃນ​ປີນີ້ ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ໄດ້​ຫ້າມບໍ່​ໃຫ້​ໃຊ້​ຖ່ານ​ຫີນ​ດິບ ແລະ​ໄດ້​ເລີ້ມ​ການ​ປຸກ​ລະ​ດົມ ໃຫ້​ໃຊ້ "ຖ່ານ​ຫີນ​ທີ່​ມີ​ລະ​ດັບ​ຕ່ຳ" ທີ່​ປ່ອຍ​ຄວັນ​ອອກ​ໜ້ອຍກວ່າ. ແຕ່​ວ່າ ການ​ເຮັດ​ແນວນັ້ນ ມັນ​ພຽງ​ພໍແລ້ວບໍ່ທີ່ຈະ​ແກ້​ໄຂ​ບັນ​ຫາໄດ້?



ພວກ​ນັກ​ຊ່ຽວ​ຊານຕ້ອງ​ໄດ້ໃຊ້​ວິ​ທີ​ການແກ້​ໄຂ​ບັນ​ຫາ​ເພີ້ມອີກ. ທະ​ນາ​ຄານ​ພັດ​ທະ​ນາ​ເອ​ເຊຍ ຫລື ADB ກຳ​ລັງ​ລົງ​ທຶນທີ່​ມີ​ມູນ​ຄ່າ 80 ລ້ານ​ໂດ​ລາ ເພື່ອ​ສ້າງ​ເຮືອນ​ຢູ່​ອາ​ໄສ​ໃຫ້ສັງ​ຄົມ 1,500 ຊຸດ ພ້ອມ​ທັງໂຄງ​ລ່າງ​ພື້ນ​ຖານ​ສຳ​ຄັນ ເຊັ່ນ ຖະ​ໜົນ​ຫົນ​ທາງ​ໃໝ່ ແລະທໍ່​ລະ​ບາຍ​ນ້ຳເປື້ອນໃຫ້​ສຳ​ເລັດ​ໃນ​ປີ 2026.



ທ່ານອາ​ໂນດ ເຮັກ​ແມນ (Arnaud Heckmann) ຈາກ​ທະ​ນາ​ຄານ​ພັດ​ທະ​ນາເອ​ເຊຍ ໃຫ້​ຄຳ​ເຫັນ​ວ່າ:

"ວິ​ທີ​ການ, ອີກ​ເທື່ອ​ນຶ່ງ, ຈະ​ຕ້ອງ​ໄດ້​ເຮັດ​ປະ​ສົມ​ປະ​ສານ​ກັນໄປ ​ເພາະ​ວ່າເຮົາ​ຕ້ອງ​ການ​ໃຫ້​ແນ່​ໃຈ ວຽກ​ນີ້ຕ້ອງລວມ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ແຜນ​ການ​ໃຫຍ່​ຂອງ​ເມືອງ, ຊຶ່ງໃນ ເມື່ອ​ກ່ອນແມ່ນບໍ່​ເປັນ​ແນວນັ້ນ. ເຮົາ​ຕ້ອງຮັບ​ປະ​ກັນ​ໃຫ້​ແນ່​ໃຈວ່າ ພາກ​ເອ​ກະ​ຊົນມີ​ຄວາມ​ສົນ​ໃຈ​ໃນ​ການ​ລົງ​ທຶນ, ຕອ​ບ​ສະ​ໜອງ​ຄວາມ​ຕ້ອງ​ການ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຄົມ, ສະ​ນັ້ນ​ມີ​ຫລາ​ຍ​ປັດ​ໄຈທີ່​ເຮົາ​ຕ້ອງໄດ້​ນຳ​ເອົາມາ​ພິ​ຈາ​ລ​ະ​ນາ. ບໍ່​ມີ​ການ​ແກ້​ໄຂ​ບັນ​ຫາ​ແບບດຽວ​ທີ່​ງ່າຍໆດອກ."



ແຕ່​ວ່າ ກໍ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ຕ້ອງ​ການວິ​ທີ​ການ​ແກ້​ໄຂ​ອື່ນໆ ຫລາຍ​ທີ່​ສຸດ​ເລີຍ ຢູ່​ໃນ​ລະ​ດັບ​ຄອບ​ຄົວ. ຊາຍ​ຊາວ​ມົງ​ໂກ​ເລຍ​ຄົນ​ນຶ່ງທີ່​ນຳເອົາ​ຄວາມ​ຄິດ​ໃນ​ການ​ອອກ​ແບບ​ໃໝ່ ທີ່​ກ່ຽວ​ຂ້ອງ​ກັບ​ການ​ອອກ​ແບບ​ຕູບ​ທີ່​ເປັນ​ເຕັ້ນ​ມົນໆແບບດັ້ງ​ເດີມ​ຂອງ​ມົງໂກ​ເລຍ ມາ​ປະ​ສົມປະ​ສານ​ເຂົ້າ​ກັນຊຶ່ງແມ່ນ​ທ່ານ ບາດ​ຣູນ ​ກາ​ດີ (Badruun Gardi) ຈາກທຸ​ລະ​ກິດ​ແບບ​ຊ່ວຍສັງ​ຄົມ GerHub. ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ພັດ​ທະ​ນາ​ຝາ​ທີ່​ສຽບ​ໄຟ​ຟ້າ​ໃສ່ທີ່​ສະ​ໜອງລະ​ບົບອາຍ​ອຸ່ນໃຊ້​ໄຟ​ຟ້າ, ຫ້ອງ​ນ້ຳ ແລະບ່ອນອາບ​ນ້ຳ ທີ່​ເໝາະ​ກັບ​ການ​ອອກ​ແບບ​ຕູບ​ທີ່​ເປັນ​ເຕັ້ນ​ມົນໆ​ແບບດັ້ງ​ເດີມນັ້ນ ​ຢ່າງສະ​ດວກສະ​ບາຍ​ເລີຍ.

ທ່ານ ບາດ​ຣູນ ​ກາ​ດີ (Badruun Gardi), ຜູ້​ອອກ​ແບບ​ຝາ​ທີ່​ມີ​ໄຟ​ຟ້າປັກ​ສຽບ​ໃສ່ໄດ້ ເລົ່າ​ສູ່​ຟັງ​ວ່າ:

"ຈຸດ​ເພັ່ງ​ເລັງ​ອັນ​ນຶ່ງ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ກໍ​ຄື ການ​ເຮັດ​ວຽກກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ຕູບ ​ທີ່​ເປັນ​ເຕັ້ນ​ມົນໆ ນັ້ນ​ເອງ ເພື່ອ​ດັດ​ແປງ​ມັນ ແລະ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ມັນ​ທັນ​ສະ​ໄໝ​ຂຶ້ນ ເພື່ອ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ຕູບ​ຜ້າ​ເຕັ້ນ​ນັ້ນ​ກາຍ​ເປັນເຮືອນ​ຢູ່​ອາ​ໄສ​ແບບ​ຍືນ​ຍົງສຳ​ລັ​ບ​ຄົນ​ທີ່​ອາ​ໄສ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ເຂດ​ໃນເມືອງ."



ພວກ​ທີ່​ມັກ​ດຳ​ລົງ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ຢູ່​ແບບ​ພະ​ເນ​ຈອນ​ໄປ​ເລື້ອຍ​ໆ ຊົນ​ເຜົ່າ ອູ​ຣັງເກຍ (Urangua) ແລະທ້າວ ຊຸ​ລ-ເອີ​ເດັນເອ (Zul-Erdene) ໄດ້​ຮັບໂອ​ກາດທີ່​ຈະ​ໄດ້ ອາ​ໄສ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຕູບ​ເຕັ້ນ​ມົນໆທີ່​ມີຝາ​ໃຊ້ໄຟ​ຟ້າສຽບໃສ່ໃຫ້​ອຸ່ນໄດ້. ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ມັນບໍ່​ພຽງ​ແຕ່ຊ່ວຍ​ໃຫ້​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ ​ອຸ່ນ​ຢູ່​ຕະ​ຫລອດ​ ໃນ​ຍາມ​ໜາວເທົ່າ​ນັ້ນ ມັນ​ຍັງ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ເລີ້ມ​ສ້າງ​ຄອບ​ຄົວ​ໄດ້ອີກ​ດ້ວຍ.

Since the days of Genghis Khan, nomads have lived in gers - a traditional Mongolian round tent - but as extreme weather patterns threaten this Mongolian traditional lifestyle, many are moving to the capital city, Ulaanbaatar. The capital now competes with New Delhi for the title of most polluted capital in the world due to amount of coal burned during the winter to keep the population warm. UNICEF published a report last year calling air pollution in Ulaanbaatar a child health crisis. The organization says its puts every child and pregnancy at risk and has led to a surge in stillbirths, pneumonia and bronchitis. For VOA, Libby Hogan looks at possible solutions to the problem in this report from Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia.

BS- For centuries Mongolians have lived a nomadic life as herders in the countryside, but that's changing. In the past 25 years, Ulaanbaatar's population has more than doubled to 1.5 million. Most live here…



. . .in crowded ger districts on the outskirts of Ulaanbaatar. Gers are traditional Mongolian round tents.



Searching for employment, many nomadic families live below the poverty line. And with the onset of winter, when temperatures reach minus 40 degrees Celsius, families burn black coal to keep warm, creating a smog so thick it's almost impossible to see.



Zul-Erdene, Nomadic Ger Dweller

"In the countryside, everything is different it is so peaceful, here it's hard. In the city everything is based on the money."



This year the government has banned the use of raw coal and has launched a campaign to burn "low-grade coal" that emits less smoke. But is it enough to solve the problem?



Experts say more approaches are needed. The Asian Development Bank is investing $80 million to build 1,500 social housing units along with key infrastructure, such as new roads and sewerage pipes to be completed by 2026.



Arnaud Heckmann, Asian Development Bank

"The approach again has to be mixed, because you need to make sure this is included in the city master plan, which wasn't the case before. You need to make sure private sector interested in investment, community needs addressed, so there are many factors you need to factor in. There is not one easy solution."



But other approaches are desperately needed on a household level. One Mongolian man combining new design thinking with respect to the Mongolian ger traditional design is Badruun Gardi of the social enterprise GerHub. He's developed a plug-in wall, which provides electrical heating, toilet and shower that fits comfortably around the traditional ger design.



Badruun Gardi, GerHub Plug-in Designer

"One of our focus is to work on the ger itself, to modify it and modernize it so the ger becomes a suitable form of housing for urban settlers."



Nomads Urangua and Zul-Erdene were offered the chance to live in a plug-in ger. They said it not only helped them stay warm in winter, but also allowed them to start a family.