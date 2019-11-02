ນັບແຕ່ສະໄໝເຈັງກິສຄານເປັນຕົ້ນມາ, ພວກທີ່ມັກຢູ່ແບບພະເນຈອນ ຫລື ໂນແມດ ແມ່ນພາກັນອາໄສຢູ່ໃນຕູບຊຶ່ງເປັນເຕັ້ນມົນໆ ແບບດັ້ງເດີມຂອງ ຊາວມົງໂກເລຍ ແຕ່ວ່າ ເມື່ອມີອາກາດທີ່ໜາວຈັດທີ່ເກີດຂຶ້ນຢູ່ເລື້ອຍໆ ເປັນໄພຂົ່ມຂູ່ຕໍ່ແບບແຜນດຳລົງຊີວິດດັ້ງເດີມອັນນີ້ຂອງຊາວມົງໂກເລຍ ມີຫລາຍຄົນໄດ້ພາກັນຍ້າຍໄປຢູ່ໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງອູລານບາຕໍ. ນະຄອນຫລວງແຫ່ງນັ້ນ ດຽວນີ້ ໄດ້ຊ່ວງເສັງກັນກັບນະຄອນຫລວງນິວເດລີ ເພື່ອໃຫ້ໄດ້ມີສັນຍານາມວ່າ ເປັນນະຄອນຫລວງ ທີ່ມີມົນລະພິດຫລາຍທີ່ສຸດໃນໂລກ ຍ້ອນມີຈຳນວນການເຜົາ ໄໝ້ຖ່ານຫີນຫລາຍ ເພື່ອເຮັດໃຫ້ປະຊາຊົນອຸ່ນ. ອົງການກອງທຶນເດັກຂອງສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ຫລື UNICEF ໄດ້ພິມເຜີຍແຜ່ລາຍງານໃນປີກາຍນີ້ທີ່ເອີ້ນມົນລະພິດທາງອາກາດຢູ່ໃນນະຄອນຫລວງອູລານບາຕໍວ່າ ເປັນວິກິດການດ້ານສຸຂະພາບຕໍ່ເດັກນ້ອຍ. ອົງການດັ່ງກ່າວເວົ້າວ່າ ວິກິດການນີ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ເດັກນ້ອຍທຸກຄົນ ແລະການຖືພາມີຄວາມສ່ຽງ ແລະພາໃຫ້ລູກຕາຍຢູ່ໃນທ້ອງແມ່ ໃນເວລາເກີດມາ, ໂຣກປອດບວມ ແລະໂຣກຫລອດລົມອັກເສບເພີ້ມສູງຂຶ້ນ. ນັກຂ່າວວີໂອເອ Libby Hogan ໄດ້ສຶກສາເບິ່ງການແກ້ໄຂບັນຫາທີ່ເປັນໄປໄດ້ຢູ່ໃນບົດລາຍງານສະບັບນີ້ ໃນນະຄອນຫລວງອູລານບາຕໍ ຂອງມົງໂກເລຍ ຊຶ່ງບົວສະຫວັນຈະນຳມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.
ໄດ້ຫລາຍສັດຕະວັດມາແລ້ວ ທີ່ຊາວມົງໂກເລຍໄດ້ດຳລົງຊີວິດຢູ່ແບບ ຍົກຍ້າຍຖິ່ນຖານ ພະເນຈອນ ເປັນກຸ່ມໆ ໄປຕະຫລອດ ຢູ່ໃນເຂດຊົນນະບົດ. ໃນໄລຍະ 25 ປີຜ່ານມາ ພົນລະເມືອງຢູ່ໃນນະຄອນຫລວງອູລານບາຕໍໄດ້ເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນຫລາຍກວ່າສອງເທົ່າ ຈົນເຖິງ 1 ລ້ານ 5 ແສນຄົນ. ສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ແມ່ນພາກັນດຳລົງຊີວິດຢູ່ທີ່ນີ້.… ຢູ່ໃນເມືອງທີ່ຄັບຄາໜ້າແໜ້ນໄປດ້ວຍຕູບມົນໆ ຫລື Ger ຢູ່ເຂດຊານເມືອງຂອງນະຄອນອູລານບາຕໍນີ້. ຕູບມົນ ຫລື Ger ແມ່ນເຕັ້ນມົນໆ ແບບດັ້ງເດີມຂອງຊາວມົງໂກເລຍ.
ໃນການຊອກຫາວຽກເຮັດງານທຳຢູ່ນັ້ນ ຄອບຄົວຂອງພວກໂນແມດ ຫລືພວກ ມັກຍົກຍ້າຍຖິ່ນຖານຫລາຍຄອບຄົວ ໄດ້ດຳລົງຊິວິດຢູ່ຕ່ຳກວ່າຂີດໝາຍລະດັບທຸກຈົນຂອງປະເທດ. ແລະຢູ່ໃນຊ່ວງໜັກໆຂອງລະດູໜາວ, ຕອນທີ່ອຸນຫະພູມຫລຸດລົງຕ່ຳເຖິງລົບ 40 ອົງສາ ແຊລຊຽສນັ້ນ ຄອບຄົວທັງຫລາຍກໍພາກັນດັງຖ່ານຫີນດຳເພື່ອເຮັດໃຫ້ມີອາຍອຸ່ນທີ່ຊຶ່ງພາໃຫ້ເກີດຄວັນໜາກົ້ວຈົນເຖິງຂັ້ນເກືອບເບິ່ງຫຍັງບໍ່ເຫັນໝົດ.
ທ້າວຊຸນ ເອີເດັນເອ (Zul-Erdene), ຜູ້ທີ່ອາໄສຢູ່ໃນຕູບຜ້າເຕັ້ນອັນນຶ່ງເວົ້າວ່າ:
"ຢູ່ໃນເຂດຊົນນະບົດ ທຸກສິ່ງ ທຸກຢ່າງແມ່ນແຕກຕ່າງກັບຢູ່ໜີ້ ມັນສະຫງົບງຽບຫລາຍ, ຢູ່ທີ່ໜີ້ແມ່ນຍາກຫລາຍ. ຢູ່ໃນເມືອງທຸກສິ່ງທຸກຢ່າງແມ່ນອີງໃສ່ເງິນໝົດ."
ໃນປີນີ້ ລັດຖະບານໄດ້ຫ້າມບໍ່ໃຫ້ໃຊ້ຖ່ານຫີນດິບ ແລະໄດ້ເລີ້ມການປຸກລະດົມ ໃຫ້ໃຊ້ "ຖ່ານຫີນທີ່ມີລະດັບຕ່ຳ" ທີ່ປ່ອຍຄວັນອອກໜ້ອຍກວ່າ. ແຕ່ວ່າ ການເຮັດແນວນັ້ນ ມັນພຽງພໍແລ້ວບໍ່ທີ່ຈະແກ້ໄຂບັນຫາໄດ້?
ພວກນັກຊ່ຽວຊານຕ້ອງໄດ້ໃຊ້ວິທີການແກ້ໄຂບັນຫາເພີ້ມອີກ. ທະນາຄານພັດທະນາເອເຊຍ ຫລື ADB ກຳລັງລົງທຶນທີ່ມີມູນຄ່າ 80 ລ້ານໂດລາ ເພື່ອສ້າງເຮືອນຢູ່ອາໄສໃຫ້ສັງຄົມ 1,500 ຊຸດ ພ້ອມທັງໂຄງລ່າງພື້ນຖານສຳຄັນ ເຊັ່ນ ຖະໜົນຫົນທາງໃໝ່ ແລະທໍ່ລະບາຍນ້ຳເປື້ອນໃຫ້ສຳເລັດໃນປີ 2026.
ທ່ານອາໂນດ ເຮັກແມນ (Arnaud Heckmann) ຈາກທະນາຄານພັດທະນາເອເຊຍ ໃຫ້ຄຳເຫັນວ່າ:
"ວິທີການ, ອີກເທື່ອນຶ່ງ, ຈະຕ້ອງໄດ້ເຮັດປະສົມປະສານກັນໄປ ເພາະວ່າເຮົາຕ້ອງການໃຫ້ແນ່ໃຈ ວຽກນີ້ຕ້ອງລວມຢູ່ໃນແຜນການໃຫຍ່ຂອງເມືອງ, ຊຶ່ງໃນ ເມື່ອກ່ອນແມ່ນບໍ່ເປັນແນວນັ້ນ. ເຮົາຕ້ອງຮັບປະກັນໃຫ້ແນ່ໃຈວ່າ ພາກເອກະຊົນມີຄວາມສົນໃຈໃນການລົງທຶນ, ຕອບສະໜອງຄວາມຕ້ອງການຂອງປະຊາຄົມ, ສະນັ້ນມີຫລາຍປັດໄຈທີ່ເຮົາຕ້ອງໄດ້ນຳເອົາມາພິຈາລະນາ. ບໍ່ມີການແກ້ໄຂບັນຫາແບບດຽວທີ່ງ່າຍໆດອກ."
ແຕ່ວ່າ ກໍມີຄວາມຕ້ອງການວິທີການແກ້ໄຂອື່ນໆ ຫລາຍທີ່ສຸດເລີຍ ຢູ່ໃນລະດັບຄອບຄົວ. ຊາຍຊາວມົງໂກເລຍຄົນນຶ່ງທີ່ນຳເອົາຄວາມຄິດໃນການອອກແບບໃໝ່ ທີ່ກ່ຽວຂ້ອງກັບການອອກແບບຕູບທີ່ເປັນເຕັ້ນມົນໆແບບດັ້ງເດີມຂອງມົງໂກເລຍ ມາປະສົມປະສານເຂົ້າກັນຊຶ່ງແມ່ນທ່ານ ບາດຣູນ ກາດີ (Badruun Gardi) ຈາກທຸລະກິດແບບຊ່ວຍສັງຄົມ GerHub. ທ່ານໄດ້ພັດທະນາຝາທີ່ສຽບໄຟຟ້າໃສ່ທີ່ສະໜອງລະບົບອາຍອຸ່ນໃຊ້ໄຟຟ້າ, ຫ້ອງນ້ຳ ແລະບ່ອນອາບນ້ຳ ທີ່ເໝາະກັບການອອກແບບຕູບທີ່ເປັນເຕັ້ນມົນໆແບບດັ້ງເດີມນັ້ນ ຢ່າງສະດວກສະບາຍເລີຍ.
ທ່ານ ບາດຣູນ ກາດີ (Badruun Gardi), ຜູ້ອອກແບບຝາທີ່ມີໄຟຟ້າປັກສຽບໃສ່ໄດ້ ເລົ່າສູ່ຟັງວ່າ:
"ຈຸດເພັ່ງເລັງອັນນຶ່ງຂອງພວກເຮົາກໍຄື ການເຮັດວຽກກ່ຽວກັບຕູບ ທີ່ເປັນເຕັ້ນມົນໆ ນັ້ນເອງ ເພື່ອດັດແປງມັນ ແລະເຮັດໃຫ້ມັນທັນສະໄໝຂຶ້ນ ເພື່ອເຮັດໃຫ້ຕູບຜ້າເຕັ້ນນັ້ນກາຍເປັນເຮືອນຢູ່ອາໄສແບບຍືນຍົງສຳລັບຄົນທີ່ອາໄສຢູ່ໃນເຂດໃນເມືອງ."
ພວກທີ່ມັກດຳລົງຊີວິດຢູ່ແບບພະເນຈອນໄປເລື້ອຍໆ ຊົນເຜົ່າ ອູຣັງເກຍ (Urangua) ແລະທ້າວ ຊຸລ-ເອີເດັນເອ (Zul-Erdene) ໄດ້ຮັບໂອກາດທີ່ຈະໄດ້ ອາໄສຢູ່ໃນຕູບເຕັ້ນມົນໆທີ່ມີຝາໃຊ້ໄຟຟ້າສຽບໃສ່ໃຫ້ອຸ່ນໄດ້. ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າເວົ້າວ່າ ມັນບໍ່ພຽງແຕ່ຊ່ວຍໃຫ້ເຂົາເຈົ້າ ອຸ່ນຢູ່ຕະຫລອດ ໃນຍາມໜາວເທົ່ານັ້ນ ມັນຍັງເຮັດໃຫ້ເຂົາເຈົ້າເລີ້ມສ້າງຄອບຄົວໄດ້ອີກດ້ວຍ.
Since the days of Genghis Khan, nomads have lived in gers - a traditional Mongolian round tent - but as extreme weather patterns threaten this Mongolian traditional lifestyle, many are moving to the capital city, Ulaanbaatar. The capital now competes with New Delhi for the title of most polluted capital in the world due to amount of coal burned during the winter to keep the population warm. UNICEF published a report last year calling air pollution in Ulaanbaatar a child health crisis. The organization says its puts every child and pregnancy at risk and has led to a surge in stillbirths, pneumonia and bronchitis. For VOA, Libby Hogan looks at possible solutions to the problem in this report from Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia.
BS- For centuries Mongolians have lived a nomadic life as herders in the countryside, but that's changing. In the past 25 years, Ulaanbaatar's population has more than doubled to 1.5 million. Most live here…
. . .in crowded ger districts on the outskirts of Ulaanbaatar. Gers are traditional Mongolian round tents.
Searching for employment, many nomadic families live below the poverty line. And with the onset of winter, when temperatures reach minus 40 degrees Celsius, families burn black coal to keep warm, creating a smog so thick it's almost impossible to see.
Zul-Erdene, Nomadic Ger Dweller
"In the countryside, everything is different it is so peaceful, here it's hard. In the city everything is based on the money."
This year the government has banned the use of raw coal and has launched a campaign to burn "low-grade coal" that emits less smoke. But is it enough to solve the problem?
Experts say more approaches are needed. The Asian Development Bank is investing $80 million to build 1,500 social housing units along with key infrastructure, such as new roads and sewerage pipes to be completed by 2026.
Arnaud Heckmann, Asian Development Bank
"The approach again has to be mixed, because you need to make sure this is included in the city master plan, which wasn't the case before. You need to make sure private sector interested in investment, community needs addressed, so there are many factors you need to factor in. There is not one easy solution."
But other approaches are desperately needed on a household level. One Mongolian man combining new design thinking with respect to the Mongolian ger traditional design is Badruun Gardi of the social enterprise GerHub. He's developed a plug-in wall, which provides electrical heating, toilet and shower that fits comfortably around the traditional ger design.
Badruun Gardi, GerHub Plug-in Designer
"One of our focus is to work on the ger itself, to modify it and modernize it so the ger becomes a suitable form of housing for urban settlers."
Nomads Urangua and Zul-Erdene were offered the chance to live in a plug-in ger. They said it not only helped them stay warm in winter, but also allowed them to start a family.
